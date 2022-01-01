Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa do Pastel

430 East Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Acai

Tradicional Acai Bowl

$9.00

Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.

Create Acai

Create Acai

$11.00

Traditional Recipe Acai Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. It comes with granola and honey on top.

Create Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Traditional Recipe Dragon Fruit Bowl blended with banana and strawberry. You can choose 5 toppings.

Acai Pulp 4

$10.00

Bag with 4 pulps (3.5oz / 100gr) of organic Acai

Acai Pulp Unit

$2.50

1 pulp (3.5oz / 100gr) Organic Acai

Pastels

Pasteis are a Brazilian Delicacy and very famous in Brazil. You can choose any of our 50+ Pasteis fillings, Pastel dough is very Crispy and you can never go wrong with pasteis.
Beef Pastel

Beef Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef and minced green olives.

Beef + Cheese Pastel

Beef + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and mozzarella cheese.

Beef + Cream Cheese Pastel

Beef + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and cream cheese.

Beef + Cream + Cheese Pastel

Beef + Cream + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Beef + Eggs Pastel

Beef + Eggs Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and chopped hard boiled eggs.

Beef + Hearts of Palm Pastel

Beef + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and our especial hearts of palm recipe.

Beef + Bacon Pastel

Beef + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives and bacon bites.

Beef + Bacon + Eggs Pastel

Beef + Bacon + Eggs Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, bacon bites and chopped hard boiled eggs.

Beef + Corn + Cheese Pastel

Beef + Corn + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, kernel corn and mozzarella cheese.

Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel

Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs and mozzarella cheese.

Beef + Palm + Cheese Pastel

Beef + Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, our especial hearts of palm recipe and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Pastel

Cheese Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.

Cheese + Eggs Pastel

Cheese + Eggs Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and chopped hard boiled eggs.

Cheese + Bacon Pastel

Cheese + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese and bacon bites.

Cheese + Eggs + Bacon Pastel

Cheese + Eggs + Bacon Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese, hard boiled eggs and bacon bites

Chicken Pastel

Chicken Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.

Chicken + Cheese Pastel

Chicken + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken + Cream Cheese Pastel

Chicken + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and cream cheese.

Chicken + Cream + Cheese Pastel

Chicken + Cream + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken + Hearts of Palm Pastel

Chicken + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and our special hearts of palm recipe.

Chicken + Bacon Pastel

Chicken + Bacon Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast and bacon bites.

Chicken + Bacon + Corn Pastel

Chicken + Bacon + Corn Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, bacon and kernel corn.

Chicken + Bacon + Cream Pastel

Chicken + Bacon + Cream Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, bacon and cream cheese.

Chicken + Cheese + Bacon Pastel

Chicken + Cheese + Bacon Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese and bacon bites.

Chicken + Corn + Cheese Pastel

Chicken + Corn + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, kernel corn and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken + Palm + Bacon Pastel

Chicken + Palm + Bacon Pastel

$3.90

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, our hearts of palm recipe, and bacon bites.

Chicken + Palm + Cheese Pastel

Chicken + Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast, our hearts of palm recipe, and mozzarella cheese.

Eggs Pastel

Eggs Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with chopped hard boiled eggs.

Four Cheese Pastel

Four Cheese Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with - Cheddar Cheese; - Asadero Cheese; - Monterey Jack Cheese; - Quesadilla Cheese;

Ham + Cheese Pastel

Ham + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella cheese and chopped ham.

Hearts of Palm Pastel

Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning and cream cheese.

Hearts of Palm + Cheese Pastel

Hearts of Palm + Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Hearts of Palm + Eggs Pastel

Hearts of Palm + Eggs Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our especial hearts of palm recipe. made with hearts of palm, special seasoning, cream cheese and chopped hard boiled eggs.

Pastel dough

$5.99

Pastel dough only, uncooked. 10 units

Pastel de Vento Pastel

Pastel de Vento Pastel

$1.50

Deep fried crispy dough only.

Pepperoni Pastel

Pepperoni Pastel

$2.80

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style.

Pepperoni + Cheese Pastel

Pepperoni + Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni + Cream Cheese Pastel

Pepperoni + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and cream cheese

Pepperoni + Hearts of Palm Pastel

Pepperoni + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade Brazilian pepperoni cream sauce style and our special hearts of palm recipe.

Pizza Pastel

Pizza Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with shredded mozzarella cheese,oregano, chopped ham and tomatoes.

Shrimp Pastel

Shrimp Pastel

$3.25

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce.

Shrimp + Cheese Pastel

Shrimp + Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp + Cream Cheese Pastel

Shrimp + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and cream cheese.

Shrimp + Hearts of Palm Pastel

Shrimp + Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.50

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade shrimp cream sauce and our hearts of palm recipe.

Smoked Beef + Sun D. Tom Pastel

Smoked Beef + Sun D. Tom Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef and sun dried tomatoes.

Smoked Beef + Tom + Cheese Pastel

Smoked Beef + Tom + Cheese Pastel

$3.90

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef, sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Smoked B + Sun Dried Tom + Cream Pastel

Smoked B + Sun Dried Tom + Cream Pastel

$3.90

Deep fried crispy dough filled with our special made smoked beef, sun dried tomatoes and cream cheese.

Special Pastel

Special Pastel

$6.50

This is our biggest Pastel ! Deep fried crispy dough filled with our homemade seasoning and lean ground beef, diced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs, pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese.

Vinaigrette

$0.75

This is the perfect combination with our pasteis. Made with chopped cabbage, tomatoes, onions, green pepper, parsley and seasoning.

Ban. + Strawb + Nutella Pastel

Ban. + Strawb + Nutella Pastel

$4.00

Deep fried crispy dough filled Banana, strawberry, and Nutella.

Banana + Cheese Pastel

Banana + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with banana, cinnamon, sugar and mozzarella cheese.

Banana + Cinnamon + Sugar Pastel

Banana + Cinnamon + Sugar Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with banana, cinnamon and sugar.

Dulce de Leche Pastel

Dulce de Leche Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche.

Dulce de Leche + Banana Pastel

Dulce de Leche + Banana Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and Banana with cinnamon and sugar.

Dulce de Leche + Cheese Pastel

Dulce de Leche + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and mozzarella cheese.

Dulce de Leche + Coconut Pastel

Dulce de Leche + Coconut Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Brazilian dulce de leche and coconut.

Guava + Cheese Pastel

Guava + Cheese Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Guava and Cheese as know as Romeo and Juliet, It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory. .

Nutella Pastel

Nutella Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella.

Nutella + Banana Pastel

Nutella + Banana Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and banana.

Nutella + Coconut Pastel

Nutella + Coconut Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and shredded coconut.

Nutella + Strawberry Pastel

Nutella + Strawberry Pastel

$3.75

Deep fried crispy dough filled with Nutella and Strawberries.

V. Cheese Pastel

$2.80

V. Cheese + Corn Pastel

$3.25

V. Cheese + Sun Dried Tom Pastel

$3.50

V. Cheese + Tomato + Basil Pastel

$3.75

V. Hearts of Palm Pastel

$3.75

V. Hearts of Palm + Sun Dried Tom Pastel

$3.50

V. Hearts of Palm + Tom + Corn Pastel

$3.90

V. Spinach + Cream Cheese Pastel

$3.50

Snacks

Baked Emp. Beef

Baked Emp. Beef

$3.25

Baked Empanada Filled with Ground Beef and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel

Baked Emp. Chicken

Baked Emp. Chicken

$3.25

Baked Empanada Filled with chicken and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.

Baked Emp. Hearts of Palm

Baked Emp. Hearts of Palm

$3.25

Baked Empanada Filled with hearts of palm, cream cheese and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.

Baked Emp. Spinach

Baked Emp. Spinach

$3.25

Baked Empanada Filled with spinach, cream cheese and seasoning, The healthier version of fried pastel.

Beef Franks Croquette

$3.00
Ham and Cheese Croquette

Ham and Cheese Croquette

$2.80

Croquette filled with ham and cheese, battered and fried.

Kibe

Kibe

$2.80

A traditional middle eastern countries culinary dish that is very popular in Brazil, consist of bulgur wheat, lean ground beef, onions, mint and spices.

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$1.75

Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers. Gluten free.

Chicken Cheese Bread

$2.20Out of stock
Guava Cheese Bread

Guava Cheese Bread

$2.20Out of stock

Cheese bread stuffed with guava.

Pizza Cheese Bread

Pizza Cheese Bread

$2.20

Cheese bread stuffed with ham, cheese and oregano.

Chicken Ball

Chicken Ball

$2.80

A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast only, battered and fried.

Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese

Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese

$2.80

A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast and Cream cheese, battered and fried.

Cod Fish W/ Yucca

Cod Fish W/ Yucca

$2.80

Yucca base with cod fish and special seasoning.

Fish Muqueca

$3.50Out of stock
Esfiha (Beef)

Esfiha (Beef)

$3.25

Our special light weight dough filled with lean ground beef, seasoning and spices, delicious at any time of the day!

Esfiha (Chicken)

Esfiha (Chicken)

$3.25

Our special light weight dough filled with chicken, delicious at any time of the day!

Mini Pie (Chicken)

Mini Pie (Chicken)

$2.80Out of stock

made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with chicken.

Mini Pie (Shrimp)

Mini Pie (Shrimp)

$2.80Out of stock

made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with shrimp.

Mini Pie (Heart of Palm)

Mini Pie (Heart of Palm)

$2.80

made with a special dough that dissolves in your mouth the mini pie is filled with hearts of palm and cream cheese.

Chicken Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.50+

Cow Feet Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Tripe Soup

$5.50+

Yucca Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Corn W/ Pork Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Collard Green Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Desserts

Passion Fruit Mousse

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Bolo Pote

$5.00

Brigadeiro

$3.50
Casadinho

Casadinho

$3.50

for those who crave the taste of Dark and white chocolate. This the Classic and authentic dark and White Chocolate Brigadeiro recipe together.

Slice Cake Brigadeiro

Slice Cake Brigadeiro

$4.50

Chocolate cake filled with brigadeiro, topped with brigadeiro and sprinkle.

Slice Cake Pineapple

Slice Cake Pineapple

$4.50

White cake, filled with coconut, pineapple and prune.

Slice Cake Prestigio

Slice Cake Prestigio

$4.50

chocolate cake, filled with beijinho (coconut and condensed milk)

Churros

$3.50
Cake Slice Carrot

Cake Slice Carrot

$4.00

Carrot Cake with chocolate.

Cake Slice Corn

$4.00

Cake Slice Yucca

$4.00
Kinder Ovo

Kinder Ovo

$3.50
Whole Carrot Cake

Whole Carrot Cake

$9.00

6 1/2" Carrot cake with chocolate fudge.

Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$2.50
Honey Bread

Honey Bread

$4.00

Sequilhos

$2.50Out of stock
Gomets

Gomets

$1.50Out of stock
Halls

Halls

$1.50

Pacoca

$0.80

Cocada Coco D' Leche

$3.00

Propolis

$7.50

Sandwich

Bread

$1.00

Bread + Butter

$1.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Grilled Ham + Cheese

$4.25

Ham + Cheese + Egg Sandwich

$4.75

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Egg + Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

French Fries

$4.50

ToGo Snacks (Frozen)

Frozen

Cheese Bread (15un)

$11.25

Cod Fish (12un)

$10.20

Kibe (12un)

$10.20

Cheese Ball Bag 600gr

$15.00

Cheese Ball w/ Corn Bag 500gr

$15.00

Chicken Ball Bag 600gr

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Ball w/ Cheese Bag 600gr

$17.50

Beef ball Croquettte Bag 600gr

$16.00

Ham Cheese 500gr

$15.00

Special Juices

#1 Super Berry

$6.50

Super Berry Special Juice. Mix Berries, Acai, Chia Seeds, Honey and Milk.

#2 Rejuvenate

$6.50

Rejuvenate Special Juice. Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Honey and Milk.

#3 Sunrise Surprise

$6.50

Sunrise Surprise Special Juice. Pineapple, Orange, Banan, Carrot and Honey.

#4 Green Bliss

$6.50

Green Bliss Special Fresh Juice. Collard Greens, Lime, Passion Fruit Juice and Honey.

#5 Super C

$6.50

Super C Special Fresh Juice. Orange, Acerola (Brazilian Fruit), Mix Berries, Mango and Honey.

#6 Orange Power

$6.50

Orange Power Special and Fresh Juice. In Orange, Papaya, Carrot, Flax Seeds and honey.

#7 Acai Power

$6.50

Acai Power Special and Fresh Juice. INGREDIENTS: Orange, Acai, Strawberry, Peanut Butter Powder, Xarope Guarana (Brazilian Fruit).

Natural Juices

Acai Juice

$4.50

Acerola Juice

$4.50

Banana Juice

$4.50

Cupuacu Juice

$4.50

Dragon Fruit Juice

$4.50

Graviola Juice

$4.50

Lemon Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Mix Berries

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Papaya Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Juice

$4.50

Sugar Cane Juice

$6.50

Soda

Refre. Passion Fruit

$2.25

Refe. Cashew

$2.25

Arizona

$1.75

Cocoblast

$4.35

Coconut Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$1.75

12oz

Coke Zero

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$1.75

Frappuccino

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Guarana Antartica

$2.50

Guarana Diet

$2.50

Guava Juice

$2.25

Mango Juice

$2.25

Materva

$1.75

Perrier

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Snapple

$2.25

Sprite

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Yoohoo

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$0.50+

Coffee + Milk

$0.75+

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Expresso

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
