Casa Tequila Mexican Grill 549 Highlands Rd
549 Highlands Rd
Franklin, NC 28734
Food
A la Carte
- A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-1$5.49
- A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-2$9.25
- Carnitas Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Carnitas Quesadilla-2$8.75
- Cheese Quesadilla-1$3.25
- Cheese Quesadilla-2$5.25
- Chorizo Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Chorizo Quesadilla-2$8.75
- Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-2$9.25
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-2$8.75
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla-1$6.49
- Grilled shrimp quesadilla-2$10.25
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla-2$8.75
- Ground Beef Quesadilla-1$4.75
- Ground Beef Quesadilla-2$7.75
- Hard taco$2.99
Steak
- Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-1$6.49
- Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-2$10.25
- Mushroom Quesadilla-1$4.49
- Mushroom Quesadilla-2$7.75
- Pastor Quesadilla-1$5.49
- Pastor Quesadilla-2$9.25
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-1$4.75
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-2$7.75
- Single Burrito$5.24
- Single Chile relleno$7.24
- Single enchilada$3.24
- Single Taco$3.24
Your choice of meat
- Single Tamal$4.00
- Soft taco$3.24
- Spinach Quesadilla-1$4.49
- Spinach Quesadilla-2$7.75
- Tostada camaron$5.99
- Tostada campechana$8.99
- Tostada mixta$7.99
Beef
- Arroz con Steak$14.24
Grilled steak, rice and melted cheese
- Carne Asada$15.99
Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Carnitas Michoacanas$16.99
- Carnitas San Jose$14.24
Chunks of pork, served with sald, beans, rice and tortillas.
- Cazuelon$16.74
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, cacctus, onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Chile verde o rojo$14.49
Choose your favoritee meat: chicken, steak or pork; in green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Mar y tierra$16.99
Ribeye & shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla
- Molcajete$27.49
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Molcajete for Two$38.49
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Parrillada Special$22.49
Grilled ribeye, chicken, pork, shrimp, chorizo, jalapenos, onions & cactus. Served with rice, beans salad & tortillas.
- Rib-eye with Bone$27.99
- Sinaloa Carne Asada$16.99
Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno & shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Steak$8.99
- Steak Jalisco$16.99
Grilled ribeye, mushrooms, onions served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Steak Mexicano$16.99
Ribeye served with grilled onion, jalapeno & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Steak Norteno$22.99
- Steak Ranchero$16.99
Ribeye topped with sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Steak Special$16.99
Grilled ribeye and asparagus. Served with salad.
- Steak Vallarta$16.99
Ribeye
Burritos
- B. California Chicken$11.49
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
- B. California Mix$12.49
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
- B. California Shrimp$13.49
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
- B. California Steak$11.49
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
- B. California Texas$13.49
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
- Burrito Gordo$13.49
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.
- Burrito Loco$13.49
Grilled ham, mushrooms, chicken, pineapple, onion, beans rice inside with green sauce, red sauce & melted cheese.
- Burrito Suizo Chicken$11.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Suizo Chorizo$12.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Suizo Mix$12.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Suizo Shrimp$13.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered inspinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Suizo Steak$11.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Suizo Texas$13.49
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
- Burrito Chipotle$13.49
Cater plate
Chicken
- ACP$11.49
Grilled chicken, rice and melted cheese.
- Chicken Soup$11.49
- Chori Pollo$15.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$9.99
- El Comal$13.75
- grilled chicken$8.99
- Hawaiian Burger$10.99
- Menudo$15.00
- Milanesa de pollo$14.49
Breaded chicken breast, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole & tortilla.
- Pollo Dulce$15.00
Grilled chicken, zucchini, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and strawberry or mango sauce.
- Pollo en Crema$14.00
- Pollo Jalisco$14.49
Marinated chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Pollo Loco$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Pollo Mi Tierra$15.00
Marinated chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, grilled onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, bean & tortillas.
- Pollo Norteno$13.99
- Pollo Pina$15.49
Chicken breast, Pineapple, onion, green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.
- Pollo Special$14.75
Grilled chicken breast and asparagus. Served with salad.
- Pollo Tropical$13.99
- Pollo Yucatan$15.99
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice, sour cream, salad, melted cheese & tortillas
- Wings$13.99
Cinco specials
Combinations
Desserts
- Brownie$8.24
Chocolate pastry with whipped cream & topped with chocolate sauce
- Chocovocano$8.24
Chocolatee cake with chocolate on iside topped with whipped cream & choclate syrup
- Churros$5.24
Fried long flour sticks filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar & chocolate
- Flan$5.75
Mexican custard
- Fried Ice Cream$5.24
In fried shell topped with whipped cream & chocolate
- Sopapilla$3.75
Fried flour tortilla with honeu, butter, cinnamon & sugar cut into 4 slices
- Xhangos$5.24
Fried burrito filled with cheesecake & topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate & whipped crea,
Dips
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Bandera$12.49
One cheese, one beef & one chicken enchilada with green, red & cheese sauce on top. Served with rice & sour cream salad
- Enchiladas Chipotle$13.99
- Enchiladas Divorciadas$12.49
One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.49
One cheese, one beef, one chicken, one bean & one pork enchilada with red or green sauce. Served with guacamole salda.
- Enchiladas Roja$11.75
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.49
Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.75
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
- Seafood Enchiladas$13.49
Three crab, shrimp & scallop enchiladas topped with green sauce, diced onions, cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
Extras
- Add Melted cheese$2.24
- avocado$3.00
- chiles toreados$1.55
- chips$3.00
- extra meat$2.24
- Extra shrimp$3.25
- guacamole sm side$2.24
- jalapenos$1.24
- limon$1.24
- mushrooms$1.24
- nopal$2.24
- peppers & onions$1.24
- pico de gallo$1.24
- sm queso side$2.24
- sm shred cheese$2.24
- sm side sour cream$1.50
- tortillas$2.24
- Salsa To Go large$5.25
- Salsa to go small$2.75
- To Go$0.25
Fajitas
- California fajita$15.75
- Chicken Fajitas$15.49
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Fajita B. Chicken$12.75
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita B. Chorizo$12.75
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita B. Mix$13.49
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita B. Shrimp$13.49
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita B. Steak$12.75
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita B. Texas$14.25
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
- Fajita for Two$26.49
Chorizo, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & cheese
- Fajita Mix (Steak & Chicken)$16.49
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Fajita Q. Chicken$12.25
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajita Q. Chorizo$12.25
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajita Q. Mix$13.49
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajita Q. Shrimp$13.49
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajita Q. Steak$12.25
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajita Q. Texas$14.25
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
- Fajitas Rancheras$17.24
- Parrillada Fajitas$18.75
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Quesabirrias$15.50
- Seafood Fajitas$18.49
Scallops, shrimp, crab, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.24
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$15.29
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Texas Fajita (Chicken, steak & shrimp)$17.49
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$12.24
Vegetables only. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Fried Foods
- Chile Rellenos$12.00
Two chile rellenos served with rice & beans. Topped with ranchera sauce & shredded cheese, with tortillas
- Chimichanga$12.49
(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad
- Flautas$13.99
Flour rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream and cheese, with rice
- Monster Chimichanga$14.49
Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.
- Pollo Fundido$12.75
Fried chicken burrito, topped with sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Seafood Chimichanga$13.49
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Kid's Menu
- 1. Mac & Cheese$5.99
- 2. Beef taco, rice and beans$5.99
- 3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans$5.99
- 4. Cheese quesadilla$5.99
- 5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries$5.99
- 6. Hot dog and french fries$5.99
- 7. Cheeseburger and french fries$5.99
- 8. Corndog and french fries$5.99
- 9. Chicken fingers and french fries$5.99
- 10. Grilled chicken and rice$5.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$8.49
- Grilled Chicken nachos$12.24
- Grilled Steak nachos$12.49
- Ground Beef Nachos$9.49
- Mix nachos$13.49
Chciken and Steak Nachos topped with melted chees
- Nacho Fajita Chicken$12.49
- Nacho Fajita Shrimp$13.75
- Nacho fajita Steak$12.49
- Nacho Fajita Texas$13.99
- Nacho supreme$10.49
- Nachos Fajita Mix$13.24
Bell peppers, onions, tomato, sour cream and guacamole
- Nachos Fiesta$13.99
- Nachos Hawaiian$14.99
- Nachos Locos$14.99
- Seafood Nachos$13.49
Mixture of diced shrimp, crab, scallops. Toppped with pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$9.49
- Shrimp nachos$13.50
- Texas nachos$13.74
- Vegetarian Nachos$10.49
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and spinach topped with melted cheese
Peluza
- Arroz con Steak$12.25
- Chicken Peluza$12.49
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
- Mixto Peluza$13.49
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
- Shrimp Peluza$14.25
- Steak Peluza$12.49
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
- Texas Peluza$15.24
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Salads
- Banderita$4.24
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.75
- Ensalada de Cmaron y Pollo$12.49
Grilled shrimp & chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, bell peppers, onion, avocado & shredded cheese.
- Fajita Taco Salad Beef$10.49
Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
- Fajita Taco Salad Chicken$10.49
Fajita style chicken with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
- Fajita taco salad mix$11.24
- Fajita taco salad Texas$13.24
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.50
Tender grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, avacado, cucumber, onion, bell peppers & shredded cheese
- Grilled Steak Salad$12.75
- Guaca salad$5.24
- Margarita Salad$13.24
Grilled chicken salad with croutons, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & shredded red cabbage with your choice of ranch or italian dressing
- Sour cream salada$4.24
- Taco Salad Beef$9.25
Gound beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
- Taco Salad Chicken$9.25
Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
- Vegetarian Salad$10.75
Seafood
- Aguachiles Mango$17.49
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
- Aguachiles Negros$16.49
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
- Aguachiles Pina$17.49
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
- Aguachiles Rojos$15.49
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
- Aguachiles Verdes$15.49
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
- Arroz con Shrimp$13.49
Grilled shrimp, rice and melted cheese.
- Caldo 7 Mares$19.49
Fish fillet, shrimp, mixed seafood soup. Served with rice, jalapeno, onions, garlic, lime, with a side of toasted bread.
- Camarones a la Cucaracha$20.00
- Camarones a la diabla$15.99
Spicy shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla.
- Camarones a la Mexicana$15.74
Shrimp in shell with special mixed garlic sauce in red sauce. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
- Camarones al ajillo$16.99
- Camarones al limon$16.99
- Camarones al Mojo$15.99
Shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas
- Camarones Blancos$13.49
Shrimp, cauliflower, broccoli and carrots. Served with rice and topped with melted cheese.
- Camarones Chipotle$16.99
Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Camarones Crema$16.99
Grilled shrimp in cream sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad
- Camarones Dulces$15.49
Grilled shrimp with california vegetable. Served with rice & sweet strawberry or mango sauce on top.
- Camarones Empanizados$16.99
Breaded shrimp served with french fries and salad.
- Camarones Momia$16.99
Fried bacon-wrapped shrimp. Served with french fries, melted cheese and salad.
- Camarones Rancheros$16.49
Shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Camarones Sarandeados$16.99
- Ceviche de Camaron$16.49
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado accompanied with hard tortilla. Can add tilapia or octopus for an extra $2
- Coctel de Camarones$15.99
Shrimp cocktail or octopus cocktal. Mix is $2 extra.
- Filete al limon$16.99
- Fried calamar$10.50
- Guachinango Sarandeado$20.00
- Hawaiian Fajita$18.49
Crab, shrimp,scallops, bell peppers, onion. Served in pineapple with rice, salad, french friesand tortillas or toasted bread
- Mojara al ajillo$16.99
- Mojarra con Camarones$20.99
- Mojarra Dorada$15.49
Whole deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, tortillas & salad.
- Mojarra Endiablada$16.99
- Molcajete de mar$27.49
Shrimp, scallops, octopus, crab, tilapia fillet, peppers, onions, with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
- Ostiones 1/2$20.00
- Ostiones 1/2 special$35.00
- Ostiones full$40.00
- Ostiones full special$55.00
- Salmon$16.24
Grilled salmon with asparagus and salad.
- Salmon al ajillo$16.99
- Scallops$15.99
Scallops, shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Scallops Special$29.99
- Seafood Burrito$13.49
Mixture of diced shrim, crab, scallops and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad and melted cheese.
- Sopa de Camaron$16.99
Shrimp soup with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
- Tilapia a la plancha$15.99
Fish fillet with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
- Tilapia Empanizada$15.99
Breaded tilapia served with french fries & salad.