Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Almenara 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne

review star

No reviews yet

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne

Atlanta, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BEVERAGE

N/A BEVERAGE

STILL SMALL

$3.00

STILL LARGE

$6.00

SPARKLING LARGE

$6.00

MOCKTAIL

$10.00

MOJITO VIRGIN

$10.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL SF

$5.00

SODAS

JUICE

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$3.50

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$7.00

COFFEE

$5.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Cranberry Mimosa Margarita

$24.00

Almenara Mimosa

$24.00

House Bloody Mary

$24.00

Almenara Michelada

$24.00

Hodor Martini

$24.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Dolce Dolare

$16.00

Almenara Spritz

$16.00

What a Wonderful World

$16.00

Hangover Detox

$16.00

Playa Del Carmen

$17.00

Satsuma

$18.00

Miss Jess

$18.00

Agua De Oaxaca

$16.00

Negroniesta

$17.00

Doctor's Coffee

$19.00

Morning Milk

$18.00

Coco Juliet

$17.00

Cheese Cake Martini

$19.00

Almenara Mezcal

$18.00

Almenara Margarita

$15.00

Almenara Sangria

$16.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

CHAMPAGNE

Moet Chandon

$300.00

Dome Perignon

$750.00

Armand De Brignac Brut

$900.00

Armand De Brignac Rose

$1,200.00

SPARKLING WINE

La Marca Prosecco Brut

$11.00+

Freixenet Rose

$14.00+

WHITE WINE

Josh Chardonnay

$12.00+

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Stella Rosa Moscato

$13.00+

Black Girl Magic Riesling

$15.00+

Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$12.00+

RED WINE

J Vineyard Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Back House Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Uno Malbec Mendoza

$13.00+

Josh Merlot

$13.00+

BEER

Corona

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Sweet Water 420

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

SPIRITS

TITO'S

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

1800

$14.00+

Avion

$14.00+

Casamigos

$14.00+

Don Julio

$14.00+

El Jimador

$14.00+

Teremana

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Patron

$14.00+

Avion 44

$50.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

400 Canejos

$16.00

Kimo Sabe

$16.00

Ojo De Tigre

$16.00

Lobos

$16.00

Los Vecinos

$16.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Sombra

$16.00

Xicala

$16.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jim Beam

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royale

$16.00

Crown Apple

$16.00

Crown Peach

$16.00

Crown Vanilla

$16.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bumbu

$13.00

Kraken

$13.00

Don Q

$13.00

Dusse

$17.00+

Courvoisier

$17.00

Hennesy

$17.00+

Remy Martin

$17.00+

Martell

$17.00

Bombay

$15.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Botanist

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

TEQUILAS

1800

$14.00

BRUNCH

SMALL PLATES

ABUELLA'S EMPANADA

$9.00

TOASTADA DE TINGA

$10.00

AL PASTOR WINGS

$16.00

SALMON 'TOAST' TADA

$18.00

ALMENARA NACHOS

$14.00

CAZUELA DE MARISCO

$24.00

AGUACHILE CEVICHE

$13.00

GUACAMOLE QUESO

$10.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

BRUNCH ENTREES

FRUTERA BOWL

$14.00

OATMEAL BOWL

$12.00

PANQUEQUES

$13.00

CASA ENSALADA

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$18.00

EL BURRITO

$18.00

TRES TACOS

$18.00

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$18.00

OMELETTE ALMENARA

$19.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$24.00

POLLO FRITO

$18.00

CARBE Y HUEVO 'STEAK AND EGGS'

$30.00

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$5.00

FRIED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$9.00

FRUIT SALAD

$8.00

DESSERT

CASA CHURROS

$9.00

ABUELLA'S CHOCOLATE FLAN

$11.00

DINNER

SMALL PLATES

ABUELLA'S EMPANADA

$9.00

TOASTADA DE TINGA

$10.00

AL PASTOR WINGS

$16.00

SALMON 'TOAST' TADA

$18.00

ALMENARA NACHOS

$14.00

CAZUELA DE MARISCO

$24.00

AGUACHILE CEVICHE

$13.00

GUACAMOLE QUESO

$10.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

Complimentary CHIPS AND SALSA

ENTREES

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$17.00

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$19.00

LA NUEVA BURGER

$17.00

ANCHO SALMON

$29.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$30.00

POLLO FRITO

$18.00

CASA ENSALADA

$16.00

TRES TACOS

$18.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$24.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.00

TINGA FAJITAS

$28.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$32.00

SIDES

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

JASMINE RICE

$5.00

FRIED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$9.00

FRUIT SALAD

$8.00

DESSERT

CASA CHURROS

$9.00

ABUELLA'S CHOCOLATE FLAN

$11.00

HOOKAH

Hookah Menu

Small Hookah

$35.00

Large Hookah

$45.00

Pineapple Hookah Large

$60.00

Refill

$15.00

LOUNGE BEVERAGE

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Hot Tea

$4.50

Redbull

$4.95

Btl Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Cranberry Mimosa Margarita

$28.00

Almenara Mimosa

House Bloody Mary

Almenara Michelada

Hodor Martini

Bottomless Mimosa

$17.95

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Dolce Dolare

$16.00

Almenara Spritz

$16.00

What a Wonderful World

$16.00

Hangover Detox

$16.00

Playa Del Carmen

$17.00

Satsuma

$18.00

Miss Jess

$18.00

Agua De Oaxaca

$16.00

Negroniesta

$17.00

Doctor's Coffee

$19.00

Morning Milk

$18.00

Coco Juliet

$17.00

Cheese Cake Martini

$19.00

Almenara Mezcal

$18.00

Almenara Margarita

$15.00

Almenara Sangria

$16.00

WHITE WINE

Josh Chardonnay

$12.00+

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Stella Rosa Moscato

$13.00+

Black Girl Magic Riesling

$15.00+

Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$12.00+

RED WINE

J Vineyard Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Back House Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Uno Malbec Mendoza

$13.00+

Josh Merlot

$13.00+

CHAMPAGNE

Moet Chandon

$300.00

Dome Perignon

$750.00

Armand De Brignac Brut

$900.00

Armand De Brignac Rose

$1,200.00

BEER

Corona

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Sweet Water 420

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

SPIRITS

TITO'S

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

1800

$14.00+

Avion

$14.00+

Casamigos

$14.00+

Don Julio

$14.00+

El Jimador

$14.00+

Teremana

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Lunazul

$14.00

Patron

$14.00+

Avion 44

$50.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

400 Canejos

$16.00

Kimo Sabe

$16.00

Ojo De Tigre

$16.00

Lobos

$16.00

Los Vecinos

$16.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Sombra

$16.00

Xicala

$16.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jim Beam

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bumbu

$13.00

Kraken

$13.00

Don Q

$13.00

Dusse

$17.00+

Courvoisier

$17.00

Hennesy

$17.00+

Remy Martin

$17.00+

Martell

$17.00

Bombay

$15.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Botanist

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Side Car

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

SPARKLING WINE

La Marca Prosecco Brut

$11.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 10th Street and Piedmont Road along the rainbow intersection, Casa Almenara intruduces cuisine from the Mexican region of Tulum along with craft cocktails, elevated service and entertainment as a focus.

Website

Location

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grounded Cafe - 1545 Peachtree Street Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
1545 Peachtree Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar - 232 19th Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
232 19th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
170 17th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Bantam And Biddy - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
264 19th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Azotea Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
245 18th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Sukoshi - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
The Nook on Piedmont Park
orange star4.0 • 2,678
1144 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
orange star4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Rreal Tacos - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 1,444
100 6th st Unit 110 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Triple Jays Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,397
1020 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
orange star4.0 • 1,350
817 West Peachtree St. E125 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Lindbergh
review star
No reviews yet
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston