Casablanca On The Bay
1,384 Reviews
$$
1717 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
Appetizers
Beef Tostones
Crispy tostones, broiled mozzarella cheese, shredded beef stew, pickled coleslaw, balsamic reduction
Shrimp Tostones
Crispy tostones, shrimp bechamel, broiled mozzarella cheese, sofrito, pickled coleslaw, crispy potato curls
Casablanca Combination Platter
Conch Fritters, Fish croquettes, crispy calamari, coconut shrimp, with our homemade dipping sauces
Clams Chardonnay
Top neck clams, white wine, garlic, shallots, butter, parsley, petite clams
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Pina Colada Vinaigrette, Sweet Chili Glaze
Cod Fritters
Conch Fritters
served with Homemade cocktail sauce
Crabcake
Roasted corn salsa, citrus cream
Crispy Calamari
Fried with a side of Garlic aioli
Fish Croquetas
Served with Tartar sauce
Fish Dip
Fish Fingers
Served with Tartar Sauce
Grilled Calamari
Lobster Croquetas
Served with tartar sauce
Shrimp Escargot
Garlic herb butter, mozzarella cheese, croutons
Sizzling Grilled Octopus
Roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables, aji amarillo aioli
Oysters Rockefeller
Bechamel sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese
Oyster Casino
Captains Wafers
SP App
Raw Bar
$1 Oyster Special
Peruvian Style Corvina Ceviche
Citrus blend, bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, glazed yams, corn
Seafood Ceviche
Citrus blend, rocoto pepper, bermuda onions, cilantro, shrimp, calamari, octopus, corvina, glazed yams, corn
Seafood Cocktail
Shrimp, calamari, octopus, citrus blend, tomato, pepper, onions, cilantro
Tuna Tartar
Ginger sesame soy, avocado, wonton crisps, aji amarillo aioli, teriyaki sauce
Alaskan King Crab 1 lbs
Lobster & Seafood Fried Ceviche
Lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, Corvina, octopus, citrus blend, Bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, maduros, yuca, aji amarillo aioli
Ceviche Combination Platter
Seafood ceviche, corvina ceviche, vuelve a la vida, tuna nikkei
Salmon Ceviche
Citrus blend, Bermuda onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, glazed yams, corn, passion fruit syrup
Mignonette Sauce
King Crab Full
King Crab Half
King Crab Claws
Tower
Soups & Salads
Lobster Bisque
With Lobster chunks
Grouper Chowder
Casablanca House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bermuda onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan tuile, homemade caesar dressing
Tropical Avocado Salad
Romaine hearts, avocado, bermuda onions, citrus vinaigrette
Fish
Salmon
Pan-Seared, Honey-dijon glazed, Garlic mashed potatoes, steamed Broccoli
Mahi Mahi
Pan-Seared, with ajillo sauce, lemony sweet plantain mash, seasonal vegetables, crispy onion rings
Snapper
Pan-Seared or fried, lemon capers sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in garlic herb butter, white wine, roasted baby potatoes, asparagus
Jumbo Scallops
Seared, lemon butter sauce, asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy sweet potato curls
Seabass
Pan-Seared, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, tomato concasse, lemon butter sauce
Black Grouper
Pan -Seared, mushroom cream sauce, roasted brussels sprouts with fig vinaigrette, garlic mashed potatoes, crispy potato curls
Yellow Fin Tuna
Nikkei sauce, sesame seeds crusted, mild sesame oil noodles with masago, wakame, crispy wonton
Whole Lobster 1.25
Whole Lobster 1.5
Whole Lobster 2.0
Whole Lobster 2.5
Whole Lobster 3.0
Whole Lobster 3.5
Ytail 1lb 2x1
Yellow Tail 1.25
Ytail 1.5
Yellow Tail 2.0
Yellow Tail 2.5
Yellow Tail 3.0
Yellow Tail 3.5
Yellow Tail 4.0
Yellow Tail 4.5
Yellow Tail 5.0
Hog fish 1.0
Hog Snapper 1.50
Hog Snapper 2.0
Hog Snapper 2.5
Hog Snapper 3.0
Hog Snapper 3.5
Hog Fish 4.0
Hog Snapper 4.5
Hog Snapper 5.0
Hog Snapper 5.5
Hog Snapper 6.5
Hog Snapper 7.0
Hog Snapper 8lb
Hog Snapper 10 Lb
Red Snapper 2Lb
Red Snapper 2.5 Lb
Red Snapper 3lb
Red Snapper 3.5 Lb
Red Snapper 4lb
Red Snapper 4.5
Red Snapper 5.0
Lane Snapper 1.0
Lane 1.5
Lane 2.0
Lane 2.5
Lane 3.0
Lane 3.5
Lane 4.0
Lane 4.5
Lane 5.0
Lane 5.5
Mangrove 2.0
Mangrove Snapper 2.5
Mangrove 3.0
Mangrove 3.5
Mangrove 4.0
Mangrove 4.5 Lb
Mangrove Snapper 5lb
Mangrove 5.5
Yellow Tail 6.0
Red Snapper 8
Red Snapper 15
Hog Snapper 7.5
Hog Snapper 8.0
Hog Snapper 15 Lb
Mangrove 7.5
Mutton 2.5
Mutton 3.5
Red Snapper 6.00
Red Snapper 10
Lane 6.0
Lane 6.5
Lane Snapper 10.0
Lane Snapper 15.0
Specialties
Lobster Tail
Broiled with herb butter, Truffle mash potatoes, and Roasted brussels sprouts with fig vinaigrette
Seafood Au Gratin
Fish, shrimp, crabmeat, sherry cream sauce, broiled, topped mozzarella
Sopon Marinero
Half Lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, tomato saffron broth
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Homemade crab stuffing, shrimp, baked in lemon butter sauce
Paella Casablanca (for 1)
Half Lobster, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, chicken, Spanish saffron rice
Seafood Zarzuela
Half Lobster, shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels, tomato saffron sauce
Snapper al Pescador
Snapper filet, shrimp, calamari, mussels, roasted pepper cream sauce
Colossal Seafood Parillada
Pan-Seared snapper, lobster tail, prawns, calamari, shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels, ragout of vegetables, roasted potatoes
King Lobster 1lb
Stuffed Fish
Fish Sliders
Crabcake Sliders
Steaks & Pasta
Rotisserie Chicken
Sauteed onions, 24 hours marinated, white rice, black beans
Lomo Saltado
Beef Stir-fry, bermuda onions, tomatoes, green peas, french fries, white rice
Ribeye
Grilled with red wine bourbon reduction potatoes and asparagus
Churrasco
Grilled, served with chimichurri
Surf & Turf
Ribeye, grilled lobster, and crispy onion rings
Lobster & Shrimp Pasta
Linguine, mushrooms, brandy cream sauce
Linguine w/ Clams
Garlic, tomato, basil, white wine
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce
Salmon Alfredo
Fettuccine with creamy parmesan sauce
Lobster Rav w/ Shrimp
Four Cheese ravioli with tomato brandy cream sauce
Alfredo Fetteuccini
Vegetarian
Teriyaki Cauliflower Steak
Served with Asparagus
Lemon Garlic Pasta with Vegetables
Linguini pasta, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, white wine, and lemon
Mushroom Ceviche
Citrus blend, rocoto pepper, bermuda onions, cilantro, porcini mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, garlic, glazed yams, corn
Sides
Side White Rice
Side Yellow Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Tostones
Side Maduros
Truffle Fries
Side Broccoli
Side Yuca Fries
Side Mash
Side Vegetables
Asparagus
Roasted Potatoes
Lemony Sweet Plantain Mash
Truffle Mash Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
French Fries
Beverage
Apple Juice
Arnald Palmer
Bottled Flat Saratoga
Bottled Spark Saratoga
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Clamato
Cranberry Juice
Frozen Lemonade
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Stawberry Lemonade
London Club Soda
London Ginger Ale
London Ginger Beer
London Tonic
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Rf Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Passion Fruit Juice
Wine
Torresella Posecco Btl
Dom Perignon
Taittinger Brut Btl
Taittinger Rose Btl
Santa Margherita Rose
Moet & Chandon Ice
Moet Brut
Ca' Del Bosco Btl
Caposaldo PG Btl
Santa Margherita Btl
13 Celsius SB btl
Craggy Range SB Btl
Carmenet CH Btl
1000 Stories Chard
ZD CH Btl
Whispering Angels BTL
Thomas schmitt Ries Btl
Rare Moscato Btl
Jacques Dumont Sancerre Btl
Pazo San Mauro Albarino Btl
AIX Rose Btl
Scarlet CS Btl
Daou CS Btl
Austin Hope CS Btl
Norton Mal BTL
Trapiche Medalla Mal Btl
J Lohr Mer Btl
Clos pegase Mer Btl
Benziger PN Btl
Roco PN Btl
Nozzole Chianti BTL
12 Linajes Tempranillo Btl
Terre Cave I.G.P Rosso BTL
Bodyguard Blend Btl
Beer
Mezcal
Red
Coravin By The Glass
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Locally known seafood restaurant feeding Miami’s local seafood crave for years!
1717 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132