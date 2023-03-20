Casa de Tres Reyes
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
OPEN 7 Days a Week | 11am-9pm Happy Hour Daily | 3pm-5pm Our menu showcases exquisite upscale tacos, house-made guacamole, and delicious in-house specialties. The Tres Reyes cocktail list features signature margaritas and Latin-American classics constructed with premium spirits and our own twist on exotic flavor profiles.
1181 Colonnade Ctr, Des Peres, MO 63131
