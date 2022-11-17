A map showing the location of Casa Me Westport 7 Sconset SquareView gallery

Casa Me Westport 7 Sconset Square

review star

No reviews yet

7 Sconset Square

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni alla Bolognese
Insalta Verde
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

PANE

Sfincione

$14.00

Sicilian Focaccia, Roasted Leeks, Parmigiano, Green Garlic Butter

Fett'unta

$12.00

Grilled Bread, Buffalo Ricotta, Grilled Pear, Calabrian Hot Honey, EVOO

Homemade Bread w/ Sicilian Olive Oil

$3.00

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

Meat Tagliere

$18.00

Prosciutto, Mortadella, Soppressata Picante, Finocchiona, Imported Olives & Grilled Pinsa Bread

Cheese Tagliere

$14.00

Caciotta al Pistachio, Taleggio, Pecorino di Fossa, Truffle Honey, Grilled Pinsa Bread

Meat & Cheese Tagliere

$28.00

Assortment of 4 Meats & 3 Cheeses w/ Imported Olives & Grilled Pinsa Bread

SPUNTINI

Imported Olives

$4.00

Citrus, Herbs

Arancini

$9.00

Arborio Rice Fritters, Spicy Pork, Taleggio Cheese

Patatine

$8.00

French Fries, Truffle Oil, 24 Mo. Parmesan

PINSA ROMANA

Pinsa Margherita

$17.00

Tomato Crudo, Burrata, Fresh Basil, Oregano, EVOO

Pinsa Bufalotta

$18.00

24 Mo. Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Arugula Pesto

Pinsa Bianca

$15.00

Pecorino, Parmigiano, Guanciale, Toasted Peppercorns

ANTIPASTI

Burrata

$14.00

Local Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Pistachio Crumble

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Fried Calamari & Shrimp, Fennel, Caper Aioli

Polpette

$14.00

Homemade Meatballs, Sugo, Pecorino, Buffalo Ricotta

Insalata di Mare

$18.00

Chilled Octopus, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Swordfish, Citrus, EVOO

MUSSELS SP

$16.00

VERDURE

Insalta Verde

$14.00

Leafy Greens, Shallot Vinaigrette

Insalta di Cavalo Nero

$14.00

Tuscan Kale, Anchovy-Parmesan Dressing, Croutons

Funghi Misti

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Cheese Polenta, Parmigiano

Fagiole e Scarola

$12.00

Escarole, Borlotti Beans, Pecorino, Spicy Oil

Cavalfiore

$15.00

Grilled Cauliflower, Fava Bean Puree, Lemon Oil, Pickled Eggplant

Rapini

$12.00

Broccoli Rapa, Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Lemon Zest

PASTA

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Pecorino from Sardinia, Toasted Black Pepper

Gnocci Ricotta

$25.00

Ricotta Gnocci, Sausage & Fennel Ragu, Parmigiano

Spaghetti Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Tomato Passata

Lumaconi alla Diavola

$22.00

Spicy San Marzano Tomatoes, Whipped Marscapone

Malfadine Al Limone

$21.00

Lemon Zest, Parmigiano, Crispy Capers, Aromatic Breadcrumbs

Casarecce con Pesto

$22.00

Broccoli Rapa, Pine Nuts, Parmigiano, Pecorino

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$24.00

Beef, Pork, Veal, Pancetta, Tomato, Pecorino

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano & Straciatella

Veggie Lasagna

$24.00Out of stock

Grated Cheese

SECONDI

Melazane (Eggplant)

$22.00

Tradional Eggplant Parmigiana served in a Casserole

Filetto di Branzino

$26.00

Fennel Salad, Preserved Lemon, Oven Potatoes, Salsa Verde

Milanese (Chicken) di Pollo

$24.00

Pecorino Crusted Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomato and Arugula Salad

Tagliata di Manzo

$28.00

Prime Hangar Steak, French Fries, Salmoriglio

Polipo

$27.00

Grilled Octopus, Garbanzo Bean Puree, Black Olive Pesto

DESSERT

Cannoli Siciliani

$12.00

Fresh Ricotta, Chocolate Chips

Biscotti

$5.00

Homemade Itain Cookies

Torta di Ricotta

$12.00

Italian Cheesecake, Fresh Berry Berry Coulis

Bevande

Agua con Gas

$9.00

Agua Mineral

$9.00

Galvanina Blood Orange

$6.00

Galvanina Chinotto

$6.00

Galvanina Limone

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Side Olives

side olives

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Celebrating the simplicity of authentic Italian cooking and bar culture. Inspired by our travels and the “Italian vacation foods” that have left us with lasting memories. Our dishes are like a collection of stories that arrive at your table to share and transport you to an Italian holiday.

Location

7 Sconset Square, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Arezzo Ristorante and bar - 5 Riverside Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Amis in Westport
orange starNo Reviews
1 Church Lane Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
159 Main Street Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
561 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
orange starNo Reviews
833 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Ignazio's The Pizza
orange star4.6 • 408
833 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westport

MACH BURGER LOBSTER
orange star4.6 • 725
580 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
The Whelk
orange star4.3 • 681
575 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 621
33 Jesup Rd Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Ignazio's The Pizza
orange star4.6 • 408
833 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Little Barn
orange star4.0 • 355
1050 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Tengda of Westport - Westport
orange star4.0 • 278
1330 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westport
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston