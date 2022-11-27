Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Casero Taqueria
2,285 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Casero was founded on the idea of bringing our neighbors together through quality flavors and the soul of Baja California. A chef inspired menu focused on specialty proteins cooked over an open wood flame and hand pressed tortillas set our menu apart. With an emphasis on tequila and mezcal, Casero represents your next vacation in a modern Baja setting. Great hospitality is how we turn our customers into family. Baja Mexico has shown us the main ingredient to enjoying a delicious meal; great company and delicious food! Thank you for welcoming us and here’s to a great time ahead! Salud, La Familia de Casero
Location
2674 Gateway Rd #195, Carlsbad, CA 92009
