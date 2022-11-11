A map showing the location of Casa Tres Reyes 11805 ColonadeView gallery

Casa Tres Reyes 11805 Colonade

11805 Colonade

Des Peres, MO 63131

Starters

Queso Dip

$6.00

Spicy cheese topped with pico

Guacamole

$7.00

Housemade blend using fresh avocados

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Jalea's Yuca Fries

$7.00

Served with Peruvian pepper cheese sauce and aji verde

Elote

$11.00

Roasted corn cut from the cob, queso, tajin, cotija, cilantro, and roasted garlic aioli

Chorizo Empanadas

$12.00

Pastry shells stuffed with chorizo, potato, and Monterey Jack. Drizzled with aji verde and roasted garlic aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chipotle seasoned flour tortila, stuffed with chipotle-braised chicken, pork belly, Monterey Jack, and caramelized onions. Served with lettuce, pico and a side of sriracha ranch

Tres Reyes Salad

$9.00

Tres Reyes Nachos

$10.00

Tacos

Pork Belly Carnita

$6.00

Marinated, slow-cooked pork belly with queso, radish, onions, cilantro, and salsa verde on a consume-dipped crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft flour tortilla

Smoked Brisket

$7.00

Brisket burnt ends with valentina bbq sauce, queso, red onion, smoked tomato jam and cilantro on a flour tortilla

Baja

$6.00

Hand-breaded fried cod, chipotle mayo, guacamole, citrus slaw, and pico on a flour tortilla

Cauliflower Al Pastor

$5.00

With grilled pineapple, red onion, cilantro, and salsa verde on a flour tortilla

Tinga Chicken

$6.00

Chipotle-braised chicken, smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, house crema, queso, and cilantro on a consommé-dipped crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft flour tortilla

Entrees

A La Plancha

$16.00

Sauteed bell peppers, red onions, grilled jalapenos, garnished with cilantro and fresh limes. Served on a cast iron skillet along with black beans, arroz rojo rice, guacamole, queso, house salsas, and warm tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Chipotle-braised chicken, queso, chipotle sherry cream sauce, cotija, green onions, and house crema. Served with arroz rojo rice, charra beans, guacamole, and pico

Chef's Daily Catch

$27.00

Pan-seared Mahi-Mahi served over arroz rojo rice and black beans, topped with marinated tomatoes, Served with warm tortillas and salsa verde

Sanguchitos

$16.00

Bowls

$11.00

Kids

Kids Bowls

$9.00

Choose from chili-lime marinated chicken breast, or blanck angus steak with Spanish rice, cheddar and mozzeralla cheeses, black beans, corn, tomatillo salsa and sour cream

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Chili-lime marinated chicken breast,with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream

Build Your Own Taco

$9.00

Chili-lime marinated chicken breast or seasoned angus ground beef, b;ack beans, spanish rice, cojita,pico de gallo,and tomatillo salsa

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Macaroni noodles in a creamy sauce of melted americsn, cheddar and swiss cheeses

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Sides

Sofrito Rice

$4.00

Black Beans w/ Queso Fresco

$4.00

Pinto Beans "A La Charro"

$4.00

Dessert

Dessert Of The Moment

$8.00

Side Sauces

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Verde

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Chips and Salsa TO GO

Chips and Salsa TO GO

$4.00

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Coke

$2.79

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Tonic

$2.79

Club Soda

Juice

Pineapple

$2.79

Grapefruit

$2.79

Apple

$2.79

OJ

$2.79

Cranberry

$2.79

Speciality Drinks

Caliente

$13.00

Clasica

$9.00

El Matador

$10.00

Espoloma

$10.00

Frozen Clasica

$9.00

Mezcalrita

$11.00

Reyes de Fuego

$10.00

Rosado

$15.00

Toronja

$14.00

Red Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

White Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Frozen Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

El Jefe

$10.00

A-E

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

F-K

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gin Collins

$7.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Martini Rocks

$8.00

Gin Martini Up

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

L-O

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Luxardo Manhattan

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita-Strawberry

$10.00

Margarita-Top Shelf

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Manhattan Rocks

$9.00

Manhattan UP

$9.00

Glass

G-WIlliam Hill

$9.00

G-George Dubeouf Macon

$18.00

G-Barone Fini

$8.00

G-Echo Bay

$9.00

G-VOGA

$8.00

G-GP Cab

$8.00

G-Walking Tree

$16.00

G-Sea Glass

$9.00

G-The Show

$9.00

G-Charles&Charles

$8.00

G-Lamarca

$10.00

G-Chandon Brut

$12.00

Draft

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Three Kings House Ale

$6.00

Incarnation

$7.00

Maharaja

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Bottle

Modelo Bottle

$5.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Select

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50Out of stock

Modelo Negro

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Day of Dead

$6.00

Tecate

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00Out of stock

Vodka

Platinum

$6.00

Tito's

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut

$8.00Out of stock

Ablsolut Citron

$8.00Out of stock

Rum

Myers Platinum

$6.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

El Dorado

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Wray&Nephew

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Passionfruit

$7.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

KULA

$6.00

Lemonhart Spiced

$8.00Out of stock

Captain

$8.00

Lemonhart 151

$9.00Out of stock

Bumbu

$10.00

KULA Dark

$7.00

Appleton

$7.00

Appleton 8yr

$9.00

Appleton 12yr

$15.00

El Dorado 8yr

$8.00

El Dorado 12yr

$15.00

Dos Maderas 5x5

$15.00

Kasama

$7.00

Diplomatico Exclusive

$11.00

The Real McCoy 92proof

$13.00

Barrel Rum Private

$50.00

Hard Truth Coconut

$8.00

Gin

Fleschmann

$6.00

Tanqueray

$9.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00Out of stock

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$15.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Adictivo

$18.00

Casa del sol

$20.00

Casa del Sol Angel

$40.00

Cimarron Blanco

$8.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$55.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Codigo Anejo

$30.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00

Codigo Silver

$11.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$18.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Don Fulano Silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70th Anniversary

$45.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Espolon

$7.00

Hussongs Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tears of Llorona

$55.00

Teremana Silver

$9.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$15.00

Tres Agave Reposado

$9.00

Una Vida Silver

$10.00

Lunazul Silver

$8.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Bourbon

Kentucky Tavern

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00Out of stock

Woodford

$12.00Out of stock

Makers

$9.00

Three Kings Blantons

$18.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Other Liquors

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00
