Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Cascade Bar & Grill 110 N Cascade St

119 Reviews

$$

110 N Cascade St

Osceola, WI 54020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$8.99

Bud Grant Burger

$14.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.49

Cajun Burger

$10.99

Bacon Bleu Burger

$11.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.49

Sandwiches

Rueben

$10.99

Steak fajita sandwich

$12.99

Steak fajita wrap

$12.99

Ozzy dawg

$8.99

Ozzy chili dawg

$9.99

Cascade cubano

$10.99

Pulled pork sandwich

$10.99

Hot pastrami

$10.99

Jerk chicken sand

$10.99

Buffalo chicken sand

$10.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$9.99

Falls clubhouse

$11.49

French dip

$10.99

Philly French dip

$11.99

Fish sandwhich

$10.99

Fish sandwich w\chz

$11.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.49

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99

Sausage & Sauerkraut Pizza

$12.49

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$12.49

Supreme Pizza

$13.99

Italian Fries

$10.49

SALADS

Soup or Chili N Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Salad

$10.99

SM House Salad

$5.49

LG House Salad

$8.49

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Breakfast

2 Eggs Platter

$6.99

CORN BEEF HASH

$8.99

COUNTRY FRIED CHIX

$9.49

PANCAKES

$7.49

FRENCH TOAST

$7.49

BREAKFAST SAND

$7.49

BISCUTS N GRAVY

$7.99

KIDS PANCAKES

$4.99

KIDS FRENCH TST

$4.99

KIDS 1 EGG MEAL

$4.99

KIDS SANDWHICH

$4.99

SIDE PANCAKES

$3.99

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$3.99

SIDE Ham

$3.49

SIDE BACON

$3.49

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.49

SD White Toast

$2.49

2 EGGS

$3.99

SD BUTTER

$0.50

SIDE SYRUP

$0.75

SD Wheat toast

$2.49

SD Rye Toast

$2.49

SD English Muffin

$2.49

SD Gravy

$0.75

SD Biscuts

$2.49

SD hashbrowns

$3.00

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$10.49

Basket O' Fries

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Steak Bites

$10.49

Potato Skins

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$9.49

Onion Rings

$8.49

Nachos

$9.99

Bacon Bleu Fried Sprouts

$8.99

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$9.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.49

Axl's Snack

$9.99

Breakfast*

2 egg platter

$6.99

Corn Beef Hash

$8.99

Country Fried Chicken

$9.49

Pancakes

$7.49

French Toast

$7.49

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Kids Pancakes

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids 1 Egg Meal

$4.99

Kids Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Bottle/Canned Beer

Mgd

$3.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Miller high life

$3.00

Corona

$4.50

Bud lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Nordeast

$3.00

Grain belt

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich ultra

$3.00

Coors lite

$3.00

Mich golden lite

$3.00

Bud lite lime

$3.00

Twisted tea

$4.50

Leines original

$3.00

Leines honey weiss

$4.50

New glarus

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Rolling rock

$3.00

Surly

$5.00

Reds

$4.00

Angry orchard

$4.00

Mikes grape

$4.00

Mikes original

$4.00

Na beer

$3.00

White claw black cherry

$4.50

White claw mango

$4.50

White claw raspberry

$4.50

White claw lime

$4.50

Bells two hearted

$5.50

Leines summer shandy

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

High noon

$4.50

Bud light seltzer

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Terrapin

$5.00

Bush lite

$3.00

Summit Oktoberfest

$5.00

Bourbon

Bullet

$6.00

45th paralell

$6.00

Douglas and todd

$6.00

Jim beam

$4.50

Brandy

Canadian club

$4.50

Christian brothers

$4.00

E and j

$3.50

Gin

Rail gin

$3.50

Tanqaray

$5.00

Schnapps

Apple

$4.00

Cherry cuddys

$4.00

Grape cuddys

$4.00

Menthol

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Peach

$4.00

Rumpys

$5.50

Raspberry

$4.00

Root beer

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

7 up

$2.00

Dr pepper

$2.00

Iced tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet 7

$2.00

Mountain dew

$2.00

Canned soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tap Beer

Coors lite

$4.00

Mich lite

$4.00

Surly

$6.00

Leines

$5.00

Summit

$6.00

New glarus spotted cow

$6.00

Hamms

$2.00

Tequila

Rail

$3.50

Espolon

$6.00

Dos alas

$6.00

Jose

$4.50

Patron

$7.00

Whiskey

Windsor

$4.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown vanilla

$6.00

Crown apple

$6.00

Old smokey

$5.00

Segrams vo

$5.00

Segrams 7

$5.00

Jamo

$5.00

So co

$5.00

Jack

$4.50

Jack apple

$4.50

Revel stoke apple

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack fire

$5.00

Candian Club

$4.50

Shots

Bazooka Joe

$5.00

Jag bomb

$6.00

Cherry bomb

$6.00

Chuck norris

$6.00

Grape ape

$5.00

Green tea

$6.00

Lemon drop

$6.00

Iron butterfly

$7.00

Kami

$5.00

Pancake breakfast

$7.00

Red headed slut

$6.00

Root beer barrel

$5.00

Scooby snack

$6.00

Southern hospitality

$6.00

Slippery nipple

$6.00

Washington apple

$6.00

Water moccasin

$6.00

Vanilla duck

$6.00

Vegas bomb

$6.00

Cocktails

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

BURGER BLOODY

$9.99

SCREWDRIVER

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$7.00

CHUCK NORRIS

$6.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$6.00

Rum

Rail

$3.50

Captain

$4.50

Captain silver

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Rumhaven

$3.50

Cruzan

$4.00

Liquors

Baileys

$6.00

Ameretto

$5.00

Kahula

$4.50

Jager

$5.00

Triple sec

$4.00

Grand marnia

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Vodka

Rail

$3.50

Grey duck

$5.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Kettle one

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stolis

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

45th paralell

$6.00

Absolute

$5.00

Grey goose

$6.00

Trumies

$5.00

Kinky

$5.00

UV

$5.00

Wines

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot nior

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

White Zinfald

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great Food, Great Drinks , Great Times

Location

110 N Cascade St, Osceola, WI 54020

Directions

