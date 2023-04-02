  • Home
Casa Los Dos Amigos 5005 River Road North

No reviews yet

5005 River Road North

Keizer, OR 97303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$13.50

Dip into a warm blend of selected cheese and jalapeño. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips, onions, and tomatoes

Chicken Taquitos

$13.95

Flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterrey cheese rolled and fried crisp garnished with tomatoes, cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$14.50

Made with fresh avocados, lime juice, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro

Quesadillas

$15.95

Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey cheese, choice of meat or cheese only, and garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olive, guacamole, and sour cream

Sm Nachos Casa Los Dos Amigos

$14.50

Comes with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken or picadillo, beans, and hot melted cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream

Lg Nachos Casa Los Dos Amigos

$16.50

Comes with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken or picadillo, beans, and hot melted cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream

Mexican Pizza

$16.95

Deep fried flour tortilla, topped with beans your choice of meat, Monterrey cheese garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olive, guacamole & sour cream

Mini Ceviche Tostadas

$14.50

3 mini tostadas, shrimp ceviche, guacamole & red onions

Choriqueso

$14.50

Melted Monterrey cheese and chorizo

Sopitos

$14.50

Meat choice: shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, chile Verde or Colorado, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Coconut Prawns

$14.50

Asada Fries

$18.95

Criss-cut fries, asada, cheese, cilantro, jalapeño, onions, sour cream, and guacamole

Elotes

$12.95

Pork Belly & Guacamole

$18.95

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$14.95

Healthy chunks of tender grilled chicken breast and fresh avocado slices with tortilla strips, and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth. Served with onions, tomatoes & cilantro

Coctel De Camarones

$21.50

Delicious shrimp soup, with tomatoes, onions, avocado, and cilantro. Served with crackers or tostadas

Campechana

$23.50

Delicious shrimp and octopus soup, with tomatoes, onions avocado and cilantro. Served with crackers or tostadas

Caldo De Camaron

$23.50

Tomato-based Mexican shrimp sour flavored with ancho and pasilla chiles and vegetables

Caldo Siete Mares

$32.50

Fish, octopus, scallops, shrimps, oysters, crab legs and clams. Seafood jumbo soup

Tostadas & Salads

Traditional Tostada

$12.95

Our traditional tostadas are made with a crispy flat corn tortilla shell topped with your choice of refried or rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & your choice of ground beef, chicken, picadillo, Colorado or chile Verde

Taco Salad

$14.50

Choice of meat (shredded chicken, picadillo or ground beef), lettuce, tomato and cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$21.50

This salad is Casamigos personal favorite. Your fresh garden salad will be generously topped with your choice of one fajita meat, garnished with guacamole and sour cream

Tostada Monterrey

$23.50

Tortilla deep-fried topped with beans, romaine lettuce, bacon-wrapped shrimp, tomatoes, Mexican cotija, cheddar cheese, grilled green peppers & avocado slices

Mango Chicken Salad

$19.95

Marinated grilled chicken, spring mix, mango cubes, avocado slices & queso fresco

Burrito Bowl

$18.50

Choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak, choice of whole pinto or black beans, rice, corn, lettuce, pico De gallo, Monterrey cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$26.50

Chicken Fajitas

$23.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.50

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$26.50

Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas

$26.50

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$28.50

Trio Fajitas

$28.95

Chicken, steak, shrimp

Fajitas for Two

$38.99

Carnes

Carnitas De Res

$23.95

Tender steak strips sautéed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, served with guacamole

Chile Colorado

$20.95

Chunks of beef cooked in a tasty mild red chile sauce

Borrego (Lamb Shank)

$24.95

Marinated lamb shank baked slowly until tender, served with marinated sauce, pico De gallo, guacamole, slices of lime, and your choice of fresh handmade tortillas

Birria (Marinated Beef)

$24.95

Delicious chunks of beef marinated and baked slowly until tender, served with marinated sauce, pico De gallo, guacamole, slices of limes & your choice of fresh handmade tortillas

Chile Verde

$20.25

Chunks of pork cooked with a light tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices

Carne Asada Viva Zapata

$27.95

Skirt steak, bone marrow, grilled cactus, guacamole, pico De gallo and chile toreado

El Jefe Platter

$42.50

Shell on shrimp cooked in a delicious red lightly spicy sauce following a T-bone steak cooked medium well, two cheese grill-dillas, charro beans, rice and guacamole

Costilla El Novillo

$38.95

Slow cooked beef rib in a mixture of traditional Mexican spices served with two grill-dillas, charro beans and rice

Parrillada Pancho Villa

$38.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, head-on shrimp, bone marrow, over a bed of onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with jalapeño toreado

Pollo Especialties

Chicken Carnitas

$22.25

Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole

Chicken en Mole

$22.25

Chunks of chicken breast sautéed in a delicious combination of chocolate, tomatoes and dried new Mexico red peppers sauce

Pollo a La Crema

$22.25

Chunks of chicken sautéed with onions and tomatoes in a rich creamy tomato sauce

Pollo Asado

$22.25

Charbroiled marinated breast of chicken served with your choice of enchilada, chile relleno, tamale or chimichanga, garnished with pico De gallo

Pollo Fundido

$22.95

Fried flour tortilla filled with tender seasoned chicken, smothered in cream cheese and melted American cheese lettuce and a scoop of guacamole

Arroz Con Pollo

$22.25

Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and onions, in a rich orange tomato sauce, served on a bed of rice and melted Monterrey cheese. (Not served with beans)

Pollo Chipotle

$22.25

Chunks of chicken sautéed with onions and green peppers in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce

Stuffed Chicken Tortillas

$22.25

Three corn tortillas, stuffed with grilled chicken, hot melted Monterrey cheese, topped with green sauce, Monterrey cheese, green onions and sour cream

Mariscos

Casamigos Seafood Mix

$42.50

A combination of camarones Monterrey, shrimp al mojo De ajo and a mix of camarones and octopus a la diabla. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and fresh tortillas

Mariscos Mojo De Ajo

$24.25

Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms and onions in garlic wine butter and spices. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Al Chipotle

$24.25

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms and green onions in a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

Ceviche Bowl

$26.25

Shrimp mix in a lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños. Served with tostadas, cucumber, orange, and avocado

Camarones a La Diabla

$24.25

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, garlic and onions in a red spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans

El Costeño

$24.95

Egg butter coconut fried shrimps served with a raspberry chipotle sauce and single shrimp enchilada rice and beans. Served with rice and beans

Camarones a La Crema

$24.25

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes in a delicious creamy Parmesan sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Monterrey

$26.50

Tasty shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter and served on top of a bed of green peppers and onions and topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Aguachiles

$26.95

Shrimp in a special sauce made with lime juice, jalapeño, fresh peppers, and spices, served with cucumbers, oranges, and your choice of saltine crackers or tostadas. Green or red sauce

Fish Tacos

$19.95

3 Delicious tacos stuffed with Alaskan halibut, lightly buttered topped with mango cubes pico De gallo, coleslaw cilantro, pickled red onion, and creamy chipotle sauce

Mojarra Dorada

$29.50

Deep fried mojarra, French fries, green shell mussels, rice and beans

Salmon Frida Kahlo

$28.95

Awesome creation by our "Chef Luis" putting together a salmon fillet and shrimp enchilada covered in a delicious creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans

Molcajete De Mariscos

$45.95

Scallops, shell on shrimp, octopus, crab legs and moussels

Salmon Puerto Vallarta

$25.95

Salmon cooked to perfection, steamed veggies, rice and black beans

Camarones Veneno

$24.95

Shell on shrimp sautéed in a hot and very tasty sauce

Tacos Governador

$22.50

3 delicious tacos stuffed with sauteed shrimps, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms. Topped with jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, rice, and beans

Piña Rellena

$29.95

Grilled pineapple stuffed with shrimp, cooked in a creamy delicious sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper and onions covered with Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and beans

Camarones La Parranda

$26.50

Spicy cooked shelled shrimp in a delicious red salsa

Diego Rivera

$29.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Al Chipotle

$17.95

Enchiladas stuffed with chunks of chicken breast in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce

Enchiladas Norteñas (2)

$17.95

Two enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken in a delicious creamy and red guajillo sauce, topped with sour cream

Enchiladas Ranchera

$12.25

Two corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, ranchero sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas a La Crema

$13.25

Two chicken enchiladas smothered with a creamy spinach sauce, topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.25

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with a delicious tomatillo green sauce, melted Monterrey cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Jalisco

$13.95

Chicken or picadillo authentic enchiladas with special sauce (grilled the authentic way), topped with oregano, Mexican cotija cheese, tomatoes, and onions

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with chunks of shrimp sautéed with tomatoes and onions, topped with your choice of sauce (green, red or creamy), hot melted Monterrey, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and avocado slices

Mole Enchiladas

$13.25

Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender shredded chicken, topped with a delicious traditional mole sauce and sesame seeds

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$20.50

A combination of three enchiladas, one traditional with red sauce, one enchilada a la crema (white creamy sauce) and one enchilada suiza with green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Traditional Enchiladas

$13.25

(Cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or Colorado, cheese and onions) corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with special enchilada sauce and melted Monterrey and cheddar cheese

Lobster Enchiladas

$22.95

Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with delicious sautéed lobster sensation meat, diced onion, and tomatoes. Covered with green tomatillo sauce melted cheese and then topped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$15.50

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (chicken, picadillo, chorizo, beans, ground beef, chile Verde or chile Colorado), topped with burrito sauce and hot melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Casa Los Dos Amigos

$19.50

One chile Colorado and one chile Verde burrito, covered in sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico De gallo

Burrito Asado

$19.50

Made with flour tortilla stuffed with chopped skirt steak, rice, your choice of beans. Topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, lettuce, cotija Mexican cheese, onions, tomatoes and guacamole

Burrito Fajita

$19.75

Made with flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken fajitas, steak, pork or shrimp, rice, and choice of beans. Topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & cotija Mexican cheese

Macho Burrito

$18.25

A super burrito made with flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken, ground beef, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado), rice, and your choice of beans, topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cotija Mexica

Burrito Oregon

$21.50

Sautéed shrimp, rice, beans, covered with burrito sauce, cheese, onions, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, and queso fresco

Burrito Al Pastor

$19.50

Marinated pork, rice, beans, burrito; covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese, bell pepper, onions, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Burrito Chipotle

$18.99

Made with flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a creamy chipotle sauce topped with Monterrey cheese and served with rice and beans

Combinations

Combinations (Poco)

$12.50

All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado

Combinations (Grande)

$16.50

All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado

Combinations (Macho Grande)

$18.99

All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado

Vegetarian Favorites

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed veggies, onions, and tomatoes, topped with your choice of salsa (green, red or creamy) and hot melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans

Veggie Burrito

$14.95

A burrito made with sautéed veggies, onions, served with rice, whole pinto beans inside, topped with burrito sauce, melted hot cheese, lettuce, green onion, tomatoes, sour cream and Parmesan cheese

Soy Chicken Fajitas

$18.50

A certified soy chicken meat sautéed with tomato, onions and green peppers, served sizzling with rice, whole pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo and fresh homemade tortillas

Veggie Molcajete

$16.50

A delicious bowl made of sautéed veggies in a rich red mild sauce topped with hot Monterrey cheese, served with rice, whole pinto beans and fresh homemade tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$16.50

Sautéed veggies with vegetable oil, served sizzling, with rice, rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo and fresh homemade tortillas

Side Orders

Side Taco De Asada

$5.25

Side Taco Crispy

$3.95

Side Tamal

$4.75

One Chile Relleno

$7.25

Side Enchilada

$4.95

Side Burrito

$7.25

Tostada De Ceviche

$7.95

Sour Cream

$1.95

Guacamole

$4.99

Fries

$4.50

Rice

$4.25

Beans

$4.25

Rice & Beans

$6.95

16 Oz Salsa to Go

$7.95

Chiles Fritos

$2.95

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Dozen Tortillas

$7.95

Side Chimichanga

$6.25

Side Of Chz

$1.95

avocado slices

$4.95

Side Of Chips

$6.50

Guacamole Sauce

$9.50

DLX

$3.95

House Specials

Molcajete Bowl

$24.95

Steak, chicken, shrimp, or chicken and steak combo. Delicious bowl of chunks of meat sautéed with onions green peppers and mushrooms in a red mild sauce topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese

Fiesta Mexicana

$28.95

Skirt steak fillets charbroiled to perfection served with shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, onions, wine, spices, and guacamole

Tacos Al Pastor

$19.50

Three corn tacos filled with marinated pork, served with green chopped onions, cilantro and pico De gallo sauce

Flautas

$19.50

Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with choice of chicken or picadillo beef. Topped with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Molcajete Casa 2 Amigos

$34.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated, choice of skirt steak and shrimp, in a mild tasty red sauce, garnished with a grilled cactus and green onions, served with sour cream

Parrillada De Carne

$30.95

A Delicious combination of grilled chicken, steak and chorizo (sausage) served on a bed of grilled onion, peppers, guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo

Carnitas Michoacan

$22.50

Tender pork chunks shredded and sautéed with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes, served with pico De gallo & guacamole

Julio's Special

$28.95

A combination of carne asada and camarones Monterrey. Served with pico De gallo & guacamole

Alambre

$24.00

Strips of flank steak, bacon, red and green bell pepper, onion, cooked to perfection and then covered with a layer of Monterrey and Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and fried jalapeño

Chilaquiles Casamigos

$24.95

Delicious red sauce chilaquiles made with mama Maria's recipe topped with two eggs cooked over easy, Mexican cheese and green onions, rice, beans, carne asada, and sour cream

Taquitos Rancheros

$17.99

Corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of chicken or picadillo beef, deep fried and topped with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Parmesan cheese

El Patron (The Boss)

$28.95

A combination of carne asada and shrimp cooked a los cabos style. (Sautéed with mushrooms in a creamy rich flavor green sauce topped with melted cheese). Served with pico De gallo

Cancun Platter

$28.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated and charbroiled served with shrimp sautéed with mushrooms in a very mild pasillo pepper creamy sauce, topped with Monterrey jack cheese

Parrillada Pancho Villa

$39.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, head-on shrimp, bone marrow, over a bed of onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with jalapeño toreado

Tacos De Asada

$21.50

3 carne asada tacos, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

General Zapata Burger

$17.25

Favor full beef topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño bottle caps. Garnished with a fried serrano pepper, served with fries

Fiesta Nayarit

$29.50

Sarandeado shrimp and carne asada served with rice and beans

Queso Birria Tacos

$22.50

3 queso birria tacos topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consome De birria, rice and beans

