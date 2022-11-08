Casa 305 Sunset
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casa 305 is taking your tastebuds by storm! Come in and enjoy our take on a true latin fusion, from our homemade pizza's to our sandwiches and bites, you cannot go wrong with anything on our menu, especially when its "Hecho en Casa"!
15104 sw 72 st, Kendall, FL 33193
