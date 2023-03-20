Casa de Tres Reyes

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Starters

Takeout Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

Smoked white cheddar, Monterey jack and roasted poblanos.

Guacamole

$7.00

Housemade blend using fresh avocados

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Queso cheese topped with vegan chorizo and pico

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with Romaine lettuce, toasted pumpkin seeds, marinated tomatoes, strawberries, bacon, avocado, and red onions. Dressed with honey-balsamic vinaigrette and sprinkled with crumbled bleu cheese

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Served with aji verde

Chorizo Empanadas

$12.00

Pastry shells stuffed with chorizo and smoked white cheddar. Drizzled with aji verde and roasted garlic aioli. Topped with black salt

Pork Belly Jalapeños

$12.00

Blistered jalapeño peppers fried and stuffed with slow-cooked pork carnitas, goat cheese, agave-chili sauce, and cilantro. Drizzled with aji verde and roasted garlic aioli

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Panca marinated, sweet-chili habanero glaze or tamarind-chipotle, and cilantro. Served with cilantro-lime ranch

Rollitos de Camarones

$12.00

Fried flour tortilla roll filled with shrimp, cream cheese, bacon, mozzarella, peppers, cilantro, and drizzled with tamarind-chipotle sauce. Served with a side of sweet plantains

Tres Reyes Nachos

$10.00

House chips, refried beans, roasted corn, melted jack-cheddar, cotija, guacamole, pico and house crema

Elote

$11.00

Fire-roasted corn cut from the cob, queso, Tajín, cotija, cilantro, and roasted garlic aioli

Salsa Diablo and Verde

$4.00

Salsa Diablo

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Tacos

Pork Belly Carnitas Taco

$6.00

Slow-cooked pork belly, red onion, aji verde, radishes, and cilantro

Baja Taco

$6.00

Tempura fish, chipotle mayo, guacamole, citrus slaw, and pico

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese, arugula, garlic aioli, crispy onions, and pico

Chicken Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Smoked chicken with grilled pineapple, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro, and roasted tomatillo salsa

Brisket Taco

$7.00

16 hour braised-brisket, tomatillo jam, queso, and cilantro

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Citrus slaw, Tajín-habanero marinated mango, red onion, garlic aioli, and cilantro

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Vegan Chorizo, aji verde, crema, pico, and cilantro

Gringo Taco Supreme

$5.00

Seasoned Angus ground beef, jack-cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and sour cream served in a hard shell

Pork Belly Carnitas COMBO

$14.00

Slow-cooked pork belly, red onion, aji verde, radishes, and cilantro

Baja Fish COMBO

$14.00

Tempura fish, chipotle mayo, guacamole, citrus slaw, and pico

Carne Asada COMBO

$14.00

Marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese, arugula, garlic aioli, crispy onions, and pico

Chicken Al Pastor COMBO

$12.00

Smoked chicken with grilled pineapple, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro, and roasted tomatillo salsa

Brisket COMBO

$16.00

16 hour braised-brisket, tomatillo jam, queso, and cilantro

Blackened Shrimp COMBO

$16.00

Citrus slaw, Tajín-habanero marinated mango, red onion, garlic aioli, and cilantro

Vegan Chorizo COMBO

$12.00

Vegan Chorizo, aji verde, crema, pico, and cilantro

Gringo Taco Supreme Combo

$12.00

Seasoned Angus ground beef, jack-cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and sour cream served in a hard shell

Bowls

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Sofrito rice, black beans, and sautéed vegetables (bell peppers, red onions, and jalapeños). Served with guacamole and queso

Veggie Chorizo Bowl

$15.00

Sofrito rice, black beans, and sautéed vegetables (bell peppers, red onions, and jalapeños). Served with guacamole and queso

Chicken Al Pastor Bowl

$14.00

Smoked chicken with grilled pineapple, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro, and roasted tomatillo salsa

Carne Asada Bowl

$15.00

Marinated steak, arugula, garlic aioli, crispy onions, and pico

Brisket Bowl

$16.00

16-hour braised brisket, tomatillo jam, queso, and cilantro

Burritos

Cheese Encrusted Burrito

$14.00

Cheese-crusted, smothered in queso and stuffed with your choice of chicken "al pastor" or skirt steak "asada," mozzarella, guacamole, black beans, and sofrito rice. Served with a side of sofrito rice and pico

Wet Burrito

$14.00

Smothered in salsa roja, salsa verde, and queso. Stuffed with your choice of chicken "al pastor" or skirt steak "asada," mozzarella, guacamole, black beans, and sofrito rice. Served with a side of sofrito rice and pico

Entrees

Birria Tacos

$18.00

Three shredded stewed-beef tacos with queso, onions, and cilantro on a consommé-dipped crispy corn tortilla. Served with a side of sofrito rice, black beans, salsa verde, and birria consommé

