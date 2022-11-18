  • Home
  • Hickory
  Casa Aguilar - 1960 US HWY 70 SE suite 244 #2-106
Casa Aguilar 1960 US HWY 70 SE suite 244 #2-106

No reviews yet

2359 Us Highway 70 Se

Hickory, NC 28602

Order Again

Popular Items

3 QuesoBirria Tacos, 1 Consume🌮🌮🌮
Birria Ramen🍜
QuesoBirria Tacos

Entree

3 QuesoBirria Tacos, 1 Consume🌮🌮🌮

3 QuesoBirria Tacos, 1 Consume🌮🌮🌮

$11.95+

Tortilla Shell topped with mozorella cheese, cilantro, onion, and a side of consume

Birria Ramen🍜

Birria Ramen🍜

$10.95+

Cali Burrito Grande🌯

$21.00

Cali Burrito Bebe

$13.95

Single Taco

$4.00

Tamales 🫔🫔🫔

$2.50+Out of stock

Corn in a Cup

$5.00

2 Arepas , 1 consume

$10.00Out of stock

Single Arepa with Consume

$4.75

Sides

Elote

$6.00+

Consume

$3.00+

Salsa Verde Small

$0.50

Salsa Verde Medium

$3.00

Salsa Verde Large

$7.50

Plantano Side

$5.50

Plantano Con Crema

Plantano Full Size

$11.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Rice small

$3.00Out of stock

Rice large

$7.00Out of stock

Black beans large

$7.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.50

Arizona

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Atole

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Combos

Date Night Combo: 5 QuesoBirria, 2 Birria Ramen, 2 Elote , 2 consumes

$55.00

5 QuesoBirria 2 Birria Ramen 2 Elote 2 Consume

Single Combo: 2 QuesoBirria , Birria Ramen , Elote , Consume

$25.00

2 QuesoBirria with consume Birria Ramen Elote

Family Night Combo: 15 QuesoBirria, 5 Ramen, 5 Elote, 5 Consume

$145.00

15 QuesoBirria 5 Ramen 5 elotes

Sarah’s Combo: 1 Arepa, 3 tacos, 1 corn in a cup, 1 consume

$20.00

Birria Platters

QuesoBirria Tacos

$30.00+

Comes with limes, cilantro, onions, consume sides

Deserts

Churros

$6.00

5 for $6

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Funnel Cake w/ Strawberries, Chocolate

$8.95

Funnel Cake w/ Walnuts, Caramel Sauce

$9.50

Funnel Cake Fries w/ Strawberries and Chocolate

$7.50

Funnel Cake Fries w/ Walnuts, Caramel Sauce

$7.50

Sugar Chips

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Lets give them something to taco bout'

2359 Us Highway 70 Se, Hickory, NC 28602

Main pic

