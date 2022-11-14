Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cascade Bar & Grill 110 N Cascade St
119 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great Food, Great Drinks , Great Times
Location
110 N Cascade St, Osceola, WI 54020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
No Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant
Tailgaters - 6355 Elm Street - Suite C
No Reviews
6355 Elm Street - Suite C North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant
Muddy Cow - North Branch - 5896 Old Main St N
No Reviews
5896 Old Main St N North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant