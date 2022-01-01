Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Juice & Smoothies

Casa Do Pastel

review star

No reviews yet

7804 W Sample Rd

Margate, FL 33063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Emp. Beef
Chicken + Cheese Pastel
Shrimp Pastel

Acai

Tradicional Acai Bowl

$9.00

Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.

Create Acai

Create Acai

$11.00

Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.

Dragon Fruit 4

$13.00

Create Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.

Acai Pulp 4

$10.00

Acai Pulp Unit

$2.50

Pastels

Beef Pastel

$2.80

Beef + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Beef + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Beef + Cream + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Beef + Bacon + Eggs Pastel

$3.75

Beef + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Beef + Corn + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Beef + Eggs Pastel

$3.25

Beef + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Beef + Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Cheese Pastel

$2.80

Cheese + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Cheese + Eggs + Bacon Pastel

$3.75

Cheese + Eggs Pastel

$3.25

Chicken Pastel

$2.80

Chicken + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Chicken + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Chicken + Cream + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Chicken + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Chicken + Cheese + Bacon Pastel

$3.75

Chicken + Bacon + Corn

$3.75

Chicken + Corn + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Chicken +Bacon + Cream Pastel

$3.75

Chicken + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Chicken + Palm + Bacon Pastel

$3.90

Chicken + Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Eggs Pastel

$2.80

Four Cheese Pastel

$2.80

Ham + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.25

Hearts of Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Hearts of Palm + Eggs Pastel

$3.50

Massa Pastel

$5.99

Pastel de Vento Pastel

$1.50

Pepperoni Pastel

$2.80

Pepperoni + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Pepperoni + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Pepperoni + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Pizza Pastel

$3.25

Sardine Pastel

$2.80

Sardine + Cheese Pastel

$2.50

Sardine + Cream Cheese Pastel

$2.75

Shrimp Pastel

$3.25

Shrimp + Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Shrimp + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Shrimp + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Smoked B + Sun Dried Tom + Cream Pastel

$3.90

Smoked Beef + Sun D. Tom Pastel

$3.50

Smoked Beef + Tom + Cheese Pastel

$3.90

Special Pastel

$6.50

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ban. + Strawb + Nutella Pastel

$4.00

Banana + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Banana + Cinnamon + Sugar Pastel

$3.75

Dulce de Leche Pastel

$3.75

Dulce de Leche + Banana Pastel

$3.75

Dulce de Leche + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Dulce de Leche + Coconut Pastel

$3.75

Guava + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Nutella Pastel

$3.75

Nutella + Banana Pastel

$3.75

Nutella + Coconut Pastel

$3.75

Nutella + Strawberry Pastel

$3.75

V. Cheese Pastel

$2.80

V. Cheese + Corn Pastel

$3.25

V. Cheese + Sun Dried Tom Pastel

$3.50

V. Cheese + Tomato + Basil Pastel

$3.75

V. Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.75

V. Hearts of Palm + Sun Dried Tom Pastel

$3.75

V. Hearts of Palm + Tom + Corn Pastel

$3.90

V. Spinach + Cream Cheese

$3.75

Snacks

Baked Emp. Beef

$3.25

Baked Emp. Chicken

$3.25

Baked Emp. Hearts of Palm

$3.25

Baked Emp. Spinach

$3.25

Kibe

$2.85

Cheese Bread

$1.75

Chicken Cheese Bread

$2.20

Guava Cheese Bread

$2.20

Pizza Cheese Bread

$2.20

Ham and Cheese Ball

$2.85

Chicken Ball

$2.85

Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese

$2.85

Cod Fish W/ Yucca

$2.85

Esfiha (Beef)

$3.25

Esfiha (Chicken)

$3.25

Mini Pie (Chicken)

$3.25

Mini Pie (Heart of Palm)

$3.25

Mini Pie (Shrimp)

$3.25

Yucca W/ Ground Beef

$2.85

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.50+

Collard Green Soup

$5.50+

Corn W/ Pork Soup

$5.50+

Cow Feet Soup

$5.50+

Cream of Corn Soup

$5.50+

Tripe Soup

$5.50+

Yucca Soup

$5.50+

Desserts

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$4.00

Slice Cake Brigadeiro

$4.50

Slice Cake Pineapple

$4.50

Slice Cake Prestigio

$4.50Out of stock

Cake Slice Carrot

$4.00Out of stock

Cake Slice Corn

$4.00

Beijinho

$3.50Out of stock

Brigadeiro

$3.50

Guava Pastry

$2.50

Honey Bread

$4.35

Kinder Ovo

$3.50Out of stock

Churros

$3.50

Bananinha

$1.50

Gomets

$1.50

Halls

$1.50

Pacoca

$0.80

Cocada

$3.50

Arizona Fruit Snacks

$3.00

Sandwich

Bread + Butter

$1.50

Egg + Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Grilled Ham + Cheese

$4.00

Ham + Cheese + Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Promo

Combo I (10 pasteis)

Combo I (10 pasteis)

$26.00

You can Choose 10 Pasteis. Beef or Cheese only.

Combo II (20 pasteis)

Combo II (20 pasteis)

$51.00

You can Choose 20 Pasteis. Beef or Cheese only.

Combo III (50 pasteis)

Combo III (50 pasteis)

$130.00

You can Choose 50 Pasteis. Beef or Cheese only.

Special Juices

#1 Super Berry

$6.50

#2 Rejuvenate

$6.50

#3 Sunrise Surprise

$6.50

#4 Green Bliss

$6.50

#5 Super C

$6.50

#6 Orange Power

$6.50

#7 Acai Power

$6.50

Natural Juices

Acai Juice

$4.50

Acerola Juice

$4.50

Banana Juice

$4.50

Cupuacu Juice

$4.50

Dragon Fruit Juice

$4.50

Graviola Juice

$4.50

Lemon Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Mix Berries

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Papaya Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Juice

$4.50

Sugar Cane Juice

$6.50

Soda

Arizona

$1.70

Arizona Energy Drink

$3.99

Cocoblast

$4.35

Coconut Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$1.75

12oz

Coke Zero

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$1.75

Frappuccino

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Grape Juice

$3.50

Guarana Antartica

$2.50

Guarana Diet

$2.50

Guava Juice

$2.00

Mango Juice

$2.00

Mate Leao

$3.00

Materva

$1.75

Monster Drink

$3.00

Perrier

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Diet

$3.00Out of stock

Refe. Cashew

$2.25

Refre. Passion Fruit

$2.25

Snapple

$2.25

Sprite

$1.75

Vapor Water

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Yoohoo

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$0.50+

Coffee + Milk

$0.75+

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Expresso

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Expresso + Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dear Customer, Please when placing an order DOUBLE make sure that you are placing in the right location, we have two locations both of them are on Sample Road, Pompano Beach and Margate, We WILL NOT REFUND order placed in the wrong location. Thank you for your understanding and for choosing us!

Website

Location

7804 W Sample Rd, Margate, FL 33063

Directions

