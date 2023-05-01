Casa tapas & Cantina 2705 Apalachee Parkway

BG picView gallery

Popular Items

Club Casa Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Food Menu

Tapas

ALBONDIGAS

$13.00

ALMEJAS

$12.00

BOQUERONES

$13.00

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

CALAMARI

$12.00

CEVICHE

$16.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 2

$28.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 4

$48.00

CROQUETAS

$13.00

EMPANADAS

$13.00

GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$14.00

MEJILLONES

$13.00

PAN CON TOMATE

$12.00

PATATAS BRAVAS

$10.00

SASHIMI TOSTADAS

$15.00

SCALLOPS GALLEGA

$18.00

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

$10.00

Saladitos BAR

$5.00

PATATAS BRAVAS BAR

$8.00Out of stock

CROQUETAS BAR

$10.00Out of stock

PAN CON TOMATE BAR

$7.00Out of stock

Greens & Soups

AHI TUNA

$18.00Out of stock

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

GAZPACHO SOUP

$10.00

ROMAINE WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

Casa Entrees

CLASSIC PAELLA VALENCIANA

PINCHOS DE POLLO

$18.00

PINCHOS DE RES

$22.00

POLLO CON NARANJA Y MENTA

$16.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$49.00

Any Extra Sauce Upcharge

$1.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Desserts

CARAMEL FLAN

$10.00

CHURROS

$10.00

CREMA CATALANA

$12.00

MINI CHURROS BAR

$6.00

Lunch

Fish And Chips

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

The New Yorker Pastrami

$12.00

Italian Grinder Sub

$12.00

Club Casa Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

churrasc steak

$18.99

Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Greek Island Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

masitas de puerco

$15.99

The Trio Tuna Chicken Egg Salad

$16.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.00

palomilla steak

$15.99

Gazpacho (Lunch)

$5.00

pollo manchego

$15.99Out of stock

Chocolate Seduction Cake

$9.50

Lunch Special

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Rabo encendido

$18.99

pollo fricase

$12.99

lechon azado

$12.99

Sunday Brunch Buffet

Adult Buffet

$25.00

Kids Buffet

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosa’s

$15.00

Peaches & Cream

$13.00

White Chocolate Cake Shots

$16.00

Blue Bunny

$12.00

Glitter Bomb

$12.00

Drink Menu

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet-Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Montain Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

FIJI

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Expresso

$5.00

Coffe

$5.00

Sweetheart Mocktail

$12.00

Sisterhood Dream

$10.00

Delta Pina Colada

$10.00

BADST Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Materva

$3.00

Iron Beer

$3.00

Jupina

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$5.00

Cuban Coffee

$5.00

WINE SELECTION’S

DIBON CAVA [GLS]

$11.00

CHAMPAGNE. DRAPPIER, CARTE D’OR

$75.00

DIBON CAVA [BLT]

$40.00

Segura Viudas Cava Mini

$10.00

RIFF PINOT GRIGIO 2020 [GLS]

$9.00

SANTA CRISTINA ANNATA 2020 [GLS]

$9.00

VILLA MARÍA PRIVATE BIN 2021 [GLS]

$10.00

JOEL GOTT 2021 [GLS]

$12.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC [GLS]

$14.00

ANNABELLA 2020 [GLS]

$12.00

COMPLICATED 2019 CHARDONNAY [GLS]

$13.00

KENDALL-JACKSON VR 2020 [GLS]

$13.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$15.00

BURGANS, RÍAS BAIXAS

$12.00

RIFF PINOT GRIGIO 2020 [BLT]

$36.00

SANTA CRISTINA ANNATA 2020 [BLT]

$30.00

VILLA MARÍA PRÍVATE BIN 2021 [BLT]

$42.00

JOEL GOTT 2021 [BLT]

$42.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC [BLT]

$50.00

ROMBAUER, CARNEROS-NAPA

$85.00

ANNABELLA CHARDONNAY 2020 [BLT]

$48.00

COMPLICATED 2019 CHARDONNAY [BLT]

$48.00

KENDALL-JACKSON VR 2020 [BLT]

$48.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$55.00

BURGANS, RÍAS BAIXAS

$46.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$15.00

The Crusher

$9.00

CAMPO VIEJO RIOJA 2020 [GLS]

$9.00

VISTA FLORES CATENA 2018

$11.00

MEIOMI RED BLEND [GLS]

$15.00

UNSHACKLED RED [GLS]

$17.00

SEAN MINOR 2019 [GLS]

$15.00

MEIOMI CAB SAUVIGNON [GLS]

$15.00

NOBLE VINES 181 [GLS]

$9.00

ELK COVE PINOT NIOR 2020 [BLT]

$58.00

The Crusher

$32.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$55.00

VINA ARDANZA RIOJA 2015 [BTL]

$75.00

CAMPO VIEJO RIOJA 2020 [BLT]

$30.00

VISTA FLORES CATENA 2018

$40.00Out of stock

TITO ZUCCARDI 2017 [BLT]

$83.00

MEIOMI RED BLEND [BLT]

$55.00

THE PRISONER 2019

$70.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR [BLT]

$55.00

UNSHACKLED RED [BLT]

$66.00
ALMA DE CATTLEYA 2018 [BLT]

$88.00

SEAN MINOR 2019 [BLT]

$58.00

TEXTBOOK 2019 [BLT]

$68.00

MEIOMI CAB SAUVIGNON [BLT]

$55.00

NOBLE VINES 181 [BLT]

$32.00

FLEURS DE PRAIRIE 2021 [GLS]

$14.00

Meiomi Rose

$15.00

FLEURS DE PRAIRIE 2021 [BLT]

$50.00

Meiomi Rose

$55.00

DRAPPIER CHAMPAGNE [BLT]

$80.00

TERRA D’ORO MOSCATO [GLS]

$12.00

TERRA D’ORO MOSCATO [BLT]

$42.00

COCKTAILS

CASA 75

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

BILLINI

$12.00

MIMOSAS

$5.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

ETERNAL SPRING

$15.00

TYFFANNY'S

$12.00

MIMOSAS flight

$15.00

PINK FLAMINGO

$12.00

POOL PARTY

$12.00

TROPICAL DRINK

$15.00

Charcuterie WINE

$19.00

Mojito Thursday

$10.00

Saturday Margarita Special

$10.00

SANGRIA'S

BLACKBERRY SANGRIA

PEACH SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

CITRUS SANGRIA

MANGO SANGRIA

La Tita Sangria Red

$7.00

La Tita Sangria White

$7.00

SANGRIA FLIGHTS

Sangria Flight

$19.00

IMPORTED BEER

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$6.00

Daura Damm

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Estrella Galicia

$6.00

Estrella Galicia O.% Alcohol

$6.00

1906 Reserva Especial

$6.00

1906 Black Coupage

$6.00

Hard Cider Blackberry

$6.00

Hard Cider Dry

$6.00

Maeloc Hard Cider Blackberry

$6.00

Maeloc Hardcider Dry

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Dos XX Amber Lager

$6.00

DOMESTIC & LOCAL BEER

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

BUD LIGTH

$5.00

OYSTER CITY MANGROVE

$5.00

PROOF EIGHT FIVE-0

$5.00

PROOF MANGO WIT

$5.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00Out of stock

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00Out of stock

Clase Azul *ULTRA*

$180.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$13.00

Gran Patron

$20.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Ron Zacapa

$8.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$8.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.00

JAMESON

$8.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johny Walker

$12.00

Macallan

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$12.00

Martell

$12.00

Bailyes

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Disarrano

$7.00Out of stock

CASA MARTINIS

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Happy Hour

Martini Night

$10.00

Cuban Menu

Appetizer's

Tostones Rellenos

$9.99

Cuban Tamales

$9.99

Masitas de Puerco con Tostones

$9.99

Sandwich's

Cuban Sandwich

$15.99

Roast Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Cuban Entrees

Chicken Fricase

$15.99

Beef Oxtail Stew

$18.99

Ropa Vieja

$15.99

Roast Pork a la Cubana

$15.99

Chicken Milanese

$15.99

Steak Milanese

$15.99

Steak Palomilla

$15.99

Churrasco Steak

$18.99

Pollo Manchego

$15.99

Lobster in Creole Sauce

$23.99

Shrimp in Creole Sauce

$18.99
