Casa Grande of Jackson 984 East Main Street
No reviews yet
984 East Main Street
Jackson, OH 45640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Shareables
- Small Cheese Dip$4.15
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
- Guacamole$4.60
Made fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and hand-picked, hand smashed avocados.
- House Dip$7.75
Seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip.
- Nachos with Chicken$8.60
Nacho chips smothered with your choice of shredded or grilled chicken and our signature cheese dip.
- Nachos with Ground Beef$8.60
Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.
- House Cheese Nachos$4.75
Nachos topped with white american cheese and cheese sauce.
- Quesadilla Mexicana$8.35
Seasoned shredded chicken sandwiched with cheese between two flour tortillas grilled to perfection. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$9.60
Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Nachos with Steak$11.99
- Bean Dip$3.99
Our traditional homemade refried beans with cheese dip on top.
- Family-Size Pico de Gallo with Chips$6.50
Fresh pico de gallo for the whole family.
- Loaded Super Sunday Fries$19.99
A pile of deep fries to perfection french fries, topped with grilled chicken strips + melted muenster cheese + sour cream + cilantro and serve with a cup of our signature cheese dip.
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz$6.50
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Guacamole 16oz$11.99
16 ounces of fresh guacamole with a large bag of chips.
- 👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$11.50
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip with a large bag of chips.
- Appetizer Trio ⭐️$26.99
16oz each of our signature cheese dip, guacamole, and house salsa combined with two large bag of chips!
¡ Street Tacos !
¡Street Tacos!
- Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️$13.99
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
- Flour Street Taco Combo$13.99
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with flour tortillas and rice and beans.
- Fish Corn Taco$4.85
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
- Fish Flour Taco$4.85
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco$4.85
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco$4.85
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
- Corn Taco al pastor$3.75
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Flour Taco al pastor$3.75
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Grilled Steak Corn Street Taco$4.25
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Grilled Steak Flour Street Taco$4.25
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco$3.60
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Grilled Chicken Flour Street Taco$3.60
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Corn Taco de carnitas$3.75
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- Flour Taco de carnitas$3.75
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
Dinner
Create-a-Combo
Chicken
- Pollo Juan ⭐️$12.60
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Chori-Pollo$13.60
Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Degollado$13.60
Strips of chicken grilled with zucchini, yellow squash, green peppers, onions, and broccoli topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Tropical$13.50
Strips of chicken grilled with chunks of juicy pineapple, then topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Ortiz$14.60
Strips of grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, and onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Shredded Chicken Chimichangas$11.60
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Beef Chimichangas$11.99
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Carlos' Burrito ⭐️$13.10
Your choice of juicy strips of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers stuffed with rice and beans in a giant flour tortilla. Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese.
- Burrito Casa Grande$10.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Chimichanga$13.85
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Seafood Chimichanga$15.25
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Burrito Cancún$13.50
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip + lettuce + sour creama + fresh guacamole. Served with rice + beans.
- Seafood Burrito$14.99
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Burritos Deluxe$10.35
Two flour tortillas wrapped around spicy shredded chicken and topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
- Burrito Superior$7.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Enchiladas & Quesadillas
- Enchiladas Supremas$10.60
Four rolled corn tortillas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean, and one cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Casa Grande⭐️$12.85
A grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice.
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$10.85
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
Casa Grande Favorites
- El Texano ⭐️$15.35
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
- Pollo y Camaron ala Grande$13.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp smothered in our signature cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Fajita Nachos⭐️$13.85
Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip.
- Nachos Supreme$11.25
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Taquitos Norteños$12.35
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.
- Carne Encebollada$14.99
Tender strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo, then topped with our signature cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Carnitas$13.35
A traditional Mexican dish of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
- Mexican Loaded Fries$14.60
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak sautéed with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and crispy bacon. Served on a bed of French fries and topped with shredded cheese.
Salads
- Taco Salad⭐️$10.25
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Casa Grande Salad$10.75
Strips of grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.25
A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
Fajitas
- Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️$13.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Grilled Steak Fajitas$15.25
Marinated, 100% USDA Choice Beef with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Grilled Veggies Fajitas$12.60
Zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, and mushrooms grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Fajita Duo$15.25
Combine any two fajita styles (except Hawaiian) grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Fajita Trio$16.75
Combine any three fajita styles (except Hawaiian) grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$15.75
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with crispy bacon, sweet pineapple, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
Desserts
- Tres Leches Cake$6.50
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
- Carrot Cake$7.99
Chef Francisco’s famed recipe starts with crushed pecans and fresh, shredded carrots baked in two mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake, then finishes with a luscious, made from scratch cream cheese icing.
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.50
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
- Red Velvet Cake$6.50
This Red Velvet Cake recipe is made from scratch for the best flavor and moist, tender crumb that pairs wonderfully with our sweet cream cheese frosting. This is a classic cake recipe for a 3-layer red velvet cake that is quite possibly the best red velvet cake.
- Chocolate Tuxedo Cake$6.50
Chocolate cake with cream cheese+Chocolate mousse between layers, topped with chocolate ganache.
- Cookies and Cream Cake$6.50
Chocolate with whipped icing + Oreo pieces
- Peanut Butter Chocolate$6.50
Two layers of chocolate cake separated by a peanut butter pie filling and topped with chocolate icing and peanut butter drizzle
- Fried Ice Cream ⭐️$3.99
A giant scoop of deep-fried vanilla ice cream served on a homemade flour tortilla topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
- Whole Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$65.00
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
- Whole Tres Leches Cakes$60.00
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY 🤔🍰❤️ A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
- Whole Peanut Butter Chocolate$60.00
Two layers of chocolate cake separated by a peanut butter pie filling and topped with chocolate icing and peanut butter drizzle.
- Whole Chocolate Tuxedo Cake$60.00
Chocolate cake with cream cheese + chocolate mousse between layers topped with chocolate ganache.
- Whole Red Velvet Cake$60.00
This Red Velvet Cake recipe is made from scratch for the best flavor and moist, tender crumb that pairs wonderfully with our sweet cream cheese frosting. This is a classic cake recipe for a 3-layer red velvet cake that is quite possibly the best red velvet cake.
- Whole Cookies and Cream$60.00
Chocolate with whipped icing + Oreo pieces
- Whole Carrot Cake$65.00
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY 👀🌟🌟🌟🎂 Chef Francisco’s famed recipe starts with crushed pecans and fresh, shredded carrots baked in two mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake, then finishes with a luscious, made from scratch cream cheese icing.
Beverages
Ice
Sodas
Teas
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.99
32 oz.
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.99
32 oz.
- Half-Cut Iced Tea$2.99
32 oz. Half sweet and half unsweetened iced teas combined for a subtly sweet flavor.
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
32 oz. Half iced tea and half lemonade.
- Sweet Mango Iced Tea$4.10
32 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet mango purée.
- Unsweet Mango Iced Tea$4.10
32 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet mango purée.
- Sweet Strawberry Iced Tea$4.10
32 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet strawberry purée.
- Unsweet Strawberry Iced Tea$4.10
32 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet strawberry purée.
Lemonades
Kids Menu
- Mini Pollo Juan ⭐️$7.85
Strips of grilled chicken topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Corn Dogs$6.50
Mini corn dogs served with French fries.
- Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
A grilled cheese quesadilla served with rice.
- Kids Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken.
- Chicken Nuggets$6.50
Breaded chicken nuggets served with French fries.
- Kids Nachos$6.35
Nachos topped with seasoned ground beef and cheese dip.
- Kids Taco$5.99
Your choice of a ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Cheeseburger$8.25
A kid-sized hamburger topped with cheese and served with French fries.
a la carte
Chips & Salsas
- Small Chips & Salsa$3.99
A small order of chips with a 4 oz house salsa.
- Red Hot Salsa$0.60
4oz, Tomato base home made spicy red salsa.
- Home Made Green Salsa$0.60
4oz. Home made tomatillo base, green salsa.
- House Salsa 4oz$0.60
- House Salsa 16oz$2.99
16 ounces of our house salsa. Perfect for sharing! (Chips not included.)
- Pico de gallo$1.99
A side of pico de gallo.
- Large Chips$3.75
A large bag of chips.
- Flour Chips$2.50
A small order of chips made with flour tortillas.
- Fried Jalapenos (Toreados)$2.50
Fried Jalapeno peppers, served with grilled onions ans lemon wedges.
Side Orders
- Order of Corn Cake$3.85
Three slices of our delicious corn cake.
- French Fries$4.35
An order of French fries.
- Refried Beans$3.60
An order of refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
- Mexican Rice$3.60
An order of Mexican rice.
- Cheese Rice$4.99
- Beans & Rice$3.99
An order of Mexican rice and refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
- Shredded Cheese$1.75
A side of shredded cheese.
- Sour Cream$1.50
A side of sour cream.
- Tortillas$1.30
Your choice of three soft corn or flour tortillas.
- Order of Grilled Chicken$5.99
An order of grilled chicken.
- Order of Grilled Chicken with cheese$7.70
- Order of Grilled Steak$6.99
An order of grilled steak.
- Order of 10 Sautéed Shrimp$7.25
An order of ten sautéed shrimp.
Tacos
- Tacos Supremos (1)$4.35
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Tacos Supremos (3)$11.25
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Tacos (1)$3.10
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
- Tacos (3)$8.60
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Burritos
- Bean Burritos (1)$4.50
Refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Bean Burritos (2)$7.99
Refried beans wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Cheese Burritos (1)$4.50
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Cheese Burritos (2)$7.99
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Burritos (1)$5.25
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with burrito sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Burritos (2)$8.50
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with burrito sauce.
- Ground Beef Burritos (1)$5.25
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Ground Beef Burritos (2)$8.50
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Burritos (1)$6.75
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)$10.99
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Steak Burritos (1)$6.75
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
- Grilled Steak Burritos (2)$10.99
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas (1)$3.60
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Cheese Enchiladas (3)$8.25
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas (1)$3.60
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas (3)$8.25
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (1)$3.60
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (3)$7.99
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla (1)$4.35
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
- Cheese Quesadilla (2)$7.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
- Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)$5.50
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
- Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (1)$5.25
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)$9.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)$6.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)$11.75
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)$7.75
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)$12.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak and cheese melted to perfection.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come and try our Newest Casa Grande location, we are striving in guest experience and fantastic food Mexican food. We will have your most popular Mexican entrees and fantastic home made desserts by our very own Chef Francisco. See you here!
984 East Main Street, Jackson, OH 45640