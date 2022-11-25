  • Home
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino

482 Reviews

$

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A

Chino, CA 91710

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa Burrito
Carne En Su Jugo
Side of Rice

Cup of Soup & House Salad

Your choice of our Carne en su Jugo or Aztec Tortilla Soup

Cup of Soup & House Salad

$12.00

Combo Plates

Any two of the following served with homemade beans and rice

Lunch Combo Plates

$12.00

House Bowl

House Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Starters

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$16.00

A delightful blend of melted Mexican cheese, topped with chorizo. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas

Picalitas

Picalitas

$18.00

Our signature spicy Mexican style chicken wings. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas

Changitas Locas

Changitas Locas

$17.00

Three mini beef Chimichangas crisped to perfection. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. A house favorite!

The Fiesta Platter

The Fiesta Platter

$24.00

Golden crisp flautas, taquitos and cheese quesadillas. Sides include sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Grande Nachos

Grande Nachos

$20.00

A generous portion of traditional Mexican nachos. Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, chile verde or beef tinga

Grande Quesadilla

$19.00

A savory grilled flour tortilla filled with our special blend of cheese and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, shredded chicken, chorizo or beef tinga. Sides include sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Casa Salad

Casa Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar and jack cheese, dressing 12.00 Add chicken or steak 2.00 Add Shrimp 3.00

Guacamole And Chips

Guacamole And Chips

$12.00

Our unique and delicious recipe made from scratch. Comes with a side of chips *Contains Dairy

Plates

A tasty complete meal with homemade beans, rice and corn or flour tortillas
Casa Fajitas

Casa Fajitas

$24.00

Chuck roll steak and/or premium grilled chicken. Add shrimp 2.00

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$30.00

Our tender cooked skirt steak served with grilled onions, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and a charred broiled jalapeño *Consuming raw or undercooked meat increases the risk of food borne illness

Skirt Steak Tampiqueña

$32.00

Our premium thin cut skirt steak accompanied with your choice of a cheese or ranchera enchilada

Chile Relleno Plate

Chile Relleno Plate

$20.00

Deliciously hand-battered pasilla chile stuffed with gourmet Mexican cheese. Smothered in our sense heightening green sauce 14.00

Chile Verde Plate

$20.00

Slowly cooked cushion pork in our rich green sauce

Specialties

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$20.00

Our most recommended specialty dish on the menu! This dish is originally served in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Savory authentic broth containing tender premium beef, whole cooked beans, chives, cilantro and bacon bits. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas

Torta Parangaricutirimicuaro

Torta Parangaricutirimicuaro

$20.00

Grandma Diaz’s special recipe originally from Michoacán Mexico! Grilled cushion pork torta smothered in our warm smoky chipotle salsa and special cream sauce. Includes sliced tomato, onion and jalapeño

Aztec Tortilla Soup

Aztec Tortilla Soup

$18.00

ur traditional “Sopa de Tortilla” from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Golden toast tortillas in our exquisitely spiced broth. Served with grilled chicken, sliced avocado, fresh Mexican cheese, crispy pork rinds, a touch of cream and drizzled with dried smoked chiles

Papa Sonora

Papa Sonora

$22.00

Our famous baked potato, topped with melted cheese, premium carne asada, sauteed mushrooms, bacon bits, sour cream and chives. Great for Sharing!

Sopitos

Sopitos

$18.00

Three fluffy sopitos elaborated by hand. Topped with our homemade beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, cabbage, and special tomato sauce with your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, shredded chicken, beef tinga, carnitas, beef picadillo or seasoned house potatoes

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$18.00

A traditional dish from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Toasted sourdough bolillo filled with beans, tender carnitas and habanero onion. Smothered in our special tomato sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Prepared with our unique sweet and spicy cocktail sauce, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, Serrano pepper and fresh avocado slices

Veggie Delights

Vegetarian Queso Fundido

Vegetarian Queso Fundido

$16.00

A delightful blend of melted Mexican cheese, topped with sautéed mushroom and seasoned pepper. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas

Vegetarian Fajitas

$24.00

A mix of grilled pimento pepper, onion, pasilla chile, mushroom and topped with our toasted Mexican cheese. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas 17.50

