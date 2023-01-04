  • Home
Casey Coffee Company

No reviews yet

6 West Main Street

Casey, IL 62420

Order Again

Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso shots + water- a staple for any coffee lover. Available hot or iced.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.00+

Black Tea get it hot or iced

Breve Blast

Breve Blast

$5.50

Layered Vanilla Bean, Cream and our Signature Espresso.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Half house coffee + half milk

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Mocha with whole milk- add-ons and alternate milks available.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.50+

Espresso with frothed whole milk- add-ons and alternative milks available

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Our Chai Latte is made by steaming our Chai blend (infused with spices) + milk. Alternative milks + add ons available.

Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.25+

Italian Soda with Cream. Add any flavoring.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.25

2 oz of our signature hot espresso.

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Root Beer, Lemonade, Pibb Xtra, Sprite, Diet Coke, Coke

Frosted Cap

Frosted Cap

$5.25+

Our made in house frosted cap mix-blended to goodness with ice and your choice of add-ons & flavorings.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.00+

Green Tea Get it hot or iced!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate or choose our Frosted Hot Chocolate

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.50+

Hot or Iced House Blend (medium roast)

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Soda Water with flavor

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Latte with whole milk-add-ons and alternate milks available.

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$2.75+

Earl Gray, Peach Blossom (CF), Matcha, Chai, English Breakfast, .Co Remedy

Lotus Energy

Lotus Energy

$4.75+

Plant based energy that gives you steady energy without the crash

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha latte is our tea latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk. Enjoy hot or iced.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.25+

Shot of espresso in our house coffee. Available hot or iced and can add shots as desired.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.25+

Peach, Strawberry Banana, Pina Colada

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamer or Frosted Steamer

Water

Water

$0.75+

Iced Water

Cozy & Crisp Sips

Bumpkin Pumpkin Drip

Bumpkin Pumpkin Drip

$5.75+

Pumpkin Spice + vanilla + drip coffee + almond milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle

Campfire Mocha

Campfire Mocha

$7.00+

Caramel + Mocha + toasted marshmallow + espresso + whole milk + graham cracker crumbs + mini marshmallows + chocolate drizzle

Maple Nut Latte

Maple Nut Latte

$6.05+

Maple + hazelnut + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + nutmeg

Nutty Acorn Mocha

Nutty Acorn Mocha

$6.75+

White Mocha + hazelnut + creme de banana + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + nutmeg

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Spice + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + pumpkin pie spice

Woodland Latte

Woodland Latte

$6.00+

Bourbon Caramel + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + caramel drizzle

Candy Corn Cream Lotus

Candy Corn Cream Lotus

$6.00+

Candy corn + white lotus + super cream + soda water + whipped cream + candy corn

Pumpkin Patch Swirl Cap

Pumpkin Patch Swirl Cap

$7.75+

White Mocha + pumpkin pie + house frosted cap mix + whipped cream + white chocolate chips + pumpkin pie drizzle

Cashmere Pumpkin Chai

Cashmere Pumpkin Chai

$6.75+

Pumpkin Spice + vanilla + chai + almond milk + cold foam + pumpkin pie spice

Pink Ribbon

Pink Ribbon

$6.25+

Pink Lotus Energy + Super Cream + strawberry + orange + raspberry + soda water

Mary

Mary

$6.75+

Purple Lotus Energy + blackberry + blueberry + sprite + whipped cream + glitter + mary hair topper

Sarah

Sarah

$6.75+

White Lotus Energy + strawberry + peach + soda water + whipped cream + glitter + sarah hair topper

Winnie

Winnie

$7.00+

White Lotus Energy + green apple + SF caramel + soda water + caramel drizzle + whipped cream + glitter + winnie hair topper

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50+

Pumpkin Pie + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + graham cracker crumbs + pumpkin pie drizzle

Maple Cinnamon Latte

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00+

Maple + house cinnamon dolce + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + cinnamon

Banana Salted Caramel Latte

Banana Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Creme de banana + salted caramel + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + caramel drizzle

Caramel Butterscotch Latte

Caramel Butterscotch Latte

$6.00+

Caramel + butterscotch + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle

Fan Favorites

Andes Mint Mocha

Andes Mint Mocha

$6.00

Mocha + Creme De Menthe + espress + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle

Apple Pie Chai

Apple Pie Chai

Apple + house cinnamon dolce + chai + almond milk + cold foam + cinnamon

Arizona Chai

Arizona Chai

$6.00

House Chai + vanilla + almond milk + cold foam

Bonfire Chai

Bonfire Chai

$7.00

House Chai + mocha + toasted marshmallow + whole milk + cold foam + mini marshmallows

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Caramel + vanilla + espresso + whole milk

Cinnamon Rolle Latte

Cinnamon Rolle Latte

$6.00

Caramel + house cinnamon dolce + espresso + whole milk + cold foam + cinnamon

Creme Brulee Latte

Creme Brulee Latte

$5.25

Caramel + english toffee + espresso + whole milk

Lava Lotus

Lava Lotus

$6.60

Power Up Lotus + dragon fruit + blueberry + raspberry + lemonade + fresh strawberries

Lavendar Lemonade Lotus

Lavendar Lemonade Lotus

$5.50

Lemonade Lotus Energy + lavendar + lemonade

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

Seahawk

Seahawk

$5.50

Blue Lotus + green apple + blue raspberry + sprite

Sharknado

Sharknado

$5.50

Blue Lotus + blue raspberry + sprite + shark gummies

Snickers Mocha

Snickers Mocha

$6.75

Caramel + Mocha + hazelnut + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle

The Signature

The Signature

$5.25

Caramel + vanilla + drip coffee + almond milk + cold foam + caramel drizzle

The Sunrise Lotus

The Sunrise Lotus

$5.50

Lemonade Lotus Energy + Strawberry + lemonade + fresh strawberries + lemon slice

Winter Wishes

Dasher

Dasher

$6.00+

Vanilla + chai + almond milk + cold foam

Dancer

Dancer

$6.75+

Caramel + butter pecan + espresso + whole milk +

Prancer

Prancer

$6.75+Out of stock

White mocha + italian eggnog + espresso + whole milk +

Vixen

Vixen

$6.00+

Mocha + Creme De Menthe + espress + whole milk + whipped cream + chocolate drizzle

Comet

Comet

$6.75+

White mocha + hazelnut + caramel + espresso + whole milk +

Cupid

Cupid

$7.00+

Mocha + peppermint + espresso + whole milk +

Donner

Donner

$6.00+

Gingerbread + espresso + whole milk +

Blitzen

Blitzen

$6.00+

Bourbon Caramel + butterscotch + espresso + whole milk +

Rudolph

Rudolph

$5.50+

peppermint + hot chocolate + whipped cream + crushed peppermint

Cheermeister

Cheermeister

$4.50+

SPRITE + blood orange + raspberry + cream

Yeti

Yeti

$6.50+

Purple Lotus Energy + peppermint + lavender + soda water + coconut milk

Grinch

Grinch

$7.00+

Green Apple Fruit Fusions + white lotus + soda water + whipped cream + green apple candy

Santa Claus

Santa Claus

$7.00+

Pink Lotus Energy + White mocha + strawberry + soda water + whipped cream + strawberry candy topper

Cinnamon Sleigh Ride

Cinnamon Sleigh Ride

$6.75+

cinnamon dolce + hazelnut + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + cinnamon

Minter Mocha

Minter Mocha

$6.75+

White Chocolate + creme de menthe + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + white chocolate drizzle + andes mints

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$6.75+

white chocolate + irish cream + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + cinnamon

Winter Spice

Winter Spice

$6.75+

maple + butter rum + cinnamon + espresso + whole milk + whipped cream + nutmeg

Peppermint Affogato

Peppermint Affogato

$5.75

Soda .Co

Love Shack

Love Shack

$4.50

COKE + mango + peach + cream

Tutti Fruitti

Tutti Fruitti

$4.50

COKE + vanilla + cherry + cream

Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator

$4.50

ROOT BEER + vanilla + toasted marshmallow + cream

You Give Me Fever

You Give Me Fever

$4.50

ROOT BEER + caramel + vanilla + cream

Hey Jude

Hey Jude

$4.50

DIET COKE + SF chocolate + SF Black Cherry + cream

Betty Davis Eyes

Betty Davis Eyes

$4.50

SPRITE + lemonade + blue raspberry + cream

Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline

$4.50

SPRITE + vanilla + raspberry + cream

Sweet Cherry Pie

Sweet Cherry Pie

$4.50

PIBB XTRA + cherry + bourbon caramel + cream

Uptown Girl

Uptown Girl

$4.50

PIBB XTRA + peach + vanilla + cream

Two Sweet

Two Sweet

$4.50

PIBB XTRA + cupcake + strawberry puree + vanilla + cream

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$4.50

Wednesday Drinks

Bagels

Plain

$4.50

Whole Wheat

$4.50

Blueberry

$4.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$4.50

Everything

$4.50

Bakery

Cake in Jar

$6.00

banana chip muffins

$4.00

.Co Creation

$5.00

Donut Pops

$3.50

Bosco Stix

1 Cheese

$1.75

1 Pepperoni

$1.75

2 Cheese

$3.50

2 pepperoni

$3.50

3 Cheese

$5.25

3 pepperoni

$5.25

4 Cheese

$7.00

4 pepperoni

$7.00

Bowls

Acai

$7.00

Oatmeal

$5.25

Yogurt

$3.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Iced Molasses

$3.00

Iced Sugar

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Oatmeal Scotchie

$3.00Out of stock

Peppermint Brownie

$3.00

Sugar

$3.00Out of stock

Donuts

Single Glazed Ring

$1.00

Single Grand Slam Donut (Iced)

$1.50

Single Out of the Park Donuts (candied)

$2.00

Half Dozen Grand Slam Donuts (Iced)

$8.25

Half Dozen Out of the Park Donuts (candied)

$12.00

Half Dozen French Toast Poppers

$4.75

Half Dozen Glazed Rings

$6.00

Dozen Glazed Rings

$10.00

Dozen Grand Slam Donuts (Iced)

$16.50

Dozen Out of the Park Donuts (candied)

$21.00

Flatbreads

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.50

4 Cheese

$7.50

Grab N Go

Milk

$2.50

Protein Shakes

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.25

Voss Water

$2.50

Charcutable

$6.00

Protein Pack

$6.00Out of stock

Fruitable

$5.00Out of stock

Energy Bites

$3.00

Boiled Eggs

$1.00Out of stock

Caramel Apples

$5.00Out of stock

.Co to Go

$5.00

Pastries

Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Apple Strudel

$2.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel

$16.50

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Croissant

$16.50

1/2 Dozen Apple Strudel

$16.50

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Roll

$24.00

Dozen Strawberry Cream Cheese Strudel

$30.25

Dozen Chocolate Croissant

$30.25

Dozen Apple Strudel

$30.25

Dozen Cinnamon Roll

$44.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Creamy Spinach

$8.50Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$8.50Out of stock

Retail

Adidas Hat

$30.00

Regular Hat

$25.00

Candles

$15.00

Coffee Beans

House Cinnamon Dulce

$8.00

House Granola

$8.00

Local Honey

$10.00

Monthly Boxes

$45.00

Vinyl Coffee .Co Stickers

$2.50

Apperal

t-shirt

$20.00

long sleeve t-shirt

$22.00

crew neck sweatshirt

$26.00

hoodie

$28.00

Drinkware

Black Ello Magnet

$35.00

Campfire

$20.00Out of stock

Concrete Coffee Mug

$8.00

Glass Soda

$10.00

Glass Soda w/ Lid and Straw

$15.00

Glass Water

$20.00

Pottery

$29.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Tea's

Masala Chai

$29.25

Green Tea

$39.50

Black Tea

$35.10

Sweet Matcha

$70.00

Chamomile

$17.50

Peach Blossom

$24.50

English Breakfast

$29.25

Earl Grey

$31.85

retail drinks and sauces

1/2 n 1/2

$4.50

almond butter

$7.00

gallon tea

$10.00

Gallon whole milk

$5.00

heavy whipping cream

$7.30

Monin Caramel

$24.00

Torani drizzle

$10.00

Torani syrup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service coffee shop with a big city vibe and a small town feel. Big flavors in a small cup! We offer Coffee, Tea, Lotus, Acai, salads, wraps, and flatbreads.

Website

Location

6 West Main Street, Casey, IL 62420

Directions

