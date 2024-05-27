CASA FLORES LODI
400 East Kettleman Lane
STE 5
Lodi, CA 95240
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$6.00
Layered with refried beans, gravy, and Monterey jack cheese
- Gravy & Cheese$4.00
- Guacamole Dip$9.00
- Ghost Pepper Tortilla Quesadilla$12.00
Your choice of asada or birria served with onions, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream
- Nachos$14.50
Choice of protein over corn tortilla chips or fries. Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese, fresh guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, diced tomatoes, and jalapeños. Protein with * served with salsa verde, onions, and cilantro.
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.50
Shrimp cocktail shrimp, diced onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and squeezed lemon in a special tomato broth served cold with salted crackers on the side
Soups & Salads
- Albondigas$16.00Out of stock
Seasonal availability. Served with rice and beans
- Casa Salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro, slices of avocado and lemon
- Chicken Soup$14.00
Mixed vegetables, Spanish rice and shredded chicken
- Menudo$15.00
Limited availability
- Pozole$15.00
Limited availability
- Taco Salad$14.00
Layered refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded carrots in a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole
Breakfast
- Breakfast Molcajete$20.00
Green chilaquiles served in a hot molcajete with queso fresco, chorizo, ham, hot link, grilled jalapeños, green onion, sour cream and two eggs any style
- Chilaquiles$14.50
Chips sautéed with salsa Verde, shredded chicken and cheese served with sour cream on the side
- Chorizo & Eggs$14.50
Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage and diced potatoes
- Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Two over-easy eggs smothered with melted jack cheese topped with our delicious steak ranchero over a soft corn tortilla
- Machaca & Eggs$14.50
Three scrambled eggs mixed with sautéed tomatoes, onions, and green bell peppers and your choice of shredded beef or chicken
A La Carte
- Burrito$5.50
Your choice of protein rolled in a regular size flour tortilla. Served with gravy or salsa verde on top.
- Chile Relleno$5.50
- Chimichanga$6.00
- Enchilada$5.50
- Fish Taco$6.00
- Flautas (2)$6.00
- Green Enchilada$5.50
- Quesabirria Taco$6.00
- Quesadilla$5.50
- Shrimp Enchilada$6.00
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
- Shrimp Tostada$6.00
- Sope$6.00
- Taco$5.50
- Tamale (Pork)$5.50
- Tostada$5.50
- Multiple a la carte
Combination Plates
- Casa Flores Combo$19.00
Beef taco, beef enchilada, chile relleno and side of steak ranchero
- No. 1$19.00
Beef taco, beef enchilada, chile relleno, side of chile verde and chile colorado
- No. 2$14.50
Taco and enchilada (beef, chicken, or pork)
- No. 3$19.00
Chicken taco, chicken enchilada, chile relleno, side of chile Verde and chile colorado
- No. 4$19.00
Beef quesadilla, chile relleno, tamale, side of chile Verde and chile colorado
- No. 5$18.00
Beef taco, cheese enchilada and side of steak ranchero
- No. 6$18.00
Beef enchilada, beef quesadilla and side of steak ranchero
- No. 7$14.50
Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada
- No. 8$14.50
Chicken Taco & Beef Enchilada
- No. 9$14.50
Beef Tostada & Beef Enchilada
- No. 10$14.50
Chile Relleno & Pork Tamale
- No. 11$14.50
Chicken Enchilada & Beet Taco
- No. 12$14.50
Beef Enchilada & Beef Quesadilla
- No. 13$14.50
Guacamole Tostada & Tamale
- No. 14$14.50
Cheese Enchilada & Pork Burrito
- No. 15$14.50
Beef Enchilada & Chile Relleno
- No. 16$14.50
Beef Taco & Tamale
- No. 17$14.50
Beef Enchilada & Pork Burrito
- No. 18$14.50
Chile Relleno & Beef Tostada
- No. 19$14.50
Beef Enchilada & Tamale
- No. 20$14.50
Beef Taco & Chile Relleno
- No. 21$14.50
Beef Enchilada & Beef Burrito
- No. 22$14.50
Beef Quesadilla & Chile Relleno
- No. 23$14.50
Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno
- No. 24$14.50
Beef Burrito & Beef Taco
- No. 25$14.50
Guacamole Tostade & Beef Quesadilla
Make Your Own Combo
Specialties
- Birria$15.50
Tender spiced, braised beef served in its consommé
- Breaded Beef$20.00
Pan-fried breaded steak with sour cream, guacamole and french fries
- Breaded Chicken$20.00
Pan-fried breaded chicken breast with sour cream, guacamole and french fries
- Carne Asada$20.00
Two thin cuts of seasoned steak grilled with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
- Carnitas$15.50
- Chile Colorado$15.50
Tender bite-sized beef steak cubes with mild Colorado sauce and spices
- Chile Verde$15.50
Tender bite-sized pork sautéed in our tangy salsa verde
- Especiales$15.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers, steak bites, and bacon topped with Monterey jack cheese
- Molcajete$39.00
Chorizo, nopales, green onions, chicken and steak, queso fresco, two grilled jalapeños and special salsa served sizzling in a molcajete
- Steak Ranchero$15.50
Sliced beef, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and our house ranchero sauce
- Tampiqueña$19.50
Served with one green chicken enchilada, one cut of carne asada, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$19.00
- Chicken Fajitas$18.50
Marinated in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Fish Fajitas$20.50
Grilled tilapia in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.50
Grilled shrimp in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Steak Fajitas$19.50
Marinated in our house salsa, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Veggie Fajitas$13.50
Super Burritos / Bowls
Seafood
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.50
Very spicy sautéed shrimp with butter and onions served with guacamole and sour cream
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.50
Garlic pan-fried shrimp, cooked in a garlic butter sauce with grilled onions served with guacamole and sour cream
- Camarones Rancheros$20.50
Sautéed shrimp with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers in our house ranchero sauce served with guacamole and sour cream
- Grilled Tilapia$20.50
Seasoned tilapia topped with pico de gallo served with guacamole, sour cream, and fries
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.50
Shrimp cocktail shrimp, diced onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and squeezed lemon in a special tomato broth served cold with salted crackers on the side
BANQUETS / CATERING
Family Pack
Catering
ALCOHOL
Signature Drinks
- Arriba-Rita$11.50
Fresh lemon & lime / corralejo reposado patrón citrónge / gran gala float / salted rim / rocks
- House-Rita$8.00
100% agave tequila / triple sec / sweet & sour salted rim rocks
- Tropical-Rita$11.00
Corralejo reposado / dekuyper melon liqueur pineapple juice / sweet & sour / grenadine / rocks
- Patrón-Rita$11.00
Patrón / patrón citrónge / sweet & sour / fresh orange salted rim rocks
- Skinny-Rita$10.00
Fresh lemon organic agave nectar 100% agave tequila / salted rim / served up
- Corona-Rita$10.00
House-Rita corona / salted rim / rocks
- Paloma$10.00
Fresh lime salted ice / Corralejo reposado squirt rocks
- Michí$8.00
Fresh lemon/spicy bloody Mary mix x* dos equis amber beer / tajín rim / rocks
- Palomimosa$11.00
Casa's brut champagne / tequila / grapefruit juice fresh lime grenadine / tajín rim
- Mimosa$9.00
Casa's brut champagne with your choice of: orange juice/mango/strawberry/cranberry pineapple peach/pomegranate/guava
- Long Island$10.00
BEER
Bottled
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bohemia$6.00
- Bud Light$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Carta Blanca$6.00
- Coors$5.50
- Coors Light$5.50
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- MGD$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$5.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- O'doul's N.A$5.50
- Pacifico$6.00
- Sierra Nevada$5.50
- Sol$6.00
- Tecate$6.00
- Tecate Light$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- XX Dos Equis Amber$6.00
- XX Dos Equis Lager$6.00
SIDE ORDERS
Side Orders
- Flour Tortilla
- Corn Tortilla
- 1 Egg$1.75
- 1 Grilled Jalapeño$0.75
Each
- Side Beans$2.75
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Grilled Veggies$1.50
- Side Guacamole$3.75
- Flour Chips$3.00
- Pico de Gallo$4.00
- Side Rice$2.75
- Side Salsa Verde$1.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Salad$5.50
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Specialty Meat$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
Take-Out
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
