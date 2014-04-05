Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casey's Restaurant 77 Washington Ave

review star

No reviews yet

77 Washington Avenue

Rensselaer, NY 12144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Split Pea Soup with Ham

$7.00

Soup Of The Day* Cup

$5.00

Soup Of Day* Bowl

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder * Cup

$5.00

Salads

Caseys Classic

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, cheddar, croutons over spring mix

Greek

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, olives and feta over spring mix

Caprese

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, fresh basil, avacado puree and balsamic glaze

Appetizer

Calamari

$14.00

fried calamari, banana cherry peppers, Thai chili glaze

Pork Belly sliders

$14.00

crispy pork belly, Asian slaw, sweet and spicy sauce

Rueben eggrolls

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, eggrolls, served with a side of housemade thousand island

teriyaki beef

$14.00

Teriyaki beef tips, crostini, crispy onion straws with a balsamic glaze

Greens and beans

$13.00

Escarole, white beans, parmesan and garlic broth

steamers

$16.00

Steamed clams in butter garlic sauce

spinach dip wontons

$13.00

Spinach stuffed wontons, avacado sour cream, tomato salsa

crab cakes

$15.00

Seared lump crab cakes, sricha and old bay aioli

Chicken wings

$15.00

mild, hot, garlic parm, whiskey BBQ, Thai chili served with house bleu cheese or ranch. Add $2 for all drums or all flats

seafood board

$18.00

Fried calamari, clams casino, shrimp cocktail, crab and corn dip

Chicken Entree

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

Egg battered chicken, sauteed spinach, jasmine rice in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with rigatoni

hazelnut chicken

$25.00

Hazelnut encrusted chicken, sauteed spinach, roasted potato and an orange hazelnut cream sauce

chicken riggies

$24.00

Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, cherry and banana peppers, rigatoni and mozzarella in a spicy tomato vodka cream sauce

Chicken & Broccoli

$25.00

Pasta Special

$25.00

Dijon Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Sorrento

$25.00

Vegetarian

Sambucca ravioli

$24.00

Sauteed house vegetables, spinach and cheese ravioli in a sambuca tomato cream sauce

eggplant rollatini

$24.00

Fried eggplant rolled with ricotta, fresh spinach and basil, topped with mozzarella, roasted red peppers and sauce over rigatoni

Mushroom Napoleon

$23.00

Portobello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, gorgenzola cheese, parmesan polenta cake and balsamic glaze

Seafood

Salmon

$25.00

Seared salmon, jasmine rice, house vegetables with choice of Dublin sauce~ Jalepeno honey glaze

Haddock Francaise

$25.00

Egg battered haddock, sauteed spinach, jasmine rice in a lemon butter sauce

Kiwi Scallops

$28.00

Sauteed scallops, crispy potatoes, house vegetables, kiwi and honey dijon glaze

Tuscan Salmon

$26.00

Thai Scallops

$29.00

Dill Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Swordfish Special

$26.00

Beef

NY Strip

$29.00

Accompanied by roasted potato, house vegetables and garlic butter

Ribeye

$31.00

Accompanied by roasted potato, house vegetables and garlic butter

Philly Pasta

$27.00

Teriyaki steak tips, cherry and bell peppers, onions, asiago cheese, rigatoni in a light demi cream sauce

Stuffed Strip

$33.00

New York strip, crabmeat stuffing, bourbon honey glaze, Cajun lime shrimp, sauteed spinach and roasted potato

Eddie Ribeye Special

$33.00

Sandwiches

Rueben

$15.00

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russina dressing on grilled rye

Fish Fry Sandwich

$14.00

Fried haddock, toasted roll with tarter sauce and cocktail sauce

Classic American Burger

$15.00

Seared burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll

Mushroom Asiago Burger

$15.00

Seared burger, sauteed mushrooms, asiago cheese on a brioche roll

Hot Turkey

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.00

homemade apple crisp , with salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and candied walnuts

Deep fried oreos

$8.00

Perfectly golden fried, served with peanut butter and chocoloate sauce and whipped cream

cheesecake

$8.00

We have plain and also flavor of the day

strawberry shortcake

$8.00

Angel food cake, fresh strawberries, vanilla icing, whipped cream and strawberry crunch

