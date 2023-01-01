- Home
Casa Tezcal
No reviews yet
14640 Hancock Village St
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Appetizers
Los Primos
Tostadas(2)
Shrimp/ Crunchy corn tortilla / Queso Fresco / Avocado/ Tomato/ Sweet chipotle dressing
Queso dip
Mexican melted cheese medley/ Add Mexican Chorizo $4.50 / Add corn medley/ Add shrimp.
Guacamole
Avocado/Lime/Tomato/Onion/Cilantro/Fresh jalapeno
Empanadas(2)
Pork carnitas or Chicken/Chihuahua cheese/Red peppers/Pico de Mango/ Sweet chipotle dressing.
Empanadas(4)
Taquitos
Chicken or Shredded Beef /Fried corn tortilla/Salsa verde/Sour cream/ mixed green.
Ceviche verde
Shrimp/cucumber/ Chile verde salsa/ romaine lettuce.
Tostadas(3)
Salads
Ceaser salad
Chicken (+5), Steak (+5), or Shrimp (+6)/lettuce medley /croutons/ Caesar dressing
Primo salad
Chicken (+5), Steak (+5), or Shrimp (+6)/ lettuce medley /black beans / cucumbers/crunchy tortilla strips/ Queso fresco/ tomato /Dressing
Taco salad
Chicken, Beef, Steak (+4), Grilled chicken (+4), or Shrimp (+5)/Tortilla Shell/ Lettuce medley /Pico de gallo/ Sour cream/Shredded cheese/ refried beans
Fiesta salad
Chicken/Black beans/Corn/Lettuce medley /Crunchy tortilla strips/Avocado ranch
Fajitas
Veggie fajitas
Onions/bell peppers/squash/carrots/rice/beans/sour cream/ shredded cheese.
Primo fajita
Chicken or steak/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese
Cancun Fajita
Shrimp/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese
Mar y tierra fajita
chicken/steak/shrimp/onions/bell peppers/rice/beans/sour cream/shredded cheese
Fajita For Two
Pasilla Fajita
chicken/steak/shrimp/ pineapple/onion/poblano peppers/pasilla sauce/rice/beans sour cream shredded cheese
Enchiladas
Chorizo & Potato
Corn tortillas/mashed potatoes/chorizo/enchilada sauce/sour cream/rice/beans
Chipotle
Corn tortillas/ shredded chicken/creamy chipotle sauce/ pico de gallo/sour cream Rice/beans
Shrimp & Potato
Corn tortillas/shrimp/mashed potatoes/creamy chipotle sauce/ grilled corn /rice/beans
Carnitas
Carnitas pork /sour cream/salsa verde/pico de mango/rice/beans
Tacos
De Pollo
Corn or flour tortillas /adobo chicken/avocado/grilled corn/ sweet chipotle dressing
Al Pastor
Corn or flour tortillas/ pastor pork/onions/cilantro/grilled pineapple/pico de mango.
De Carnitas
Corn or flour tortillas/ carnitas pork/grilled onions/avocado/cheese sauce
De Asada
Corn or flour tortillas/marinated steak/cilantro/onions
Crispy Baja
Corn or flour tortillas/ baja shrimp or baja fish/lime-cabbage/pico de mango/Sweet chipotle dressing.
San Diego
Corn or flour tortillas/mahi mahi /lime-cabbage/chipotle dressing/avocado.
De Shrimp
Corn or flour tortillas/shrimp/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/cheese/pico de mango/ Sweet chipotle dressing.
De Birria
Corn or flour tortillas/birria beef broth/ birria beef/chopped onions/cilantro/chiguagua cheese
Nachos
Build Your Own Nachos
Beans, shredded chicken or ground beef/cheese/lettuce/sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ pickled jalapenos
BBQ chicken nachos
Shredded chicken / tortilla chips/ cilantro/cheese/pickled jalapenos / guacamole/Homemade BBQ sauce.
Toluca nachos
Mexican sausage/carnitas/ pickled onions/ pickled jalapeños/ blacks beans/cheese/grilled pineapple/pico de mango.
Nachos Azados
Steak or Chicken /lettuce medley/sour cream/ black beans/guacamole dip/cheese.
Shrimp Chipotle Nachos
Shrimp/ grill onions/ grill peppers/ chipotle sauce/pico de mango.
Burritos
Burrito San Mateo
Burrito Al Pastor
Grilled pork/ rice/ refried beans /cheese dip/grille pineapples/pico de mango.
Burrito California
12-inch flour tortilla/steak/shrimp/grilled chicken/rice/refried beans/chiguagua cheese/home made serrano salsa.
Burrito Los Cabos
12-inch flour tortilla/shrimp/rice/refried beans/ pico de mango/ creamy chipotle sauce.
Burrito Bandera
Chicken/Steak/rice/refried beans/ burrito salsa/cheese sauce/ salsa verde/ Pico de gallo/ sour cream
Seafood
Pescado Tropical
Mahi Mahi/pico de mango/rice or mashed potatoes
Camaron & Arroz
Shrimp/rice/melted cheese dip
Shrimp Chimichanga
Seafood mix/ flour tortilla/ rice/ beans/creamy chipotle sauce/ cheese dip.
Pescado Tezcal
Mahi Mahi / shrimp/ creamy chipotle sauce/rice or mashed potatoes
Tex-Mex Specialties
Quesadillas
Bowl
Veggie bowl
White rice/black beans/lettuce medley /mushrooms/zucchini/squash Corn/onion/ bell peppers.
Burrito bowl
Grilled chicken or Grilled steak / white rice / black beans / lettuce medley/guacamole/ sour cream/shredded cheese/pico de Gallo.
Shrimp Bowl
White rice/black beans/ shrimp/ pico de mango/ lettuce medley/ Sweet chipotle dressing.
Al Pastor Bowl
Grilled pastor pork/ white rice/ black beans/pineapple/lettuce medley/guacamole/ pico de mango.
Vegetarian
Kids
Lunch
Lunch #1
Ground beef Burrito/Rice/Beans.
Lunch #2
Two ground beef enchiladas/Rice.
Lunch #3
Grilled Steak or Chicken Quesadilla / Rice/ Salad
Lunch # 4
Two Tacos/ Rice or Beans.
Lunch # 5
Ground beef or shreeded chicken quesadilla/ rice/ salad
Speedy gonzalez
One enchilada/One Taco/ Rice
Lunch Fajita
Chicken, Shrimp or Steak/ Bell peppers/ Onions/ Rice / Beans/ sour cream/ pico de gallo
Lunch burrito san mateo
10-inch flour tortilla/grill chicken/Mexican sausage/rice/beans/pico de gallo/sour cream/cheese dip
Lunch burrito deluxe
7-inch flour tortilla/ ground beef or shredded chicken/ rice or beans/ lettuce/ tomatoes/ sheered cheese/ sour cream.
Lunch chimichanga
chicken or beef/ flour tortilla/ rice/beans/ cheese dip/ sour cream.
Togo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
