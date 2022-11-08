Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa 305 Sunset

15104 sw 72 st

Kendall, FL 33193

Popular Items

PIZZA
PIZZA
MANCHEGO CROQUETAS:

N/A BEVERAGES

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coca Cola de Dieta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jugo de Manzana

$2.50

Limonada

$2.50

Lemon Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Jupina

$2.50

Materva

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

SNACKS AND BITES

BACON WRAPPED MADUROS

$8.50

Sweet and savory maduro bacon bites. Laced with sweet soy sauce and cotija cheese

TRUFFLE YUCA BITES

$7.00

Fried yucita dusted with black truffle, served with cilantro aioli

MASITAS BAKAN

MASITAS BAKAN

$9.50

Braised and deep-fried pork chunks served with our house samurai sauce

MASITA BAO BUN

MASITA BAO BUN

$15.00

Jalapeños and peppers sautéed with sweet crab and shrimp served on a corn tostada

MANCHEGO CROQUETAS:

$5.50

Cheesy house fried round croquetas served with our guava lava sauce

HAM CROQUETAS

$5.50

COD CROQUETAS

$5.50

Cuban style with a cheesy twist our croquetas never miss…

TUNA CROQUETAS

$5.50

CHICKEN CROQUETAS

$5.50

SPINACH AND CHEESE CROQUETAS

$5.50

305 TOSTON

$8.50

Cuban Eggroll

$9.00

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

GUAVA LAVA BURGER

GUAVA LAVA BURGER

$14.00

Represent your city w/ our DADE COUNTY burger! 8 oz of premium meat topped w/ Muenster cheese, Queso crema, Guava slices, Homemade Juliana que mala eres fries on a brioche topped w/ our signature Guava lava sauce

VACA FRITA SANDO

VACA FRITA SANDO

$15.00

Ride or Die pan con bistec! Beer braised brisket, homemade Juliana que mala eres papitas, lemon truffle Mayo on Sando

FRITA SLIDERS

$11.00

Blended beef and chorizo patty (A LO CUBANO), melted Muenster cheese, Juliana que mala eres fries, and salsita de la casa served on a sweet slider bun

EL CUBICHE SANDWICH

EL CUBICHE SANDWICH

$15.00

Jamon, pierna, Swiss cheese, pickles, Juliana que mala eres fries, cotija cheese, topped with our House Honey Dijon and Lemon truffle mayo on fresh Cuban bread

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

QUE FUEEEE?! Marinated chicken thighs grilled to perfection, topped with shaved lettuce, tomato, mojo onions, pickles and salsita de la casa on Cuban bread

MEATBALL SUB

$14.00

QUE BOLA CON EL SUB! Homemade meatballs topped with melted Muenster cheese, and our House Basil Tomato Sauce and we can’t forget the Parm cheese!! Delicioso!

LETS GET LOADED

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

Juliana que mala eres fries LOADED to the max w/ lettuce, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, and your choice of vaca frita, vaca frita de pollo, or pierna, topped w/ YOUR FAVORITE Salsita de la casa

RICE BOWL

$9.00

CON TODO! Cuban style white rice w/ a fried egg reloaded with lettuce, cheese, black beans, Pico de Gallo, and your choice of brisket, pierna, or ground chorizo topped with "Salsita de la casa"

LOADED CROQUETA

LOADED CROQUETA

$10.00

REMA REMA QUE AQUI SI PICA! 5 of Our house fried jamon croquetas topped w/ lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black beans, cheese and our braised pierna w/ a hint of siracha.

305 PASTAS

ESPAGHETTIS

ESPAGHETTIS

$11.00

Al dente Spaghetti, served with our House Basil Tomato Sauce and your choice of chorizo, meatballs, or jamon

MAQUI MADURO

MAQUI MADURO

$12.00

Here’s our version of Cuban Mac n Cheese! Our rotini pasta is topped with our Homemade Maduro Cheese Sauce, Brisket vaca frita and Fried Maduro Bits.

TRUFFLE MAC

$13.00

Simple & Savory 5 Cheese and Truffle Sauce served with Rotini pasta and Cotija cheese

BRISKET LASAGNA

BRISKET LASAGNA

$16.00

Not your average Lasagna! Layers and layers of Pasta and Seasoned Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella, our House Basil Tomato Sauce and THE STAR OF THE SHOW: our House beer braised brisket!!

SIDES

RICE

$3.50

BEANS

$3.50
FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

BRIKSET

$8.00

CHICKEN

$7.00

GUAVA LAVA SAUCE

$1.00

LEMON TRUFFLE AOLI

$1.00

GARLIC CILANTRO AOILI

$1.00

BAKAN SAUCE

$1.00

DESERTS AND SHAKES

FLAN

FLAN

$4.00

ARROZ CON LECHE

$4.00

TRES LECHE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$5.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$5.00

MANGO MILKSHAKE

$5.00

MAMEY MILKSHAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$5.00

GUANABANA MILKSHAKE

$5.00

SPECIALS

Caribbean Shrimp

$18.00

PERSONAL PIZZA MENU

PIZZA

PIZZA

$8.50

FAMILY SIZE PIZZA MENU

PIZZA

PIZZA

$14.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casa 305 is taking your tastebuds by storm! Come in and enjoy our take on a true latin fusion, from our homemade pizza's to our sandwiches and bites, you cannot go wrong with anything on our menu, especially when its "Hecho en Casa"!

15104 sw 72 st, Kendall, FL 33193