Chocolate mousse

$8.00

Homemade and topped with whipped cream

Kids

Kids pasta

$8.00

Served with choice of buuter or sauce

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.00

served with French fries, bbq or ranch

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Served with French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with French fries

Sides

French Fries

Rigatoni

Rice

Side Salad

Potatoes

Veggie Of The Day

Spinach

N/a Beverages

N/a Bev

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Club soda

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Saratoga Water

Bottled Rootbeer

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lunch

Lunch Starters

crab cakes

$15.00

Seared lump crab cakes, sriracha remoulade

crab cakes

$15.00

Seared lump crab cakes, sricha and old bay aioli

Greens and beans

$13.00

Escarole, white beans, parmesan and garlic broth

Lunch Burgers

Classic American Burger

$15.00

Seared burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll

Mushroom Asiago Burger

$15.00

Seared burger, sauteed mushrooms, asiago cheese on a brioche roll

Bacon Cheddar

$16.00

Seared burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll

Lunch Salad

Caseys Classic

$13.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, cheddar, croutons over spring mix

Caprese

$12.00

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, fresh basil, avacado puree and balsamic glaze

Greek

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, olives and feta over spring mix

spinach

$13.00

Bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, egg and bleu cheese

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved asiago with a house made caesar dressing

Lunch Sandwich

The Club

$15.00

Turkey or roast beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon. Triple decker on white bread

French Dip

$16.00

Sliced roast beef in au jus with swiss on a crispy baguette

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions, hot peppers, american cheese on a baguette

Casey Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Roast beef, red onions, swiss, horseradish, russian dressing on a brioche roll

Tuscany Chicken

$14.00

Oven roasted chicken, tomato, spinach, roasted red peppers with garlic aioli on a baguette

Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Cajun grilled chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, sriracha aioli on a baguette

Portobello Mushroom

$13.00

Grilled portobello, zucchini, yellow squash, bleu cheese with a balsamic glaze on brioche roll

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled salmon, tzatziki, cucumber, spring mix on a baguette

Fish Fry Sandwich

$14.00

Fried haddock, toasted roll with tarter sauce and cocktail sauce

Rueben

$14.00

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russina dressing on grilled rye

Fish Sandwitch

$12.00

Tuna Sub

$11.00

Meatloaf Sand

$10.00

Blt

$10.00

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Lunch Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, served over rigatoni

Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, served over rigatoni with a pesto sauce

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Garlic butter, baked haddock, New England style breadcrumbs served with a vegetable medley

Meatloaf

$12.00

2 FOR $70

2 FOR $70 APPS

2 FOR $70 CALAMARI

2 FOR $70 PORK BELLY SLIDERS

2 FOR $70 REUBEN EGGROLLS

2 FOR $70 SPINACH DIP WONTONS

2 FOR $70 CAPRESE

2 FOR 70 ENTREES

2 FOR $70 CHICKEN PARM

2 FOR $70 HAZLENUT CHICKEN

2 FOR $70 CHICKEN FRANCAISE

2 FOR $70 SALMON

2 FOR $70 CHICKEN RIGGIES

2 FOR $70 EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

2 FOR $70 MUSHROOM ASIAGO BURGER

2 FOR $70 PHILLY PASTA

2 FOR $70 CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

MIX GRILL

2 FOR 70 DESSERTS

CHOCHOLATE MOUSSE

DEEP FRIEDE OREOS

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

77 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Primrose Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
677 Broadway Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
The Cloud Albany - 55 Columbia street
orange star4.5 • 14
55 Columbia street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Wizard Burger - 76 N. Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
74 North Pearl Street Albany, NY 12204
View restaurantnext
677 Prime
orange starNo Reviews
677 Broadway Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
The Olde English - 683 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
683 Broadway Albany, NY 12204
View restaurantnext
The Skinny Pancake - Albany - 1 Steuben Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Steuben Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rensselaer

16 Handles - East Greenbush
orange star4.7 • 186
593 N Greenbush Road Rensselaer, NY 12144
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie's - Rensselaer
orange star4.0 • 18
150 Columbia Turnpike Rensselaer, NY 12144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rensselaer
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston