Main picView gallery

CASEY’S 8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD

Hopkins, SC 29061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

A La Carte

Apps

Spinach Dip

$7.99

WINGS ON FIRE

$7.00

BONE-IN WINGS SERVED WITH CELERY AND BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING

GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.99

GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED WITH SWEET RUSSIAN SAUCE

Soups | Salads

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

GRILLED OR FRIED CHICKEN SERVED WITH CRISPY LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, EGG, CHEESE, ONIONS, RED ONIONS

GRILLED SALOMON SALAD

$13.99

GRILLED SALMON SALAD SERVED WITH CRISPY GREEN LETTUCE, EGG, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, AND RED ONIONS

SALAD DRESSING

$0.25

SALAD CONDIMENTS

Burgers

TRADITIONAL BURGER

$9.99

TRADITIONAL BURGER SERVED WITH MAYONAISE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKEL, AND FRIES

BACON BURGER

$10.99

BACON BURGER SERVED WITH SLICES OF BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHEESE, SAUTEED RED ONIONS, A PICKLE, AND FRIES

Sandwich/Wraps

CHICKEN PO BOY

$9.99

CHICKEN PO BOY SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, REMOULADE SAUCE, PICKLE, AND FRIES

SHRIMP PO BOY

$10.79

SHRIMP PO BOY SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, REMOULADE SAUCE, A PICKLE, AND FRIES

CATFISH PO BOY

$10.79

CATFISH PO BOY SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, REMOULADE SAUCE, PICKLE, AND FRIES

TURKEY CHIPOTLE WRAP

$8.99

TURKEY CHIPOTLE WRAP COMES WITH ROASTED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, PICKLE, RED ONIONS, AND CHIPOTLE SPREAD ON A SPINACH TORTILLA. FRIES INCLUDED

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH COMES WITH SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE SERVED ON A HOAGIE ROLL. PICKLE AND FRIES INCLUDED.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AND MAYONNAISE ON WHITE BREAD. PICKEL AND FRIES INCLUDED.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH SERVED WITH BARBEQUE SAUCE TOPPING AND PROVOLONE CHEESE. PICKLE, AND FRIES INCLUDED

BBQ SANDWICH

$7.99

GROUPER PO BOY

$14.00

BBQ SANDWICH w/ SLAW

$8.25

Entrees

FOUR (4) BONE BBQ RIBS BASKET

$12.99

FOUR (4) BONE BBQ RIB BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

PULLED PORK BASKET

$12.99

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

PORK CHOP BASKET

$10.99

PORK CHOP BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

FRIED CHICKEN BASKET

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

BURGER BASKET

$9.99

BURGER BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

VEGGIE BURGER BASKET

$10.99

VEGGIE BURGER BASKET SERVED WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$19.99

THE SEAFOOD PLATTER INCLUDES FISH, SHRIMP, SCALLOPS, OYSTERS, DEVIL CRAB, COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

GRILLED SALMON

$16.99

GRILLED SALMON SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

GROUPER (FRIED OR BAKED)

$17.99

GROUPER (FRIED OR BAKED) SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.99

POPCORN SHRIMP SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

JUMBO SHRIMP

$16.99

JUMBO SHRIMP SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

OYSTERS

$19.95

OYSTERS SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

SCALLOPS

$21.99

SCALLOPS SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

WHITINGS

$15.00

WHITINGS SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

CATFISH

$19.00

CATFISH SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

FLOUNDER

$11.50

FLOUNDER SERVED WITH COLESLAW, ONE SIDE, AND HUSHPUPPIES

PORK CHOPS

$16.00

PORK CHOPS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

MIXED GRILLED

$21.00

MIXED GRILLED SERVED WITH GRILLED PORCH CHOP, CHICKEN BREAST, SMOKED SAUAGE, AND A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

SALMON

$16.99

SALMON SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

WHITING OR FLOUNDER FISH

$15.99

WHITING OR FLOUNDER FISH SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

BBQ RIBS WHOLE RACK

$29.99

BBQ RIBS WHOLE RACK SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

BBQ RIBS 1/2 RACK

$15.00

BBQ RIBS 1/2 RACK SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

CHICKEN DINNER

$13.00

CHICKEN DINNER SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

VEGETABLES

$9.99

VEGETABLES SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF TWO SIDES

SIDES

CHOICE OF SIDES POTATOE SALAD SEASONAL VEGETABLES GREEN BEANS MACARONI & CHEESE MASHED POTATOES OKRA AND TOMATOES COLESLAW FIRED OKRA SWEET POTATOE CORN ON THE COB SOUTHERN GREENS OF THE DAY

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$8.99

SIX (6) CHICKEN WINGS WITH A CHOICE OF A DRY RUB OR WET SAUCE

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$10.99

TEN (10) CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF A DRY RUB OR WET SAUCE

CHICKEN WINGS DRY RUBS / WET SAUCES

CHICKEN WINGS DRY RUBS: RANCH SOUR CREAM & ONION CARIBBEAN LOW COUNTRY DESSERT HOT TRIPLE X CHICKEN WINGS WET SAUCES: JERK SAGE HER WAY HONEY GLAZE BOMB BBQ SPICY LOW COUNTRY SPECIAL SAUCE

SIDES

GREEN BEANS

$4.00+

MACARONI & CHESSE

$6.50+

OKRA & TOMATOES

$3.50+

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

French Fries

$2.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00+

MASHED POTATOES

$2.50

Potato Salad

$4.99+

GREENS OF DAY

$4.50+

COLESLAW

$4.99+

CORN ON THE COB

$2.00

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

$2.00

PEPSI, DIET PEPSI, MOUNTAIN DEW, LEMONADE, DIET DR. PEPPER, CRUSH

ICE TEA

$1.50

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$2.75

CARROT CAKE

$2.75

SWEET POTATO PIE

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$2.75

BANANA PUDDING

$2.50

BLACK FORREST

$2.75

KIDS MENU

POPCORN SHRIMP

$5.99

CHEESEBURGER SANDWICH

$5.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00

PULLED PORK

2 POUND PULLED PORK

$12.00

1 POUND PULLED PORK

$7.99

1/2 POUND PULLED PORK

$5.00

Buffet

Buffet Take-Out

$8.99

HOT BAR (Dine-In)

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

My restaurant will offer Smoked BBQ and Seafood, Country Cuisines

Location

8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD, Hopkins, SC 29061

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill -
orange starNo Reviews
702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Forest Acres - Poogan's Southern Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4605 Forest Acres Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pizza - Forest Drive
orange star3.7 • 81
4517 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
River Rat Brewery - 1231 Shop Road
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Shop Road Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Devine St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hopkins
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston