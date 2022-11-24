- Home
- Casbah Coffee Co. - Historic Down Town Crestview
Casbah Coffee Co. Historic Down Town Crestview
196 W Pine Ave
Crestview, FL 32536
Popular Items
Featured Frappes
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Try our freshly roasted in house coffee with the brews of the day.
Café Au Lait
Hot brewed coffee with the perfect proportion of steamed milk stirred in.
Espresso Shots
For serious coffee drinkers. Try our smooth espresso blend from three different origins.
Americano
Our smooth espresso submerged in water so you can have a long caffinated day.
Cappuccino
Cappuccinos with equal parts foam and equal parts steamed milk will give your espresso that light frothy feel you like.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam, what more could a coffee lover ask for?
Tres Leches
Tres leches, spanish for "three milks". This sweet latte is sure to be your new regular. Flavored with sweetened condensed milk, topped with whipped cream, and dusted with cinnamon powder.
Hot Mocha
We pride our mocha with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce stirred with steamed milk and espresso.
Iced Mocha
We pride our mocha with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce stirred with milk and espresso over ice.
Hot White Mocha
Using only premium ingredients, Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce and our fresh espresso, you can't go wrong with this smooth coffee!
Iced White Mocha
Using only premium ingredients, Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce and our fresh espresso, you can't go wrong with this smooth coffee!
Frappes
Frozen blended coffee beverages are good in any flavor! There is never a better time in the day to chill out than on your coffee break. Frappes come with one free flavor, you can add extra flavors under the "Additional Flavors" tab.
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is made in our YAMA glass slow drip system, taking between 12-14 hours to brew one batch with only ice water. This is sure to keep you going all day long.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla,milk, espresso, and caramel drizzle. This is what coffee dreams are made of.
The Dan
A seriously caffinated drink. Four shots of espresso, slightly sweetened with cane sugar, two inches of milk all over ice. It's sure to have you saying "sip, sip, hooray!"
Non-Coffee
Ready To Drink
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Casbah Club Panini
Our most popular sandwich, once you taste it you'll know why! Turkey, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, and thin green apple slices with light mayo.
Cheesesteak Panini
Pressed on our house made focaccia bread with our special horseradish sauce, roast beef, Swiss cheese, and red onion slices
Ham and Cheese Panini
Our hot ham and cheese comes pressed on our focaccia bread with a whole grain mustard aioli, ham, and cheddar cheese.
BLT
A toasted house made french roll with all the classic fixings of a BLT: mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Jalopeno Bacon Grilled Cheese
One of our favorites. Cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapeno slices all pressed into one amazing grilled cheese sandwich.
Three Cheese Panini
Are you a serious cheese lover? Then this sandwich is just for you. Cheddar, smoked gouda, and imported swiss cheese pressed with light mayo on our house made focaccia bread is simply cheese perfection.
Cincinnati Grilled Cheese
Pressed on our house made focaccia bread with mayo, cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onion slices
Veggie Panini
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The aroma will bring you in, the taste and community will bring you back!
196 W Pine Ave, Crestview, FL 32536