Casey Coffee Company
6 West Main Street
Casey, IL 62420
Drinks
Americano
Espresso shots + water- a staple for any coffee lover. Available hot or iced.
Black Tea
Black Tea get it hot or iced
Breve Blast
Layered Vanilla Bean, Cream and our Signature Espresso.
Cafe Au Lait
Half house coffee + half milk
Cafe Mocha
Mocha with whole milk- add-ons and alternate milks available.
Cappucino
Espresso with frothed whole milk- add-ons and alternative milks available
Chai Latte
Our Chai Latte is made by steaming our Chai blend (infused with spices) + milk. Alternative milks + add ons available.
Cream Soda
Italian Soda with Cream. Add any flavoring.
Espresso Shot
2 oz of our signature hot espresso.
Fountain Soda
Root Beer, Lemonade, Pibb Xtra, Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke
Frosted Cap
Our made in house frosted cap mix-blended to goodness with ice and your choice of add-ons & flavorings.
Green Tea
Green Tea Get it hot or iced!
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate or choose our Frosted Hot Chocolate
House Coffee
Hot or Iced House Blend (medium roast)
Italian Soda
Soda Water with flavor
Latte
Latte with whole milk-add-ons and alternate milks available.
Loose Leaf Hot Tea
Earl Gray, Peach Blossom (CF), Matcha, Chai, English Breakfast, .Co Remedy
Lotus Energy
Plant based energy that gives you steady energy without the crash
Matcha Latte
Matcha latte is our tea latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk. Enjoy hot or iced.
Red Eye
Shot of espresso in our house coffee. Available hot or iced and can add shots as desired.
Smoothie
Peach, Strawberry Banana, Pina Colada
Steamer
Steamer or Frosted Steamer
Water
Iced Water
Cozy & Crisp Sips
Bumpkin Pumpkin Drip
Pumpkin Spice + vanilla + drip coffee + almond milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle
Campfire Mocha
Caramel + Mocha + toasted marshmallow + espresso + whole milk + graham cracker crumbs + mini marshmallows + chocolate drizzle
Maple Nut Latte
Maple + hazelnut + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + nutmeg
Nutty Acorn Mocha
White Mocha + hazelnut + creme de banana + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + nutmeg
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + pumpkin pie spice
Woodland Latte
Bourbon Caramel + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + caramel drizzle
Candy Corn Cream Lotus
Candy corn + white lotus + super cream + soda water + whipped cream + candy corn
Pumpkin Patch Swirl Cap
White Mocha + pumpkin pie + house frosted cap mix + whipped cream + white chocolate chips + pumpkin pie drizzle
Cashmere Pumpkin Chai
Pumpkin Spice + vanilla + chai + almond milk + cold foam + pumpkin pie spice
Pink Ribbon
Pink Lotus Energy + Super Cream + strawberry + orange + raspberry + soda water
Mary
Purple Lotus Energy + blackberry + blueberry + sprite + whipped cream + glitter + mary hair topper
Sarah
White Lotus Energy + strawberry + peach + soda water + whipped cream + glitter + sarah hair topper
Winnie
White Lotus Energy + green apple + SF caramel + soda water + caramel drizzle + whipped cream + glitter + winnie hair topper
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Pumpkin Pie + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + graham cracker crumbs + pumpkin pie drizzle
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Maple + house cinnamon dolce + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + cinnamon
Banana Salted Caramel Latte
Creme de banana + salted caramel + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + caramel drizzle
Caramel Butterscotch Latte
Caramel + butterscotch + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle
Fan Favorites
Andes Mint Mocha
Mocha + Creme De Menthe + espress + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle
Apple Pie Chai
Apple Pie Chai
Apple + house cinnamon dolce + chai + almond milk + cold foam + cinnamon
Arizona Chai
House Chai + vanilla + almond milk + cold foam
Bonfire Chai
House Chai + mocha + toasted marshmallow + whole milk + cold foam + mini marshmallows
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel + vanilla + espresso + whole milk
Cinnamon Rolle Latte
Caramel + house cinnamon dolce + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + cinnamon
Creme Brulee Latte
Caramel + english toffee + espresso + whole milk
Lava Lotus
Power Up Lotus + dragon fruit + blueberry + raspberry + lemonade + fresh strawberries
Lavendar Lemonade Lotus
Lemonade Lotus Energy + lavendar + lemonade
Salted Caramel Latte
Seahawk
Blue Lotus + green apple + blue raspberry + sprite
Sharknado
Blue Lotus + blue raspberry + sprite + shark gummies
Snickers Mocha
Caramel + Mocha + hazelnut + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle
Stargaze
Tara Tea
Black Tea + brown sugar cinnamon + cinnamon dolce + red hots. Enjoy this drink hot or iced!
The Signature
Caramel + vanilla + drip coffee + almond milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle
The Sunrise Lotus
Lemonade Lotus Energy + Strawberry + lemonade + fresh strawberries + lemon slice
Winter Wishes
Dasher
Vanilla + chai + almond milk + cold foam
Dancer
Caramel + butter pecan + espresso + whole milk +
Prancer
White mocha + italian eggnog + espresso + whole milk +
Vixen
Mocha + Creme De Menthe + espress + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle
Comet
White mocha + hazelnut + caramel + espresso + whole milk +
Cupid
Mocha + peppermint + espresso + whole milk +
Donner
Gingerbread + espresso + whole milk +
Blitzen
Bourbon Caramel + butterscotch + espresso + whole milk +
Rudolph
peppermint + hot chocolate + whipped cream + crushed peppermint
Cheermeister
SPRITE + blood orange + raspberry + cream
Yeti
Purple Lotus Energy + peppermint + lavender + soda water + coconut milk
Grinch
Green Apple Fruit Fusions + white lotus + soda water + whipped cream + green apple candy
Santa Claus
Pink Lotus Energy + White mocha + strawberry + soda water + whipped cream + strawberry candy topper
Cinnamon Sleigh Ride
cinnamon dolce + hazelnut + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + cinnamon
Minter Mocha
White Chocolate + creme de menthe + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + white chocolate drizzle + andes mints
Sweater Weather
white chocolate + irish cream + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + cinnamon
Winter Spice
maple + butter rum + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + nutmeg
Peppermint Affogato
Soda .Co
Love Shack
COKE + mango + peach + cream
Tutti Fruitti
COKE + vanilla + cherry + cream
Smooth Operator
ROOT BEER + vanilla + toasted marshmallow + cream
You Give Me Fever
ROOT BEER + caramel + vanilla + cream
Hey Jude
DIET COKE + SF chocolate + SF Black Cherry + cream
Betty Davis Eyes
SPRITE + lemonade + blue raspberry + cream
Sweet Caroline
SPRITE + vanilla + raspberry + cream
Sweet Cherry Pie
PIBB XTRA + cherry + bourbon caramel + cream
Uptown Girl
PIBB XTRA + peach + vanilla + cream
Two Sweet
PIBB XTRA + cupcake + strawberry puree + vanilla + cream
Create Your Own
Wednesday Drinks
Bosco Stix
Cookies
Donuts
Single Glazed Ring
Single Grand Slam Donut (Iced)
Single Out of the Park Donuts (candied)
Half Dozen Grand Slam Donuts (Iced)
Half Dozen Out of the Park Donuts (candied)
Half Dozen French Toast Poppers
Half Dozen Glazed Rings
Dozen Glazed Rings
Dozen Grand Slam Donuts (Iced)
Dozen Out of the Park Donuts (candied)
Flatbreads
Grab N Go
Pastries
Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel
Chocolate Croissant
Apple Strudel
Cinnamon Roll
1/2 dozen Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel
1/2 Dozen Chocolate Croissant
1/2 Dozen Apple Strudel
1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Roll
Dozen Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel
Dozen Chocolate Croissant
Dozen Apple Strudel
Dozen Cinnamon Roll
Wraps
Retail
Drinkware
Tea's
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a full service coffee shop with a big city vibe and a small town feel. Big flavors in a small cup! We offer Coffee, Tea, Lotus, Acai, salads, wraps, and flatbreads.
6 West Main Street, Casey, IL 62420