- Home
- /
- Pompano Beach
- /
- Casa do Pastel
Casa do Pastel
No reviews yet
430 East Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Acai
Tradicional Acai Bowl
Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.
Create Acai
Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.
Dragon Fruit Bowl
Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.
Create Dragon Fruit
Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.
Acai Pulp 4
Bag with 4 pulps (3.5oz / 100gr) of organic Acai
Acai Pulp Unit
1 pulp (3.5oz / 100gr) Organic Acai
Pastels
Beef Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef and minced green olives.
Beef + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and mozzarella cheese.
Beef + Cream Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and cream cheese.
Beef + Cream + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Beef + Eggs Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and chopped hard boiled eggs.
Beef + Hearts of Palm Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and our especial hearts of palm recipe.
Beef + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and bacon bites.
Beef + Bacon + Eggs Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, bacon bites and chopped hard boiled eggs.
Beef + Corn + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, kernel corn and mozzarella cheese.
Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs and mozzarella cheese.
Beef + Palm + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, our especial hearts of palm recipe and mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
Cheese + Eggs Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and chopped hard boiled eggs.
Cheese + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and bacon bites.
Cheese + Eggs + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese, hard boiled eggs and bacon bites
Chicken Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
Chicken + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken + Cream Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and cream cheese.
Chicken + Cream + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken + Hearts of Palm Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and our special hearts of palm recipe.
Chicken + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and bacon bites.
Chicken + Bacon + Corn Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, bacon and kernel corn.
Chicken + Bacon + Cream Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, bacon and cream cheese.
Chicken + Cheese + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese and bacon bites.
Chicken + Corn + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, kernel corn and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken + Palm + Bacon Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, our hearts of palm recipe, and bacon bites.
Chicken + Palm + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, our hearts of palm recipe, and mozzarella cheese.
Eggs Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with chopped hard boiled eggs.
Four Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with - Cheddar Cheese; - Asadero Cheese; - Monterey Jack Cheese; - Quesadilla Cheese;
Ham + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella cheese and chopped ham.
Hearts of Palm Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning and cream cheese.
Hearts of Palm + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Hearts of Palm + Eggs Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning, cream cheese and chopped hard boiled eggs.
Pastel dough
Pastel dough only, uncooked. 10 units
Pastel de Vento Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough only.
Pepperoni Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style.
Pepperoni + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni + Cream Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and cream cheese
Pepperoni + Hearts of Palm Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and our special hearts of palm recipe.
Pizza Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with shredded mozzarella cheese,oregano, chopped ham and tomatoes.
Shrimp Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce.
Shrimp + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp + Cream Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and cream cheese.
Shrimp + Hearts of Palm Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and our hearts of palm recipe.
Smoked Beef + Sun D. Tom Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef and sun dried tomatoes.
Smoked Beef + Tom + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef, sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Smoked B + Sun Dried Tom + Cream Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef, sun dried tomatoes and cream cheese.
Special Pastel
This is our biggest Pastel ! Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade seasoning and lean ground beef, diced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs, pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese.
Vinaigrette
This is the perfect combination with our pasteis. Made with chopped cabbage, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, parsley and seasoning.
Ban. + Strawb + Nutella Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled Banana, strawberry, and Nutella.
Banana + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with banana, cinnamon, sugar and mozzarella cheese.
Banana + Cinnamon + Sugar Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with banana, cinnamon and sugar.
Dulce de Leche Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche.
Dulce de Leche + Banana Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and Banana with cinnamon and sugar.
Dulce de Leche + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and mozzarella cheese.
Dulce de Leche + Coconut Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and coconut.
Guava + Cheese Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Guava and Cheese as know as Romeo and Juliet, It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. .
Nutella Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella.
Nutella + Banana Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and banana.
Nutella + Coconut Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and shredded coconut.
Nutella + Strawberry Pastel
Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and Strawberries.
V. Cheese Pastel
V. Cheese + Corn Pastel
V. Cheese + Sun Dried Tom Pastel
V. Cheese + Tomato + Basil Pastel
V. Hearts of Palm Pastel
V. Hearts of Palm + Sun Dried Tom Pastel
V. Hearts of Palm + Tom + Corn Pastel
V. Spinach + Cream Cheese Pastel
Snacks
Baked Emp. Beef
Baked Empanada Filled with Ground Beef and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel
Baked Emp. Chicken
Baked Empanada Filled with chicken and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.
Baked Emp. Hearts of Palm
Baked Empanada Filled with hearts of palm, cream cheese and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.
Baked Emp. Spinach
Baked Empanada Filled with spinach, cream cheese and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.
Beef Franks Croquette
Ham and Cheese Croquette
Croquette filled with ham and cheese, battered and fried.
Kibe
A traditional middle eastern countries culinary dish that is very popular in Brazil, consist of bulgur wheat, lean ground beef, onions, mint and spices.
Cheese Bread
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers. Gluten free.
Chicken Cheese Bread
Guava Cheese Bread
Cheese bread stuffed with guava.
Pizza Cheese Bread
Cheese bread stuffed with ham, cheese and oregano.
Chicken Ball
A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast only, battered and fried.
Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese
A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast and Cream cheese, battered and fried.
Cod Fish W/ Yucca
Yucca base with cod fish and special seasoning.
Fish Muqueca
Esfiha (Beef)
Our special light weight dough filled with lean ground beef, seasoning and spices, delicious at any time of the day!
Esfiha (Chicken)
Our special light weight dough filled with chicken, delicious at any time of the day!
Mini Pie (Chicken)
made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with chicken.
Mini Pie (Shrimp)
made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with shrimp.
Mini Pie (Heart of Palm)
made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with hearts of palm and cream cheese.
Chicken Pie Slice
Soups
Desserts
Passion Fruit Mousse
Flan
Corn Pudding
Bolo Pote
Brigadeiro
Casadinho
for those who crave the taste of Dark and white chocolate. This the Classic and authentic dark and White Chocolate Brigadeiro recipe together.
Slice Cake Brigadeiro
Chocolate cake filled with brigadeiro, topped with brigadeiro and sprinkle.
Slice Cake Pineapple
White cake, filled with coconut, pineapple and prune.
Slice Cake Prestigio
chocolate cake, filled with beijinho (coconut and condensed milk)
Churros
Cake Slice Carrot
Carrot Cake with chocolate.
Cake Slice Corn
Cake Slice Yucca
Kinder Ovo
Whole Carrot Cake
6 1/2" Carrot cake with chocolate fudge.
Guava Pastry
Honey Bread
Sequilhos
Gomets
Halls
Pacoca
Cocada Coco D' Leche
Propolis
Sandwich
ToGo Snacks (Frozen)
Special Juices
#1 Super Berry
Super Berry Special Juice. Mix Berries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Honey and Milk.
#2 Rejuvenate
Rejuvenate Special Juice. Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Honey and Milk.
#3 Sunrise Surprise
Sunrise Surprise Special Juice. Pineapple, Orange, Banan, Carrot and Honey.
#4 Green Bliss
Green Bliss Special Fresh Juice. Collard Greens, Lime, Passion Fruit Juice and Honey.
#5 Super C
Super C Special Fresh Juice. Orange, Acerola (Brazilian Fruit), Mix Berries, Mango and Honey.
#6 Orange Power
Orange Power Special and Fresh Juice. In Orange, Papaya, Carrot, Flax Seeds and honey.
#7 Acai Power
Acai Power Special and Fresh Juice. INGREDIENTS: Orange, Acai, Strawberry, Peanut Butter Powder, Xarope Guarana (Brazilian Fruit).
Natural Juices
Soda
Refre. Passion Fruit
Refe. Cashew
Arizona
Cocoblast
Coconut Water
Coke
12oz
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta
Frappuccino
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Guarana Antartica
Guarana Diet
Guava Juice
Mango Juice
Materva
Perrier
Red Bull
Snapple
Sprite
Water
Yoohoo
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thank you for choosing us!
430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064