Casino M8trix 1887 Matrix Boulevard
1887 Matrix Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95110
SUSHI CONFIDENTIAL
- Poke Taco (3)$18.00
Choice of salmon or tuna. Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi sauce
- Poke Taco (2)$13.00
Choice of salmon or tuna. Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi sauce
- Poke Taco (1)$7.25
Choice of salmon or tuna. Asian slaw, avocado, wasabi sauce
- Hamachi Spoons$16.75
4 pieces. Hamachi spoons served w/ponzu sauce, green onions, sesame seeds
- Gyoza Pork$13.25
6 pieces
- Gyoza Vegetarian$13.25
6 pieces
- Edamame$7.50
Sesame oil & salt
- Garlic Edamame$9.00
- Seaweed Salad$8.95
Wakame
- Sushi Rice$4.95
- Bento Box$21.50
California roll (8pc), pork or veg gyoza (3pc), seaweed salad, edamame. Add assorted sashimi (3pc, choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or shrimp)...4
- Nigiri Unagi$10.75
2 pieces
- Nigiri Shrimp$7.95
2 pieces
- Nigiri Salmon$8.75
2 pieces
- Nigiri Maguro$9.50
2 pieces
- Nigiri Hamachi$8.95
2 pieces
- Sashimi Hamachi$15.75
5 pieces
- Sashimi Maguro$16.50
5 pieces
- Sashimi Salmon$15.75
5 pieces
- California Roll$10.95
Crab, avocado, sesame seeds
- California Crunch$11.75
Crab, avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce, tempura crunch
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, tobiko
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$18.25
eel, crab, cucumber, topped w/avocado, unagi sauce
- Rainbow Roll$17.50
Crab, avocado topped w/five kinds of fish
- Rock n Roll$13.75
Eel, avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce
- Dragon Roll$18.25
Shrimp tempura, crab topped w/eel, avocado, unagi sauce
- Lion King$18.25
Baked roll. Crab, avocado topped w/salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, green onion
- Avocado Roll$8.75
Avocado, sesame seeds
- Avocado Crunch$10.50
Avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce, tempura crunch
- Hollaback$16.75
Shiitake mushroom, cucumber, top w/avocado, lemon, garlic crisp, soy vinaigrette
- Futo Maki$18.25
Avocado, cucumber, carrot, wakame, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, tamago, seaweed wrap on outside
- DTF (Down to Fiesta)$15.75
Avocado roll, topped w/fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, persian lime olive oil, micro cilantro, sesame seeds
- Urban Myth$16.75
Cucumber, avocado topped w/mango, sriracha, jalapeno, sesame seeds drizzled w/honey
- The M8trix$21.75
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped w/tuna, yellowtail, salmon, mango, sweet & sour, unagi sauce, habanero tobiko, green onions
- Shady Shrimp$20.75
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado topped w/seared salmon, micro cilantro, sesame seeds, ponzu sauce
- Geisha Girl$21.25
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped w/salmon, lemon, green onion, spicy spy, unagi sauce, tobiko, macadamia nuts
- Blonde Bombshell$20.25
Spicy tuna, unagi, avocado, topped w/yellowtail, unagi sauce, habanero tobiko, macadamia nuts, green onion
- Cabo Conspiracy$16.75
Spicy crab, avocado, topped w/sweet & sour, tempura crunch, jalapeno, habanero tobiko (fully cooked)
- The Lime & Dine$19.95
Avocado, cucumber topped w/salmon, tuna, lime, ponzu sauce, persian lime olive oil, sesame seeds
- Flamin' HOT Cheetos Roll$20.75
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped w/spicy crab, spicy spy sauce, Flamin' HOT Cheetos, jalapeno (soy paper, fully cooked)
CASINO M8TRIX
Starters - CM
- Wings Full Order$18.00
Choice of classic buffalo, salt & pepper, honey bbq, lemon pepper, jalapeno orange, or sweet & spicy hong kong
- Wings Half Order$11.00
Choice of classic buffalo, salt & pepper, honey bbq, lemon pepper, jalapeno orange, or sweet & spicy hong kong
- "Fry Basket"$7.00
Choice of french fries, curly fries, or tater tots. Choose your style: salted, garlic & parmesan, or cajun spiced.
- Pot Stickers$7.00
Pork, vegetables, ginger-soy sauce
- Fried Calamari Classic$11.00
- Fried Calamari Hong Kong$11.00
- Fried Calamari Salt & Pepper$11.00
- Fried Calamari Lemon Pepper$11.00
- Chips And...$5.00
Choice of fire roasted salsa, pico de gallo, chipotle cheese sauce, or house made guacamole
- Parmesan Crusted Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Parmesan cheese, parsley, marinara sauce, ranch dressing
- Pork Egg Rolls$7.00
Sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Jumbo Onion Rings$7.00
- Roti Paratha$7.00
Grilled flatbread, green onion, yellow curry dipping sauce
- The Classic Garden City Steak Bites$15.00
Grilled 9 ounce new york, marsala demi-glace, crispy shallot
- Queso Fundido El Loco$7.00
Spicy chorizo, roasted green chiles, mexican cheeses, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Crispy french fries, chili con carne, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle cheese sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion
- Salt & Pepper Tofu$7.00
Fried tofu, jalapeno, onion, soy ginger sauce
- O.G. Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
Six jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge
- Side Of Chips$3.00
Soups - CM
- Clam Chowder Cup$8.00
Applewood smoked bacon, red potatoes, onions, celery
- Clam Chowder Bowl$12.00
- Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$12.00
Sourdough bread bowl, applewood smoked bacon, red potatoes, onions, celery
- Chili Con Carne Cup$8.00
Ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, sour cream, green onion
- Chili Bowl$12.00
- Chili Bread Bowl$12.00
Sourdough bread bowl, ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, sour cream, green onion
Salads - CM
- Caesar Salad Small$5.00
Hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic butter croutons
- Caesar Salad Large$9.00
Hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic butter croutons
- M8trix House Salad Small$4.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic butter croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
- M8trix House Salad Large$8.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic butter croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
- The Greek Small$5.00
Chopped romaine, crumbled feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced pepperoncini, red wine vinegar & olive oil
- The Greek Large$9.00
Chopped romaine, crumbled feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced pepperoncini, red wine vinegar & olive oil
- Chicken Katsu Salad$15.00
Panko crusted chicken breast, chopped romaine, shredded cabbage, cucumbers, edamame, pickled daikon, toasted sesame seeds, wonton strips katsu sauce drizzle, creamy ginger vinaigrette
- Chile Grilled Shrimp & Mango Salad$16.00
Avocado, cherry tomatoes, mango, red onions, mango vinaigrette
- Salmon & Arugula Salad$16.00
Grilled salmon, oven roasted tomatoes, pine nuts, quinoa, lemon basil vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black beans, grilled corn, bell peppers, green onions, cilantro, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing
- The Cobb$16.00
Chopped romaine, fresh roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, cobb vinaigrette
Pizza - CM
- Create Your Own Pizza$8.00
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella. Each additional item...$2: pepperoni, grilled chicken, italian sausage, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato slices, bell peppers, black olives, pineapple chunks, fresh jalapenos, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, green onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, red onions
Pasta - CM
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$17.00
Seared chicken breast, broccoli florets, garlic parmesan alfredo sauce, italian parsley, fettuccini pasta, garlic flatbread
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta$19.00
Blackened shrimp, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, fresh tomato, cajun alfredo sauce, farfalle pasta, garlic flatbread
- Spaghetti Bolognese$12.00
Bolognese ragu, parmesan, parsley, spaghetti pasta, garlic flatbread
- Shrimp Scampi Pasta$22.00
Butter, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomatoes, lemon, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, spaghetti pasta, garlic flatbread
- Classic Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Two panko crusted chicken breasts, fresh mozzarella, basil marinara, parmesan cheese, italian parsley, fettuccini pasta, garlic flatbread
- Chicken Piccata$19.00
Two sauteed chicken breasts, mushrooms, lemon, capers, butter, white wine, italian parsley, spaghetti pasta, garlic flatbread
Burgers & Sandwiches - CM
- Cowboy Burger$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, mayonnaise, brioche bun, french fries
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Choice of american, cheddar, or swiss. Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle slices, brioche bun, french fries
- Hamburger$13.00
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle slices, brioche bun, french fries
- Patty Melt$14.00
Caramelized onions, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, toasted rye, french fries
- Philly Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced sirloin, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, provolone cheese, cheese sauce, soft hoagie roll, french fries
- Turkey Club$15.00
Fresh roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted white bread, french fries
- California Chicken & Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, mayonnaise, soft hoagie roll, french fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy!!! Panko crusted chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, apple cider coleslaw, mayonnaise, brioche bun, french fries
- Classic Grilled Cheese$8.00
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, or rye. American, provolone, and cheddar cheese, french fries
- Classic Rueben Sandwich$16.00
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, rye bread
- New England Lobster Roll$22.00
Shredded romaine, celery, lemon, toasted roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic butter croutons, caesar dressing, french fries
South of the Border - CM
- Nachos Grande$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, chipotle cheese sauce, jalapenos, cilantro, green onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Add carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, chorizo, or soy-rizo...3 Add chile lime shrimp...5
- Build Your Own Burrito$8.00
Wrapped in a flour tortilla or served in a bowl. Black beans, mexican rice, cheddar & jack cheese, served with tortilla chips & fire roasted salsa. Top it mojado style with red enchilada sauce and cheddar & jack cheese...1
- Street Tacos$11.00
Choice of carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, chile lime shrimp, chorizo, or soy-rizo. Three tacos, corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, fire roasted salsa
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar & jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream. Add carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, chorizo, or soy-rizo...3 Add chile lime shrimp...5
- Shrimp Soft Tacos$13.00
Two tacos, flour tortillas, chile lime shrimp, pico de gallo, mango slaw, chipotle aioli, tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa
- Steak Ranchero$23.00
Marinated 9 ounce skirt steak, black beans, mexican rice, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, fire roasted salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
The Infinity Grill - CM
- Tomahawk Steak$74.00
Please allow additional time to prepare. 40 ounce cut, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- New York Steak 9oz$22.00
9 ounce cut, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- Filet Mignon$37.00
8 ounce cut, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- Verlasso Salmon$21.00
7 ounce cut, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- Grilled Shrimp$22.00
8 pieces, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- Chicken Breast$16.00
Two 4 ounce pieces, includes choice of two sides and one sauce
- Hodo Organic Tofu$14.00Out of stock
Includes choice of two sides and one sauce
Specialties - CM
- Loco Moco$13.00
Choice of grilled certified angus beef patty, spam, chicken katsu, or grilled chicken breast. Over-easy egg, steamed jasmine rice, brown mushroom gravy
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Crispy chicken, french fries. Choice of bbq sauce, ranch dressing or honey mustard
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Six coconut panko crusted shrimp, french fries, sweet chili sauce
Pacific Rim - CM
- Fried Rice$11.00
Choice of beef, shrimp, chicken, bbq pork, spam or tofu. Combo...5 Soy Sauce, egg carrots, peas, green onion, garlic.
- Mongolian Beef$16.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, garlic, ginger, dried red chiles, green onions, steamed jasmine rice
- Mongolian Chicken$16.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, garlic, ginger, dried red chiles, green onions, steamed jasmine rice
- Mongolian Shrimp$16.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, garlic, ginger, dried red chiles, green onions, steamed jasmine rice
- Kung Pao Chicken$14.00
Roasted peanuts, dried red chiles, onions, water chestnuts, spicy kung pao sauce, steamed jasmine rice
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
Grilled marinated boneless chicken thigh, steamed broccoli, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, steamed jasmine rice
- Orange Chicken$15.00
Crispy tempura chicken, onions, green onions, jalapeno orange sauce, steamed jasmine rice
- Vietnamese Pork Chop$13.00
Two grilled marinated pork chops, fried egg, pickled daikon & carrots, steamed jasmine rice
- Beef & Broccoli$15.00
Thinly sliced beef, broccoli, onions, garlic, ginger, shoaxing wine, steamed jasmine rice
- Mu Shu Lettuce Cups$13.00
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, peas, carrots, green onions, hoisin sauce, butter lettuce, steamed jasmine rice
- Chicken Curry$14.00
Yellow curry, potatoes, carrots, roti paratha, steamed jasmine rice
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.00
Crispy chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, sweet & sour sauce, green onions, steamed jasmine rice
- Tamarind Beef$30.00
Wok fired filet mignon, tamarind glaze, diced lime, arugula salad, rice vinegar, steamed jasmine rice
- Garlic Noodles$11.00
Wok fired egg noodle, butter, garlic, oyster sauce, shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, thai basil, green onions, black pepper. Add beef, shrimp, chicken, bbq pork, spam, or tofu...4
- Chow Mein$11.00
Egg noodles, onion, carrot, green onion, oyster sauce. Add beef, shrimp, chicken, bbq pork, spam, or tofu...4
- Wonton Soup Small$10.00
BBQ pork, pork wontons, green onions, onions, cilantro, fried shallots, chicken broth
- Wonton Soup Large$11.00
BBQ pork, pork wontons, green onions, onions, cilantro, fried shallots, chicken broth
- Hs Noodle Soup Small$10.00
Shrimp, bbq pork, egg noodles, baby bok choy, green onions, onions, cilantro, chicken broth
- Hs Noodle Soup Large$11.00
Shrimp, bbq pork, egg noodles, baby bok choy, green onions, onions, cilantro, chicken broth
- Pho SMALL$10.00
Choice of rare beef, shrimp, meatball, or chicken. Rice noodles, onions, cilantro, thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, lime, sriracha, hoisin
- Pho LARGE$11.00
Choice of rare beef, shrimp, meatball, or chicken. Rice noodles, onions, cilantro, thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapeno, lime, sriracha, hoisin
- Ha Gao$4.00
4 pieces, steamed shrimp & bamboo dumpling. Shrimp, bamboo shoots, onions
- Shanghai Pork Dumpling$6.00
4 pieces, soup filled pork dumpling. Pork, ginger, scallions, onions
- Crispy Pork Wontons$7.00
5 pieces, deep fried pork & vegetable wontons
- Pork Siu Mai$7.00
4 pieces, steamed pork & shrimp dumpling. Shiitake mushroom, onion
- Charsiu Pork Steamed Bun$7.00
3 pieces, bbq pork in a pillow dough
Sides - CM
- Broccoli Sauteed$4.00
- Broccoli Steamed$4.00
- Cauliflower Roasted$4.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Jalapeno Whole Grilled (3)$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Mexican Black Beans$4.00
- Mexican Rice$4.00
- Onion Rings$4.00Out of stock
- Red Potatoes Roasted$4.00
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side Bacon (3)$5.00
- Side Carrot/Celery Sticks$4.00
- Side Chicken Breast$7.00
- Side Chicken Katsu$7.00
- Side Egg (1)$2.00
- Side Egg (2)$4.00
- Side Fresh Berries$8.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$7.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Side Guacamole$5.00
- Side Hash Browns$6.00
- Side Sausage (3)$4.00
- Side Spam (3)$4.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Spinach Sauteed$4.00
- Spinach Steamed$4.00
- Squash Roasted$4.00
- Steamed Jasmine Rice$4.00
Side Sauces & Dressings
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side 1000 Island Dressing$0.50
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Cobb Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Side Creamy Ginger Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Hoisin Sauce$0.50
- Side Honey BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Hong Kong Sauce$0.50
- Side Jalapeno Orange Sauce$0.50
- Side Katsu Sauce$0.50
- Side Lemon Aioli$0.50
- Side Lemon Basil Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Mango Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Olive Oil$0.50
- Side Red Wine Vinegar$0.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Southwest Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side Soy Ginger Sauce$0.50
- Side Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
- Side Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
Breakfast - CM
- NY and Eggs$20.00
9 ounce cut, two eggs, hash browns, toast
- Filet Mignon & Eggs$35.00
8 ounce cut, two eggs, hash browns, toast
- Tomahawk & Eggs$70.00Out of stock
40 ounce cut (please allow additional time to prepare), two eggs, hash browns, toast
- The All American$12.00
Choice of bacon, sausage, or spam. Two eggs, hash browns, toast
- Joe's Special$12.00
Ground beef, spinach, mushroom, eggs, onions, parmesan, hash browns, toast
- Pancake Breakfast$13.00
Choice of bacon, sausage, or spam. Two eggs, hash browns
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, soy-rizo, or spam. Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, onions, hash browns, cheddar cheese, fire roasted salsa
- Huevos Rancheros$10.00
Crispy tortilla shells, black beans, two eggs, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro. Add carne asada, pollo asada, carnitas, chorizo, or soy-rizo...3 Add chile lime shrimp...5
- Corned Beef Hash$14.00
House made corned beef, onions, bell pepper, shredded potatoes, two eggs, toast
- Three Egg Omelet$10.00
Hash browns, toast. Choose 2 items (additional item...1): applewood smoked bacon, sausage, black forest ham, spam, chorizo, soy-rizo, oven roasted turkey, shrimp, cheddar jack, american cheese, swiss, provolone, pepper jack, mozarella, avocado, bell pepper, black olives, fresh jalapeno, mushroom, onion, spinach, tomato
- Loco Moco$13.00
Choice of grilled certified angus beef patty, spam, chicken katsu, or grilled chicken breast. Over-easy egg, steamed jasmine rice, brown mushroom gravy
- Vietnamese Pork Chop$13.00
Two grilled marinated pork chops, fried egg, pickled daikon & carrots, steamed jasmine rice
- Fresh Fruit & Granola Parfait$7.00
Greek yogurt, fresh seasonal berries, house made granola
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$6.00
Chef's selection of fresh fruit
- Side Bacon (3)$5.00
- Side Sausage (3)$4.00
- Side Spam (3)$4.00
- Side Hash Browns$6.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Side Egg (1)$2.00
- Side Egg (2)$4.00
Sweets - CM
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00
Warm chocolate cake, fresh berries, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Warm Apple Crisp$6.00
Spiced granny smith apples, brown sugar streusel, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, mint
- Banana Royale$6.00
Two scoops of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream, sliced banana, chocolate sauce, chopped peanuts, whipped cream, cherry
- NY Style Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh berries, raspberry sauce, whipped cream
- Half-Baked$6.00
Baked to order NOX COOKIE BAR chocolate chip 'n chunk cookie. Choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream
- Ice Cream (1sc)$3.00
Choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream
- Ice Cream (2sc)$5.00
Choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream
- Chocolate Sundae$5.00
Two scoops of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream, chocolate sauce, chopped peanuts, whipped cream, cherry
- Milkshake Chocolate$7.00
- Milkshake Strawberry$7.00
- Milkshake Vanilla$7.00
- Milkshake Avocado$7.00
- Milkshake Butterfinger$7.00
- Milkshake Oreo Madness$7.00
- Banana Stand Milkshake*$7.00
Chocolate ice cream, banana
To-Go Utensils & Condiments
