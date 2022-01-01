Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Latin American

Casablanca On The Bay

1,384 Reviews

$$

1717 N Bayshore Dr

Miami, FL 33132

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Alfredo
Casablanca Combination Platter

Appetizers

Beef Tostones

Beef Tostones

$18.00

Crispy tostones, broiled mozzarella cheese, shredded beef stew, pickled coleslaw, balsamic reduction

Shrimp Tostones

Shrimp Tostones

$19.00

Crispy tostones, shrimp bechamel, broiled mozzarella cheese, sofrito, pickled coleslaw, crispy potato curls

Casablanca Combination Platter

Casablanca Combination Platter

$60.00

Conch Fritters, Fish croquettes, crispy calamari, coconut shrimp, with our homemade dipping sauces

Clams Chardonnay

Clams Chardonnay

$25.00

Top neck clams, white wine, garlic, shallots, butter, parsley, petite clams

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Pina Colada Vinaigrette, Sweet Chili Glaze

Cod Fritters

$15.00
Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$19.00

served with Homemade cocktail sauce

Crabcake

Crabcake

$23.00

Roasted corn salsa, citrus cream

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$21.00

Fried with a side of Garlic aioli

Fish Croquetas

Fish Croquetas

$16.00Out of stock

Served with Tartar sauce

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$2.50
Fish Fingers

Fish Fingers

$18.00

Served with Tartar Sauce

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$17.00
Lobster Croquetas

Lobster Croquetas

$19.00

Served with tartar sauce

Shrimp Escargot

Shrimp Escargot

$20.00

Garlic herb butter, mozzarella cheese, croutons

Sizzling Grilled Octopus

Sizzling Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables, aji amarillo aioli

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Bechamel sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese

Oyster Casino

$25.00

Captains Wafers

$1.00

SP App

$21.00

Raw Bar

$1 Oyster Special

$1.00
Peruvian Style Corvina Ceviche

Peruvian Style Corvina Ceviche

$26.00

Citrus blend, bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, glazed yams, corn

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$28.00

Citrus blend, rocoto pepper, bermuda onions, cilantro, shrimp, calamari, octopus, corvina, glazed yams, corn

Seafood Cocktail

Seafood Cocktail

$23.00

Shrimp, calamari, octopus, citrus blend, tomato, pepper, onions, cilantro

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$24.00

Ginger sesame soy, avocado, wonton crisps, aji amarillo aioli, teriyaki sauce

Alaskan King Crab 1 lbs

$75.00Out of stock
Lobster & Seafood Fried Ceviche

Lobster & Seafood Fried Ceviche

$65.00

Lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, Corvina, octopus, citrus blend, Bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, maduros, yuca, aji amarillo aioli

Ceviche Combination Platter

Ceviche Combination Platter

$60.00

Seafood ceviche, corvina ceviche, vuelve a la vida, tuna nikkei

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$26.00

Citrus blend, Bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, glazed yams, corn, passion fruit syrup

Mignonette Sauce

$1.50

King Crab Full

$95.00Out of stock

King Crab Half

$75.00Out of stock

King Crab Claws

$75.00Out of stock

Tower

$100.00

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$21.00

With Lobster chunks

Grouper Chowder

Grouper Chowder

$14.00
Casablanca House Salad

Casablanca House Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bermuda onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$17.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan tuile, homemade caesar dressing

Tropical Avocado Salad

Tropical Avocado Salad

$16.00

Romaine hearts, avocado, bermuda onions, citrus vinaigrette

Fish

Salmon

Salmon

$38.00

Pan-Seared, Honey-dijon glazed, Garlic mashed potatoes, steamed Broccoli

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$33.00

Pan-Seared, with ajillo sauce, lemony sweet plantain mash, seasonal vegetables, crispy onion rings

Snapper

Snapper

$39.00

Pan-Seared or fried, lemon capers sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Sautéed in garlic herb butter, white wine, roasted baby potatoes, asparagus

Jumbo Scallops

Jumbo Scallops

$50.00

Seared, lemon butter sauce, asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy sweet potato curls

Seabass

$55.00

Pan-Seared, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, tomato concasse, lemon butter sauce

Black Grouper

Black Grouper

$49.00

Pan -Seared, mushroom cream sauce, roasted brussels sprouts with fig vinaigrette, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy potato curls

Yellow Fin Tuna

Yellow Fin Tuna

$48.00

Nikkei sauce, sesame seeds crusted, mild sesame oil noodles with masago, wakame, crispy wonton

