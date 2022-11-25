A map showing the location of Casa TequilaView gallery

Casa Tequila

No reviews yet

2215 India Hook Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Soups & Salads

Sopa De Pollo Cup

$5.50

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avo- cado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & a hint of mild tomatillo sauce. Served w/ pico de gallo & lime.

Sopa De Pollo Bowl

$8.99

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avo- cado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes & a hint of mild tomatillo sauce. Served w/ pico de gallo & lime.

Sopa de Frijoles Cup

$5.50

Black bean soup with chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Topped with cheese and sour cream.

Sopa de Frijoles Bowl

$9.99

Black bean soup with chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Topped with cheese and sour cream.

Sopa de Tortilla Cup

$5.50

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream and corn tortilla strips served w/ pico de gallo & lime.

Sopa de Tortilla Bowl

$8.99

Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream and corn tortilla strips served w/ pico de gallo & lime.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of shredded chicken, stewed beef, ground beef, and beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gal- lo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese sauce.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour shell bowl filled with sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Avocado Salad

$13.99

A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chick- en, avocado slices, tomatoes, and fresh Mexican cheese with a side of cilantro and dressing.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, shredded cheese, black beans, sweet corn, and house caesar dressing.

Tossed Salad

$4.99

A tossed salad w/ lettuce, cabbage & pico de gallo.

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

A bed of lettuce with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Casa Tequila Bowl Salad

$13.99

A bowl filled with rice black beans and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Pozole

$12.95

Menudo

$14.95

Pozole Cup

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Rib Eye Salad

$18.95

Appetizers

Cheese Dip (Rg)

$5.25

Cheese Dip (Lg)

$8.99

Cheese Dip Diablo (Rg)

$5.50

Cheese Dip Diablo (Lg)

$8.95

Bean Dip

$8.99

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Chorizo Dip

$9.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.95

Fresh Guacamole (Sm)

$8.25

Table-side prepared guacamole with avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & a splash of lime juice.

Fresh Guacamole (Lg)

$11.95

Table-side prepared guacamole with avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & a splash of lime juice.

Casa Texas Dip

$14.50

Steak, chicken and grilled shrimp covered with cheese sauce and topped with pico de gallo.

Gringo Dip

$9.99

Cheese dip & refried beans w/ pico de gallo on the side.

Tequila Dip (Ground Beef)

$9.99

Delicious ground beef & cheese dip.

Papa Loca

$10.95

Scrumptious baked potato w/ your choice of chicken, steak, chorizo, or pastor topped with American white cheese, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, sour cream & guacamole.

Indian Dip

$11.95

Spinach cheese dip with jalapeno, cilantro, onions, and refried beans.

Street Corn (Elote)

$5.95

Grilled or boiled corn cob smothered in a creamy mayo sauce and topped with chili powder, cotija cheese, and lime.

Street Corn Cup (Sm)

$4.99

Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.

Street Corn Cup (Md)

$7.99

Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.

Fried Plantains (Maduros)

$8.99

Fried plantains served with sour cream or sweet condensed milk.

Mexican Empanadas

$13.99

Three Empanadas Stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef stew on a bed of lettuce. Served with mango pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and chipotle mayo.

Don Totchos

$14.99

Tater Tots topped your choice of steak or chicken, chorizo, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Carne Asada Fries

$15.95

Flavorful grilled steak over fries covered with melted cheese and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Wings (8)

$10.99

Casa Tequila style flavors: buffalo mild or hot, BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero, carolina oro (tangy mustard BBQ sauce).

Wings (12)

$14.99

Casa Tequila style flavors: buffalo mild or hot, BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero, carolina oro (tangy mustard BBQ sauce).

Boneless Wings (8)

$11.99

Boneless wings (12)

$13.99

Onion Rings

$8.95

Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.95

Catering

$250.00

Glassware

$25.00

Chesse Sticks (8)

$9.95

Onio Rings (7)

$8.95

Corona Ceramic

$25.00

Cinco Shirt

$25.00

Cater Order

$180.00

Taco Bar

$40.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas con Mole

$15.95

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with a dark poblano sauce made with dry peppers chocolate and spices, sliced onions, and fresco cheese served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Casa Tequila

$15.95

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with chipotle cheese sauce pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchilada Ranchera

$15.95

Three corn tortilla: one w/ fried pork carnita, one w/ shredded chicken & one w/ ground beef, filled w/ onions tomatoes & bell peppers topped w/ red en- chilada sauce & served w/ guacamole salad & rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.95

Three corn tortillas filled w/ shredded chicken topped w/ shredded cheese sour cream & green tomatillo sauce served w/ rice & refried beans

Chorizo Enchiladas

$15.95

Two corn tortilla filled with chorizo Mexican sau- sage topped with grilled onions and red enchilada sauce served with rice and crema salad

Tortas

Tortas Hawaiana

$16.95

Grilled chicken or steak w/ pineapple & ham.

Torta Milanesa

$17.95

Breaded beef steak or chicken breast.

Cubana

$17.95

Slow-baked pork ham regular ham and chorizo w/ a fried egg over medium well.

Torta Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.95

Eggs & Mexican sausage.

Torta Pastor

$17.95

Marinated pork in a mild, dry pepper sauce w/ other spices. Cooked in a shawarma grill.

Torta Asada

$17.95

Choice of grilled Steak or grilled chicken breast.

Torta El Chavo

$16.95

Nachos

Especial Nachos Supremos

$13.95

Nachos with your choice of ground beef and beans or shredded chicken and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sourcream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Mi Rancho

$15.95

Mouthwatering nachos topped w/ steak or grilled chicken, bacon, chorizo, onions, jalapenos & pico de gallo.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Fajitas

$15.95

Fajita style with grilled vegetables chicken or steak or Mixed topped with cheese dip sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Texanos

$18.95

Nachos topped w/ grilled steak, chicken & shrimp. Topped w/ grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes & cheese dip sauce.

Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Bean Nachos

$9.95

Black Bean Nachos

$9.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.95

Ground Beef & Bean Nachos

$10.95

Buffalo Nachos

$12.95

Grilled Nachos

$13.95

A La Carte

Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Spinach Burrito

$5.50

Spinach Burrito (2)

$10.50

Bean Burrito

$5.25

Bean Burrito (2)

$9.50

Beef & Bean Burrito

$5.99

Beef & Bean Burrito (2)

$10.50

Beef Burrito

$5.50

Beef Burrito (2)

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$4.99

Chicken Burrito (2)

$9.99

Beef Taco

$2.75

Beef Taco (2)

$4.99

Beef Taco (3)

$7.95

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco (2)

$4.99

Chicken Taco (3)

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)

$9.99

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$4.75

Spinach Quesadilla (2)

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Single Chicken Sope

$3.75

Chicken Sopes (2)

$7.50

Chicken Sopes (3)

$10.75

Single Steak Sope

$3.99

Steak Sopes (2)

$7.75

Steak Sopes (3)

$10.99

Chile Relleno 1 Al La Carte

$5.50

Chile Relleno (2) Al La Carte

$9.99

Enchilada (1)

$3.25

Enchiladas (2)

$5.99

Enchiladas (3)

$9.75

Tamale

$3.95

Tamale (3)

$9.75

Carnita Meat

$11.95

Tostada

$3.75

Mushroom Quesadilla(1)

$8.95

Mushroom Quesadilla (2)

$11.95

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$13.99

Delish flour tortilla stuffed w/ grilled bell peppers, melted cheese, zucchini, onions, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes and fresh spinach. Served with guacamole salad & cilantro rice.

Veggie Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Three spinach enchiladas topped with tasty green tomatillo sauce and cheese dip. Served with lettuce sourcream & pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Two succulent burritos stuffed with peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & fresh spinach. Topped with red sauce and delicious creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Served on a sizzling plate, grilled peppers, onions, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli served w/ guacamole salad, rice & beans.

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.95

Tasty flour tortilla deep fried or soft filled with broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice and guacamole salad.

Veggie Taco Salad Grilled

$13.99

Flour tortilla shell filled with black beans, shredded cheese, grilled onions, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms & fresh spinach. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Mushroom Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled w/ mushrooms & melted cheese served w/ cilantro rice & guacamole salad.

Veggie Fiesta

$15.99

One veggie chimichanga served alongside one Cheese quesadilla and one spinach burrito. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Patron Burrito

$14.99

Appetizing flour tortilla filled w/ black beans, rice, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach. Topped w/ cheese sauce & guacamole salad on the side.

Fajitas

Fajitas (1)

$16.95

Your choice of tasty grilled steak or chicken.

Fajitas (2)

$29.95

Your choice of tasty grilled steak or chicken.

Mixed Fajita (1)

$18.95

Steak and chicken.

Mixed Fajita (2)

$32.95

Steak and chicken.

Fajita Texana

$19.95

Steak, chicken, shrimp.

Fajita Texana for 2

$35.95

Fajita de Mar

$18.95

Flavorsome shrimp, scallops, tilapia.

Fajita a la Diabla

$18.95

Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.

Fajita Michoacana

$18.95

Steak chicken carnitas and chorizo.

Shrimp Fajita (1)

$18.95

Shrimp Fajita (2)

$32.95

Fajita Tropical

$18.95

Succulent chicken, shrimp cooked with bell peppers onions and pineapple.

Fajita Mexicana

$21.95

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and scallops

Casa Tequila Fajita

$19.95

Chicken, steak, shrimp & chorizo sauteed w/ grilled onions, mushrooms and broccoli topped with cheese sauce.

Casa Tequila Fajita For 2

$33.95

Fajita Trio

$19.95

Steak, chicken & shrimp w/ zucchini & mushrooms.

Parrillada

$28.95

Grilled Steak chicken and shrimp, carnitas and chorizo. Cooked w/ bell peppers, onions & mushrooms and broccoli served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.

Parrillada Para 2x

$39.95

Veggie Fajitas For 2

$19.95

Fajita Mexicana For 2

$30.95

Fajita Tropical For 2x

$32.99

Pina Loca

$24.95

Tacos

Tacos Gringos (3)

$17.95

Soft shell flour tortilla topped w/ lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico & sliced avocado. Served with rice & beans.

Street Taco

$2.99

Homemade corn tortilla or standard corn tortilla.

Birria Taco

$3.75

Consome

$2.50

Taco Bar

$190.00

Tacos Gringos Ground Beef

$12.95Out of stock

Tacos Gringos Shredded Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Burritos

Burrito Relleno

$12.95

Filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and beans topped with cheese dip sauce and rice.

Cheese Steak Burrito

$16.95

One large tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, cheese, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Burrito Supremo

$15.95

Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken or stewed beef, topped w/ melted cheese and burri- to sauce. Served w/ lettuce, cream and tomato.

Burrito Especial

$15.95

Large flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, scrambled eggs, French fries & grilled onions. Served with rice and beans and crema salad.

Crazy Burrito

$15.95

Mega burrito filled with grilled chicken rice & beans topped w/ melted cheese & pico de gallo.

Patron Burrito

$17.95

One savory mega burrito filled with steak, chicken and shrimp, rice and charro beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatos and sour cream.

Burrito a la Diabla

$16.95

Grilled chicken or steak topped with chipotle cheese sauce & bacon. Served with rice topped with charro beans.

Burrito Cantina

$14.95

Large flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese sauce and guacamole salad on the side.

Mexican Flag Burrito

$15.95

Three burritos, (one grilled chicken, one steak & one black bean) each topped with a different sauce green tomatillo salsa, burrito salsa & creamy white cheese.

Burrito Fundido

$14.95

Two flour tortilla deep fried with shredded chick- en, topped w/ cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Deluxe

$14.95

Two burritos, (one chicken, one ground beef) filled with refried beans topped with burrito sauce and cheese sauce and guacamole.

Burrito Grande Fajitas

$15.95

Choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomato & mush- rooms. Topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice & black beans.

Burrito California

$16.95

Large flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, peppers, onions & French fries, topped with cheese sauce.

El Michoacano

$15.95

Large flour tortilla filled w/ fried pork carnitas, chorizo, grilled onions, jalapenos & mushrooms. Served w/ charro beans and guacamole salad.

Burrito Del Norte

$18.95

Burrito Panzon

$18.95

Seafood

Cazuela los Cabos

$18.95

Tasty shrimp, scallops & grilled tilapia fillet w/ bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, topped w/ cheese & bacon. Served w/ cilantro rice & tossed salad.

Tropical Salmon Mango

$18.95

Succulent grilled salmon fillet topped with infused tequila mango sauce, cilantro, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice, black beans & corn.

Seafood Burrito

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with scallops, shrimp and grilled bell peppers mushrooms, fresh spinach, topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro rice and tossed salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.95

Grilled shrimp in our homemade diablo sauce with grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.

Camarones Al Chipotle

$17.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh garlic sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice & black beans.

Sopa de Mariscos

$25.95

A flavorful Mexican tradition, seafood soup w/ crab leg, mussels, clams, scallops, octopus & shrimp.

Camarones con Tocino

$18.95

Delectable bacon-wrapped large shrimp grilled with onions bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with cilantro rice and tossed salad.

Mango Habanero Shrimp

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp in spicy mango habanero sauce served with grilled onions, bell peppers, mush- rooms, tossed salad and chipotle ranch.

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.95

Three corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, onions and a poblano cream sauce. Served with cilantro rice, blacks beans and tossed salad.

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Grilled or tempura style. Three fish tacos served with tossed salad, pico de gallo and your choice of cilantro rice or Mexican rice on the side.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Grilled or tempura style. Three shrimp tacos served with tossed salad, pico de gallo and your choice of cilantro rice or mexican rice on the side

Cocktail Campechano

$16.95

Shrimp scallops octopus with onions, avocado, tomato, cilantro & jalapeno in a cocktail sauce.

Arroz Con Camarones ( A.C.C )

$18.95

Grilled shrimp with onion, bell peppers, squash, portobello mushrooms served on a bed of cilantro rice topped with your choice of shredded cheese, cheese dip or chipotle cheese dip.

Mojarra Frita

$18.95

A whole deep-fried tilapia served w/ your choice of Mexican or cilantro rice, fries, lettuce, sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Mexican style jumbo shrimp boiled and mixed with our delicious homemade cocktail sauce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos and sliced avocado. Served with saltine crackers.

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.95

Appetizing shrimp cooked in lime juice topped with pico de gallo & avocado slices.

Tropical Ceviche

$18.95

Shrimp cooked in lime juice topped with mango, cucumber, pico de gallo & avocado slices.

Ceviche Mixto

$18.95

Succulent shrimp tilapia & octopus cooked in lime juice topped w/ pico de gallo, fine chopped cucumbers. Served with corn tostadas.

Camarones Ala Crema

$18.95

From the Grill

Casa Tequila Molcajete

$38.95

Family size platter served on a Crafted volcanic rock filled with Mexican chorizo, porkchop, steak, chicken breast, shrimp, Mexican fresh cheese and grilled nopal . Served with two orders of rice beans and guacamole salad.

Carne Asada

$19.95

Tender skirt steak served with grilled onions, jala- peno, pepper, scallions. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans and aguacate salad.

Steak a la Mexicana

$19.95

Rib-eye steak served w/ grilled bell peppers, onions, jalapeno and cilantro on a red tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo con Camaron

$22.95

Chicken breast with grilled butterfly shrimp, portobello mushroom, broccoli, grilled onions topped with spicy chipotle cheese dip. Served with cilantro rice and guacamole salad.

Steak Tampiquena

$19.95

Tended skirt steak grilled to your taste served with our special mix of poblano pepper slices, sour cream, a side of fresh Mexican cheese, one chicken enchilada w/ green salsa & one tamale.

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Grilled NY-Ribeye with green onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and charro beans.

Chori-Steak

$20.95

Ribeye steak with grilled onion, Mexican sau- sage, and cheese on top, served with rice, beans and aguacate salad.

Steak Veracruz

$22.95

Delicious ribeye steak with four jumbo butterfly shrimp, three jumbo scallops topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Charro Steak

$21.95

Ribeye steak topped with fried sunny side up egg, served with French fries, fried plantains, cilantro rice and agucate salad.

Steak Milanesa

$19.95

Breaded steak served with rice, beans and avocado salad.

Casa Burger

$17.95

Beef angus patty topped w/ grilled onions, mush- rooms, chorizo, avocado, spread fried bacon, sunny side up egg, topped w/ cheese sauce. Served with french fries, aguacate salad, or plantains.

Patron Steak

$23.95

Skirt steak with four jumbo-sized shrimp grilled, jalapenos, onions, bacon, topped with our secret chipotle cheese sauce. Served w/ rice & bean.

Carnitas

$17.95

Fried pork traditional Michoacan style served with rice beans and guacamole salad.

Chuletas Michoacanas

$15.95

Two grilled pork chops cooked with onions, toma- toes, jalapenos & cilantro. Served w/ rice & beans.

Chile Verde

$15.95

Pork cooked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Rojo

$15.95

Pork cooked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chuleta Ahumada

$16.95

tasty smoked pork chop cooked to golden brown served w/ rice & beans & diablo sauce on the side.

Pollo con Chorizo

$19.95

Grilled chicken topped with Mexican chorizo & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.95

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Pollo Loco

$19.95

Delectable chicken breast topped with bacon cheese sauce and portobello mushrooms. Served with rice and beans and guacamole salad.

Pollo Poblano

$19.95

Chicken breast cooked with house made poblano sauce, zucchini, portobello mushroom and corn. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo con Crema

$16.95

Grilled chicken with creamy poblano sauce, onions, poblano pepper and cheese for a creamier finish. Served w/ rice, beans & guacamole salad.

Casa Pollo Asado

$17.95

Chicken breast cooked with special house season topped with broccoli, grilled onions and portobello mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and house tomatillo sauce on the side.

Mole Poblano

$18.95

Chicken breast cover with poblano sauce, made with our traditional dry peppers, chocolate and delicious spices. Served with rice and beans.

Pechuga De Pollo

$10.99

House Specials

Pick 2 Combo

$12.99

PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.

Pick 3 combo

$14.99

PICK THREE: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada, sope, tamale, taquito dorado or chile relleno. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans With rice & beans.

Casa Special

$19.99

Delectable grilled steak, shrimp and chicken with broccoli, mushrooms and onions. Topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Huevos Divorciados

$12.99

Triple corn tortilla served with sunny side up eggs, green sauce, rice, and beans.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$16.95

Corn tortillas marinated in red or green salsa. Topped w/ your choice of grilled steak or chicken & finished w/ two sunny side up eggs and grilled onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Tamales Chilangos

$15.95

Three lightly fried chicken or pork tamales, topped w/ cheese dip, ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico, queso fresco & avocado slices.

Arroz Texano

$19.95

A bed of rice topped with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Paired with grilled bell peppers, on- ions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce.

Taquitos

$13.95

Three rolled-up deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Served with a choice of rice or beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Tres Compadres

$25.95

Grilled steak, pork chops and chicken breast cooked with onions and jalapenos and portobello mushrooms plus two small chicken chimichan- gas. Served with rice, guacamole salad.

Super Chimichanga

$15.95

Crispy flour tortilla with your choice of meat, filled with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with ranchero cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Chimichanga

$13.95

A flour tortilla rolled up (fried or soft) choice of beef or chicken. Topped with melted cheese, served with rice or beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

Chiles Poblanos ( Meal )

$15.95

Two chiles poblanos pepper stuffed with fresh Mexican cheese, glazed with egg batter and topped with our special red ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo - A.C.P

$17.95

Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, mush- rooms, squash, zucchini. Served over a bed of rice and topped with melted cheese.

Casa Jumbo Burrito

$18.95

14-inch delicious burrito filled w/ your choice of grilled steak or chicken & Mexican chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & a creamy chipotle sauce.

Quesadilla Texana

$17.95

A delicious mix of grilled shrimp, steak and chicken, cooked with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and topped with charro beans.

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$15.95

Slow cooked pork and Mexican chorizo (sau- sage), with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and guacamole salad. Topped with melted cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.95

One flour tortilla grilled with a choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and gua- camole salad.

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Grilled steak thinly sliced served in a flour tortilla filled with grilled onions. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Huevos Machacados

$13.95

Huevos Rancheroz

$12.95

Arroz Con Steak

$18.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.95

Three Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo (Mex- ican Sausage) served with rice and beans.

Mexican Omelette

$15.95

Quesadilla-Birria

$15.95

Side Order

Mexican Rice

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Cilantro Rice

$3.99

Side Cheese Dip

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.99

Rice w Cheese

$5.50

Black Beans

$3.99

Charro Beans

$3.99

Tamale (1)

$4.25

Tamale (3)

$11.99

Onions

$1.50

French Fries

$4.50

Tostadas (1)

$3.95

Tostadas (3)

$10.99

Chile Poblano (1)

$4.75

Chiles Toreados (2)

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.49

Corn Tortilla

$2.49

Crunchy Taco Shells (3)

$1.50

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$12.99

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Extra Bag Of Chips

$3.50

Half an Avocado

$3.00

Mango Pico De Gallo Salad

$5.50

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Togo Hot Salsa

$2.99

Togo Mild Salsa

$2.99

Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

$4.50

Chips And Salsa Small Togo

$1.99

Chips & Salsa ToGo (Md)

$4.99

Chips & Salsa ToGo (Lg)

$6.99

Mushrooms

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.99

Tomatoes

$1.75

Bell Peppers

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Jalapenos Lata

$1.75

Cojita Cheese

$2.50

Side Of Chorizo

$4.50

Consume

$2.50

Side Of Steak

$7.50

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Meduim Mild Salsa

$2.75

Medium Hot Salsa

$2.75

Large Hot Salsa

$4.50

Large Mild Salsa

$4.50

Large Pico De Gallo

$5.75

Celery And Peppers Raw

$3.99

Pollo De Linea (Shredded Chicken)

$5.00

Small Chips Salsa

$1.95

Side Of Celery

$1.99

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.99

Queso Fresco

$3.99

Cilantro

$1.25

Grilled Spinach

$3.99

Side Of Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Nopal

$2.99

Togo Small Chips And Salsa

$2.99

Taquitos Solo Taquitos (3)

$7.00

Discount Book

Book

$20.00

Strips Of Bacon

$3.25

Side Of Mango Habnero Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Brocoli

$1.75

Side Of Grilled Pineapple Chunks

$1.50

Side Enchilada Sauce

$0.99

Extra Limes

$0.99

Side Of Limes

$1.50

Large Fries

$5.50

Mexcan Hat

$10.00

Cinco De Mayo Shirts

$30.00

Kids Menu

#1 Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

#2 Chicken Fingers

$7.99

#3 Taco

$7.99

#4 Enchilada

$7.99

#5 Burrito

$7.99

#6 Cheeseburger

$7.99

#7 Hot Dog

$7.99

#8 Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

#9 Grilled Chicken

$8.99

#9 Grilled Steak

$8.99

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.95

Dessert

Tres Leches

$7.95

Choco Flan

$7.95

Flan

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Sopapilla

$4.99

Churros

$7.95

Xango

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Birthday Sopapilla

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$6.50

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Oreo Churros

$8.99

Tunas

$5.95

NA Beverages

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Motts Apple Juice

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.50

Mexican Jarritos

$2.49

Mexican Coca Cola 237ml

$2.50

Mexican Coca Cola 355ml

$3.00

Coca Cola Large 500ml

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.49

Water

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Agua Tamarindo

$3.50

Gallon Of Tea

$4.99

Redbull

$3.25

Agua De Mango

$3.50

Virgin Michelada

$5.50

Watermelon Water

$3.50

Casa Tequila Mug

$15.00

Mug

$15.00

Small bottle Coke

$2.25

Agua De PinaConWatermelon

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

