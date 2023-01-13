Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cascada Refrescante - LA

review star

No reviews yet

4312 S Central Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Smoothie

1.California Dream

$7.00

Stawberry Blueberry

2.Cascada Passion

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Pineapple

3.Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple Coconut

4.Mango Madness

$7.00

Mango

5.Orange Jester

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Orange

6.Orange Splash

$7.00

Orange

7.Tropical Peach

$7.00

Peach Banana

8.Caribbean Breeze

$7.00

Mango Pineapple Banana

9.Mexican Riviera

$7.00

Watermelon Cantaloupe Papaya

10.Sunrise Fresh

$7.00

Orange Pineapple Carrot

11.Breeze Tropical

$7.00

Mango Peach

12.Paradise Blend

$7.00

Raspberry Peach

13.Summer Cool

$7.00

Strawberry Watermelon Kiwi

14.Purple Kiss

$7.00

Blueberry Kiwi Banana

15.Mexican Tornado

$7.00

Strawberry Raspberry

16.Crazy Boys

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Blueberry Kiwi

17.Berry Beauty

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Kiwi

18.Rainforest

$7.00

Watermelon HoneyDew Kiwi

19.Honeymoon Peaches

$7.00

Strawberry HoneyDew Kiwi

20.Sunset Fresh

$7.00

Strawberry Mango Pineapple

21.Summer Hot

$8.00

Mango Prepared Chile Chamoy Lime

22.Delicia Tropical

$9.50

Watermelon Pomegranate

23.Citric Kiss

$9.50

Pineapple Pomegranate

24.Cupids Shot

$9.50

Watermelon Cantaloupe HoneyDew

25.Exotic Coconut

$9.50

Coconut

26.Strawnana

$7.00

Strawberry Banana

27.Strawberry Fields

$7.00

Strawberry

28.Berry Mix

$9.50

Strawberry Blueberry Raspberry Blackberry

29.Mamey Smoothie

$9.50

Mamey

MYO Smoothie

$7.00

Cascacho

$8.50

Diablito

$7.00

Mangoniada

$6.00

ChocoBanana

$2.50

Dipped Strawberry

$2.50

Paleta Agua

Paleta Fresa

$3.50

Paleta Mango

$3.50

Paleta Piña

$3.50

Paleta Frutas

$3.50

Paleta Limon

$3.50

Paleta Nance

$3.50

Paleta Mango con Chile

$3.50

Paleta Pepino con Chile

$3.50

Paleta Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Paleta Sandia Granada Chile

$3.50

Paleta Sandia

$3.50

Paleta Melon

$3.50

Paleta Pina Granada

$3.50

Paleta Kiwi

$3.50

Paleta Jamaica

$3.50

Paleta Tamarindo

$3.50

Paleta Guayaba

$3.50

Paleta Soursop

$3.50

Paleta TunaVerde

$3.50

Paleta TunaRoja

$3.50

Paleta Pitaya

$3.50

Paleta Passion

$3.50

Paleta Raspberry

$3.50

Paleta Leche

Paleta Fresa

$3.50

Paleta Coco

$3.50

Paleta Nuez

$3.50

Paleta Fresa Banana

$3.50

Paleta Fresa Coco

$3.50

Paleta Pina Coco

$3.50

Paleta Arroz

$3.50

Paleta Bionico

$3.50

Paleta Mamey

$3.50

Paleta Cafe

$3.50

Paleta Coco Nuez

$3.50

Paleta Vanilla

$3.50

Paleta Chocolate

$3.50

Paleta Chicle

$3.50

Paleta Cookies

$3.50

Paleta Pistachio

$3.50

Paleta Raspberry

$3.50

Frappes

Vanilla Frappe

$7.00

Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Caramel Frappe

$7.00

Ice Cream

Milkshake

$7.00

Sm Cup Ice Cream

$3.00

Lg Cup Ice Cream

$8.00

Sm Cone Ice Cream

$3.00

Waffle Cone Ice Cream

$4.50

Empty Cone

$0.75

Empty Waffle

$1.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Sundae

$7.50

Raspado

Raspado

$6.00

Raw Juice

Green Juice

$7.00+

Sm $7 Lg $9

Red Juice

$7.00+

Sm $7 Lg$9

OJ + Berries

$9.00+

Sm $9 Lg $11

OJ

$8.50+

Sm $8.50 Lg $10.50

1/2 OJ 1/2 Carrot

$7.00+

Sm $7 Lg $9

Beet Juice

$8.00+

Sm $8 Lg $11

Cucumber Juice

$8.50+

Sm $8.50 Lg $10.50

Pineapple Juice

$9.00+

Sm $9 Lg $12

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$4.50+

Sm $4.50 Lg 6.00

Agua Coco

$6.00

Liquados

Liquados

$5.50+

Sm $5.50 Lg $7.00

Fruit Bowl

Bionico Fruit Bowl

$6.50+

Sm $6.50 Lg $9.50 Strawberry, Banana, Cantaloupe, Papaya, Apple, with Cream, Raisins, Coconut, Granola

F/B Fruit Bowl

$6.50+

Sm $6.50 Lg$10 Stawberry, Banana, with Cream, Raisins. Coconut, Granola

Fresas Con Crema

$8.50+

Sm $8.50 Lg $13 Strawberries, with Cream, Raisins, Coconut, Granola

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$6.50+

Sm $6.50 Lg $8.50

MYO Fruit Bowl

$8.00+

Sm $8.00 Lg $12.00

Coco Fruit Bowl

$9.00+

Sm $9.00 Lg $14.00

Misc

Esquite

$4.00+

Sm 4 Lg 6

TostiEsquite

$7.50

CheetoEsquite

$7.50

CheeseCheetos

$5.00

Nachos

$5.00

Cup Ice

$1.00+

Sm 1 Lg 2

Add Lechera

$1.00

Tam Candy

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Low-key shop dispensing Mexican fruit- & ice cream-based popsicles, plus smoothies.

4312 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90723

