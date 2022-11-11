Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria

221 Reviews

$$

1701 Duke St

200 Reinekers Ln

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa Quesadilla
Cheese Dip
Burrito Loco

Appetizers

Casa Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Plantains

$7.99

Jambalaya

$12.99

Casa Quesadilla

$11.99

Ceviche Mixto

$12.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Guacamole

$6.99+

Sopes

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Mango – Habanero Shrimp

$10.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Corn Tamales

$8.99

Guacamole fresco

$10.99

Texas Quesadilla (pulled pork)

$10.99

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Family Meals

12 Hard Tacos

12 Hard Tacos

$23.88
Burrito Sampler

Burrito Sampler

$26.99

Chicken and chorizo burrito topped with cheese sauce and pico, Carnitas burrito topped with green sauce, shredded beef burrito topped with red sauce.

Carnitas Box

$42.99
Cinco de Mayo Fajita

Cinco de Mayo Fajita

$29.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp and carnitas over onions and peppers; rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas, and sour cream.

Dozen burritos

$47.99

Dozen enchiladas

$23.99+
Fajitas & Margaritas

Fajitas & Margaritas

$26.99+

your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Nachos & Margaritas

Nachos & Margaritas

$19.99+

Tamale Platter

$47.88

12 Tacos al Carbon

$34.99

Burritos & Enchiladas

Steak Burritos

$15.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Don Pedro Burrito

$14.99

Casa Burritos

$14.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Enchiladas Trio

$15.99

Pork Enchiladas

$15.99

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.99

Steak Enchiladas

$16.99

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

House Specials/ Casa Especiales

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.99

Carne Asada

$20.99

Carnitas

$16.99
Casa Burger

Casa Burger

$11.99

Casa Parrillada

$21.99

Chori-Steak

$23.99

Cochinita

$16.99

Combo Fajita

$22.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

El Jefe

$23.99
Fajita Tropical

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Fajitas

$20.99

your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Lomo al Tequila

$19.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Tacos al Carbon

$14.99

Fajita for 2

$32.99

your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.

Surf and Turf Tacos

Surf and Turf Tacos

$15.99

Steak, chorizo and shrimp tacos topped with lettuce; served with charro beans, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Family Fajita

$49.99

Steak and cheese

$10.99

Quesadilla Tacos

$16.99

Combo Vegetables

Combo Vegetables

$13.99

Dinner Combinations

1. Three Tacos

$13.99

2. Three Enchiladas

$13.99

3. One Taco, Two Enchiladas

$13.99

4. Enchilada, Taco & Chalupa

$13.99

5. Enchilada, Tamal, & Taco

$13.99

6. Enchilada, Burrito, & tamal

$13.99

7. Burrito, Enchilada, & Chesse quesadilla

$13.99

8. Tamal, Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.99

9. Enchilada, Chile Relleno, & Taco

$13.99

10. Chimichanga, Taco, & Enchilada

$13.99

Create your own combo

$14.98

Pollo / Chicken

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Chicken and Rice

$16.99

Mole Ranchero

$14.99

Chicken Poblano

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

Salads

Chopped Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99
Salmon Avocado Salad

Salmon Avocado Salad

$13.99

Seafood

Seafood Fajitas

$21.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Seafood Enchildas

$16.99

Mango Mahi-Mahi

$16.99

Seafood and rice

$19.99

Salmon Rice Bowl

$17.99

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Burritos

$13.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Xangos

$5.99

Brownie

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Kids Menu

K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#3 Cheeseburger with French Fries

$7.99

K#4 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$7.99

K#5 Pizza

$7.99

K#6 Kids Fajita

$7.99

K#7 Carne Asada

$7.99

K#8 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

K#9 Burrito rice and beans

$7.99

K#10 Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Side orders a la carte

Beans

$3.00

Burrito - single item

$6.99

Chalupa - single item

$4.99

Cheese

$1.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Chile Relleno - single item

$4.59

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chimichanga - Single Item

$6.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.99+

Enchilada

$2.99

Flauta

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Hard Shell Taco

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Rice

$3.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soft Shell Taco

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tamale

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.50

jalapenos

$0.75

Avocado

$1.99

Side Queso Dip 4oz

$2.99

Side Camarones Grill

$4.99

Side Guacamol

$2.99

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Tortas

Birria

$10.99

Carnitas

$10.99

La Patrona

$10.99

Milanesa

$10.99

Al Pastor

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Juices & Flavored Water

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull Can

$2.99

Non Alcoholic Margarita

$5.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

slushies

$6.99

CT-Margaritas

Blue Coronarita

$13.79
Blue Margarita

Blue Margarita

$9.79+
Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$9.79+

Lime margarita, topped with red sangria

Coronarita

$13.79

Flavored Margarita

$8.99+

Pineapple-Habanero

$11.79

Fresca Watermelon Margarita

$10.79

House Margarita

$7.79+
Iceberg

Iceberg

$7.99+