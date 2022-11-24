Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Casbah Coffee Co. Historic Down Town Crestview

review star

No reviews yet

196 W Pine Ave

Crestview, FL 32536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Casbah Club Panini
Frappes
Latte

Featured Frappes

The seasons change and so does our favorite seasonal coffees. Trust us, you'll want to try them all! In this section you can customize your frozen blended coffee drink.

Mistletoe Frappe

$5.25+

Mrs. Claus Frappe

$5.25+

Blizzard Brule Frappe

$5.25+

Butter Beer Frappe

$5.25+

Coffee

Americanos, Lattes, Frappes Oh MY!! Check out our large selection of classic coffee drinks and put your own personal twist on it.

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Try our freshly roasted in house coffee with the brews of the day.

Café Au Lait

$3.35+

Hot brewed coffee with the perfect proportion of steamed milk stirred in.

Espresso Shots

$2.45+

For serious coffee drinkers. Try our smooth espresso blend from three different origins.

Americano

$3.25+

Our smooth espresso submerged in water so you can have a long caffinated day.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cappuccinos with equal parts foam and equal parts steamed milk will give your espresso that light frothy feel you like.

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam, what more could a coffee lover ask for?

Tres Leches

$4.75+

Tres leches, spanish for "three milks". This sweet latte is sure to be your new regular. Flavored with sweetened condensed milk, topped with whipped cream, and dusted with cinnamon powder.

Hot Mocha

$4.75+

We pride our mocha with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce stirred with steamed milk and espresso.

Iced Mocha

$5.45+

We pride our mocha with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce stirred with milk and espresso over ice.

Hot White Mocha

$4.75+

Using only premium ingredients, Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce and our fresh espresso, you can't go wrong with this smooth coffee!

Iced White Mocha

$5.45+

Using only premium ingredients, Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce and our fresh espresso, you can't go wrong with this smooth coffee!

Frappes

$5.15+

Frozen blended coffee beverages are good in any flavor! There is never a better time in the day to chill out than on your coffee break. Frappes come with one free flavor, you can add extra flavors under the "Additional Flavors" tab.

Cold Brew

$4.45+

Our cold brew is made in our YAMA glass slow drip system, taking between 12-14 hours to brew one batch with only ice water. This is sure to keep you going all day long.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Vanilla,milk, espresso, and caramel drizzle. This is what coffee dreams are made of.

The Dan

$4.49

A seriously caffinated drink. Four shots of espresso, slightly sweetened with cane sugar, two inches of milk all over ice. It's sure to have you saying "sip, sip, hooray!"

Non-Coffee

A wide and delicious variety for our not yet coffee lovers. Chai tea lattes, hot teas, iced teas, caramel apple ciders, italian cream sodas, and so much more!

Italian Cream Soda

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$2.55+

IcedTea

$2.85+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.75+

London Fog

$4.00+

Steamer

$2.25+

Smoothie

$4.95

Flavored Red Bull

$4.50

Frozen Red Bull

$4.65

Water Cup To Go

$0.50

Milk

$2.95+

Ready To Drink

Our selection of sodas, juices, and other ready to drink beverages are ready to help you stay hydrated!

Water Bottle

$1.10

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Crème Soda

$3.00

Grape Fanta

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Horizon Choc Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.15

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.25

Cold Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Maddy's Turkey Sandwich

$9.75

Veggie Cold Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Sandwiches

Hot pressed sandwiches on our house made focaccia, Rye, and French breads.

Casbah Club Panini

$10.00

Our most popular sandwich, once you taste it you'll know why! Turkey, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, and thin green apple slices with light mayo.

Cheesesteak Panini

Cheesesteak Panini

$10.50

Pressed on our house made focaccia bread with our special horseradish sauce, roast beef, Swiss cheese, and red onion slices

Ham and Cheese Panini

$9.50

Our hot ham and cheese comes pressed on our focaccia bread with a whole grain mustard aioli, ham, and cheddar cheese.

BLT

BLT

$10.00

A toasted house made french roll with all the classic fixings of a BLT: mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Jalopeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.75

One of our favorites. Cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapeno slices all pressed into one amazing grilled cheese sandwich.

Three Cheese Panini

$8.75

Are you a serious cheese lover? Then this sandwich is just for you. Cheddar, smoked gouda, and imported swiss cheese pressed with light mayo on our house made focaccia bread is simply cheese perfection.

Cincinnati Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Pressed on our house made focaccia bread with mayo, cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onion slices

Veggie Panini

$8.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The aroma will bring you in, the taste and community will bring you back!

Website

Location

196 W Pine Ave, Crestview, FL 32536

Directions

Gallery
Casbah Coffee Co. image
Casbah Coffee Co. image
Casbah Coffee Co. image

Popular restaurants in Crestview

Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Crestview
orange star4.6 • 339
1338 N Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crestview
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston