Casa Tezcal

review star

No reviews yet

14640 Hancock Village St

Chesterfield, VA 23832

Order Again

Appetizers

Los Primos

$8.00

Tostadas(2)

$8.00

Shrimp/ Crunchy corn tortilla / Queso Fresco / Avocado/ Tomato/ Sweet chipotle dressing

Queso dip

$9.00

Mexican melted cheese medley/ Add Mexican Chorizo $4.50 / Add corn medley/ Add shrimp.

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado/Lime/Tomato/Onion/Cilantro/Fresh jalapeno

Empanadas(2)

$8.00

Pork carnitas or Chicken/Chihuahua cheese/Red peppers/Pico de Mango/ Sweet chipotle dressing.

Empanadas(4)

$12.00

Taquitos

$11.00

Chicken or Shredded Beef /Fried corn tortilla/Salsa verde/Sour cream/ mixed green.

Ceviche verde

$12.00

Shrimp/cucumber/ Chile verde salsa/ romaine lettuce.

Tostadas(3)

Salads

Ceaser salad

$7.00

Chicken (+5), Steak (+5), or Shrimp (+6)/lettuce medley /croutons/ Caesar dressing

Primo salad

$9.00

Chicken (+5), Steak (+5), or Shrimp (+6)/ lettuce medley /black beans / cucumbers/crunchy tortilla strips/ Queso fresco/ tomato /Dressing

Taco salad

$11.00

Chicken, Beef, Steak (+4), Grilled chicken (+4), or Shrimp (+5)/Tortilla Shell/ Lettuce medley /Pico de gallo/ Sour cream/Shredded cheese/ refried beans

Fiesta salad

$13.00

Chicken/Black beans/Corn/Lettuce medley /Crunchy tortilla strips/Avocado ranch

Fajitas

Veggie fajitas

$14.00

Onions/bell peppers/squash/carrots/rice/beans/sour cream/ shredded cheese.

Primo fajita

$16.00

Chicken or steak/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese

Cancun Fajita

$21.00

Shrimp/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese

Mar y tierra fajita

$22.00

chicken/steak/shrimp/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese

Fajita For Two

$31.00

Pasilla Fajita

$32.00

chicken/steak/shrimp/ pineapple/onion/poblano peppers/pasilla sauce/rice/beans sour cream shredded cheese

Enchiladas

Chorizo & Potato

$13.00

Corn tortillas/mashed potatoes/chorizo/enchilada sauce/sour cream/rice/beans

Chipotle

$14.00

Corn tortillas/ shredded chicken/creamy chipotle sauce/ pico de gallo/sour cream Rice/beans

Shrimp & Potato

$15.00

Corn tortillas/shrimp/mashed potatoes/creamy chipotle sauce/ grilled corn /rice/beans

Carnitas

$15.00

Carnitas pork /sour cream/salsa verde/pico de mango/rice/beans

Tacos

De Pollo

$14.00

Corn or flour tortillas /adobo chicken/avocado/grilled corn/ sweet chipotle dressing

Al Pastor

$15.00

Corn or flour tortillas/ pastor pork/onions/cilantro/grilled pineapple/pico de mango.

De Carnitas

$15.00

Corn or flour tortillas/ carnitas pork/grilled onions/avocado/cheese sauce

De Asada

$15.00

Corn or flour tortillas/marinated steak/cilantro/onions

Crispy Baja

$16.00

Corn or flour tortillas/ baja shrimp or baja fish/lime-cabbage/pico de mango/Sweet chipotle dressing.

San Diego

$16.00

Corn or flour tortillas/mahi mahi /lime-cabbage/chipotle dressing/avocado.

De Shrimp

$17.00

Corn or flour tortillas/shrimp/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/cheese/pico de mango/ Sweet chipotle dressing.

De Birria

$17.00

Corn or flour tortillas/birria beef broth/ birria beef/chopped onions/cilantro/chiguagua cheese

Nachos

Build Your Own Nachos

$12.00

Beans, shredded chicken or ground beef/cheese/lettuce/sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ pickled jalapenos

BBQ chicken nachos

$13.00

Shredded chicken / tortilla chips/ cilantro/cheese/pickled jalapenos / guacamole/Homemade BBQ sauce.

Toluca nachos

$15.00

Mexican sausage/carnitas/ pickled onions/ pickled jalapeños/ blacks beans/cheese/grilled pineapple/pico de mango.

Nachos Azados

$15.00

Steak or Chicken /lettuce medley/sour cream/ black beans/guacamole dip/cheese.

Shrimp Chipotle Nachos

$18.00

Shrimp/ grill onions/ grill peppers/ chipotle sauce/pico de mango.

Burritos

Burrito San Mateo

$15.00

Burrito Al Pastor

$15.00

Grilled pork/ rice/ refried beans /cheese dip/grille pineapples/pico de mango.

Burrito California

$17.00

12-inch flour tortilla/steak/shrimp/grilled chicken/rice/refried beans/chiguagua cheese/home made serrano salsa.

Burrito Los Cabos

$17.00

12-inch flour tortilla/shrimp/rice/refried beans/ pico de mango/ creamy chipotle sauce.

Burrito Bandera

$17.00

Chicken/Steak/rice/refried beans/ burrito salsa/cheese sauce/ salsa verde/ Pico de gallo/ sour cream

Signature Dishes

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Chimichurri Carne Azada

$20.00

Del Dey Carnitas Dinner

$17.00

Seafood

Pescado Tropical

$16.00

Mahi Mahi/pico de mango/rice or mashed potatoes

Camaron & Arroz

$18.00

Shrimp/rice/melted cheese dip

Shrimp Chimichanga

$19.00

Seafood mix/ flour tortilla/ rice/ beans/creamy chipotle sauce/ cheese dip.

Pescado Tezcal

$20.00

Mahi Mahi / shrimp/ creamy chipotle sauce/rice or mashed potatoes

Tex-Mex Specialties

Pollo & arroz

$14.00

Chicken/rice/ melted cheese dip

Chimichanga

$14.00

Chicken or beef/flour tortilla/melted cheese dip/ sour cream/ rice / beans

Fajita burritos

$15.00

Steak,Chicken, or shrimp/ flour tortilla/rice/beans/sour cream/ melted cheese dip*

Steak & Arroz

$16.00

Build Your Own Combo

$15.00

Quesadillas

Rellenas

$14.00

7 inch flour tortillas/ Beef, Chicken, or Chorizo/ chihuahua cheese/rice/beans

El Primo

$15.00

10 inch flour tortilla/grilled chicken, steak, steak,pastor or shrimp/chihuahua cheese/rice.

Bowl

Veggie bowl

$12.00

White rice/black beans/lettuce medley /mushrooms/zucchini/squash Corn/onion/ bell peppers.

Burrito bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken or Grilled steak / white rice / black beans / lettuce medley/guacamole/ sour cream/shredded cheese/pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

White rice/black beans/ shrimp/ pico de mango/ lettuce medley/ Sweet chipotle dressing.

Al Pastor Bowl

$15.00

Grilled pastor pork/ white rice/ black beans/pineapple/lettuce medley/guacamole/ pico de mango.

Vegetarian

Black Beans Quesadilla

$12.00

Black beans/corn medley/ chihuahua cheese/sour cream.

Vegetables Enchiladas

$13.00

Corn tortilla/ onion/ roasted corn/bell pepper/ mushroom/rice/melted cheese dip

El Maiz Tacos

$13.00

Corn tortilla/ Corn medley / black beans /queso fresco/rice.

Burrito De Vegetales

$12.00

Kids

Mac And Cheese And Fries

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$7.00

Taco and Rice

$7.00

Burrito and Rice

$7.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.75

Tea

$2.50

Daiquiri No Alcohol

$4.50

Lunch

Lunch #1

$10.00

Ground beef Burrito/Rice/Beans.

Lunch #2

$10.00

Two ground beef enchiladas/Rice.

Lunch #3

$10.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken Quesadilla / Rice/ Salad

Lunch # 4

$10.00

Two Tacos/ Rice or Beans.

Lunch # 5

$10.00

Ground beef or shreeded chicken quesadilla/ rice/ salad

Speedy gonzalez

$10.00

One enchilada/One Taco/ Rice

Lunch Fajita

$13.00

Chicken, Shrimp or Steak/ Bell peppers/ Onions/ Rice / Beans/ sour cream/ pico de gallo

Lunch burrito san mateo

$12.00

10-inch flour tortilla/grill chicken/Mexican sausage/rice/beans/pico de gallo/sour cream/cheese dip

Lunch burrito deluxe

$11.00

7-inch flour tortilla/ ground beef or shredded chicken/ rice or beans/ lettuce/ tomatoes/ sheered cheese/ sour cream.

Lunch chimichanga

$11.00

chicken or beef/ flour tortilla/ rice/beans/ cheese dip/ sour cream.

A La Carte

Grilled A La Carte

Steam Table A La Carte

Cold A La Carte

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Cheesecake Bites

$8.00

Togo

Togo

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

14640 Hancock Village St, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Directions

