Casa Tua Cucina
No reviews yet
70 Southwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33135
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Salumi
Small Mix
parmigiano, provolone cheese, prosciutto, salami, mortadella and olives.
Medium Mix
Parmigiano, provolone cheese, prosciutto crudo, salami, mortadella, speck and olives.
Party mix
Parmigiano, provolone cheese, brie, truffle cheese, prosciutto, salami, mortadella, bresaola, coppa and olives.
Bresaola Plate
Shaved parmigiano, arugula, olive oil, lemon juice
Prosciutto Crudo
With choice of burrata cheese or mozzarella di bufala
Prosciutto Crudo ONLY
A plate of sliced Parma Prosciutto aged 24 months
Cheese Plate
Parmigiano, provolone cheese, brie, truffle cheese and olives
Meat
Half Rotisseried Chicken
Half rotisserie chicken served with lemon
Beef Burger
beef, cheddar cheese, braised onions, baby arugula, tomato, pickles
Mix Grilled Kebab
mix grilled kebab with ribeye steak and filet mignon served with bell peppers. mushroom and zucchini and a side of chimichurri sauce and mustard mayo
Skirt Steak
12oz grilled skirt steak
NY Strip
16oz grilled NY strip
Filet Mignon
10oz grilled fillet mignon
Ribeye Prime
16oz grilled ribeye
Lamb Chops
3 pieces of grilled lamb chops
Dry Aged T-BONE
grilled T-bone steak served with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus
Fish
Salmon Burger
Salmon, guacamole, mix green, tomato, pickles.
Grilled Salmon
Topped with salmon roe (eggs)
Healthy Salmon
steamed salmon served with cauliflower, asparagus, bok choy, mixed citrus dressing, soy mayo
Grilled Branzino
1 piece of grilled branzino
Grilled Tuna
8oz grilled tuna
Grilled Seafood Mix
Sides
Roasted Potatoes
homemade roasted potatoes served with herbs
Grilled Veggies
Asparagus, zucchini, eggplant & peppers
Asparagus
grilled asparagus
Truflle Mashed Potato
mashed potato served with shaved black truffle
French Fries
homemade french fries served with fresh ketchup
Spring Mix
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes
French Fries WITH TRUFFLE
homemade french fries served with shaved truffle
Pasta
Pomodoro
egg tagliatelle, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Cacio & Pepe
egg tagliolini, 24 months aged parmigiano, pecorino, pepper, extra virgin olive oil
Carbonara
egg tagliolini, eggs, parmigiano, pecorino, bacon and pancetta
Aglio Olio
egg tagliolini, garlic, red pepper, virgin olive oil and parsley
Frutti Di Mare
Bolognese
egg tagliatelle, slow cooked veal with beef bolognese, extra virgin olive oil
Maccheroncini Con Vegetali
Arrabbiata
egg tagliolini, spicy tomato sauce, parsley and garlic
Tartufo Nero
egg tagliolini, truffle sauce and shaved black truffle
Tortelli Prosciutto Asparagi
FETTTUCCINE BON FILET
fresh homemade fettuccine with filet mignon, spinach, homemade demiglace and shaved black truffle (serves two)
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
fried eggplant slices, spicy tomato sauce, basil scamorza cheese and parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil
Lasagna
egg pasta, veal and beef bolognese sauce, besciamelle scamorza, parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil
Risotto ai Funghi
rice, mixed mushrooms (porcini, oyster, shimeji), onions, butter and parmigiano
Tagliolini Burro
fresh homemade tagliolini served with butter
Risotto Zafferano
rice, saffron, onions, parmigiano and butter
Pizza
Focaccia & Stracciatella
focaccia made with fresh herbs served with stracciatella and extra virgin olive oil
Margherita
tomato sauce, mozzarella flor di latte, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Burrata
stracciatella, tomato sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Parma
cherry tomato, stracciatella, arugula, prosciutto crudo and extra virgin olive oil
Prosciutto Funghi
prosciutto cotto, tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms
Prosciutto Mozzarella
tomato sauce, prosciutto crudo, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Verdure Alla Griglia
Tomato sauce, grilled artichokes, mushroom, arugula, extra virgin olive oil (no cheese)
Diavola
Spicy salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, brie, fontina, gorgonzola.
Tartufo (Oval Pizza)
Shaved black truffle, parmesan, goat cheese, flor di latte mozzarella, truffle oil
Salsiccia
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms, red onions
Spinaci E Ricotta
Ricotta, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, cherry tomatoes
Mortadella E Gorgonzola
mortadella, scamorza, gorgonzola, mixed mushrooms, arugula and extra virgin olive oil
Calzone
tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, sausage
Kid Pizza
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Nutella
nutella, strawberries and banana
Panini
Prosciutto Crudo E Carciofi
prosciutto crudo, artichokes, parmigiano
Prosciutto Crudo E Bufala
prosciutto crudo Parma aged 24 Months, truffle oil, bufala mozzarella, tomatoes
Speck
speck, fontina cheese, arugula
Bresaola E Caprino
bresaola, goat cheese, arugula, olive oil, pepper, lemon juice
Turkey Panini
turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, arugula, honey mustard
Crudo Caprese
prosciutto crudo Parma aged 24 Months, mozzarella, tomato and basil
Prosciutto Cotto
ham, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pepper, extra virgin olive oil
Vegetariano
Sauteed julienne mixed veggies with fontina cheese
Vegano
Sauteed julienne mixed veggies
Milanese
chicken milanese sandwich served with tomato lettuce, and side of jalapeno mayo
Turtle Crudo
prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, tomato, basil
Turtle Speck
speck, fontina cheese, mixed mushrooms
Turtle Coppa
Coppa, fontina cheese, tomato
Classico Italiano
The classic Italian panino our home made baguette bread with simply the cold cut at your choice
Plain Focaccia
homemade focaccia
Focaccia Mortadella
homemade focaccia with mortadella and fontina cheese
Focaccia Cotto E Fontal
ham, fontina cheese
Focaccia Caprese
mozzarella di bufala, tomatoes, basil
Mini brioche Crudo
Home made small brioche with cheese and prosciutto crudo di Parma aged 24 months
Mini Brioche Cotto
ham & fontina cheese
Mini croissant ham
ham & fontina cheese
Mini croissant crudo
ham & cheese or crudo
Mini Sandwich Multigrain
Salmon croissant
cream fresh, smoked salmon & onions
Croissant Turkey
turkey and fontina cheese
Croissant Ham & Cheese
ham and fontina cheese
Mortadella baghette
mortadella & fontina cheese
Salame baghette
salami and fontina cheese
BRIOCHE
Olives
Salad
Romaine
Baby romaine lettuce, avocado, sliced almond, pumpkin seeds, black pepper, Caesar salad dressing, extra virgin olive oil.
Polo
Arugula, spinach, artichoke, Shaved parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, and soy ginger dressing
Caprese
Mozzarella di bufala or burrata, tomato, basil. extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
House Salad
mix greens, basil dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, cucumber, olives, tomato, peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, oregano
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Grain Caprese
Farro, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, burrata or mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
Watermelon Salad
watermelon, arugula, heart of palm, feta cheese, walnuts, mint and balsamic glaze
Miki's Salad
lentil, quinoa, arugula, farro, frisee, avocado, olive oil, and roasted lemon dressing
Leti's Salad
arugula, celery leaves, lentils, avocado and house dressing
Fruit Salad
strawberries, melon, pineapple & cantaloupe
Chia Pudding (cont. nuts)
contain nuts
Truffle Oil
SUSHI
Soups
Minestrone Soup
Celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage (dairy free)
Pomodoro Mozzarella
Tomato, stracciatella, celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage
Black Lentil
Lentil, celery, onion, carrot, extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme and sage. (Dairy free)
Dessert
Tiramisu
traditional tiramisu' with espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cheese layered with cocoa.
Lemon Meringue Tart
lemon custard tart, droplets of meringue
Mix Berries Tart
mixed berries tart with sublime mascarpone cream
Tres Leches
vanilla sponge cake soaked in flavorful milk and dulce de leche cream
Chocolate Decadence
chocolate cake inside of chocolate ganache
Vegan Key Lime
avocado, lemon juice, agave, coconut milk, salt, lecithin, coconut oil, matcha with a graham vegan base
Mini Black Forest
Cannoli Pistacchio
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and pistachio
Cannoli Chocolate
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and chocolate chips
Pizza Nutella
MIGNON EXOTICO
MIGNON Classic
Platter Macaron
Bon Bon
PUMPKIN cheesecake
Italian Cheesecake
Cookies Sampler
tasting of different homemade cookies
Cookie Special
SLICE Nutella Cake
Tiramisu Cake
Layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, Marsala wine, rum and cocoa powder.
Blackforest Cake
Chocolate cake layers with whipped cream and fresh cherries
WHOLE Lemon TART
lemon custard tart, droplets of meringue
WHOLE Mixberry TART
mixed berries tart with sublime mascarpone cream
WHOLE Decadence Cake
chocolate cake inside of chocolate ganache
Berries Crostata CAKE
Cheesecake CAKE (Whole)
ASSORTED MIGNON
Almond Pear Tart
Almond Apple Tart
Pear Pastry Cream
Crostata Cake
Coffee Cake
Pastry
Butter croissant
homemade fresh croissant
Cream Croissant
Nutella Croissant
fresh croissant filled with nutella
Almond croissant
fresh croissant filled with almond cream
Dulce de Leche Croissant
fresh croissant filled with dulce de leche
Danish Mixed Berries
filled with berry jelly and topped with fresh berries
Pain au Chocolate
classic pain au chocolat filled with dark chocolate
Apple butterfly
apple croissant with slices apple
Chocolate chip braid
croissant filled with dark chocolate
Choco Chips Cream Danish
Guava And Cheese
Choco Cremoso Croissant
Mini Crostata
Mini Coffee Cake
Alfajor
Choco Nuts
Juices and Soft Drinks
ORANGE JUICE
WATERMELON JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
APPLE JUICE
CHIA LIMEADE
lemon juice, ginger, chia seeds, maple syrup, mint & filtered water
SKIN DEEP
Apple, pineapple, cucumber, lemon
CELERY JUICE
SUNRISE
Pear, pineapple, green apple, strawberry & mint
FOREST ENERGY
orange, ginger, lemon, oregano oil & chlorophyll
SUPER-C
blood orange, camu camu pw, lemon
WELLNESS SHOT
lemon, turmeric, ginger & honey
STILL WATER PET
SPARK WATER PET
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Upscale food hall offering Italian pasta, pizza, salads, crudos & sweets, plus coffee & a bar.
70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33135