Whole Lobster 1.25

$45.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster 1.5

$50.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster 2.0

$60.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster 2.5

$70.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster 3.0

$85.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster 3.5

$95.00Out of stock

Ytail 1lb 2x1

$55.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 1.25

$35.00Out of stock

Ytail 1.5

$40.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 2.0

$45.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 2.5

$55.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 3.0

$65.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 3.5

$75.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 4.0

$80.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 4.5

$85.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 5.0

$85.00Out of stock

Hog fish 1.0

$35.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 1.50

$45.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 2.0

$60.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 2.5

$65.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 3.0

$75.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 3.5

$85.00Out of stock

Hog Fish 4.0

$105.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 4.5

$105.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 5.0

$115.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 5.5

$125.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 6.5

$135.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 7.0

$150.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 8lb

$190.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 10 Lb

$235.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 2Lb

$45.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 2.5 Lb

$55.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 3lb

$65.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 3.5 Lb

$75.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 4lb

$85.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 4.5

$95.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 5.0

$100.00Out of stock

Lane Snapper 1.0

$28.00Out of stock

Lane 1.5

$38.00Out of stock

Lane 2.0

$50.00Out of stock

Lane 2.5

$55.00Out of stock

Lane 3.0

$60.00Out of stock

Lane 3.5

$65.00Out of stock

Lane 4.0

$70.00Out of stock

Lane 4.5

$75.00Out of stock

Lane 5.0

$80.00Out of stock

Lane 5.5

$85.00Out of stock

Mangrove 2.0

$45.00Out of stock

Mangrove Snapper 2.5

$55.00Out of stock

Mangrove 3.0

$60.00Out of stock

Mangrove 3.5

$65.00Out of stock

Mangrove 4.0

$75.00Out of stock

Mangrove 4.5 Lb

$85.00Out of stock

Mangrove Snapper 5lb

$95.00Out of stock

Mangrove 5.5

$110.00Out of stock

Yellow Tail 6.0

$100.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 8

Out of stock

Red Snapper 15

Out of stock

Hog Snapper 7.5

$160.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 8.0

$180.00Out of stock

Hog Snapper 15 Lb

$300.00Out of stock

Mangrove 7.5

$170.00Out of stock

Mutton 2.5

$55.00Out of stock

Mutton 3.5

$90.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 6.00

$150.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 10

$250.00Out of stock

Lane 6.0

$90.00Out of stock

Lane 6.5

$95.00Out of stock

Lane Snapper 10.0

$200.00Out of stock

Lane Snapper 15.0

$250.00Out of stock

Specialties

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$55.00

Broiled with herb butter, Truffle mash potatoes, and Roasted brussels sprouts with fig vinaigrette

Seafood Au Gratin

Seafood Au Gratin

$40.00

Fish, shrimp, crabmeat, sherry cream sauce, broiled, topped mozzarella

Sopon Marinero

Sopon Marinero

$42.00

Half Lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, tomato saffron broth

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$39.00

Homemade crab stuffing, shrimp, baked in lemon butter sauce

Paella Casablanca (for 1)

Paella Casablanca (for 1)

$45.00

Half Lobster, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, chicken, Spanish saffron rice

Seafood Zarzuela

Seafood Zarzuela

$42.00

Half Lobster, shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels, tomato saffron sauce

Snapper al Pescador

Snapper al Pescador

$45.00

Snapper filet, shrimp, calamari, mussels, roasted pepper cream sauce

Colossal Seafood Parillada

Colossal Seafood Parillada

$170.00

Pan-Seared snapper, lobster tail, prawns, calamari, shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels, ragout of vegetables, roasted potatoes

King Lobster 1lb

$100.00Out of stock

Stuffed Fish

$45.00

Fish Sliders

$19.00

Crabcake Sliders

$23.00

Steaks & Pasta

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$33.00

Sauteed onions, 24 hours marinated, white rice, black beans

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$42.00

Beef Stir-fry, bermuda onions, tomatoes, green peas, french fries, white rice

Ribeye

Ribeye

$53.00

Grilled with red wine bourbon reduction potatoes and asparagus

Churrasco

Churrasco

$55.00Out of stock

Grilled, served with chimichurri

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$75.00

Ribeye, grilled lobster, and crispy onion rings

Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

$40.00

Linguine, mushrooms, brandy cream sauce

Linguine w/ Clams

Linguine w/ Clams

$35.00

Garlic, tomato, basil, white wine

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$33.00

Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$34.00

Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce

Salmon Alfredo

Salmon Alfredo

$38.00

Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce

Lobster Rav w/ Shrimp

Lobster Rav w/ Shrimp

$37.00

Four Cheese ravioli with tomato brandy cream sauce

Alfredo Fetteuccini

Alfredo Fetteuccini

$17.00

Vegetarian

Teriyaki Cauliflower Steak

Teriyaki Cauliflower Steak

$28.00

Served with Asparagus

Lemon Garlic Pasta with Vegetables

Lemon Garlic Pasta with Vegetables

$30.00

Linguini pasta, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, white wine, and lemon

Mushroom Ceviche

Mushroom Ceviche

$20.00

Citrus blend, rocoto pepper, bermuda onions, cilantro, porcini mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, garlic, glazed yams, corn

Sides

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$7.00
Side Yellow Rice

Side Yellow Rice

$7.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$7.00
Side Tostones

Side Tostones

$7.00
Side Maduros

Side Maduros

$7.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$7.00
Side Yuca Fries

Side Yuca Fries

$7.00
Side Mash

Side Mash

$7.00

Toast

$5.00
Side Vegetables

Side Vegetables

$7.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00
Lemony Sweet Plantain Mash

Lemony Sweet Plantain Mash

$12.00
Truffle Mash Potatoes

Truffle Mash Potatoes

$15.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

French Fries

$7.00

Beverage

Apple Juice

$6.00

Arnald Palmer

$6.00

Bottled Flat Saratoga

$9.00

Bottled Spark Saratoga

$9.00

Can Coke

$6.00

Can Diet Coke

$6.00

Can Sprite

$6.00

Clamato

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Stawberry Lemonade

$7.00

London Club Soda

$6.00

London Ginger Ale

$6.00

London Ginger Beer

$6.00

London Tonic

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$7.50

Rf Iced Tea

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$8.00

Wine

Torresella Posecco Btl

$55.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Taittinger Brut Btl

$130.00

Taittinger Rose Btl

$150.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita Rose

$65.00

Moet & Chandon Ice

$169.00

Moet Brut

$168.00

Ca' Del Bosco Btl

$95.00

Caposaldo PG Btl

$50.00

Santa Margherita Btl

$68.00

13 Celsius SB btl

$50.00

Craggy Range SB Btl

$64.00

Carmenet CH Btl

$50.00

1000 Stories Chard

$58.00

ZD CH Btl

$84.00

Whispering Angels BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Thomas schmitt Ries Btl

$50.00

Rare Moscato Btl

$50.00

Jacques Dumont Sancerre Btl

$92.00

Pazo San Mauro Albarino Btl

$65.00

AIX Rose Btl

$55.00

Scarlet CS Btl

$55.00

Daou CS Btl

$68.00

Austin Hope CS Btl

$100.00

Norton Mal BTL

$50.00

Trapiche Medalla Mal Btl

$60.00

J Lohr Mer Btl

$50.00

Clos pegase Mer Btl

$78.00

Benziger PN Btl

$50.00

Roco PN Btl

$75.00

Nozzole Chianti BTL

$60.00

12 Linajes Tempranillo Btl

$55.00

Terre Cave I.G.P Rosso BTL

$68.00

Bodyguard Blend Btl

$100.00

Beer

Corona Btl

$8.00

Bud Light Btl

$7.00

Stella Bottle

$8.00

Modelo Especial Btl

$8.00

Modelo Negra Btl

$7.00

Heineken Btl

$8.00

Miller Light Btl

$7.00

Michelada

$4.00

Ultra Btl

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness Draught Stout

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Becks

$7.00

O'doul's 0.0

$7.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Mezcal

$13.00

Amaras Mezcal Joven

$19.00Out of stock

Amaras Repo

$19.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$21.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$20.00

Recuerdo Mezcal

$13.00

Recuerdo Repo

$17.00

Vida Mezcal

$20.00

Bozal Tobasiche Mezcal

$24.00

Bozal Tobala Mezcal

$27.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole Mezcal

$15.00

White

CakeBread Cellars

$112.00

BTL Louis Jadot

$200.00

Red

BTL Stoller Reserve P.N.

$98.00

BTL Pine Ridge C.S.

$150.00

BTL Silver Oak C.S.

$180.00

BTL Cakebread CS

$228.00

BTL Masi Amarone

$170.00

BTL Chateau La Nerthe

$160.00

Coravin By The Glass

GL Stoller Reserve P.N.

$20.00Out of stock

GL Chateau La Nerthe

$30.00Out of stock

GL Pine Ridge C.S.

$27.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$13.50

Chocolate Spill Over

$19.00
Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$13.50

Special Dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Tres Leche

$15.00

Keylime Pie

$13.50

Ice Cream

$11.00

Covered Strawberrys

$13.00Out of stock

Sp Desserts

$9.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally known seafood restaurant feeding Miami’s local seafood crave for years!

Website

Location

1717 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
Casablanca On The Bay image
Casablanca On The Bay image
Casablanca On The Bay image
Main pic

Map
