Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Casero Taqueria

2,285 Reviews

$$

2674 Gateway Rd #195

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

**Carne Asada Taco
**Pollo Asado Taco
**Carne Asada Burrito

*BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico (Sparkling Water)

$3.50

Kids Juice

$2.00

*32oz TOGO Margarita

$25.00

Mineragua (Sparkling Water)

$3.50Out of stock

**Starters

**Guacamole

**Guacamole

$10.95

Avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with homemade tortilla chips

**Empanadas

**Empanadas

$7.50

A trio of fried house masa filled with melted Oaxaca cheese and garnished with cotija and guacamole. Served with a side of chipoltle crema.

**Ceviche

**Ceviche

$11.95

Shrimp mixed with tomato, cilantro, jalapeños, and white onion, topped with avocado, and served with homemade tortilla chips.

**Mexican Street Corn

$6.95

Corn on the cobb glazed in chile aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served lollipop style!

**Sopas

**Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95+Out of stock

Grilled chicken in tomato broth with corn, zucchini, tomato, cilantro, onion and tortilla strips. Served with homemade corn tortillas.

**Ensaladas

Mixed greens with chicken thigh, roasted corn, pickled onion, carrots, avocado, cilantro, panela and cotija cheese. Served with Chipotle Ranch
**Casero Greens

**Casero Greens

$10.95

Mixed Greens with roasted corn, pickled onions, carrots, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Served with avocado cilantro vinaigrette.

**Tijuana Caesar

$11.50

Hearts of Romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons and cotija cheese. Served with traditional Caesar dressing.

**Mexican Cobb

$14.95

Mixed Greens with grilled chicken thigh, roasted corn, pickled onion, carrots, avocado, cilantro, panela and cotija cheese. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

**Tacos

**Pollo Asado Taco

**Pollo Asado Taco

$4.75

Wood-fired chicken thigh topped with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.

**Carne Asada Taco

**Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.

**Carnitas Taco

$4.75

Citrus braised pork with guacamole and salsa fresca.

**Al Pastor Taco

**Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh-cut pineapple.

**Grilled Fish Taco

**Grilled Fish Taco

$5.50

Grilled seasonal white fish with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca.

**Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

Baja Style seasonal white fish with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca.

**Grilled Shrimp Taco

**Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Casero seasoned shrimp with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca.

**Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Baja Style Casero seasoned shrimp, with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca.

**Veggie Taco

**Veggie Taco

$4.95

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, poblano peppers and cactus topped with roasted corn salsa and cotija cheese.

Tamale ToGo

**1/2 Doz. Tamales

$21.00

**Burritos

**Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.95

Wood-fired chicken thigh with lettuce, salsa fresca, rice, guacamole, and our Mexican cheese blend.

**Carne Asada Burrito

**Carne Asada Burrito

$15.95

Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend

**Carnitas Burrito

**Carnitas Burrito

$16.95

Citrus braised pork with guacamole, salsa fresca Sour Cream and our Mexican cheese blend.

**Surf + Turf Burrito

$16.95

Wood-fired carne asada and seasoned shrimp with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, chipotle cream, and our Mexican cheese blend.

**Grilled Shrimp Burrito

**Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Grilled shrimp with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, and our Mexican cheese blend. Finished with our house-made chipotle crema sauce. Grilled or Baja Style!

**Baja Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Baja Style shrimp with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, our Mexican cheese blend. Finished with our house-made chipotle crema sauce. Grilled or Baja Style

**Grilled Fish Burrito

$14.95

Grilled seasonal white fish with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, our Mexican cheese blend. Finished with our house-made chipotle crema sauce. Grilled or Baja Style

**Baja Fish Burrito

$14.95

Baja style seasonal white fish with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, our Mexican cheese blend. Finished with our house-made chipotle crema sauce. Grilled or Baja Style

**BRC Burrito

$7.95

Whole pinto beans, rice and our Mexican cheese blend.

**R&B Combo

$2.99

**Tortas

**Chicken Milanesa

$12.95

Breaded chicken thigh in a f resh baked bolillo with refried beans and melted Oaxaca cheese. Topped with pickled jalapeños and onions, cilantro slaw and chipotle crema.

**Torta Ahogada

$12.95

Fresh baked bolillo filled with carnitas, refried beans, pickled onion, and cotija cheese, cilantro slaw and chipotle crema, dipped in a dried chile broth.

**Quesadilla

A flour tortilla stuffed with pollo asado, chipotle spread and our Mexican cheese blend. Served with salsa fresca, guacamole, and sour cream.

**Chipotle Quesadilla

$12.95

**Niños

Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of milk or juice box.

**Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box • Pollo Asado Taco • Carne Asada Taco • Bean & Cheese Burrito • Cheese Quesadilla

**Kids Burrito

$7.50

Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box

**Kids Chicken Taco

$7.50

Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box • Pollo Asado Taco • Carne Asada Taco • Bean & Cheese Burrito • Cheese Quesadilla

**Kids Carnitas Taco

$7.50

**Kids Carne Taco

$8.50

Served with rice and beans and a fresh pineapple skewer. Choice of Milk or Juice Box • Pollo Asado Taco • Carne Asada Taco • Bean & Cheese Burrito • Cheese Quesadilla

**Sides

**Guacamole (2oz)

$2.99

**Tortillas (3x)

$1.00

**Rice

$2.99

**Beans

$2.99

**Postres

Fried crispy dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of rich Mexican chocolate.

*Churros

$7.95Out of stock

Fried crispy dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of rich Mexican chocolate.

**Family Style

Pollo Asado Family Style

$47.00

Serves 3-4. 1 lb of protein with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas.

Carne Asada Family Style

$53.00

Serves 3-4. 1 lb of protein with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas.

Carnitas Family Style

$47.00

Serves 3-4. 1 lb of protein with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas.

Al Pastor Family Style

$47.00

Serves 3-4. 1 lb of protein with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with rice, beans and homemade tortillas.

**Market

8oz Casero Salsa

$3.99

16oz Casero Salsa

$6.99

8oz Salsa Verde

$2.99

16oz Salsa Verde

$4.99

8oz Pico de Gallo

$2.99

16oz Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Small Bag of Chips

$2.99

Big Bag of Chips

$4.99

2oz Guacamole

$2.99

8oz Guacamole

$10.95

16oz Guacamole

$19.99

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

Yes, please add utensils!

No Thanks, I have my own utensils!

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casero was founded on the idea of bringing our neighbors together through quality flavors and the soul of Baja California. A chef inspired menu focused on specialty proteins cooked over an open wood flame and hand pressed tortillas set our menu apart. With an emphasis on tequila and mezcal, Casero represents your next vacation in a modern Baja setting. Great hospitality is how we turn our customers into family. Baja Mexico has shown us the main ingredient to enjoying a delicious meal; great company and delicious food! Thank you for welcoming us and here’s to a great time ahead! Salud, La Familia de Casero

Website

Location

2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Directions

Gallery
Casero Taqueria image
Casero Taqueria image
Casero Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgeon Beer Company
orange starNo Reviews
6350 Yarrow Dr STE C Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Marina Bar
orange star5.0 • 1
1035 La Bonita Dr San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum
orange star4.2 • 3,444
6115 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Corner Pizza - 1246 N Coast Hwy 101
orange starNo Reviews
1246 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston