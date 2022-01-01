Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seafood

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

404 NW North River Dr

Miami, FL 33128

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Octopus

Appetizers

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Ginger sesame soy, avocado, wonton crisps, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce.

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Sizzling, roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables, aji amarillo aioli, balsamic reduction.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Sofrito and Garlic Aioli.

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$18.00

Citrus blend, rocoto pepper, purple onions, cilantro, shrimp, calamari, octopus, fish, glazed yams, corn.

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Citrus blend, purple onions, cilantro, rocoto pepper, glazed yams, corn.

Coconut shrimp

Coconut shrimp

$15.00

Jicama slaw, pina colada vinaigrette, sweet orange chili glaze

Fish fingers

Fish fingers

$12.00

Homemade Tartar sauce

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Cocktail Sauce

Cod Fritters

Cod Fritters

$13.00

Garlic aioli.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Honey mustard sauce.

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, balsamic vinaigrette.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Romaine hearts, avocado, Bermuda onions, citrus vinaigrette.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan tuile.

Fish Fillets

Snapper Filet

Snapper Filet

$38.00
Salmon

Salmon

$26.00
Grouper Filet

Grouper Filet

$38.00
Mahi Filet

Mahi Filet

$27.00
Gril Shrimp

Gril Shrimp

$23.00

Above items accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Specialties

Half Paella

Half Paella

$33.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, chicken, Spanish saffron rice.

Lobster and Shrimp Pasta

Lobster and Shrimp Pasta

$38.00

Linguine, mushrooms, brandy cream sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Sauteed in garlic herb butter, white wine, garlic mashed potatoes

Seafood Zarzuela

Seafood Zarzuela

$34.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, mussels, ½ lobster tail, tomato saffron sauce.

Chicken Alfredo Fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo Fettuccine

$18.00

Creamy parmesan sauce.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$40.00

Chargrilled served with French fries and chimichurri.

Grilled Parrillada

Grilled Parrillada

$39.00

Prawns, calamari, oysters, green shell mussels, octopus, clams, fish filet, roasted potatoes, ragout of vegetables.

Twin Lobster Tail

Twin Lobster Tail

$70.00

Grilled with herb butter.

Crab

King Crab

King Crab

$199.00

Steamed served with herb butter.

Sandwiches

mahi sandwich

mahi sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles French fries and coleslaw.

Big Burger

Big Burger

$15.00

Premium ground beef chargrilled.

grouper sandwich

grouper sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles French fries and coleslaw.

Sides

Maduros

Maduros

$7.00
Tostones

Tostones

$7.00

Green plantains (3) With sour orange mojo.

White Rice

White Rice

$7.00

White rice.

French Fries
$7.00

French Fries

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

Black Beans

Black Beans

$7.00
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$7.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.95

Whipped cream and strawberries

Florida Key lime pie
$10.95

Florida Key lime pie

$10.95
Tres leches

Tres leches

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh from our boats to your table, the best seafood in town

