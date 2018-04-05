- Home
795 Reviews
$
149 River Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Popular Items
Entrees
SPECIAL - Tempeh Caesar Wrap
green leaf lettuce, tahini caesar dressing, sundried tomato, avocado, chickpeas, roasted tempeh
SPECIAL - Blackened Tofu Sandwich
topped with coleslaw, banana pepper, tomato, and cajun remoulade on a baguette
Nachos (GF)
Tortilla chips, house-made chili, cashew cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, & black olives
Jackfruit Nachos (GF)
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion, & pickled red onion
Burrito Bowl (GF)
Brown rice, black beans, sautéed kale, sweet potato, tofu, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, sriracha aioli drizzle
Meatball Bowl (GF)
Large portion of garlickly kale topped with house made meatballs, marinara, and cashew cheese
Buffalo Bowl (GF)
Brown rice, sautéed garlicky kale, buffalo tofu, pinto beans, shredded carrots, dill ranch and sliced avocado
Thai Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Salad
Full sweet potato topped peanut sauce, crispy carrots, cilantro, green onion, cabbage, & sriracha
Thai Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Soup
Full sweet potato topped peanut sauce, crispy carrots, cilantro, green onion, cabbage, & sriracha
Cashew House Salad
Organic spring mix, carrot, cucumber, chickpeas, tomato, sprouts, feta, & croutons.
Southwest Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Soup
Full sweet potato topped with cashew cheese, black beans, corn, sour cream, cilantro, & green onion
Southwest Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Salad
Full sweet potato topped with cashew cheese, black beans, corn, sour cream, cilantro, & green onion
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, chickpea, sundried tomato tossed in tahini caesar dressing. With avocado slices, parmesan, and croutons.
Veggie Plate w/ 3 Sides
Veggie Plate w/ 4 Sides
Handhelds & Burgers
Meatball Sub
House-made, gluten-free meatballs made of quinoa, mushrooms, and walnuts. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with marinara and cashew cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
sliced seitan with grilled mushrooms, onion, and peppers. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with cashew cheese
Jackfruit Sandwich
Jackfruit BBQ topped with cashew cheese, green onion, pickled red onion, and coleslaw. Served on a wheat bun.
Jackfruit Tacos
3 corn tortilla with jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, green onion, pickled red onion, and coleslaw
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
Chorizo Burrito
Grilled burrito filled with BeHive chorizo, tater tots, cashew cheese, avocado, and cilantro
Beet Burger
House-made, gluten free patty made of beets, lentils, & brown rice. Served on a wheat bun and topped with spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, and tomato
Beyond Burger
Beyond burger patty served on a wheat bun. Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles
Impossible Burger
Impossible burger patty served on a wheat bun. Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles
Kids Menu
Sides
Traditional Stuffing
Mac n’ Cheese
Chili Mac
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Side Cashew Salad
Garlicky Kale
Cup 3 Bean Soup
Cup Chili
Chips & Cashew Cheese
1/2 Southwest Sweet Potato
1/2 Thai Sweet Potato
Fruit
Tots
Bowl 3 Bean Soup
Bowl Chili
Basket Of Chips
Full Bag Of Chips
Veggie Plate w/3 Sides
Veggie Plate w/4 Sides
Extras
Cashew Cheese - 2oz
Cashew Cheese - 4oz
Cole Slaw - 2oz
Cole Slaw - 4oz
Dill Ranch - 2oz
Dill Ranch - 4oz
Honey Mustard - 2oz
Honey Mustard - 4oz
Lemony Vinaigrette - 2oz
Lemony Vinaigrette - 4oz
Marinara - 4 oz
Veganaise - 2oz
Peanut Sauce - 2oz
Peanut sauce - 4oz
2oz Pickles
Salsa - 2oz
Sour Cream - 2oz
Spicy Aioli - 2oz
Tahini Caesar - 2oz
Tahini Caesar - 4oz
Side Jackfruit BBQ - 4oz
Side Chili - 4oz
Salsa 4oz
Desserts
Donut (GF) - Strawberry
Donut - Blueberry
Donut - Lemon
Donut (GF) - Chocolate Sprinkle
Donut (GF) - French Toast
Donut (GF) - Matcha
Donut (GF) - S'mores
Donut (GF) - Powdered With Raspberry
Donut (GF) - Chocolate Coconut
Donut (GF) - Cinnamon Sugar
Donut (GF) - Maple Marshmallow
Donut (GF) - Maple Coconut
Choco Chip Cookie (GF)
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)
Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
White Chocolate Pecan Blondie (GF)
Avocado Black Bean Brownie (GF)
Poppytons Strawberry Cheesecake (GF)
Poppytons Classic Cheesecake (GF)
(GF) Red Velvet Cupcake
(GF) Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cupcake
(GF) Cookie Dough Cupcake
Cookies & Cream Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
German Chocolate Cupcake
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla Strawberry Cupcake
Blueberries & Cream Cupcake
Mocha Cupcake
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcake
Mini Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Strawberry Cake Slice
Unsweetened Iced Teas
Yerba Mate / Ottos / Kombucha
Cold Drinks
Dr. Browns - Ginger Ale
Dr Browns - Cream Soda
Dr Browns - Rootbeer
Phocus - Grapefruit
Phocus - Blood Orange
Phocus - Cucumber
Lacroix Sparkling Water
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Watermelon
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Lemon Lime
Waterloo Sparkling Water - Grapefruit
Zevia Cola
Coconut Water - 11oz
Essentia Water Bottle - 20oz
Crystal Geyser Bottled Water
Large Coke Glass Bottle
Natalies LEMONADE
Almond Iced Chai
Soy Iced Chai
Oat Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Hot Drinks
Kids Drinks
Grab n Go
REBEL CHEESE - Colby Jack
REBEL CHEESE - Smoked Cheddar
REBEL CHEESE - Fresh Blue
REBEL CHEESE - Brie
REBEL CHEESE - Gruyere
REBEL CHEESE - Honee Pistachio Chevre
REBEL CHEESE - Tomato & Herb Fromage
Buffalo "Chicken" Salad 8 oz
16oz Cashew Cheese
Buffalo "Chicken" Salad 16oz
8oz "Chicken" Salad
8oz Cashew Cheese
Parmesan
Feta
BeHive Seitan Pepperoni
BeHive Seitan Slices
BeHive Seitan Filets
BeHive Chorizo
Frooze Balls
Louisville Jerky
Primal Strips
Pig Out Pigless Pork Rinds - Texas BBQ
Hella Hot Crunchies
Sea Salt Crunchies
Hoff Sauce
"Chicken" Salad 16oz
16oz Chorizo Mac & Cheese
BBQ Jackfruit 8oz
BBQ Jackfruit 16oz
Loaded Chorizo Dip 16oz
Loaded Chorizo Dip 8oz
Pimento Cheese 16oz
Pimento Cheese - 8oz
8oz Dill Ranch
16oz Jackfruit BBQ
16oz Dill Ranch
Cashew is a plant based vegan restaurant in Chattanooga, TN.
149 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405