Casa Los Dos Amigos 5005 River Road North
5005 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
Full Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheese and jalapeño. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips, onions, and tomatoes
Chicken Taquitos
Flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterrey cheese rolled and fried crisp garnished with tomatoes, cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fresh Guacamole
Made with fresh avocados, lime juice, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
Quesadillas
Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey cheese, choice of meat or cheese only, and garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olive, guacamole, and sour cream
Sm Nachos Casa Los Dos Amigos
Comes with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken or picadillo, beans, and hot melted cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream
Lg Nachos Casa Los Dos Amigos
Comes with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken or picadillo, beans, and hot melted cheese, garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream
Mexican Pizza
Deep fried flour tortilla, topped with beans your choice of meat, Monterrey cheese garnished with tomatoes, onions, black olive, guacamole & sour cream
Mini Ceviche Tostadas
3 mini tostadas, shrimp ceviche, guacamole & red onions
Choriqueso
Melted Monterrey cheese and chorizo
Sopitos
Meat choice: shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, chile Verde or Colorado, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Coconut Prawns
Asada Fries
Criss-cut fries, asada, cheese, cilantro, jalapeño, onions, sour cream, and guacamole
Elotes
Pork Belly & Guacamole
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Healthy chunks of tender grilled chicken breast and fresh avocado slices with tortilla strips, and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth. Served with onions, tomatoes & cilantro
Coctel De Camarones
Delicious shrimp soup, with tomatoes, onions, avocado, and cilantro. Served with crackers or tostadas
Campechana
Delicious shrimp and octopus soup, with tomatoes, onions avocado and cilantro. Served with crackers or tostadas
Caldo De Camaron
Tomato-based Mexican shrimp sour flavored with ancho and pasilla chiles and vegetables
Caldo Siete Mares
Fish, octopus, scallops, shrimps, oysters, crab legs and clams. Seafood jumbo soup
Tostadas & Salads
Traditional Tostada
Our traditional tostadas are made with a crispy flat corn tortilla shell topped with your choice of refried or rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & your choice of ground beef, chicken, picadillo, Colorado or chile Verde
Taco Salad
Choice of meat (shredded chicken, picadillo or ground beef), lettuce, tomato and cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
This salad is Casamigos personal favorite. Your fresh garden salad will be generously topped with your choice of one fajita meat, garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Tostada Monterrey
Tortilla deep-fried topped with beans, romaine lettuce, bacon-wrapped shrimp, tomatoes, Mexican cotija, cheddar cheese, grilled green peppers & avocado slices
Mango Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, spring mix, mango cubes, avocado slices & queso fresco
Burrito Bowl
Choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak, choice of whole pinto or black beans, rice, corn, lettuce, pico De gallo, Monterrey cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas
Carnes
Carnitas De Res
Tender steak strips sautéed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, served with guacamole
Chile Colorado
Chunks of beef cooked in a tasty mild red chile sauce
Borrego (Lamb Shank)
Marinated lamb shank baked slowly until tender, served with marinated sauce, pico De gallo, guacamole, slices of lime, and your choice of fresh handmade tortillas
Birria (Marinated Beef)
Delicious chunks of beef marinated and baked slowly until tender, served with marinated sauce, pico De gallo, guacamole, slices of limes & your choice of fresh handmade tortillas
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked with a light tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices
Carne Asada Viva Zapata
Skirt steak, bone marrow, grilled cactus, guacamole, pico De gallo and chile toreado
El Jefe Platter
Shell on shrimp cooked in a delicious red lightly spicy sauce following a T-bone steak cooked medium well, two cheese grill-dillas, charro beans, rice and guacamole
Costilla El Novillo
Slow cooked beef rib in a mixture of traditional Mexican spices served with two grill-dillas, charro beans and rice
Parrillada Pancho Villa
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, head-on shrimp, bone marrow, over a bed of onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with jalapeño toreado
Pollo Especialties
Chicken Carnitas
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole
Chicken en Mole
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed in a delicious combination of chocolate, tomatoes and dried new Mexico red peppers sauce
Pollo a La Crema
Chunks of chicken sautéed with onions and tomatoes in a rich creamy tomato sauce
Pollo Asado
Charbroiled marinated breast of chicken served with your choice of enchilada, chile relleno, tamale or chimichanga, garnished with pico De gallo
Pollo Fundido
Fried flour tortilla filled with tender seasoned chicken, smothered in cream cheese and melted American cheese lettuce and a scoop of guacamole
Arroz Con Pollo
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and onions, in a rich orange tomato sauce, served on a bed of rice and melted Monterrey cheese. (Not served with beans)
Pollo Chipotle
Chunks of chicken sautéed with onions and green peppers in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce
Stuffed Chicken Tortillas
Three corn tortillas, stuffed with grilled chicken, hot melted Monterrey cheese, topped with green sauce, Monterrey cheese, green onions and sour cream
Mariscos
Casamigos Seafood Mix
A combination of camarones Monterrey, shrimp al mojo De ajo and a mix of camarones and octopus a la diabla. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and fresh tortillas
Mariscos Mojo De Ajo
Your choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms and onions in garlic wine butter and spices. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Al Chipotle
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms and green onions in a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Ceviche Bowl
Shrimp mix in a lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños. Served with tostadas, cucumber, orange, and avocado
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, garlic and onions in a red spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans
El Costeño
Egg butter coconut fried shrimps served with a raspberry chipotle sauce and single shrimp enchilada rice and beans. Served with rice and beans
Camarones a La Crema
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes in a delicious creamy Parmesan sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Monterrey
Tasty shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter and served on top of a bed of green peppers and onions and topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Aguachiles
Shrimp in a special sauce made with lime juice, jalapeño, fresh peppers, and spices, served with cucumbers, oranges, and your choice of saltine crackers or tostadas. Green or red sauce
Fish Tacos
3 Delicious tacos stuffed with Alaskan halibut, lightly buttered topped with mango cubes pico De gallo, coleslaw cilantro, pickled red onion, and creamy chipotle sauce
Mojarra Dorada
Deep fried mojarra, French fries, green shell mussels, rice and beans
Salmon Frida Kahlo
Awesome creation by our "Chef Luis" putting together a salmon fillet and shrimp enchilada covered in a delicious creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans
Molcajete De Mariscos
Scallops, shell on shrimp, octopus, crab legs and moussels
Salmon Puerto Vallarta
Salmon cooked to perfection, steamed veggies, rice and black beans
Camarones Veneno
Shell on shrimp sautéed in a hot and very tasty sauce
Tacos Governador
3 delicious tacos stuffed with sauteed shrimps, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms. Topped with jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, rice, and beans
Piña Rellena
Grilled pineapple stuffed with shrimp, cooked in a creamy delicious sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper and onions covered with Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and beans
Camarones La Parranda
Spicy cooked shelled shrimp in a delicious red salsa
Diego Rivera
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Al Chipotle
Enchiladas stuffed with chunks of chicken breast in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce
Enchiladas Norteñas (2)
Two enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken in a delicious creamy and red guajillo sauce, topped with sour cream
Enchiladas Ranchera
Two corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, ranchero sauce, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas a La Crema
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with a creamy spinach sauce, topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese
Enchiladas Suizas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with a delicious tomatillo green sauce, melted Monterrey cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Jalisco
Chicken or picadillo authentic enchiladas with special sauce (grilled the authentic way), topped with oregano, Mexican cotija cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chunks of shrimp sautéed with tomatoes and onions, topped with your choice of sauce (green, red or creamy), hot melted Monterrey, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and avocado slices
Mole Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender shredded chicken, topped with a delicious traditional mole sauce and sesame seeds
Enchiladas Mexicanas
A combination of three enchiladas, one traditional with red sauce, one enchilada a la crema (white creamy sauce) and one enchilada suiza with green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Traditional Enchiladas
(Cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or Colorado, cheese and onions) corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with special enchilada sauce and melted Monterrey and cheddar cheese
Lobster Enchiladas
Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with delicious sautéed lobster sensation meat, diced onion, and tomatoes. Covered with green tomatillo sauce melted cheese and then topped with sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Burritos
Regular Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (chicken, picadillo, chorizo, beans, ground beef, chile Verde or chile Colorado), topped with burrito sauce and hot melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Casa Los Dos Amigos
One chile Colorado and one chile Verde burrito, covered in sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico De gallo
Burrito Asado
Made with flour tortilla stuffed with chopped skirt steak, rice, your choice of beans. Topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, lettuce, cotija Mexican cheese, onions, tomatoes and guacamole
Burrito Fajita
Made with flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken fajitas, steak, pork or shrimp, rice, and choice of beans. Topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & cotija Mexican cheese
Macho Burrito
A super burrito made with flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat (chicken, ground beef, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado), rice, and your choice of beans, topped with burrito sauce, hot melted cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cotija Mexica
Burrito Oregon
Sautéed shrimp, rice, beans, covered with burrito sauce, cheese, onions, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, and queso fresco
Burrito Al Pastor
Marinated pork, rice, beans, burrito; covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese, bell pepper, onions, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Burrito Chipotle
Made with flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a creamy chipotle sauce topped with Monterrey cheese and served with rice and beans
Combinations
Combinations (Poco)
All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado
Combinations (Grande)
All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado
Combinations (Macho Grande)
All combinations served with your choice of refried or rancho whole beans, (cholesterol-free) and Mexican rice. Choose: cheese, ground beef, chicken, picadillo, chile Verde or chile Colorado
Vegetarian Favorites
Veggie Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed veggies, onions, and tomatoes, topped with your choice of salsa (green, red or creamy) and hot melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans
Veggie Burrito
A burrito made with sautéed veggies, onions, served with rice, whole pinto beans inside, topped with burrito sauce, melted hot cheese, lettuce, green onion, tomatoes, sour cream and Parmesan cheese
Soy Chicken Fajitas
A certified soy chicken meat sautéed with tomato, onions and green peppers, served sizzling with rice, whole pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo and fresh homemade tortillas
Veggie Molcajete
A delicious bowl made of sautéed veggies in a rich red mild sauce topped with hot Monterrey cheese, served with rice, whole pinto beans and fresh homemade tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed veggies with vegetable oil, served sizzling, with rice, rancho (cholesterol-free) beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo and fresh homemade tortillas
Side Orders
Side Taco De Asada
Side Taco Crispy
Side Tamal
One Chile Relleno
Side Enchilada
Side Burrito
Tostada De Ceviche
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Fries
Rice
Beans
Rice & Beans
16 Oz Salsa to Go
Chiles Fritos
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Dozen Tortillas
Side Chimichanga
Side Of Chz
avocado slices
Side Of Chips
Guacamole Sauce
DLX
House Specials
Molcajete Bowl
Steak, chicken, shrimp, or chicken and steak combo. Delicious bowl of chunks of meat sautéed with onions green peppers and mushrooms in a red mild sauce topped with hot melted Monterrey cheese
Fiesta Mexicana
Skirt steak fillets charbroiled to perfection served with shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, onions, wine, spices, and guacamole
Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn tacos filled with marinated pork, served with green chopped onions, cilantro and pico De gallo sauce
Flautas
Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with choice of chicken or picadillo beef. Topped with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Molcajete Casa 2 Amigos
Grilled chicken breast marinated, choice of skirt steak and shrimp, in a mild tasty red sauce, garnished with a grilled cactus and green onions, served with sour cream
Parrillada De Carne
A Delicious combination of grilled chicken, steak and chorizo (sausage) served on a bed of grilled onion, peppers, guacamole, sour cream and pico De gallo
Carnitas Michoacan
Tender pork chunks shredded and sautéed with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes, served with pico De gallo & guacamole
Julio's Special
A combination of carne asada and camarones Monterrey. Served with pico De gallo & guacamole
Alambre
Strips of flank steak, bacon, red and green bell pepper, onion, cooked to perfection and then covered with a layer of Monterrey and Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and fried jalapeño
Chilaquiles Casamigos
Delicious red sauce chilaquiles made with mama Maria's recipe topped with two eggs cooked over easy, Mexican cheese and green onions, rice, beans, carne asada, and sour cream
Taquitos Rancheros
Corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of chicken or picadillo beef, deep fried and topped with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Parmesan cheese
El Patron (The Boss)
A combination of carne asada and shrimp cooked a los cabos style. (Sautéed with mushrooms in a creamy rich flavor green sauce topped with melted cheese). Served with pico De gallo
Cancun Platter
Grilled chicken breast marinated and charbroiled served with shrimp sautéed with mushrooms in a very mild pasillo pepper creamy sauce, topped with Monterrey jack cheese
Parrillada Pancho Villa
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, head-on shrimp, bone marrow, over a bed of onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with jalapeño toreado
Tacos De Asada
3 carne asada tacos, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
General Zapata Burger
Favor full beef topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño bottle caps. Garnished with a fried serrano pepper, served with fries
Fiesta Nayarit
Sarandeado shrimp and carne asada served with rice and beans
Queso Birria Tacos
3 queso birria tacos topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consome De birria, rice and beans
Casa Los Dos Amigos Specialties
Desserts
Kids food menu
Drink Menu
Sodas
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra MIST
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Crush Orange
Jarrito
kids soda
spider man
kids strawberry lemonade
strawberry lemonade
blackberry lemonade
raspberry lemonade
arnold p
roy royers
sherley temple
kids juice
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Rootbeer
L-soda
Other Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Stoli
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
smirn off
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Malibu
Well Tequila
Don julio blanco
Don julio reposado
Don julio Añejo
Don julio 70
Don julio real
Patron silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
El Gran Patron
Patron extra añejo
Herradura silver
herradura reposado
Herradura añejo
Tres Generaciones
Tres generaciones reposado
Tres Generaciones Añejo
Corralejo silver
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corralejo extra Añejo
Corralejo 1821
corralejo 99000 Horas
Clase Azul blanco
Clase Azul gold
Clase Azul reposado
Clase Azul Añejo
Clase Azul Extra Añejo
1800 blanco
1800 reposado
1800 Añejo
1800 Cristalino
Casamigos silver
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Añejo
Cuervo gold
Cuervo tradicional
los dos primos
el gran centenario
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos reeposado
Rey sol
Don Ramon Silver
Don Ramon reposado
Don Ramon Añejo
Rose Tequila
Don Julio 1942
El Jaguar
Well Whiskey
Crown Apple
crown Royal
black velvet
jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
seagramseven
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
pendelton
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Buchanan's 12
buchana's 18
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Green
Henessy
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
AMF
Bloody Mary
Blue hawaiian
B-52
Casuela
Cantarito regular
Cantarito perron
Carajillo
Cosmopolitan
Cherry bomb
Daquiri
duck in the tub
Hennesy horchata
Hipnotic Breeze
Irish coffee
Jaguer bomb
kamikase
kahlua colad
Lava colada
Lemon Drop
La rubia
La Morena
Long island Ice tea
La buchona
Mezcal Sunset
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mexican Coffee
Mezcal kiss
Mojito
moscu MULE
Mud slide
Piña para la niña
Piña colada
Paloma
El Peligroso
Scooby Snack
Sangria
Smoky Summer
Screw driver
Fun at the beach
spanish coffee
Old fashioned
TORO Mambo
Toxica
Tequila Sunrise
Tequini
Vegas
Martini
Verano Peligroso
White Russian
Liquor DBL
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Titos DBL
Stoli DBL
Ciroc DBL
Firefly DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Jeremiah Weed DBL
Ketel One DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum DBL
Admiral Nelson DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Gosling'S DBL
Meyers DBL
Meyers Silver DBL
Mount Gay DBL
Malibu DBL
Don julio blanco DBL
Don julio reposado DBL
Don julio Añejo DBL
Don julio 70 DBL
Don julio real DBL
Brunch Menu
Brunch-Burritos
Brunch - Enchiladas
Mole Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Enchiladas a La Crema
Enchiladas Sunny Side Up
Taco Salad
Meat choice: ground beef, picadillo, shredded chic ken. Chile Verde or Colorado. Lettuce, diced tomato, cheese. Topped with sour cream & guacamole
Tostada
Meat choice: ground beef, picadillo, shredded chic ken. Chile Verde or Colorado. Lettuce, diced tomato, cheese. Topped with sour cream & guacamole
Brunch - Mexican Classics
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs onions, tomato and chorizo. Served with rice and beans
Huevos a La Mexicana
Three scrambled eggs, onions, tomato. Served with rice and beans and choice of tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy on a corn tortilla covered with red sauce and cheese, served with rice and beans
Mexican Steak and Eggs
Carne asada strips served over a bed of diced sautéed potatoes, onions, tomato, cheese and then topped with two eggs cooked sunny side up
L_Chilaquiles
Brunch -Fajitas
Brunch - Sweets
Pancake and Eggs
Pancake and eggs: five pancakes and two scrambled eggs and a strip of bacon
Waffle and Eggs
Belgian waffle, two eggs, diced potatoes, a strip of bacon and seasonal fruit
Pancakes and Pebbles
Five pancakes cooked with bechamel sauce, colorful pebbles and seasonal fruit
Oreo Pancakes
Five pancakes, covered with sweet bechamel sauce, Oreo crumb and seasonal fruit
Cinnamon Toast and Fruit
Nutella Pancakes
3 pancakes and seasonal fruit with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs
Waffle and Churros
Belgian waffle topped whit strawberry ice cream, churros and seasonal fruit
Churro Pancakes
Five pancakes covered on bechamel sauce, churros, seasonal fruit, strawberry ice cream and cajeta
Chorizo Crepe
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomato, onion, tomatillo sauce and sour cream
Red Velvet Pancakes
Five pancakes covered whit Nutella, strawberry syrup and seasonal fruit
Brunch-Sandwiches
Waffle Sandwich
Ham, eggs, bacon, Monterrey and cheddar cheese, served with fries
Club Mexicano
Ham, Monterrey cheese, mayonnaise, tomato, spring mix and fries
Croissant Sandwich
Ham, cheddar and Monterrey cheese, eggs, mayonnaise and spring mix
Torta Ahogada
Guadalajara pork carnitas sandwich covered whit a lightly hot tomato based sauce, onion and sour cream
Torta Cubana
Beef milanesa, chorizo, sausage, bacon, ham, egg, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, avocado and onion. Served with fries
Lunch Combos
Taco salads and tostada
BEER
Mexican Beer
DRAFT
TO GO
TO GO TO GO
Table Needs
extra plate
galletas
tostadas
dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Mexican restaurant with great authentic food. Our modern decor helps us create the perfect atmosphere for you to have fun and enjoy great food presented un a different way.
