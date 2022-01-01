Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Mediterranean

Casa Tua Cucina

No reviews yet

70 Southwest 7th Street

Miami, FL 33135

Margherita
Carbonara
Bolognese

Salumi

Small Mix

$29.00

parmigiano, provolone cheese, prosciutto, salami, mortadella and olives.

Medium Mix

$39.00

Parmigiano, provolone cheese, prosciutto crudo, salami, mortadella, speck and olives.

Party mix

$59.00

Parmigiano, provolone cheese, brie, truffle cheese, prosciutto, salami, mortadella, bresaola, coppa and olives.

Bresaola Plate

$22.00

Shaved parmigiano, arugula, olive oil, lemon juice

Prosciutto Crudo

$24.00

With choice of burrata cheese or mozzarella di bufala

Prosciutto Crudo ONLY

$17.00

A plate of sliced Parma Prosciutto aged 24 months

Cheese Plate

$29.00

Parmigiano, provolone cheese, brie, truffle cheese and olives

Meat

Half Rotisseried Chicken

$35.00

Half rotisserie chicken served with lemon

Beef Burger

$26.00

beef, cheddar cheese, braised onions, baby arugula, tomato, pickles

Mix Grilled Kebab

$44.00

mix grilled kebab with ribeye steak and filet mignon served with bell peppers. mushroom and zucchini and a side of chimichurri sauce and mustard mayo

Skirt Steak

$48.00

12oz grilled skirt steak

NY Strip

$51.00

16oz grilled NY strip

Filet Mignon

$58.00

10oz grilled fillet mignon

Ribeye Prime

$57.00

16oz grilled ribeye

Lamb Chops

$52.00

3 pieces of grilled lamb chops

Dry Aged T-BONE

$180.00

grilled T-bone steak served with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus

Fish

Salmon Burger

$26.00

Salmon, guacamole, mix green, tomato, pickles.

Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Topped with salmon roe (eggs)

Healthy Salmon

$40.00

steamed salmon served with cauliflower, asparagus, bok choy, mixed citrus dressing, soy mayo

Grilled Branzino

$42.00

1 piece of grilled branzino

Grilled Tuna

$45.00

8oz grilled tuna

Grilled Seafood Mix

$56.00

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

homemade roasted potatoes served with herbs

Grilled Veggies

$13.00

Asparagus, zucchini, eggplant & peppers

Asparagus

$12.00

grilled asparagus

Truflle Mashed Potato

$14.00

mashed potato served with shaved black truffle

French Fries

$11.00

homemade french fries served with fresh ketchup

Spring Mix

$10.00

Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes

French Fries WITH TRUFFLE

$15.00

homemade french fries served with shaved truffle

Pasta

Pomodoro

$19.00

egg tagliatelle, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Cacio & Pepe

$24.00

egg tagliolini, 24 months aged parmigiano, pecorino, pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Carbonara

$24.00

egg tagliolini, eggs, parmigiano, pecorino, bacon and pancetta

Aglio Olio

$19.00

egg tagliolini, garlic, red pepper, virgin olive oil and parsley

Frutti Di Mare

$32.00
Bolognese

$26.00

egg tagliatelle, slow cooked veal with beef bolognese, extra virgin olive oil

Maccheroncini Con Vegetali

$23.00
Arrabbiata

$19.00

egg tagliolini, spicy tomato sauce, parsley and garlic

Tartufo Nero

$39.00

egg tagliolini, truffle sauce and shaved black truffle

Tortelli Prosciutto Asparagi

$29.00
FETTTUCCINE BON FILET

FETTTUCCINE BON FILET

$65.00

fresh homemade fettuccine with filet mignon, spinach, homemade demiglace and shaved black truffle (serves two)

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$26.00

fried eggplant slices, spicy tomato sauce, basil scamorza cheese and parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil

Lasagna

$32.00

egg pasta, veal and beef bolognese sauce, besciamelle scamorza, parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil

Risotto ai Funghi

$32.00

rice, mixed mushrooms (porcini, oyster, shimeji), onions, butter and parmigiano

Tagliolini Burro

$15.00

fresh homemade tagliolini served with butter

Risotto Zafferano

$28.00Out of stock

rice, saffron, onions, parmigiano and butter

Pizza

Focaccia & Stracciatella

$18.00

focaccia made with fresh herbs served with stracciatella and extra virgin olive oil

Margherita

$18.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella flor di latte, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Burrata

$20.00

stracciatella, tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Parma

$24.00

cherry tomato, stracciatella, arugula, prosciutto crudo and extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto Funghi

$22.00

prosciutto cotto, tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms

Prosciutto Mozzarella

$20.00

tomato sauce, prosciutto crudo, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Verdure Alla Griglia

$20.00

Tomato sauce, grilled artichokes, mushroom, arugula, extra virgin olive oil (no cheese)

Diavola

$20.00

Spicy salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

Mozzarella, brie, fontina, gorgonzola.

Tartufo (Oval Pizza)

$37.00

Shaved black truffle, parmesan, goat cheese, flor di latte mozzarella, truffle oil

Salsiccia

$22.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms, red onions

Spinaci E Ricotta

$22.00

Ricotta, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, cherry tomatoes

Mortadella E Gorgonzola

$22.00

mortadella, scamorza, gorgonzola, mixed mushrooms, arugula and extra virgin olive oil

Calzone

$24.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, sausage

Kid Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Nutella

$18.00

nutella, strawberries and banana

Panini

Prosciutto Crudo E Carciofi

$18.00

prosciutto crudo, artichokes, parmigiano

Prosciutto Crudo E Bufala

$18.00

prosciutto crudo Parma aged 24 Months, truffle oil, bufala mozzarella, tomatoes

Speck

$18.00

speck, fontina cheese, arugula

Bresaola E Caprino

$18.00

bresaola, goat cheese, arugula, olive oil, pepper, lemon juice

Turkey Panini

$18.00

turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, arugula, honey mustard

Crudo Caprese

$18.00

prosciutto crudo Parma aged 24 Months, mozzarella, tomato and basil

Prosciutto Cotto

$18.00

ham, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Vegetariano

$16.00

Sauteed julienne mixed veggies with fontina cheese

Vegano

$16.00

Sauteed julienne mixed veggies

Milanese

$21.00

chicken milanese sandwich served with tomato lettuce, and side of jalapeno mayo

Turtle Crudo

$15.00

prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, tomato, basil

Turtle Speck

$15.00

speck, fontina cheese, mixed mushrooms

Turtle Coppa

$15.00

Coppa, fontina cheese, tomato

Classico Italiano

$16.00

The classic Italian panino our home made baguette bread with simply the cold cut at your choice

Plain Focaccia

$6.00

homemade focaccia

Focaccia Mortadella

$14.00

homemade focaccia with mortadella and fontina cheese

Focaccia Cotto E Fontal

$14.00

ham, fontina cheese

Focaccia Caprese

$14.00

mozzarella di bufala, tomatoes, basil

Mini brioche Crudo

$6.00

Home made small brioche with cheese and prosciutto crudo di Parma aged 24 months

Mini Brioche Cotto

$6.00

ham & fontina cheese

Mini croissant ham

$6.00

ham & fontina cheese

Mini croissant crudo

$6.00

ham & cheese or crudo

Mini Sandwich Multigrain

$8.00
Salmon croissant

$17.00

cream fresh, smoked salmon & onions

Croissant Turkey

$8.00

turkey and fontina cheese

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$11.00

ham and fontina cheese

Mortadella baghette

$12.00

mortadella & fontina cheese

Salame baghette

$12.00

salami and fontina cheese

BRIOCHE

$4.00

Olives

$5.00

Salad

Romaine

$16.00

Baby romaine lettuce, avocado, sliced almond, pumpkin seeds, black pepper, Caesar salad dressing, extra virgin olive oil.

Polo

$16.00

Arugula, spinach, artichoke, Shaved parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, and soy ginger dressing

Caprese

$20.00

Mozzarella di bufala or burrata, tomato, basil. extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze

House Salad

$10.00

mix greens, basil dressing

Greek Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, cucumber, olives, tomato, peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Grain Caprese

$24.00

Farro, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, burrata or mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze

Watermelon Salad

$18.00

watermelon, arugula, heart of palm, feta cheese, walnuts, mint and balsamic glaze

Miki's Salad

$18.00

lentil, quinoa, arugula, farro, frisee, avocado, olive oil, and roasted lemon dressing

Leti's Salad

$18.00

arugula, celery leaves, lentils, avocado and house dressing

Fruit Salad

$11.00

strawberries, melon, pineapple & cantaloupe

Chia Pudding (cont. nuts)

$7.95

contain nuts

Truffle Oil

$5.00

SUSHI

California Roll

$18.00

Veggie Roll

$18.00

Hamachi Roll

$22.00

Tuna Roll

$22.00

Salmon Roll

$22.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Scampi Plantain Roll

$32.00

Soups

Minestrone Soup

$17.00

Celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage (dairy free)

Pomodoro Mozzarella

$17.00

Tomato, stracciatella, celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage

Black Lentil

$17.00

Lentil, celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage. (Dairy free)

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

traditional tiramisu' with espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cheese layered with cocoa.

Lemon Meringue Tart

$10.00

lemon custard tart, droplets of meringue

Mix Berries Tart

$10.00

mixed berries tart with sublime mascarpone cream

Tres Leches

$10.00

vanilla sponge cake soaked in flavorful milk and dulce de leche cream

Chocolate Decadence

$12.00

chocolate cake inside of chocolate ganache

Vegan Key Lime

$10.00

avocado, lemon juice, agave, coconut milk, salt, lecithin, coconut oil, matcha with a graham vegan base

Mini Black Forest

$12.00
Cannoli Pistacchio

$9.00

cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and pistachio

Cannoli Chocolate

$9.00

cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and chocolate chips

Pizza Nutella

$18.00

MIGNON EXOTICO

$14.00

MIGNON Classic

$14.00

Platter Macaron

$14.00
Bon Bon

PUMPKIN cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock
Cookies Sampler

$12.00

tasting of different homemade cookies

Cookie Special

$1.50

SLICE Nutella Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Tiramisu Cake

$45.00

Layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, Marsala wine, rum and cocoa powder.

Blackforest Cake

$45.00

Chocolate cake layers with whipped cream and fresh cherries

WHOLE Lemon TART

$40.00

lemon custard tart, droplets of meringue

WHOLE Mixberry TART

$45.00

mixed berries tart with sublime mascarpone cream

WHOLE Decadence Cake

$45.00

chocolate cake inside of chocolate ganache

Berries Crostata CAKE

$19.99

Cheesecake CAKE (Whole)

$50.00Out of stock

ASSORTED MIGNON

$32.00Out of stock

Almond Pear Tart

$19.99

Almond Apple Tart

$19.99

Pear Pastry Cream

$19.99

Crostata Cake

$19.99

Coffee Cake

$25.00

Pastry

Butter croissant

$4.00

homemade fresh croissant

Cream Croissant

$5.00
Nutella Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

fresh croissant filled with nutella

Almond croissant

$5.00Out of stock

fresh croissant filled with almond cream

Dulce de Leche Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

fresh croissant filled with dulce de leche

Danish Mixed Berries

$5.00Out of stock

filled with berry jelly and topped with fresh berries

Pain au Chocolate

$4.00

classic pain au chocolat filled with dark chocolate

Apple butterfly

$4.50

apple croissant with slices apple

Chocolate chip braid

$5.00Out of stock

croissant filled with dark chocolate

Choco Chips Cream Danish

$5.00

Guava And Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Choco Cremoso Croissant

$5.00

Mini Crostata

$5.50

Mini Coffee Cake

$5.50

Alfajor

$5.50

Choco Nuts

$4.00

Juices and Soft Drinks

ORANGE JUICE

$8.00
WATERMELON JUICE

$9.99
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$9.95
APPLE JUICE

$9.00
CHIA LIMEADE

$11.95

lemon juice, ginger, chia seeds, maple syrup, mint & filtered water

SKIN DEEP

$11.95

Apple, pineapple, cucumber, lemon

CELERY JUICE

$11.95
SUNRISE

$11.95Out of stock

Pear, pineapple, green apple, strawberry & mint

FOREST ENERGY

$5.00

orange, ginger, lemon, oregano oil & chlorophyll

SUPER-C

$5.00

blood orange, camu camu pw, lemon

WELLNESS SHOT

$5.00

lemon, turmeric, ginger & honey

STILL WATER PET

$4.50
SPARK WATER PET

$4.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Upscale food hall offering Italian pasta, pizza, salads, crudos & sweets, plus coffee & a bar.

70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33135

