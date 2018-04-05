Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Bakeries

Cashew

795 Reviews

$

149 River Street

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Bowl (GF)
Impossible Burger
Philly Cheesesteak

Entrees

SPECIAL - Tempeh Caesar Wrap

$15.00

green leaf lettuce, tahini caesar dressing, sundried tomato, avocado, chickpeas, roasted tempeh

SPECIAL - Blackened Tofu Sandwich

$15.00

topped with coleslaw, banana pepper, tomato, and cajun remoulade on a baguette

Nachos (GF)

$12.00

Tortilla chips, house-made chili, cashew cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, & black olives

Jackfruit Nachos (GF)

$13.00

Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion, & pickled red onion

Burrito Bowl (GF)

$13.00

Brown rice, black beans, sautéed kale, sweet potato, tofu, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, sriracha aioli drizzle

Meatball Bowl (GF)

$13.00

Large portion of garlickly kale topped with house made meatballs, marinara, and cashew cheese

Buffalo Bowl (GF)

$13.00

Brown rice, sautéed garlicky kale, buffalo tofu, pinto beans, shredded carrots, dill ranch and sliced avocado

Thai Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Salad

$12.00

Full sweet potato topped peanut sauce, crispy carrots, cilantro, green onion, cabbage, & sriracha

Thai Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Soup

$12.00

Full sweet potato topped peanut sauce, crispy carrots, cilantro, green onion, cabbage, & sriracha

Cashew House Salad

$12.00

Organic spring mix, carrot, cucumber, chickpeas, tomato, sprouts, feta, & croutons.

Southwest Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Soup

$12.00

Full sweet potato topped with cashew cheese, black beans, corn, sour cream, cilantro, & green onion

Southwest Loaded Sweet Potato (GF) w/Salad

$12.00

Full sweet potato topped with cashew cheese, black beans, corn, sour cream, cilantro, & green onion

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale, chickpea, sundried tomato tossed in tahini caesar dressing. With avocado slices, parmesan, and croutons.

Veggie Plate w/ 3 Sides

$12.00

Veggie Plate w/ 4 Sides

$16.00

Handhelds & Burgers

Meatball Sub

$12.00

House-made, gluten-free meatballs made of quinoa, mushrooms, and walnuts. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with marinara and cashew cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

sliced seitan with grilled mushrooms, onion, and peppers. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with cashew cheese

Jackfruit Sandwich

$12.00

Jackfruit BBQ topped with cashew cheese, green onion, pickled red onion, and coleslaw. Served on a wheat bun.

Jackfruit Tacos

$12.00

3 corn tortilla with jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, green onion, pickled red onion, and coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Grilled burrito filled with BeHive chorizo, tater tots, cashew cheese, avocado, and cilantro

Beet Burger

$12.00

House-made, gluten free patty made of beets, lentils, & brown rice. Served on a wheat bun and topped with spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, and tomato

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond burger patty served on a wheat bun. Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Impossible burger patty served on a wheat bun. Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n’ Cheese

$6.00

Kids 1/2 Southwest Sweet Potato

$6.00

Kids Veggie Chili Dog

$7.00

Kids Two Meatball Sliders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Traditional Stuffing

$4.50

Mac n’ Cheese

$4.50

Chili Mac

$4.50

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Cashew Salad

$4.50

Garlicky Kale

$4.50

Cup 3 Bean Soup

$4.50

Cup Chili

$4.50

Chips & Cashew Cheese

$4.50

1/2 Southwest Sweet Potato

$4.50

1/2 Thai Sweet Potato

$4.50

Fruit

$4.50

Tots

$4.50

Bowl 3 Bean Soup

$8.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Basket Of Chips

$1.25

Full Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Veggie Plate w/3 Sides

$12.00

Veggie Plate w/4 Sides

$16.00

Extras

Cashew Cheese - 2oz

$1.75

Cashew Cheese - 4oz

$3.50

Cole Slaw - 2oz

$1.00

Cole Slaw - 4oz

$2.00

Dill Ranch - 2oz

$1.00

Dill Ranch - 4oz

$2.00

Honey Mustard - 2oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard - 4oz

$2.00

Lemony Vinaigrette - 2oz

$1.00

Lemony Vinaigrette - 4oz

$2.00

Marinara - 4 oz

$1.65

Veganaise - 2oz

$0.75

Peanut Sauce - 2oz

$1.25

Peanut sauce - 4oz

$2.50

2oz Pickles

$0.75

Salsa - 2oz

$0.60

Sour Cream - 2oz

$1.25

Spicy Aioli - 2oz

$1.00

Tahini Caesar - 2oz

$1.00

Tahini Caesar - 4oz

$2.00

Side Jackfruit BBQ - 4oz

$3.50

Side Chili - 4oz

$2.25

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Desserts

Donut (GF) - Strawberry

$3.00

Donut - Blueberry

$3.00

Donut - Lemon

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Chocolate Sprinkle

$3.00Out of stock

Donut (GF) - French Toast

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Matcha

$3.00

Donut (GF) - S'mores

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Powdered With Raspberry

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Chocolate Coconut

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Cinnamon Sugar

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Maple Marshmallow

$3.00

Donut (GF) - Maple Coconut

$3.00

Choco Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$3.00

Oreo Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.50

White Chocolate Pecan Blondie (GF)

$4.00

Avocado Black Bean Brownie (GF)

$4.00

Poppytons Strawberry Cheesecake (GF)

$9.50

Poppytons Classic Cheesecake (GF)

$9.50

(GF) Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.50

(GF) Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cupcake

$6.50

(GF) Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.50

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$6.00

German Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$6.00

Vanilla Strawberry Cupcake

$6.00

Blueberries & Cream Cupcake

$6.00

Mocha Cupcake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcake

$5.50

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Strawberry Cake Slice

$8.00

Unsweetened Iced Teas

Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Black Orange Tea

$2.50

Mint Green Tea

$2.50

Yerba Mate / Ottos / Kombucha

Orange Exuberance

$4.00

Bluephoria

$4.00

GT's CBD Pineapple Turmeric

$6.50

GT's CBD Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Walker Bros Kombucha Can

$5.50

Otto CBD Pear Rhubarb

$6.00

Otto CBD Hopped Apple

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Dr. Browns - Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr Browns - Cream Soda

$2.50

Dr Browns - Rootbeer

$2.50

Phocus - Grapefruit

$2.50

Phocus - Blood Orange

$2.50

Phocus - Cucumber

$2.50

Lacroix Sparkling Water

$1.75

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Watermelon

$1.75

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Lemon Lime

$1.75

Waterloo Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$1.75

Zevia Cola

$2.50

Coconut Water - 11oz

$3.00

Essentia Water Bottle - 20oz

$2.50

Crystal Geyser Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Coke Glass Bottle

$3.00

Natalies LEMONADE

$4.00

Almond Iced Chai

$5.00

Soy Iced Chai

$5.00

Oat Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Drinks

English Breakfast

$2.50

Lemon Ginger

$2.50

Egyptian Licorice Mint

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Mint Tea

$2.50

Dandelion Spice Detox

$2.50

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

Constant Comment

$2.50

Relaxing tea

$2.50

Hot Velo Coffee

$3.00

Almond Hot Chai

$5.00

Oat Hot Chai

$5.00

Soy Hot Chai

$5.00

On Draft

11 oz Walker Bros Kombucha

$5.00

16 oz Walker Bros Kombucha

$6.50

Kids Drinks

Soy Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Smoothies

Tropi-licious Smoothie

$9.00

Berry-licious Smoothie

$9.00

Grab n Go

REBEL CHEESE - Colby Jack

$13.89

REBEL CHEESE - Smoked Cheddar

$13.89

REBEL CHEESE - Fresh Blue

$19.89

REBEL CHEESE - Brie

$19.89

REBEL CHEESE - Gruyere

$13.89

REBEL CHEESE - Honee Pistachio Chevre

$15.89

REBEL CHEESE - Tomato & Herb Fromage

$19.89Out of stock

Buffalo "Chicken" Salad 8 oz

$7.00

16oz Cashew Cheese

$13.00

Buffalo "Chicken" Salad 16oz

$13.75Out of stock

8oz "Chicken" Salad

$7.00

8oz Cashew Cheese

$6.50

Parmesan

$6.00

Feta

$6.00

BeHive Seitan Pepperoni

$8.00

BeHive Seitan Slices

$8.00

BeHive Seitan Filets

$8.00

BeHive Chorizo

$8.00

Frooze Balls

$2.95

Louisville Jerky

$6.99

Primal Strips

$1.99

Pig Out Pigless Pork Rinds - Texas BBQ

$4.50

Hella Hot Crunchies

$4.50

Sea Salt Crunchies

$4.50

Hoff Sauce

$9.50

"Chicken" Salad 16oz

$13.75Out of stock

16oz Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

BBQ Jackfruit 8oz

$5.50Out of stock

BBQ Jackfruit 16oz

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded Chorizo Dip 16oz

$13.00Out of stock

Loaded Chorizo Dip 8oz

$6.50Out of stock

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$15.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese - 8oz

$7.50Out of stock

8oz Dill Ranch

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Jackfruit BBQ

$12.00Out of stock

16oz Dill Ranch

$10.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Cashew is a plant based vegan restaurant in Chattanooga, TN.

Website

Location

149 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

Cashew image
Cashew image
Cashew image
Cashew image

