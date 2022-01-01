Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casazul Food Truck 949 Empire Mesa Way

review star

No reviews yet

949 Empire Mesa Way

Henderson, NV 89011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Marinaded Carne Asada Street Taco with Cilantro and Diced Onion

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Marinaded Chicken Asada Street Taco with Cilantro and Diced Onion

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Marinaded Diced Pork Street Taco with Cilantro and Diced Onion

Fish Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Pollock with Pickled Carrot Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro

Vegan Verde Taco

$4.00

Roasted Cactus and Corn Medley with Pickled Red Onion, Radish and Cilantro

Street Taco Platters

3 Taco Meal

$13.00Out of stock

Three Street Tacos of your Choice with a small side of Repo Rice and Chorizo Fried Beans.

3 Taco Platter

$10.50

Three Street Tacos with Diced Onion, Cilantro and your choice of Salsa

5 Taco Platter

$15.00

Five Street Tacos with Diced Onion, Cilantro and your choice of Salsa

7 Taco Platter

$20.00

Seven Street Tacos with Diced Onion, Cilantro and your choice of Salsa

3 Breakfast Tacos

$8.50Out of stock

Tacos Fries

Taco Fries

$15.00

Crispy Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese and Choice of Meat, topped with Guacamole, Pickled Onions and Cotija Cheese.

Quesadilla

Meat Quesadilla

$10.00

13 Inch Flour Tortilla with Three Cheese Blend and Choice of Meat

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

13 Inch Flour Tortilla with Three Cheese Blend

Small Bites

Jalapeño Esquite Poppers

$14.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cheesy Jalapeno Street Corn topped with Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro and Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dust. *Make Em Extra Hot w/ Valentinas Hot Sauce

Cheesy Chorizo Bean Dip w/Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Chorizo Beans with Cheese and Chips

Chips & Guacamole

$4.00

Small Side of Chips and Guac

Aguachile

$14.00Out of stock

Repo Tequila Mexican Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Red Rice made with Casazul Reposado Tequila

Chorizo Refried Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Chorizo Refried Beans

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$11.50Out of stock

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Birria

Queso Birria Taco

$4.50

Queso Birria Quesadilla

$12.00

Birria Taquitos

$14.00

Birria Fries

$16.00

Small Consomé

$2.00

Large Consomé

$4.00

Small Consomé with Birria

$4.00

Large Consomé with Birria

$8.00

3 Birria Taco Plate

$15.00

Separate plate

—Separate plate—

Catering menu

4 Plate Meal (Deep Copy)

Feeds 10

Feeds 10

$170.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

949 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson, NV 89011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
530 N. Stephanie Street Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie - Luchador - Henderson
orange starNo Reviews
375 N Stephanie St. #111 Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Penalty Box - 4300 E Sunset RD C1
orange starNo Reviews
4300 E Sunset RD C1 Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heroes
orange starNo Reviews
1639 west warm spring road henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston