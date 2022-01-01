A map showing the location of Cascade Locks Ale House 500 SW WaNaPa StView gallery

Cascade Locks Ale House

500 SW WaNaPa St

Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Appetizers

Crostini

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke dip on toasted baguette rounds

BBQ Pork Sliders

$11.00

BBQ Pork served with Horseradish BBQ sauce

Hamburger Sliders

$11.50

Hamburger sliders servedf with horseraish 1000 island

Beer Batter Fries

$5.75

Fries

Tater Tots

$5.75

Tots

Rosies Bread

$7.00

Baked Open face Baguette garlic spread mozzarella jalapeno

Pretzel Sticks

$6.50

3 Soft baked Pretzel sticks served with Horserdish Honey Mustard

Hummus Plate

$14.00

Hummus Pita Feta Kalama olives seasonal Vegetabes

Soup

Cup of Salmon Chowder

$6.75

Salmon Chowder

Bowl of Salmon Chowder

$10.25

Salmon Chowder

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix tomato olives bells

House Salad

$9.50

Spring mix tomato olives bells

Chef Salad

$12.25

Spring mix tomato olives bells Turkey ham cheddar and mozz

Mediterranean Salad

$12.25

Spring mix tomato olives bells Feta pepperoncini kalamata olives

Pizza Salad

$12.25

Spring mix tomato olives bells Salamai Pepperoni cheddar

Sandwiches

Turkey

$16.00

Baked Turkey Onions Provolone lettuce tomatoe Vinagerette

Ham

$16.00

Baked Ham Onions Cheddar Lettuce Tomato Vinagerette

French Dip

$16.00

Roast Beef Provolone au Jus on a toasted baguette

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Roast Beef bells onions provolone on a toasted baguette

CBLT

$16.00

Baked Chicken Bacon Cheddar lettuce tomato ranch

Italiano

$16.00

Baked Salami Pepperoni ham Pepperoncini Provolone Lettuce tomato Vinagerette

Caribbean

$16.00

Baked Spicy Jerk sause Chicken Bacon crumbles Pineapple pepperjack chesee

Veggie

$16.00

Baked Hummus spread nmushrooms onion bells provolone cheddar cheese lettuce tomato vinagerette

Ale House Club

$16.00

Baked Turkey Ham Bacon cheddar swiss lettuce tomato

Burger

Ale House Burger

$17.00

Angus Beef choice of cheese lettuce tomato onion pickles

Pizza

Small Pizza of the Gods

$21.00

Oil Base Italian Sausage mushrooms tomatoes kalamata olives feta pepperoncinis

Large Pizza of the Gods

$29.00

Oil Base Italian Sausage mushrooms tomatoes kalamata olives feta pepperoncinis

Small Columbian

$21.00

Marinara Base Salami pepperoni italian sausage mushrooms olives onions and bells

Large Columbian

$29.00

Marinara Base Salami pepperoni italian sausage mushrooms olives onions and bells

Small Jamiacan Bacon

$21.00

Spicy Jerk Base Chicken Bacon Pineapple

Large Jamiacan Bacon

$29.00

Spicy Jerk Base Chicken Bacon Pineapple

Small Trailhead

$21.00

Marinara Base Salami pepperoni italian sausage ham

Large Trailhead

$29.00

Marinara Base Salami pepperoni italian sausage ham

Small White Cap

$21.00

Ranch Base Chicken Bacon Red Onions garlic

Large White Cap

$29.00

Ranch Base Chicken Bacon Red Onions garlic

Small Gorge-ous

$21.00

Marinara Base Italian Sausage Bells onions mushrooms garlic

Large Gorge-ous

$29.00

Marinara Base Italian Sausage Bells onions mushrooms garlic

Small Woodland

$21.00

Spinach Artichoke base Chicken Bacon mushrooms

Large Woodland

$29.00

Spinach Artichoke base Chicken Bacon mushrooms

Small Naturalist

$21.00

Marinara Base Olives onions mushroom bells tomato

Large Naturalist

$29.00

Marinara Base Olives onions mushroom bells tomato

Small Hawaiian

$18.00

Marinara Base Ham and Pineapple

Large Hawaiian

$26.00

Marinara Base Ham and Pineapple

Small Cheese

$15.00

Marinara Base Mozz

Large Cheese

$20.00

Marinara Base Mozz

Small Pepperoni

$18.00

Marinara Base Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$25.00

Marinara Base Pepperoni

Small Build your Own

$15.00

Large Build your Own

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni

$7.50

5 inch Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

5 Inch Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

6 Chicken Nuggets

Bottled/Canned Beer

Coors light

$3.75

Bud light

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Michelob ultra

$3.75

Truly

$3.75

Busch tall

$3.00

Pabst

$2.50

Steigle

$4.00

Truly Pops

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange soda

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Kids soda

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Vodka

Titos

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Gin

Tangurey

$8.00

Jar

$9.00

Case

$99.00

Wholesale 1

$74.00

Wholesale 2

$79.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza and American style Pub food. Children welcome

500 SW WaNaPa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