Casa Los Dos Amigos Specialties

El Jefe Platter

$42.50

Carne Asada Viva Zapata

$27.95

Quesobirria Tacos

$22.50

Seafood Mix

$42.50

Parrillada Pancho Villa

$39.95

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$10.95

Corn Cake

$10.95

Served with a scoop of roasted coconut pineapple ice cream

Flan De Elote

$9.50

Jericalla

$8.25

Arroz Con Leche

$3.95

Kids food menu

Kids chicken strips

$8.50

Kids mac & cheese

$8.50

Kids pizza

$8.50

Kids shrimps

$8.50

Kids burrito con papas

$8.50

Kids burrito

$8.50

Kids quesadilla

$8.50

Kids taco

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese Con Fries

$8.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.50

Drink Menu

Sodas

Pepsi

$4.25

Diet Pepsi

$4.25

Sierra MIST

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$4.25

Mountain Dew

$4.25

Crush Orange

$4.25

Jarrito

$3.50

kids soda

$3.95

spider man

$3.95

kids strawberry lemonade

$3.95

strawberry lemonade

$4.95

blackberry lemonade

$4.50

raspberry lemonade

$4.95

arnold p

$4.25

roy royers

$4.50

sherley temple

$4.95

kids juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.25

Ice Tea

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

L-soda

$3.25

Other Drinks

Horchata

$5.50

Jamaica

$5.50

Milk

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.25

Pineapple Juice

$5.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.95

Virgin Margarita

$6.95

Virgen Mangorita

$9.25

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.50

Titos

$9.50

Stoli

$8.50

Ciroc

$8.50

Firefly

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

$8.00

smirn off

$8.25

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

$8.95

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

$8.95

Well Rum

$7.50

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.95

Gosling'S

Meyers

$8.25

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Malibu

$8.50

Well Tequila

$7.95

Don julio blanco

$12.95

Don julio reposado

$13.95

Don julio Añejo

$14.95

Don julio 70

$17.50

Don julio real

$75.00

Patron silver

$12.95

Patron Reposado

$13.99

Patron Anejo

$15.50

El Gran Patron

$35.00

Patron extra añejo

$19.00

Herradura silver

$11.50

herradura reposado

$12.50

Herradura añejo

$13.50

Tres Generaciones

$11.50

Tres generaciones reposado

$12.95

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$13.99

Corralejo silver

$10.99

Corralejo Reposado

$11.99

Corralejo Añejo

$13.99

Corralejo extra Añejo

$18.99

Corralejo 1821

$28.99

corralejo 99000 Horas

$14.99

Clase Azul blanco

$28.99

Clase Azul gold

$51.00

Clase Azul reposado

$29.99

Clase Azul Añejo

$93.00

Clase Azul Extra Añejo

$350.00

1800 blanco

$9.50

1800 reposado

$10.50

1800 Añejo

$11.99

1800 Cristalino

$14.99

Casamigos silver

$12.99

Casamigos Reposado

$13.99

Casamigos Añejo

$14.99

Cuervo gold

$8.50

Cuervo tradicional

$10.50

los dos primos

$11.50

el gran centenario

$12.25

Hornitos Silver

$8.50

Hornitos reeposado

$9.50

Rey sol

$51.00

Don Ramon Silver

$10.99

Don Ramon reposado

$11.99

Don Ramon Añejo

$12.99

Rose Tequila

$9.50

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

El Jaguar

$18.95

Well Whiskey

$7.99

Crown Apple

$8.50

crown Royal

$8.99

black velvet

$8.99

jameson

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.50

seagramseven

$8.50

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$9.50

pendelton

$9.50

Well Scotch

$7.99

Chivas Regal

$10.99

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.99

Buchanan's 12

$14.95

buchana's 18

$18.50

J & B

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Green

$14.99

Henessy

$12.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.99

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$13.95

Drambuie

Frangelico

$9.50

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$14.99

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$8.99

Lemoncello

Licor 43

$8.99

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

AMF

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Blue hawaiian

$12.50

B-52

$9.50

Casuela

$18.50

Cantarito regular

$13.50

Cantarito perron

$16.95

Carajillo

$13.95

Cosmopolitan

$12.95

Cherry bomb

$13.95

Daquiri

$12.95

duck in the tub

$22.95

Hennesy horchata

$17.50

Hipnotic Breeze

$15.50

Irish coffee

$10.50

Jaguer bomb

$13.95

kamikase

$13.95

kahlua colad

$13.25

Lava colada

$12.50

Lemon Drop

$10.50

La rubia

$16.25

La Morena

$16.25

Long island Ice tea

$13.50

La buchona

$14.50

Mezcal Sunset

$15.50

Mai Tai

$14.50

Mimosa

$10.50

Mexican Coffee

$10.50

Mezcal kiss

$15.50

Mojito

$13.50

moscu MULE

$13.50

Mud slide

$14.50

Piña para la niña

$12.25

Piña colada

$12.50

Paloma

$13.99

El Peligroso

$14.99

Scooby Snack

$13.95

Sangria

$13.95

Smoky Summer

$15.95

Screw driver

$10.95

Fun at the beach

$14.99

spanish coffee

$12.95

Old fashioned

$13.95

TORO Mambo

$18.25

Toxica

$14.25

Tequila Sunrise

$12.95

Tequini

$12.50

Vegas

$15.50

Martini

$13.50

Verano Peligroso

$13.99

White Russian

$12.50

Liquor DBL

Well Vodka DBL

$8.50

Absolut DBL

$10.50

Titos DBL

$12.50

Stoli DBL

$12.50

Ciroc DBL

$12.50

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose DBL

$13.50

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$13.50

Jeremiah Weed DBL

Ketel One DBL

$13.50

Smirnoff DBL

$13.50

Well Gin DBL

Beefeater DBL

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.50

Gordons DBL

Hendricks DBL

Tanqueray DBL

$14.50

Well Rum DBL

Admiral Nelson DBL

Bacardi DBL

Bacardi Limon DBL

$13.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$13.50

Gosling'S DBL

Meyers DBL

$13.50

Meyers Silver DBL

Mount Gay DBL

Malibu DBL

Don julio blanco DBL

$22.00

Don julio reposado DBL

$23.50

Don julio Añejo DBL

$24.95

Don julio 70 DBL

$28.95

Don julio real DBL

$150.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

WINE

MELOT

$9.50

Cabernet

$9.50

Pinot NOIR

$9.50

Chardonnay

$9.50

cork fee

$15.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch-Burritos

L-BURRO Chipotle

$12.50

L-BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.95

L-BURRO FAJITA

$12.95

L-Macho Burrito

$11.50

L-Burrito Asado

$10.25

Brunch - Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$10.25

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.25

Enchiladas a La Crema

$10.25

Enchiladas Sunny Side Up

$10.25

Taco Salad

$9.25

Meat choice: ground beef, picadillo, shredded chic ken. Chile Verde or Colorado. Lettuce, diced tomato, cheese. Topped with sour cream & guacamole

Tostada

$9.25

Meat choice: ground beef, picadillo, shredded chic ken. Chile Verde or Colorado. Lettuce, diced tomato, cheese. Topped with sour cream & guacamole

Brunch - Mexican Classics

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.25

Three scrambled eggs onions, tomato and chorizo. Served with rice and beans

Huevos a La Mexicana

$10.25

Three scrambled eggs, onions, tomato. Served with rice and beans and choice of tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Two eggs over easy on a corn tortilla covered with red sauce and cheese, served with rice and beans

Mexican Steak and Eggs

$13.25

Carne asada strips served over a bed of diced sautéed potatoes, onions, tomato, cheese and then topped with two eggs cooked sunny side up

L_Chilaquiles

$13.25

Brunch -Fajitas

L-FAJITAS CK

$15.95

L--FAJITAS STEAK

$16.95

L--FAJITAS SHRIMP

$16.95

L--FAJITAS COMBO CK STEAK

$16.95

L--VEGGIE FAJITAS

$15.95

Brunch - Sweets

Pancake and Eggs

$12.25

Pancake and eggs: five pancakes and two scrambled eggs and a strip of bacon

Waffle and Eggs

$12.25

Belgian waffle, two eggs, diced potatoes, a strip of bacon and seasonal fruit

Pancakes and Pebbles

$12.25

Five pancakes cooked with bechamel sauce, colorful pebbles and seasonal fruit

Oreo Pancakes

$12.25

Five pancakes, covered with sweet bechamel sauce, Oreo crumb and seasonal fruit

Cinnamon Toast and Fruit

$12.25

Nutella Pancakes

$12.25

3 pancakes and seasonal fruit with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs

Waffle and Churros

$12.25

Belgian waffle topped whit strawberry ice cream, churros and seasonal fruit

Churro Pancakes

$12.25

Five pancakes covered on bechamel sauce, churros, seasonal fruit, strawberry ice cream and cajeta

Chorizo Crepe

$12.25

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomato, onion, tomatillo sauce and sour cream

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.25

Five pancakes covered whit Nutella, strawberry syrup and seasonal fruit

Brunch-Sandwiches

Waffle Sandwich

$13.95

Ham, eggs, bacon, Monterrey and cheddar cheese, served with fries

Club Mexicano

$13.95

Ham, Monterrey cheese, mayonnaise, tomato, spring mix and fries

Croissant Sandwich

$13.95

Ham, cheddar and Monterrey cheese, eggs, mayonnaise and spring mix

Torta Ahogada

$13.95

Guadalajara pork carnitas sandwich covered whit a lightly hot tomato based sauce, onion and sour cream

Torta Cubana

$15.95

Beef milanesa, chorizo, sausage, bacon, ham, egg, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, avocado and onion. Served with fries

Lunch Combos

Enchilada & taco

$10.95

Enchilada& tostada

$10.95

Enchilada &tamal

$10.95

Two enchiladas

$10.95

Brunch Chimichanga

$10.95

Relleno

$10.95

Burrito

$10.95

Luch Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.25

Taco salads and tostada

L- Taco salad

$9.25

L-tostada

$9.25

BEER

Mexican Beer

Corona xtra

$5.99

Corona fam

$5.99

Corona light

$5.99

Corona prem

$5.99

Modelo especial

$5.99

Negra modelo

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99

Tecate light

$5.99

XX amber

$5.99

XX Lag

$5.99

Sol

$5.99

Bohemia

$5.99

coronita

$5.25

Victoria

$5.99

Bottled

Budweiser

$4.50

Budlight

$4.50

Coorslight

$4.50

Heineken

$5.99

O'douls

$4.50

Michelub ultra

DRAFT

LG MODELO ESPECIAL

$13.95

SM MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.50

LG NEGRA MODELO

$13.95

SM NEGRA MODELO

$6.50

LG XX

$13.95

SM XX

$6.50

LG PACIFICO

$13.95

SM PACIFICO

$6.50

LG BLUE MOON

$13.95

SM BLUE MOON

$6.50

LG COORLIGHT

$13.95

SM Coorlight

$6.50

Michelada

Muchelada Grande

$16.95

Michelada chica

$8.95

Michevichona

$28.95

La Morena

$17.25

La Rubia

$17.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Mexican restaurant with great authentic food. Our modern decor helps us create the perfect atmosphere for you to have fun and enjoy great food presented un a different way.

Location

5005 River Road North, Keizer, OR 97303

Directions

