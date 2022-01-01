Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Cascade Bay Grill - Rosario Resort

No reviews yet

1400 Rosario Road

Eastsound, WA 98245

Order Again

Apps

Yuca Fries

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

Hummus Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Steak Fingers

$12.00

Onion rings

$12.00

Pickle Frys

$12.00Out of stock

Green salad

$7.00

Salads

Melon & Fetta

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Burgers & Entrees

Aussie Burger

$22.00

Salmon BLT

$25.00Out of stock

CBG Burger

$19.00

Vegetarian Burger

$18.00

Crab Cake Burger

$19.00

Pork & Kimchi

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Special

$18.00Out of stock

Vegan Dog

$15.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$19.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Margarita Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Meatlovers

$15.00Out of stock

Pesto Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

kids Pep Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Beer

Chuck Pilsner

$6.00

SJI IPA

$6.00

Amber

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

District hazy

$6.00

Athletic Golden

$5.00

Athletic IPA

$5.00

Founders

$6.00Out of stock

Glass Wine

GL Rody Chard

$9.00

GL Calling Chard

$13.00

GL Pinot Gris

$15.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

GL Rose

$9.00

GL Brut Rose

$10.00

GL Albarino

$15.00

GL Bonaval

$9.00

GL Cab Sauv

$10.00

GL Upshot Red

$10.00

GL Merlot

$10.00Out of stock

House Cocktails

Aqua Fresca

$13.00

Bayside Mojito

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Captains Marg

$18.00

Cascade Bay Breeze

$12.00

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Cusco Cooler

$15.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Squeezer

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kayakers Mule

$13.00

Marina Sour

$13.00

Palisades Paloma

$13.00

Salish Storm

$15.00

Sea Wall

$13.00

Virgin

$6.00

Marina Manhattan

$13.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bundaberg

$4.00

Soda water

$2.00

Refill

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Italian soda

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Shirley

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1400 Rosario Road, Eastsound, WA 98245

Directions

