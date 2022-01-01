A map showing the location of Casino and BarView gallery

Casino and Bar

1801 Majestic LN

Billings, MT 59102

Beer

Coors Light

$3.00

One Night Stand Blonde

$4.00

Street Fight

$4.00

Helio

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bent Nail IPA

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cold Smoke

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Fat Tire

$3.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Moose Drool

$3.00

O'douls

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$2.00

Bent Nail

$4.00

Dragon's Breath

$4.00

Water Works Berry

$4.00

Water Works Tropical

$4.00

Wine

Copper Ridge Merlot (B)

$15.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet (B)

$15.00

Black Box Cabernet (G)

$5.00

Barefoot Brut (B)

$5.00

Cook's Sparkling (B)

$19.00

Copper Ridge White Zin (B)

$15.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay (B)

$15.00

Line 39 Chardonnay (B)

$15.00

Black Box Chardonay

$5.00

Liquor

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Dr Menthol

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Macallan 12

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

The Balvenie

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Macallan 12

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

George Dickel Rye

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Caesar

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Crown Blaster

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Red Headed $#%@

$6.00

Special

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1801 Majestic LN, Billings, MT 59102

