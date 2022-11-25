Casa Tequila
2215 India Hook Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Soups & Salads
Sopa De Pollo Cup
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avo- cado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & a hint of mild tomatillo sauce. Served w/ pico de gallo & lime.
Sopa De Pollo Bowl
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avo- cado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & a hint of mild tomatillo sauce. Served w/ pico de gallo & lime.
Sopa de Frijoles Cup
Black bean soup with chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Sopa de Frijoles Bowl
Black bean soup with chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Sopa de Tortilla Cup
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream and corn tortilla strips served w/ pico de gallo & lime.
Sopa de Tortilla Bowl
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream and corn tortilla strips served w/ pico de gallo & lime.
Taco Salad
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of shredded chicken, stewed beef, ground beef, and beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gal- lo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell bowl filled with sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Avocado Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chick- en, avocado slices, tomatoes, and fresh Mexican cheese with a side of cilantro and dressing.
Grilled Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, shredded cheese, black beans, sweet corn, and house caesar dressing.
Tossed Salad
A tossed salad w/ lettuce, cabbage & pico de gallo.
Guacamole Salad
A bed of lettuce with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Casa Tequila Bowl Salad
A bowl filled with rice black beans and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Pozole
Menudo
Pozole Cup
Tuna Salad
Salmon Salad
Portobello Mushroom Salad
Shrimp Salad
Rib Eye Salad
Appetizers
Cheese Dip (Rg)
Cheese Dip (Lg)
Cheese Dip Diablo (Rg)
Cheese Dip Diablo (Lg)
Bean Dip
Spinach Dip
Chorizo Dip
Guacamole Dip
Fresh Guacamole (Sm)
Table-side prepared guacamole with avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & a splash of lime juice.
Fresh Guacamole (Lg)
Table-side prepared guacamole with avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & a splash of lime juice.
Casa Texas Dip
Steak, chicken and grilled shrimp covered with cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo.
Gringo Dip
Cheese dip & refried beans w/ pico de gallo on the side.
Tequila Dip (Ground Beef)
Delicious ground beef & cheese dip.
Papa Loca
Scrumptious baked potato w/ your choice of chicken, steak, chorizo, or pastor topped with American white cheese, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream & guacamole.
Indian Dip
Spinach cheese dip with jalapeno, cilantro, onions, and refried beans.
Street Corn (Elote)
Grilled or boiled corn cob smothered in a creamy mayo sauce and topped with chili powder, cotija cheese, and lime.
Street Corn Cup (Sm)
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
Street Corn Cup (Md)
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
Fried Plantains (Maduros)
Fried plantains served with sour cream or sweet condensed milk.
Mexican Empanadas
Three Empanadas Stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef stew on a bed of lettuce. Served with mango pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and chipotle mayo.
Don Totchos
Tater Tots topped your choice of steak or chicken, chorizo, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Carne Asada Fries
Flavorful grilled steak over fries covered with melted cheese and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Wings (8)
Casa Tequila style flavors: buffalo mild or hot, BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero, carolina oro (tangy mustard BBQ sauce).
Wings (12)
Casa Tequila style flavors: buffalo mild or hot, BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero, carolina oro (tangy mustard BBQ sauce).
Boneless Wings (8)
Boneless wings (12)
Onion Rings
Cheese Sticks (6)
Catering
Glassware
Chesse Sticks (8)
Onio Rings (7)
Corona Ceramic
Cinco Shirt
Cater Order
Taco Bar
Enchiladas
Enchiladas con Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with a dark poblano sauce made with dry peppers chocolate and spices, sliced onions, and fresco cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Casa Tequila
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with chipotle cheese sauce pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchilada Ranchera
Three corn tortilla: one w/ fried pork carnita, one w/ shredded chicken & one w/ ground beef, filled w/ onions tomatoes & bell peppers topped w/ red en- chilada sauce & served w/ guacamole salad & rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas filled w/ shredded chicken topped w/ shredded cheese sour cream & green tomatillo sauce served w/ rice & refried beans
Chorizo Enchiladas
Two corn tortilla filled with chorizo Mexican sau- sage topped with grilled onions and red enchilada sauce served with rice and crema salad
Tortas
Tortas Hawaiana
Grilled chicken or steak w/ pineapple & ham.
Torta Milanesa
Breaded beef steak or chicken breast.
Cubana
Slow-baked pork ham regular ham and chorizo w/ a fried egg over medium well.
Torta Huevos Con Chorizo
Eggs & Mexican sausage.
Torta Pastor
Marinated pork in a mild, dry pepper sauce w/ other spices. Cooked in a shawarma grill.
Torta Asada
Choice of grilled Steak or grilled chicken breast.
Torta El Chavo
Nachos
Especial Nachos Supremos
Nachos with your choice of ground beef and beans or shredded chicken and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sourcream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Mi Rancho
Mouthwatering nachos topped w/ steak or grilled chicken, bacon, chorizo, onions, jalapenos & pico de gallo.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Nachos Fajitas
Fajita style with grilled vegetables chicken or steak or Mixed topped with cheese dip sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos Texanos
Nachos topped w/ grilled steak, chicken & shrimp. Topped w/ grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & cheese dip sauce.
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Black Bean Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Ground Beef & Bean Nachos
Buffalo Nachos
Grilled Nachos
A La Carte
Mexican Pizza
Spinach Burrito
Spinach Burrito (2)
Bean Burrito
Bean Burrito (2)
Beef & Bean Burrito
Beef & Bean Burrito (2)
Beef Burrito
Beef Burrito (2)
Chicken Burrito
Chicken Burrito (2)
Beef Taco
Beef Taco (2)
Beef Taco (3)
Chicken Taco
Chicken Taco (2)
Chicken Taco (3)
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla (2)
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach Quesadilla (2)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Single Chicken Sope
Chicken Sopes (2)
Chicken Sopes (3)
Single Steak Sope
Steak Sopes (2)
Steak Sopes (3)
Chile Relleno 1 Al La Carte
Chile Relleno (2) Al La Carte
Enchilada (1)
Enchiladas (2)
Enchiladas (3)
Tamale
Tamale (3)
Carnita Meat
Tostada
Mushroom Quesadilla(1)
Mushroom Quesadilla (2)
Vegetarian
Garden Quesadilla
Delish flour tortilla stuffed w/ grilled bell peppers, melted cheese, zucchini, onions, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes and fresh spinach. Served with guacamole salad & cilantro rice.
Veggie Spinach Enchiladas
Three spinach enchiladas topped with tasty green tomatillo sauce and cheese dip. Served with lettuce sourcream & pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito
Two succulent burritos stuffed with peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & fresh spinach. Topped with red sauce and delicious creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Veggie Fajitas
Served on a sizzling plate, grilled peppers, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli served w/ guacamole salad, rice & beans.
Veggie Chimichanga
Tasty flour tortilla deep fried or soft filled with broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice and guacamole salad.
Veggie Taco Salad Grilled
Flour tortilla shell filled with black beans, shredded cheese, grilled onions, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms & fresh spinach. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Mushroom Quesadilla Vegetariana
Flour tortilla filled w/ mushrooms & melted cheese served w/ cilantro rice & guacamole salad.
Veggie Fiesta
One veggie chimichanga served alongside one Cheese quesadilla and one spinach burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Patron Burrito
Appetizing flour tortilla filled w/ black beans, rice, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach. Topped w/ cheese sauce & guacamole salad on the side.
Fajitas
Fajitas (1)
Your choice of tasty grilled steak or chicken.
Fajitas (2)
Your choice of tasty grilled steak or chicken.
Mixed Fajita (1)
Steak and chicken.
Mixed Fajita (2)
Steak and chicken.
Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken, shrimp.
Fajita Texana for 2
Fajita de Mar
Flavorsome shrimp, scallops, tilapia.
Fajita a la Diabla
Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.
Fajita Michoacana
Steak chicken carnitas and chorizo.
Shrimp Fajita (1)
Shrimp Fajita (2)
Fajita Tropical
Succulent chicken, shrimp cooked with bell peppers onions and pineapple.
Fajita Mexicana
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and scallops
Casa Tequila Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp & chorizo sauteed w/ grilled onions, mushrooms and broccoli topped with cheese sauce.
Casa Tequila Fajita For 2
Fajita Trio
Steak, chicken & shrimp w/ zucchini & mushrooms.
Parrillada
Grilled Steak chicken and shrimp, carnitas and chorizo. Cooked w/ bell peppers, onions & mushrooms and broccoli served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.
Parrillada Para 2x
Veggie Fajitas For 2
Fajita Mexicana For 2
Fajita Tropical For 2x
Pina Loca
Tacos
Tacos Gringos (3)
Soft shell flour tortilla topped w/ lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico & sliced avocado. Served with rice & beans.
Street Taco
Homemade corn tortilla or standard corn tortilla.
Birria Taco
Consome
Taco Bar
Tacos Gringos Ground Beef
Tacos Gringos Shredded Chicken
Burritos
Burrito Relleno
Filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and beans topped with cheese dip sauce and rice.
Cheese Steak Burrito
One large tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, cheese, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Burrito Supremo
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or stewed beef, topped w/ melted cheese and burri- to sauce. Served w/ lettuce, cream and tomato.
Burrito Especial
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, scrambled eggs, French fries & grilled onions. Served with rice and beans and crema salad.
Crazy Burrito
Mega burrito filled with grilled chicken rice & beans topped w/ melted cheese & pico de gallo.
Patron Burrito
One savory mega burrito filled with steak, chicken and shrimp, rice and charro beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatos and sour cream.
Burrito a la Diabla
Grilled chicken or steak topped with chipotle cheese sauce & bacon. Served with rice topped with charro beans.
Burrito Cantina
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese sauce and guacamole salad on the side.
Mexican Flag Burrito
Three burritos, (one grilled chicken, one steak & one black bean) each topped with a different sauce green tomatillo salsa, burrito salsa & creamy white cheese.
Burrito Fundido
Two flour tortilla deep fried with shredded chick- en, topped w/ cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Deluxe
Two burritos, (one chicken, one ground beef) filled with refried beans topped with burrito sauce and cheese sauce and guacamole.
Burrito Grande Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomato & mush- rooms. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice & black beans.
Burrito California
Large flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, peppers, onions & French fries, topped with cheese sauce.
El Michoacano
Large flour tortilla filled w/ fried pork carnitas, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapenos & mushrooms. Served w/ charro beans and guacamole salad.
Burrito Del Norte
Burrito Panzon
Seafood
Cazuela los Cabos
Tasty shrimp, scallops & grilled tilapia fillet w/ bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, topped w/ cheese & bacon. Served w/ cilantro rice & tossed salad.
Tropical Salmon Mango
Succulent grilled salmon fillet topped with infused tequila mango sauce, cilantro, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, black beans & corn.
Seafood Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scallops, shrimp and grilled bell peppers mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro rice and tossed salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp in our homemade diablo sauce with grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.
Camarones Al Chipotle
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh garlic sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice & black beans.
Sopa de Mariscos
A flavorful Mexican tradition, seafood soup w/ crab leg, mussels, clams, scallops, octopus & shrimp.
Camarones con Tocino
Delectable bacon-wrapped large shrimp grilled with onions bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice and tossed salad.
Mango Habanero Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp in spicy mango habanero sauce served with grilled onions, bell peppers, mush- rooms, tossed salad and chipotle ranch.
Seafood Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, onions and a poblano cream sauce. Served with cilantro rice, blacks beans and tossed salad.
Fish Tacos
Grilled or tempura style. Three fish tacos served with tossed salad, pico de gallo and your choice of cilantro rice or Mexican rice on the side.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled or tempura style. Three shrimp tacos served with tossed salad, pico de gallo and your choice of cilantro rice or mexican rice on the side
Cocktail Campechano
Shrimp scallops octopus with onions, avocado, tomato, cilantro & jalapeno in a cocktail sauce.
Arroz Con Camarones ( A.C.C )
Grilled shrimp with onion, bell peppers, squash, portobello mushrooms served on a bed of cilantro rice topped with your choice of shredded cheese, cheese dip or chipotle cheese dip.
Mojarra Frita
A whole deep-fried tilapia served w/ your choice of Mexican or cilantro rice, fries, lettuce, sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo
Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican style jumbo shrimp boiled and mixed with our delicious homemade cocktail sauce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos and sliced avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Ceviche de Camaron
Appetizing shrimp cooked in lime juice topped with pico de gallo & avocado slices.
Tropical Ceviche
Shrimp cooked in lime juice topped with mango, cucumber, pico de gallo & avocado slices.
Ceviche Mixto
Succulent shrimp tilapia & octopus cooked in lime juice topped w/ pico de gallo, fine chopped cucumbers. Served with corn tostadas.
Camarones Ala Crema
From the Grill
Casa Tequila Molcajete
Family size platter served on a Crafted volcanic rock filled with Mexican chorizo, porkchop, steak, chicken breast, shrimp, Mexican fresh cheese and grilled nopal . Served with two orders of rice beans and guacamole salad.
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak served with grilled onions, jala- peno, pepper, scallions. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans and aguacate salad.
Steak a la Mexicana
Rib-eye steak served w/ grilled bell peppers, onions, jalapeno and cilantro on a red tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo con Camaron
Chicken breast with grilled butterfly shrimp, portobello mushroom, broccoli, grilled onions topped with spicy chipotle cheese dip. Served with cilantro rice and guacamole salad.
Steak Tampiquena
Tended skirt steak grilled to your taste served with our special mix of poblano pepper slices, sour cream, a side of fresh Mexican cheese, one chicken enchilada w/ green salsa & one tamale.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled NY-Ribeye with green onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and charro beans.
Chori-Steak
Ribeye steak with grilled onion, Mexican sau- sage, and cheese on top, served with rice, beans and aguacate salad.
Steak Veracruz
Delicious ribeye steak with four jumbo butterfly shrimp, three jumbo scallops topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Charro Steak
Ribeye steak topped with fried sunny side up egg, served with French fries, fried plantains, cilantro rice and agucate salad.
Steak Milanesa
Breaded steak served with rice, beans and avocado salad.
Casa Burger
Beef angus patty topped w/ grilled onions, mush- rooms, chorizo, avocado, spread fried bacon, sunny side up egg, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with french fries, aguacate salad, or plantains.
Patron Steak
Skirt steak with four jumbo-sized shrimp grilled, jalapenos, onions, bacon, topped with our secret chipotle cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & bean.
Carnitas
Fried pork traditional Michoacan style served with rice beans and guacamole salad.
Chuletas Michoacanas
Two grilled pork chops cooked with onions, toma- toes, jalapenos & cilantro. Served w/ rice & beans.
Chile Verde
Pork cooked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Rojo
Pork cooked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chuleta Ahumada
tasty smoked pork chop cooked to golden brown served w/ rice & beans & diablo sauce on the side.
Pollo con Chorizo
Grilled chicken topped with Mexican chorizo & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Pollo Loco
Delectable chicken breast topped with bacon cheese sauce and portobello mushrooms. Served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.
Pollo Poblano
Chicken breast cooked with house made poblano sauce, zucchini, portobello mushroom and corn. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo con Crema
Grilled chicken with creamy poblano sauce, onions, poblano pepper and cheese for a creamier finish. Served w/ rice, beans & guacamole salad.
Casa Pollo Asado
Chicken breast cooked with special house season topped with broccoli, grilled onions and portobello mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and house tomatillo sauce on the side.
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast cover with poblano sauce, made with our traditional dry peppers, chocolate and delicious spices. Served with rice and beans.
Pechuga De Pollo
House Specials
Pick 2 Combo
PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.
Pick 3 combo
PICK THREE: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada, sope, tamale, taquito dorado or chile relleno. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans With rice & beans.
Casa Special
Delectable grilled steak, shrimp and chicken with broccoli, mushrooms and onions. Topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Huevos Divorciados
Triple corn tortilla served with sunny side up eggs, green sauce, rice, and beans.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn tortillas marinated in red or green salsa. Topped w/ your choice of grilled steak or chicken & finished w/ two sunny side up eggs and grilled onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Tamales Chilangos
Three lightly fried chicken or pork tamales, topped w/ cheese dip, ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico, queso fresco & avocado slices.
Arroz Texano
A bed of rice topped with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Paired with grilled bell peppers, on- ions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce.
Taquitos
Three rolled-up deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Served with a choice of rice or beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tres Compadres
Grilled steak, pork chops and chicken breast cooked with onions and jalapenos and portobello mushrooms plus two small chicken chimichan- gas. Served with rice, guacamole salad.
Super Chimichanga
Crispy flour tortilla with your choice of meat, filled with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with ranchero cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla rolled up (fried or soft) choice of beef or chicken. Topped with melted cheese, served with rice or beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
Chiles Poblanos ( Meal )
Two chiles poblanos pepper stuffed with fresh Mexican cheese, glazed with egg batter and topped with our special red ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz con Pollo - A.C.P
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, mush- rooms, squash, zucchini. Served over a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese.
Casa Jumbo Burrito
14-inch delicious burrito filled w/ your choice of grilled steak or chicken & Mexican chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & a creamy chipotle sauce.
Quesadilla Texana
A delicious mix of grilled shrimp, steak and chicken, cooked with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and topped with charro beans.
Quesadilla de Carnitas
Slow cooked pork and Mexican chorizo (sau- sage), with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and guacamole salad. Topped with melted cheese sauce.
Quesadilla Fajita
One flour tortilla grilled with a choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and gua- camole salad.
Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak thinly sliced served in a flour tortilla filled with grilled onions. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Huevos Machacados
Huevos Rancheroz
Arroz Con Steak
Huevos con Chorizo
Three Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo (Mex- ican Sausage) served with rice and beans.
Mexican Omelette
Quesadilla-Birria
Side Order
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Cilantro Rice
Side Cheese Dip
Sour Cream
Rice w Cheese
Black Beans
Charro Beans
Tamale (1)
Tamale (3)
Onions
French Fries
Tostadas (1)
Tostadas (3)
Chile Poblano (1)
Chiles Toreados (2)
Flour Tortilla
Corn Tortilla
Crunchy Taco Shells (3)
Grilled Shrimp (4)
Grilled Shrimp (8)
Pico de Gallo
Extra Bag Of Chips
Half an Avocado
Mango Pico De Gallo Salad
Grilled Onions
Shredded Cheese
Togo Hot Salsa
Togo Mild Salsa
Carne Molida (Ground Beef)
Chips And Salsa Small Togo
Chips & Salsa ToGo (Md)
Chips & Salsa ToGo (Lg)
Mushrooms
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Bell Peppers
Side Guacamole
Fresh Jalapeno
Jalapenos Lata
Cojita Cheese
Side Of Chorizo
Consume
Side Of Steak
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Meduim Mild Salsa
Medium Hot Salsa
Large Hot Salsa
Large Mild Salsa
Large Pico De Gallo
Celery And Peppers Raw
Pollo De Linea (Shredded Chicken)
Small Chips Salsa
Side Of Celery
Side Of Honey Mustard
Queso Fresco
Cilantro
Grilled Spinach
Side Of Diablo Sauce
Nopal
Togo Small Chips And Salsa
Taquitos Solo Taquitos (3)
Discount Book
Book
Strips Of Bacon
Side Of Mango Habnero Sauce
Side Of Brocoli
Side Of Grilled Pineapple Chunks
Side Enchilada Sauce
Extra Limes
Side Of Limes
Large Fries
Mexcan Hat
Cinco De Mayo Shirts
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA Beverages
Horchata
Jamaica
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Orange Fanta
Motts Apple Juice
Ginger Ale
Coke Zero
Club Soda
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Agua Fresca
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Mexican Jarritos
Mexican Coca Cola 237ml
Mexican Coca Cola 355ml
Coca Cola Large 500ml
Coffee
Pink Lemonade
Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Water
Half & Half Tea
Agua Tamarindo
Gallon Of Tea
Redbull
Agua De Mango
Virgin Michelada
Watermelon Water
Casa Tequila Mug
Mug
Small bottle Coke
Agua De PinaConWatermelon
Water Bottle
