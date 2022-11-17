Casa Me Westport 7 Sconset Square
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Celebrating the simplicity of authentic Italian cooking and bar culture. Inspired by our travels and the “Italian vacation foods” that have left us with lasting memories. Our dishes are like a collection of stories that arrive at your table to share and transport you to an Italian holiday.
Location
7 Sconset Square, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
