  • Casero Taqueria - Catering - 2674 Gateway Road
Casero Taqueria - Catering 2674 Gateway Road

No reviews yet

2674 Gateway Road

Carlsbad, CA 92009

Popular Items

Rice Catering (Serves 8-10pp)
Beans catering (Serves 8-10pp)
Salsa catering (Serves 8-10pp)

Starters Catering

Serve 8-10 people.

Guacamole 32oz

$34.00

Avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice. Large bag of homemade chips included.

Ceviche 32oz

$42.00

Shrimp mixed with tomato, cilantro, serano peppers, and white onion, topped with avocado, and served with homemade tortilla chips.

Mexican Street Corn 9pc

$20.00

Corn on the cobb glazed in chile aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served lollipop style!

Ensalads Catering

Serves 8-10 people
Mexican Cobb Catering

$58.00

Mixed Greens with grilled chicken thigh, roasted corn, pickled onion, carrots, avocado, cilantro, panela and cotija cheese. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

TJ Caesar Catering

$45.00

Hearts of Romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with traditional Caesar dressing.

Casero Green Catering

$42.00

Mixed Greens with roasted corn, pickled onions, carrots, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Served with avocado cilantro vinaigrette

Tacos Catering

All tacos are served with cilantro, onion, lime wedges, salsa verde, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo. Al Pastor option served with pineapple.
Taco Pollo Catering

$95.00+

Wood-fired chicken thigh with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.

Taco Carne Asada Catering

$125.00+

Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.

Taco Carnitas Catering

$95.00+

Citrus braised pork with guacamole and salsa fresca.

Taco Veggies Catering

$95.00+

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, poblano peppers and cactus, comes with roasted corn salsa and cotija cheese.

Taco Al Pastor Cartering

$95.00+

Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh-cut pineapple.

Burritos Catering

6 Burritos (12 halves) Half & half combo available

Burrito Carnitas Catering

$68.00

Citrus braised pork with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend.

Burrito Grilled Shrimp Catering

$75.00

Grilled shrimp with cilantro slaw, rice, salsa fresca, and our Mexican cheese blend. Finished with our house-made chipotle crema sauce. Grilled or Baja Style!

Burrito Carne Asada Catering

$85.00

Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend.

Burrito Pollo Catering

$55.00

Wood-fired chicken thigh with lettuce, salsa fresca, rice, guacamole, and our Mexican cheese blend.

BRC Burrito Catering

$30.00

Whole pinto beans, rice and our Mexican cheese blend.

Burrito Combos (1/2 + 1/2 Tays)

Churros Catering

Fried crispy dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of rich Mexican chocolate.

Churros Catering (20 pcs)

$30.00

Fried crispy dough covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of rich Mexican chocolate.

Sides Catering

Rice Catering (Serves 8-10pp)

$8.00
Beans catering (Serves 8-10pp)

$8.00

Salsa catering (Serves 8-10pp)

$12.00

Big Bag of Chips (Serves 8-10pp)

$5.99

Beverages (Catering)

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico (Sparkling Water)

$3.50

*32oz TOGO Margarita

$25.00

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. So if you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart!

Yes, please add utensils!

No Thanks, I have my own utensils!

Location

2674 Gateway Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009

