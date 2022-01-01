Casa Grande
196 Perkins Plz
Hohenwald, TN 38462
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip Grande
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Grande
Bean Dip
Beans with cheese dip.
Cheese Dip Con Carne
Ground beef with cheese dip on top
Guacamole Mexicano
Freshly made avocados, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and jalapeño peppers.
Chori Queso
Cheese Dip with Chorizo.
Maria's Dip
Chorizo, grilled jalapeños, cheese dip, and beans.
Chicken Wings
8 wings. Choose your favorite sauce buffalo or teriyaki.
Stuffed Jalapenos
6 Stuffed cheese jalapeño peppers.
2oz Cheese dip
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Nachos covered with cheese dip.
Bean Nachos
Nachos with beans covered with cheese dip.
Beef or Chicken Nachos
Choose your meat: Ground beef or shredded chicken covered with cheese dip
Nachos Supreme
Served with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip.
Grilled Nachos
Choose your meat: Grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with cheese dip.
Nacho Fries
French Fries topped with your favorite meat Grilled chicken or fajita steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Grilled Salad
Crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Azteca Salad
Grilled chicken, chunks of ham, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, and shredded cheese.
Special Taco Salad
A combination of steak, chicken, shrimp and grilled onions. Served in a crispy flour shell tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and cheese dip.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onions, avocado slices, fresh bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Topped with grilled shrimp.
Casa Salad
Choose your favorite meat grilled steak or chicken cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and dressing of choice.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Sopas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with steak or chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers and topped with salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Extravaganza
Three enchiladas: one chicken enchilada covered with green sauce, one cheese enchilada covered with cheese dip, and one beef enchilada covered with red sauce. Served with rice.
Enchilada Supreme
Four enchiladas: One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and enchilada sauce. Served with rice.
Enchilada Tapatias
Two cheese and one chicken enchilada covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Green Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Potosinas
Thin Ribeye-steak, five handmade red enchiladas potosinas filled with cheese topped with sour cream. Served with beans, guacamole salad lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
Taqueria
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Mexicana
A quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Cooked with diced onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Fajita Monterrey
A quesadilla filled with steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Huasteca
A quesadilla filled with steak or chicken cooked with chorizo. Served with rice and beans.
Queen Quesadilla
Oversized 12” quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, or shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and chorizo.
Juan's Favorite
Two 6" quesadillas filled with steak or grilled chicken.
Costenos Favorite
Grilled chicken or steak quesadilla cooked with chorizo, bell peppers, and onions. Covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Chile Poblano
Two whole poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetable Burrito
One burrito stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Rellena
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and a salad
Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled mixed vegetables, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Chimichanga Vegetariana
Chimichanga filled with fresh mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Style Dinners
Carnitas Mexicanas
Pieces of pork seasoned with our Mexican recipe. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Chimichanga
A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, guacamole salad, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Fajita
A flour tortilla deep fried and filled with onions and bell peppers. Choice of grilled chicken, or steak. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Mini Flautas
Four fried tacos (two beef and two chicken) served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans.
Taco Loco Plate
Two special supreme tacos filled with ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce, and cheese.
Spinach Wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with grilled BBQ chicken strips, and cilantro ranch sauce. Served with California vegetables and baked potato.
Parrillada El Gordo
1/2 Chimichanga
A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, rice and beans.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Steak Fajitas

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.
Mix Fajitas
Mix Fajitas

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.
Fiesta Fajitas
Fiesta Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas Hawaianas
Fajitas Hawaianas
Fajitas Jalisco
Fajitas Jalisco
Fajitas Texicanas
Fajitas Texicanas
Fajitas Bowl
Fajitas Bowl
Fajitas for 2
Steak Fajitas for 2
Steak Fajitas for 2
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Mixed Fajitas for 2 (Steak & Chicken)
Mixed Fajitas for 2 (Steak & Chicken)
Fiesta Fajitas for 2
Fiesta Fajitas for 2
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Fajitas Hawaianas for 2
Fajitas Hawaianas for 2
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas for 2
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas for 2
Burritos
Burrito Mexicano
Burrito filled with steak or chicken, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Burritos Potosino
Choice of steak or grilled chicken stuffed with beans. Cooked with our special sauce and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos Texano
Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken filled inside with bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and topped with cheese dip.
Burritos Gemelos
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos covered with cheese dip.
Macho Burrito
Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: one beef and bean, and one chicken and bean. Topped with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Supreme
Two shredded beef burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad on the side. Choice of rice or beans.
From the Grill
Chile Colorado
Steak or chicken strips cooked with guajillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mexican Style tacos
Three tacos with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or pork. Filled with onions and cilantro. Served with guacamole, charro beans, and hot sauce on the side.
Tacos De Bistec
Three flour steak tacos with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
Alambres
Choice of steak or chicken sauteed with onions and bacon. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Potato Fajita
A baked potato cooked with grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip.
Molcajete
Pollo - Chicken
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp tossed with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Pollo A La Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with green poblano pepper, mushrooms, and cheese dip. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.
Maria's Diet
A grilled chicken breast served with California blend vegetables and a side salad.
Paco's Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, and ham. Covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Hawaiano
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese dip, and pineapple. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Delicia
Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken strips, covered with cheese dip.
Pollo Huasteco
A grilled chicken breast topped with onions, chorizo, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken strips cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Inca
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, bacon, and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Mexicano
A grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Sante Fe
Grilled chicken breast covered with BBQ sauce. Served with breaded shrimp, baked potato, and rice.
Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken breast cooked in a delicious California raspberry chipotle sauce. Served with rice and a baked potato.
Popeye's Favorito
Grilled chicken breast with spinach, pico de gallo, and cheese dip. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.
Filete Steak
Cheese Steak
A steak topped with onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Mexicano
Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Two thin ribeye steaks served in a sizzling skillet with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Steak Azteca
Steak topped with bell pepper, onions, chorizo, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Sirloin steak served with baked potato and salad.
Ribeye Steak
10 oz. Ribeye served with baked potato and salad.
T-Bone Steak
12 oz. T-Bone steak served with baked potato and salad.
Mariscos - Seafood
Camarones A La Diabla
Spicy-hot shrimp. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Acapulco
Bed of rice topped with shrimp and cheese dip.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp cooked with garlic butter. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Filete Al Mojo De Ajo
Tilapia fillet cooked with garlic butter. Served with rice and salad.
Filete Mexicano
Tilapia fillet with sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, and cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad and rice.
Salmon
Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with steamed vegetables and a baked potato.
California Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with breaded fish, cilantro ranch sauce, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Cancun Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with shrimp sauteed in white wine, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Cozumel Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled fish. Served with chipotle sauce. Pico de gallo by request.
Tilapia Cancun
Grilled tilapia and breaded shrimp. Served with a baked potato and California blend vegetables.
Camarones Peque
16 pcs. of shrimp cooked with spicy peques sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Camarones Al Chipotle
16 pcs. of shrimp cooked with spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Coctel De Camarones
A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail with shrimp, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño and avocados.
Scorpion Shrimp
Dinner for 2 & Combos
Desserts
Chocolate Chimichanga
A Hershey’s bar wrapped in a tortilla and fried until crisp. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Sundae
Vanilla ice cream covered with your choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Sopapilla
A light, puffed, sweet tortilla fried to perfection with butter, honey, and cinnamon. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating and quick fried. Covered with chocolate or strawberry syrup, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Xango
Creamy cheesecake deep fried in a pastry tortilla, then dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream covered in caramel or chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream.
Apple Blossom
Perfectly portioned individual serving of homestyle pie. Made with freshly peeled Northern Spy apples and topped with a crunchy oat crumble. Served with ice cream.
Little Volcan
Hot chocolate cake. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
On the Side
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Side Charro Beans
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Cactus
Side Baked Potato
Side California Blend Vegetables
Side French Fries
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Sour Cream 2oz
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Avocado
Side Pickled Jalapeño
Side Fresh Jalapeño
Side Grilled Jalapeño
Side Hot Sauce
Side Green Sauce
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Order of Grilled Chicken
Side Order of Grilled Steak
Side Order of Shrimp
Cheese Rice
Side of grilled onions
Side of grilled bell peppers
Side of grilled veg (onions & peppers)
Side of Guacamole 2oz
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Pineapple
Side of Lettuce
Side of Chorizo
Cilantro Ranch
Fajita Salad Side
Kids Menu
K Beef Enchilada with rice & beans
Beef enchilada topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
K Nachitos
Ground Beef Nachos.
K Hamburger & French Fries
Hamburguer served with french fries.
K Soft Shell Taco & Quesadilla
Ground beef soft shell taco and a cheese quesadilla.
K Mini Chimichanga
Choose your meat: Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
K Grilled 6
A small 6
K Pechuguita with rice & beans
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
K Chicken Nuggets & French Fries
Chicken nuggets and french Fries.
K Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Chicken Tenders & French Fries.
Kid Pollo Delicia
Bed of rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese dip.
K Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese. Served with french fries.
K Mini Corn Dogs & French Fries
Mini Corn Dogs & French Fries
K Grilled Cheese & French Fries
Grilled Cheese & French Fries
K Sincronizada (Cheese Quesadilla & Ham)
Sincronizada (Cheese and Ham Quesadilla)
ALC Tamales & Tostadas
ALC Burritos
ALC Grilled Burritos
ALC Enchiladas
ALC Quesadillas
ALC Chimichangas
ALC Chile Poblano
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casa Grande Restaurant is truly a special place where we provide Mexico’s flavors, and fresh Mexican Food every day. We create unique margaritas and other signature beverages. We hold community events and will entertain our guests with Trivia Night that brings happiness to the friends and family. We exceed our customer’s expectation in every visit. We continue to bring a legacy of happiness and will for generations.
