Casa Grande

review star

No reviews yet

196 Perkins Plz

Hohenwald, TN 38462

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Cheese Dip Grande

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Guacamole Grande

$7.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Beans with cheese dip.

Cheese Dip Con Carne

$7.99

Ground beef with cheese dip on top

Guacamole Mexicano

$7.25

Freshly made avocados, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and jalapeño peppers.

Chori Queso

$7.99

Cheese Dip with Chorizo.

Maria's Dip

$7.99

Chorizo, grilled jalapeños, cheese dip, and beans.

Chicken Wings

$7.99

8 wings. Choose your favorite sauce buffalo or teriyaki.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$5.99

6 Stuffed cheese jalapeño peppers.

2oz Cheese dip

$2.00

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Nachos covered with cheese dip.

Bean Nachos

$5.99

Nachos with beans covered with cheese dip.

Beef or Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Choose your meat: Ground beef or shredded chicken covered with cheese dip

Nachos Supreme

$9.49

Served with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Grilled Nachos

$10.25

Choose your meat: Grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with cheese dip.

Nacho Fries

$10.25

French Fries topped with your favorite meat Grilled chicken or fajita steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.49

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Grilled Salad

$9.49

Crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy flour bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Azteca Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, chunks of ham, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, and shredded cheese.

Special Taco Salad

$9.99

A combination of steak, chicken, shrimp and grilled onions. Served in a crispy flour shell tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and cheese dip.

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh onions, avocado slices, fresh bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Topped with grilled shrimp.

Casa Salad

$9.99

Choose your favorite meat grilled steak or chicken cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and dressing of choice.

Guacamole Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Sopas

Sopa De Pollo

$7.99

Delicious chicken soup cooked with vegetables.

Sopa De Tortilla

$7.99

Chipotle chicken soup served with strips of tortillas, slices of avocado, a slice of lemon, and melted cheese. Served with a side of rice.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with steak or chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers and topped with salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Extravaganza

$10.99

Three enchiladas: one chicken enchilada covered with green sauce, one cheese enchilada covered with cheese dip, and one beef enchilada covered with red sauce. Served with rice.

Enchilada Supreme

$10.99

Four enchiladas: One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and enchilada sauce. Served with rice.

Enchilada Tapatias

$10.99

Two cheese and one chicken enchilada covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Green Enchiladas

$10.99

Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Potosinas

$12.99

Thin Ribeye-steak, five handmade red enchiladas potosinas filled with cheese topped with sour cream. Served with beans, guacamole salad lettuce, guacamole and tomato.

Taqueria

Carne Asada Taqueria

$2.99

Barbacoa Taqueria

$2.99

Lengua Taqueria

$2.99

Pastor Taqueria

$2.99

Chorizo Taqueria

$2.99

Carnitas Taqueria

$2.99

Tinga Taqueria

$2.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.99

A quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Cooked with diced onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Fajita Monterrey

$10.99

A quesadilla filled with steak or chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Huasteca

$10.99

A quesadilla filled with steak or chicken cooked with chorizo. Served with rice and beans.

Queen Quesadilla

$10.99

Oversized 12” quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, or shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and chorizo.

Juan's Favorite

$8.99

Two 6" quesadillas filled with steak or grilled chicken.

Costenos Favorite

$11.99

Grilled chicken or steak quesadilla cooked with chorizo, bell peppers, and onions. Covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian

Chile Poblano

$10.99

Two whole poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetable Burrito

$9.99

One burrito stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice and a salad

Vegetable Fajitas

$11.99

Grilled mixed vegetables, bell peppers, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Chimichanga Vegetariana

$9.99

Chimichanga filled with fresh mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Style Dinners

Carnitas Mexicanas

$11.99

Pieces of pork seasoned with our Mexican recipe. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Chimichanga

$10.99

A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, guacamole salad, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga Fajita

$11.99

A flour tortilla deep fried and filled with onions and bell peppers. Choice of grilled chicken, or steak. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Mini Flautas

$10.99

Four fried tacos (two beef and two chicken) served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans.

Taco Loco Plate

$6.99

Two special supreme tacos filled with ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, lettuce, and cheese.

Spinach Wrap

$10.99

A spinach tortilla filled with grilled BBQ chicken strips, and cilantro ranch sauce. Served with California vegetables and baked potato.

Parrillada El Gordo

$34.99

1/2 Chimichanga

$8.99

A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, rice and beans.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Mix Fajitas

$13.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fiesta Fajitas

$14.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Fajitas Hawaianas

$14.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fajitas Jalisco

$14.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fajitas Texicanas

$14.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fajitas Bowl

$11.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fajitas for 2

Steak Fajitas for 2

$24.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$24.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas for 2 (Steak & Chicken)

$24.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fiesta Fajitas for 2

$25.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$26.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Fajitas Hawaianas for 2

$25.99

All fajitas are sauteed with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad, sour cream and warm flour tortillas.

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas for 2

$25.99

Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas for 2

$25.99

Burritos

Burrito Mexicano

$11.99

Burrito filled with steak or chicken, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Burritos Potosino

$11.99

Choice of steak or grilled chicken stuffed with beans. Cooked with our special sauce and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos Texano

$11.99

Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken filled inside with bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and topped with cheese dip.

Burritos Gemelos

$11.99

Two grilled chicken or steak burritos covered with cheese dip.

Macho Burrito

$12.99

Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$10.99

Two burritos: one beef and bean, and one chicken and bean. Topped with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Supreme

$11.99

Two shredded beef burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad on the side. Choice of rice or beans.

From the Grill

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Steak or chicken strips cooked with guajillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mexican Style tacos

$10.99

Three tacos with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or pork. Filled with onions and cilantro. Served with guacamole, charro beans, and hot sauce on the side.

Tacos De Bistec

$10.99

Three flour steak tacos with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.

Alambres

$13.99

Choice of steak or chicken sauteed with onions and bacon. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Potato Fajita

$12.99

A baked potato cooked with grilled chicken or steak, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Molcajete

$17.99

Pollo - Chicken

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp tossed with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Pollo A La Poblano

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with green poblano pepper, mushrooms, and cheese dip. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.

Maria's Diet

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast served with California blend vegetables and a side salad.

Paco's Pollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, and ham. Covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Hawaiano

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, cheese dip, and pineapple. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Delicia

$10.99

Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken strips, covered with cheese dip.

Pollo Huasteco

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with onions, chorizo, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Loco

$10.99

Grilled chicken strips cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Inca

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, bacon, and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Mexicano

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Sante Fe

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with BBQ sauce. Served with breaded shrimp, baked potato, and rice.

Pollo Tropical

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked in a delicious California raspberry chipotle sauce. Served with rice and a baked potato.

Popeye's Favorito

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with spinach, pico de gallo, and cheese dip. Served with rice and mixed vegetables.

Filete Steak

Cheese Steak

$15.99

A steak topped with onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Two thin ribeye steaks served in a sizzling skillet with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Steak Azteca

$15.99

Steak topped with bell pepper, onions, chorizo, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Sirloin Steak

$12.99

8 oz. Sirloin steak served with baked potato and salad.

Ribeye Steak

$15.99

10 oz. Ribeye served with baked potato and salad.

T-Bone Steak

$18.99

12 oz. T-Bone steak served with baked potato and salad.

Mariscos - Seafood

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Spicy-hot shrimp. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Acapulco

$13.99

Bed of rice topped with shrimp and cheese dip.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Shrimp cooked with garlic butter. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$12.99

Tilapia fillet cooked with garlic butter. Served with rice and salad.

Filete Mexicano

$13.99

Tilapia fillet with sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, and cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

Salmon

$13.99

Salmon grilled to perfection. Served with steamed vegetables and a baked potato.

California Fish Tacos

$9.99

Three flour tortillas filled with breaded fish, cilantro ranch sauce, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Cancun Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Three flour tortillas filled with shrimp sauteed in white wine, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Cozumel Fish Tacos

$9.99

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled fish. Served with chipotle sauce. Pico de gallo by request.

Tilapia Cancun

$13.99

Grilled tilapia and breaded shrimp. Served with a baked potato and California blend vegetables.

Camarones Peque

$13.99

16 pcs. of shrimp cooked with spicy peques sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Camarones Al Chipotle

$13.99

16 pcs. of shrimp cooked with spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Coctel De Camarones

$10.99

A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail with shrimp, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño and avocados.

Scorpion Shrimp

$11.99

Dinner for 2 & Combos

Parrillada El Gordo

$34.99

2 Item Combo

$8.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chimichanga

$5.50

A Hershey’s bar wrapped in a tortilla and fried until crisp. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Sundae

$2.99

Vanilla ice cream covered with your choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Sopapilla

$3.50

A light, puffed, sweet tortilla fried to perfection with butter, honey, and cinnamon. Topped with vanilla ice cream.

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating and quick fried. Covered with chocolate or strawberry syrup, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Xango

$6.50

Creamy cheesecake deep fried in a pastry tortilla, then dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream covered in caramel or chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

Apple Blossom

$6.50

Perfectly portioned individual serving of homestyle pie. Made with freshly peeled Northern Spy apples and topped with a crunchy oat crumble. Served with ice cream.

Little Volcan

$6.99

Hot chocolate cake. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.

On the Side

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Beans

$2.25

Side Rice & Beans

$3.25

Side Charro Beans

$2.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Side Cactus

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.25

Side California Blend Vegetables

$3.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Side Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Pickled Jalapeño

$1.25

Side Fresh Jalapeño

$1.25

Side Grilled Jalapeño

$1.25

Side Hot Sauce

$1.25

Side Green Sauce

$1.25

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

Side Order of Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side Order of Grilled Steak

$6.50

Side Order of Shrimp

$6.50

Cheese Rice

$3.99

Side of grilled onions

$0.99

Side of grilled bell peppers

$0.99

Side of grilled veg (onions & peppers)

$0.99

Side of Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pineapple

$1.25

Side of Lettuce

$1.25

Side of Chorizo

$1.50

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Fajita Salad Side

$4.25

Kids Menu

K Beef Enchilada with rice & beans

$5.75

Beef enchilada topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.

K Nachitos

$5.75

Ground Beef Nachos.

K Hamburger & French Fries

$5.75

Hamburguer served with french fries.

K Soft Shell Taco & Quesadilla

$5.75

Ground beef soft shell taco and a cheese quesadilla.

K Mini Chimichanga

$5.75

Choose your meat: Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

K Grilled 6

$5.75

A small 6

K Pechuguita with rice & beans

$5.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

K Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$5.75

Chicken nuggets and french Fries.

K Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$5.75

Chicken Tenders & French Fries.

Kid Pollo Delicia

$5.75

Bed of rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese dip.

K Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Mac and cheese. Served with french fries.

K Mini Corn Dogs & French Fries

$5.75

Mini Corn Dogs & French Fries

K Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$5.75

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

K Sincronizada (Cheese Quesadilla & Ham)

$5.75

Sincronizada (Cheese and Ham Quesadilla)

Chips To Go

Salsa To Go

$1.50+

Chips To Go

$1.50+

Pico To Go

$1.50+

Cheese Dip To Go

$3.99+

ALC Tamales & Tostadas

Tamale ALC

$2.99

Topped with red sauce.

Tostada ALC

$3.25

Tostada topped with ground beef and cheese dip on top.

Tostada Supreme ALC

$4.25

Tostada topped with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

ALC Tacos

Soft Shell Taco ALC

$2.25

Hard Shell Taco ALC

$1.99

ALC Burritos

Bean Burrito ALC

$2.99

Filled with beans and topped with red sauce.

Beef Burrito ALC

$3.99

Topped with red sauce.

Chicken Burrito ALC

$3.99

Topped with red sauce.

ALC Grilled Burritos

Grilled Steak Burrito ALC

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito ALC

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp Burrito ALC

$6.99

Grilled Vegetable Burrito ALC

$5.99

ALC Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchilada ALC

$2.49

Shredded Chicken Enchilada ALC

$2.49

Cheese Enchilada ALC

$2.49

Grilled Chicken Enchilada ALC

$2.99

Grilled Steak Enchilada ALC

$2.99

Shrimp Enchilada ALC

$2.99

ALC Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla ALC

$2.99

Mushroom Quesadilla ALC

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla ALC

$5.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla ALC

$5.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla ALC

$4.25

Shredded Beef Quesadilla ALC

$4.25

Shrimp Quesadilla ALC

$6.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla ALC

$5.25

ALC Chimichangas

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga ALC

$4.99

Shredded Beef Chimichanga ALC

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga ALC

$8.25

Cooked with onions and peppers.

Grilled Steak Chimichanga ALC

$8.25

Cooked with onions and peppers.

Shrimp Chimichanga ALC

$9.99

cooked with onions and peppers.

Vegetarian Chimichanga ALC

$5.99

ALC Chile Poblano

Chile Poblano A la carte

$3.99

Two whole poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Margaritas

12 Oz Margarita Online

$5.99

12Oz Top Shelf Margarita - Online

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casa Grande Restaurant is truly a special place where we provide Mexico’s flavors, and fresh Mexican Food every day. We create unique margaritas and other signature beverages. We hold community events and will entertain our guests with Trivia Night that brings happiness to the friends and family. We exceed our customer’s expectation in every visit. We continue to bring a legacy of happiness and will for generations.

Website

Location

196 Perkins Plz, Hohenwald, TN 38462

Directions

