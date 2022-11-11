- Home
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
1701 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Popular Items
Appetizers
Casa Nachos
Chicken Wings
Plantains
Jambalaya
Casa Quesadilla
Ceviche Mixto
Cheese Dip
Guacamole
Sopes
Shrimp Cocktail
Mango – Habanero Shrimp
Queso Fundido
Corn Tamales
Guacamole fresco
Texas Quesadilla (pulled pork)
Mexican Pizza
Family Meals
12 Hard Tacos
Burrito Sampler
Chicken and chorizo burrito topped with cheese sauce and pico, Carnitas burrito topped with green sauce, shredded beef burrito topped with red sauce.
Carnitas Box
Cinco de Mayo Fajita
Steak, chicken, shrimp and carnitas over onions and peppers; rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortillas, and sour cream.
Dozen burritos
Dozen enchiladas
Fajitas & Margaritas
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Nachos & Margaritas
Tamale Platter
12 Tacos al Carbon
Burritos & Enchiladas
House Specials/ Casa Especiales
Buffalo Chicken Burger
Carne Asada
Carnitas
Casa Burger
Casa Parrillada
Chori-Steak
Cochinita
Combo Fajita
Steak, chicken and shrimp over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
El Jefe
Fajita Tropical
Fajitas
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Lomo al Tequila
Steak Charro
Steak Veracruz
Tacos al Carbon
Fajita for 2
your choice of steak, chicken or both over green bell peppers and onions; served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
Surf and Turf Tacos
Steak, chorizo and shrimp tacos topped with lettuce; served with charro beans, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo and sour cream.