Quesadilla

$15.00

Chipotle-seasoned flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken "al pastor" or skirt steak "asada," bacon, caramelized onions, smoked white cheddar, and roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with pico, guacamole, and house crema

Fajitas

$16.00

Sautéed bell peppers, red onions and jalapeños, garnished with cilantro, pico, and fresh limes. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce. Served with black beans, sofrito rice, and warm flour tortillas

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

Salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, parmigiano cheese, house crema, guacamole, and pico. Served with black beans and sofrito rice

Taco Salad

$14.00

Seasoned Angus ground beef or shredded chicken, crispy tortilla shell, romaine lettuce, black beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. Served with a side of cilantro-lime ranch

Kids

Kids Bowl

$9.00

Choose from braised chicken or Angus ground beef served with sofrito rice, queso, black beans, and house crema

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with braised chicken and Monterey Jack. Served with black beans, sofrito rice, and house crema

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack. Served with black beans, sofrito rice, and house crema

Build Your Own Taco

$9.00

Braised chicken or Angus ground beef on two flour tortillas. Served with black beans, sofrito rice, Monterey Jack, house crema, and pico

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Three chicken tenders served with fries, ketchup, and ranch

Sides

Black Beans w/ Queso Fresco

$4.00

Papas Provenzal

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Sofrito Rice

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Sprinkled in powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate

Spiced Brownie

$9.00

Dark chocolate chips and hints of cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and adobo chili powder. Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, and whipped cream

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$8.00

Flaky dough filled with layers of cinnamon, sugar and cream cheese. Complemented with a whipped cream garnish

Side Sauces

Side Crema

Side Guac

Side Salsa

Side Queso

Side Verde

Side Pico

Chips and Salsa TO GO

Chips and Salsa TO GO

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Club Soda

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Juice

Pineapple

$2.79

Grapefruit

$2.79

Apple

$2.79

OJ

$2.79

Cranberry

$2.79

Cocktails

Speciality Drinks

Caliente

$13.00

Skinny Cadillac

$11.00

Frozen Clasica

$11.00

Mezcalrita

$11.00

Reyes de Fuego

$11.00

Rosado

$15.00

Toronja

$14.00

A-E

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

F-K

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gin Collins

$7.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Martini Rocks

$8.00

Gin Martini Up

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

L-O

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Luxardo Manhattan

$12.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan Rocks

$9.00

Manhattan UP

$9.00

Margarita-Strawberry

$10.00

Margarita-Top Shelf

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Wine

Glass

WIlliam Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

VOGA Moscato

$8.00

Geyser Peak Cabernet

$8.00

Walking Tree Cabernet

$16.00Out of stock

Sea Glass Pinot Noir

$9.00

The Show Malbec

$9.00

G-Charles&Charles

$8.00

G-Lamarca

$10.00

Bottle

William Hill Chardonnay

$27.00

Beer

Draft

Beer Sample

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Yuengling

$7.00Out of stock

4H Low Spark

$6.00

Royal Anthem

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Bottle

Modelo Bottle

$5.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Select

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Day of Dead

$6.00

Tecate

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

Topo Chico

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

Platinum

$6.00

Tito's

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Rum

Myers Dark

$7.00

El Dorado 3yr

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Diplomatico Planas

$8.00

Wray&Nephew

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Passionfruit

$7.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

KULA Coconut

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bumbu

$10.00

KULA Dark

$7.00

El Dorado 8yr

$8.00

El Dorado 12yr

$15.00

Dos Maderas 5x5

$15.00

Diplomatico Exclusive

$11.00

Barrel Rum Private

$50.00

Hard Truth Coconut

$8.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$7.00

Gin

Fleschmann

$6.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$15.00

1800 Anejo

$18.00

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$13.00

Casa del Sol Reposado

$20.00

Casa del Sol Angel

$40.00

Cimarron Blanco

$8.00

Cimarron Reposado

$15.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Lunazul Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$55.00

Tres Agave Reposado

$9.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$15.00

Hussongs Reposado

$11.00

Codigo Silver

$11.00

Codigo Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Codigo Anejo

$30.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Una Vida Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 70th Anniversary

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Fulano Silver

$9.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$18.00

Bourbon

Kentucky Tavern

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00Out of stock

Woodford

$12.00

Makers

$9.00

Three Kings Blantons

$18.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Other Liquors

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN 7 Days a Week | 11am-9pm Happy Hour Daily | 3pm-5pm Our menu showcases exquisite upscale tacos, house-made guacamole, and delicious in-house specialties. The Tres Reyes cocktail list features signature margaritas and Latin-American classics constructed with premium spirits and our own twist on exotic flavor profiles.

Website

Location

1181 Colonnade Ctr, Des Peres, MO 63131

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

