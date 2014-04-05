- Home
Casey's Restaurant 77 Washington Ave
No reviews yet
77 Washington Avenue
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Soups
Salads
Appetizer
Calamari
fried calamari, banana cherry peppers, Thai chili glaze
Pork Belly sliders
crispy pork belly, Asian slaw, sweet and spicy sauce
Rueben eggrolls
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, eggrolls, served with a side of housemade thousand island
teriyaki beef
Teriyaki beef tips, crostini, crispy onion straws with a balsamic glaze
Greens and beans
Escarole, white beans, parmesan and garlic broth
steamers
Steamed clams in butter garlic sauce
spinach dip wontons
Spinach stuffed wontons, avacado sour cream, tomato salsa
crab cakes
Seared lump crab cakes, sricha and old bay aioli
Chicken wings
mild, hot, garlic parm, whiskey BBQ, Thai chili served with house bleu cheese or ranch. Add $2 for all drums or all flats
seafood board
Fried calamari, clams casino, shrimp cocktail, crab and corn dip
Chicken Entree
Chicken Francaise
Egg battered chicken, sauteed spinach, jasmine rice in a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with rigatoni
hazelnut chicken
Hazelnut encrusted chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted potato and an orange hazelnut cream sauce
chicken riggies
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, cherry and banana peppers, rigatoni and mozzarella in a spicy tomato vodka cream sauce
Chicken & Broccoli
Pasta Special
Dijon Chicken
Chicken Sorrento
Vegetarian
Sambucca ravioli
Sauteed house vegetables, spinach and cheese ravioli in a sambuca tomato cream sauce
eggplant rollatini
Fried eggplant rolled with ricotta, fresh spinach and basil, topped with mozzarella, roasted red peppers and sauce over rigatoni
Mushroom Napoleon
Portobello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, gorgenzola cheese, parmesan polenta cake and balsamic glaze
Seafood
Salmon
Seared salmon, jasmine rice, house vegetables with choice of Dublin sauce~ Jalepeno honey glaze
Haddock Francaise
Egg battered haddock, sauteed spinach, jasmine rice in a lemon butter sauce
Kiwi Scallops
Sauteed scallops, crispy potatoes, house vegetables, kiwi and honey dijon glaze
Tuscan Salmon
Thai Scallops
Dill Salmon
Shrimp Scampi
Swordfish Special
Beef
NY Strip
Accompanied by roasted potato, house vegetables and garlic butter
Ribeye
Accompanied by roasted potato, house vegetables and garlic butter
Philly Pasta
Teriyaki steak tips, cherry and bell peppers, onions, asiago cheese, rigatoni in a light demi cream sauce
Stuffed Strip
New York strip, crabmeat stuffing, bourbon honey glaze, Cajun lime shrimp, sauteed spinach and roasted potato
Eddie Ribeye Special
Sandwiches
Rueben
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russina dressing on grilled rye
Fish Fry Sandwich
Fried haddock, toasted roll with tarter sauce and cocktail sauce
Classic American Burger
Seared burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll
Mushroom Asiago Burger
Seared burger, sauteed mushrooms, asiago cheese on a brioche roll
Hot Turkey
Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken
Desserts
Apple Crisp
homemade apple crisp , with salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and candied walnuts
Deep fried oreos
Perfectly golden fried, served with peanut butter and chocoloate sauce and whipped cream
cheesecake
We have plain and also flavor of the day
strawberry shortcake
Angel food cake, fresh strawberries, vanilla icing, whipped cream and strawberry crunch
Chocolate mousse
Homemade and topped with whipped cream
Kids
Lunch
Lunch Starters
Lunch Burgers
Lunch Salad
Caseys Classic
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, cheddar, croutons over spring mix
Caprese
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, fresh basil, avacado puree and balsamic glaze
Greek
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, olives and feta over spring mix
spinach
Bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, egg and bleu cheese
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved asiago with a house made caesar dressing
Lunch Sandwich
The Club
Turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon. Triple decker on white bread
French Dip
Sliced roast beef in au jus with swiss on a crispy baguette
Philly Cheese Steak
thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions, hot peppers, american cheese on a baguette
Casey Steak Sandwich
Roast beef, red onions, swiss, horseradish, russian dressing on a brioche roll
Tuscany Chicken
Oven roasted chicken, tomato, spinach, roasted red peppers with garlic aioli on a baguette
Spicy Chicken
Cajun grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, sriracha aioli on a baguette
Portobello Mushroom
Grilled portobello, zucchini, yellow squash, bleu cheese with a balsamic glaze on brioche roll
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon, tzatziki, cucumber, spring mix on a baguette
Fish Fry Sandwich
Fried haddock, toasted roll with tarter sauce and cocktail sauce
Rueben
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russina dressing on grilled rye
Fish Sandwitch
Tuna Sub
Meatloaf Sand
Blt
Chicken Pesto
Lunch Entree
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, served over rigatoni
Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served over rigatoni with a pesto sauce
Baked Haddock
Garlic butter, baked haddock, New England style breadcrumbs served with a vegetable medley
Meatloaf
2 FOR $70
2 FOR $70 APPS
2 FOR 70 ENTREES
2 FOR 70 DESSERTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
