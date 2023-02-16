Casa Almenara 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 10th Street and Piedmont Road along the rainbow intersection, Casa Almenara intruduces cuisine from the Mexican region of Tulum along with craft cocktails, elevated service and entertainment as a focus.
Location
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309
