Casali's

32 South Saint Marys Street. Ste 2

Saint Marys, PA 15857

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pasta
Classic Cheeseburger
Chicken Parm Pasta

Starters

6 Jumbo Wings

$8.75

Dozen Jumbo Wings

$14.95

Breadsticks: Family Order (6)

$6.95

Breadsticks: Individual Order (3)

$3.95

Bruschetta (7)

$7.95

Calamari

$11.95

Chicken Fingers + Fries (4)

$7.95

Chili Tempura Shrimp (4)

$9.95

Curly Fries

$3.95

Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.95

Hot Pepper Cheese Bites (14)

$5.95

Housemade Chips

$3.95

Hummus Plate

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.95

Mozza Half Moons (3)

$6.95

Mussels Diablo App

$13.95

Pretzel Bites (10)

$7.95

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Rustic Tomato Blend + Tortillas

$4.95

Sampler Platter

$10.95

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Zucchini Sticks

$6.95

Eggroll Specials

$6.95

Soups + Salads

Meatball Salad

$11.95

Steak Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Salmon Salad

$13.95

Dinner Garden Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.95

Sausage Potato Soup

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Soup Salad Breadsticks (2)

$7.95

Quart Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches/Wraps/Subs

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.95

Chicken Florentine

$8.95

Chicken Parm

$8.95

Eggplant Parm

$7.95

Italian

$7.95

Italian Sausage

$8.95

Jack Daniels Ham

$7.95

Meatball

$7.95

Mediterranean Chicken

$7.95

Philly Steak + Cheese

$9.95

Salmon

$13.95

Shipwreck

$11.95

Tuscan Steak

$11.95

Burgers

A1 Burger

$12.95

Beer Braised Burger

$12.95

Blue Burger

$12.95

Caprese Burger

$12.95

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Ghost Popper Burger

$12.95

Gorg Alfredo Burger

$12.95

Greek Burger

$12.95

Italian Burger

$12.95

Jalapeno Burger

$11.95

JD Smokehouse Burger

$12.95

Kegs + Eggs Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

Pasta Specialties

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$12.95

Bacon Scampi

$16.95

Chefs Choice

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Carb Ravioli

$16.95

Chicken Diablo

$14.95

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95

Chicken Parm Pasta

$15.95

Chicken Primavera

$14.95

Chicken Scampi

$14.95

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$13.95

Four Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Mussels Diablo with Pasta

$16.95

Portabella Ravioli

$16.95

Rustic Sausage + Peppers

$14.95

Sausage Diablo

$15.95

Sausage Primavera

$15.95

Sausage Scampi

$16.95

Shrimp Diablo

$15.95

Shrimp Primavera

$15.95

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$14.95

Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo

$20.95

Veggie Diablo

$13.95

Veggie Primavera

$13.95

Veggie Scampi

$13.95

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$8.95

Classic Entrees

1872 Salmon

$18.95

Black Diamond Steak

$24.95

Fish Fry

$12.95

Reserve Ribeye Steak

$34.95

Salmon w/Dill Sauce

$18.95

Kid's Menu

Kid Spaghetti and Meatballs

$6.50

Kid Pasta and Marinara

$6.50

Kid Chicken Parmesan

$6.50

Kid Chicken Tenders and Fries (3)

$6.50

Kid Grilled Chicken and Fries

$6.50

Desserts

SLICE CAKE

$5.95

SLICE PIE

$4.95

Donut Tower

$7.95

Whole Cake

$39.95

Single Cupcake

$1.75

Cookie

$1.25

Ice Cream Sunday

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Latte

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Mocha

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$2.75

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.25

Iced Mocha

$3.25

Iced Macchiato

$3.25

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Jack Daniel's BBQ Night

JD chicken

$14.95

JD BBQ Steak

$19.95

JD BBQ Salmon

$18.95

Entrees

FS 1872 Salmon

$95.00

FS Angel Hair Pomodoro

$37.50

FS Pasta with Marinara

$37.50

FS Spaghetti and Meatballs

$40.00

FS Chicken Parmesan

$45.00

FS Eggplant Parmesan

$40.00

FS Lasagna

$55.00

FS Veggie Lasagna

$50.00

FS Chicken Alfredo

$45.00

FS Seafood Alfredo

$50.00

FS Bacon Mushroom Alfredo

$45.00

FS Steak Gorganzola Alfredo

$60.00

FS Fettuccini Alfredo

$35.00

FS Chicken Scampi

$45.00

FS Shrimp Scampi

$45.00

FS Chicken Diablo

$45.00

FS Shrimp Diablo

$45.00

FS Rustic Sausage and Peppers

$43.00

Wraps

P Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$40.00

P Chicken Bacon Ranch Wraps

$40.00

P Medi Chicken Wraps

$40.00

P Tuscan Steak Wrap

$50.00

P Tuscan Combo Wrap

$45.00

P Philly Steak Wrap

$50.00

P Italian Wrap

$45.00

Add Ons

P Housemade Chips

$12.95

P Fresh Cut Fries

$12.95

P Salad

$12.95

P Breadsticks

$15.00

Quart Soup

$9.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

N/A Shirley Temple

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32 South Saint Marys Street. Ste 2, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Directions

Gallery
Casali's image
Casali's image