Veggie Gourmet Taco Duo

$13.00

Two Soft handmade corn tortilla tacos grilled with a blend of premium melted cheese, fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, and our original chipotle dressing. Your choice of sautéed veggies or house potatoes

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Filled with whole beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and our sautéed rajas 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)

Enchiladas de Mole Con Papa

$20.00

Two enchiladas covered in our sweet and rich hand-crafted mole sauce. Filled with our seasoned house potato and topped a delicious blend of melted cheese. Served with whole beans and rice *Contain nuts

Burritos

Foot Long Burrito

Foot Long Burrito

$22.00

Our famous foot long burrito filled with beans, rice, cheese and your choice protein (up to three): carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 18.00 (Make it wet +3.00)

Casa Burrito

Casa Burrito

$13.00

Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)

Mole Burrito

$14.00

Filled with rice, cheese and shredded chicken in our sweet rich hand-crafted mole sauce 11.00 (Make it wet mole +3.00) *Contain nuts

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Savory grilled shrimp with our special chipotle dressing, rice, grilled veggies and melted cheese 12.00 (Make it wet +2.00)

California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.00

The all-American classic. French fries, carne asada, melted cheese and sour cream 11.00 (Make it wet +2.00)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

The original burrito. Filled with our delicious homemade beans and melted cheese 6.00 (Make it wet +2.00)

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Our most popular breakfast burrito. Scrambled egg, homemade beans and cheese

Chorizo con Huevo Burrito

$12.00

Seasoned Mexican sausage, scrambled egg, homemade beans and cheese

Tacos

Three Amigos Tacos

Three Amigos Tacos

$12.00

Three handmade corn tortilla tacos with your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, beef tinga or chorizo. Garnished with fresh chopped onion and cilantro

The Gourmet Taco Duo

The Gourmet Taco Duo

$13.00

Two soft handmade corn tortilla tacos grilled with a blend of premium melted cheese, fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, and our original chipotle dressing. Your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, beef tinga or chorizo

Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$15.00

Two crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked tender spiced beef. Served with a factory broth, onion, cilantro and our macho salsa We recommend adding cheese!

Fish Taco Duet

Fish Taco Duet

$11.00

Two of our delectable hand battered Swai Fish fillet served on a handmade corn tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, cabbage and drizzled with our special cream sauce

Tacos Ahogados

Tacos Ahogados

$16.00

Three hard-shelled fried tacos with your choice of filling: beef tinga, beef picadillo or house potato. Topped with shredded cabbage, red onion, cotija cheese and our delicious tomato sauce

Super Shrimp Taco

Super Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Double corn tortilla stuffed with shrimp, melted cheese and grilled onion. Served with our habanero salsa and cream

Enchiladas

Delicious rolled corn tortillas with our special sauces. Served with homemade beans and rice

Traditional Enchiladas Plate

$17.00

Two traditional enchiladas filled with melted cheese in our original red or green sauce Add chicken or beef $2.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.00

Two authentic grilled enchiladas stuffed with a mix of white Mexican cheese, onion and oregano. Topped with cotija cheese and a touch of cream

Mole Enchiladas Plate

$20.00

Two enchiladas covered in our sweet and rich hand-crafted mole sauce. Filled with shredded chicken and topped with a delicious blend of melted cheese *Contains nuts

Kids Menu

Served with rice and beans or French fries Includes one small drink

Kid's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Kid's Two Amigo Tacos

$12.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Desserts

Tropical Fried Plantain

Tropical Fried Plantain

$10.00

Sliced Mexican Plantain served warm and crisp then coated with sweet condensed milk, strawberry jelly, and/or Mexican caramel with a dollop of whipped cream on top

Canelitas

Canelitas

$10.00

Two fluffy, warm and crisp pastries covered in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with Mexican caramel glacé and a dollop of whipped cream.

Traditional Flan

$9.00

A traditional dessert made popular in Mexico. Enjoy a slice of our impressively rich creamy flan topped with a dollop of whipped cream

Extras

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Extra Side Order of Tortillas

$2.00

Crisp Fries

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00+

Sauce

Salsa

$2.00+

Try some of our amazing salsas made from scratch!

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Rasberry Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come celebrate at Casa Díaz!

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino, CA 91710

