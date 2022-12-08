Casita Romos 1604 Ridgeside Drive

- Home
1604 Ridgeside Drive
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso and Chips
Queso W/Chorizo
Zesty piping hot cheese and chorizo sausage fondue serve with flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream. Choice of meat. Chicken or beef.
Guacamole Molcajete
Freshly made with Ripe Avocado, Red onion, tomatoes, cilantro,lime, Serrano pepper & Mexican seasoning. Serve with crispy corn tortilla chips.
Nachos Supreme
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Tacos Dorados
3 rolled stuffed fried tortilla of your choice chicken, beef, refried beans, or chorizo con papas(mash potatoes and mexican sausage filled) serve with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Papas Locas
Mexican style cheese fries, served with melted cheddar cheddar cheese sauce and your choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak serve with Quezo fresco and sourcream
Superbowl Wings
Ceviche Veracruz
A Signature Dish from the Gulf of Mexico made with fresh tilapia, pickle jalapenos, avocado and lime Over a friedcorn tostada
Shrimp San Lucas
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with butter, wine & garlic. Served with bread
Mussels
Calamari
Sopas/Soups
Sopa Azteca
This tasty soup is pure Mexican comfort food. The crunch of the chicharron and fried tortilla strips with creamy avocado and queso fresco. Combine it with the tomato based soup with shredded chicken.
Caldo de Camaron
A delicious mexican shrimp soup, is a hearty soup full of flavors with yummy vegetables and lots of love.
Ensaladas/Salads
Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, cucumber, black olives, tomatoes & avocado slices
Ensalada del Pacifico
Broiled Salmon filet on top of fresh mixed greens.
Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & your choice of chicken or steak. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Spinach Mango Salad
Mixed Fresh Spinach, Radicchio, Slice Radishes peal and slice mango topped with a raspberry vinaigrette
Small Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & hard broiled egg
Large Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & hard broiled egg
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, parmesan cheese & croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, parmesan cheese & croutons
Burritos & Enchiladas
Chicken Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese. Topped with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce and melted cheese
Beef Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese
Spinach Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed fresh spinach & cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach cream sauce and melted cheese
Seafood Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and melted cheese
Beef Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and cheese. Topped with our homemade guajllo sauce lettuce quezo fresco and sourcream
Chicken Enchiladas
Three Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with our homemade green sauce lettuce quezo fresco y sourcream
Seafood Enchiladas
Three Corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood sauce and melted cheese
Spinach Enchiladas
Three Corn tortillas stuffed with fresh spinach and cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach sauce and melted cheese
Fajitas Combinations
Fajita Pobre (Chicken)
Chicken breast marinated in our own special Mexican sauce
Fajitas Poblanas
Tender-sliced marinated stake and mexican chorizo.
Fajita Mazatlan
Fresh sizzling tender shrimp and tilapia fillet
Fajita Mix (Chicken/Steak)
Grilled tender steak and chicken
Laredo Fajita (Steak)
Vegetable Fajita
Fresh seasonal vegetables served steamed on a sizzling platter
Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken and shrimp
Shrimp Fajita
Plate Dos Amigos
Salmon, Tilapia, jumbo shrimp steak and chicken fajitas.
Tacos
American Style
Order of 4 Tacos
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Pastor Taco /Marinated Pork
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber.
1 Carnitas Taco /Pork Shoulder
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Asada Taco /Grilled Steak Taco
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Camaron Taco /Shrimp Taco
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Chorizo Taco /Mexican Sausage Taco
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Barbacoa Taco /Shredded Beef Taco
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
1 Pollo Taco / Marinated Chicken Taco
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
Tortas
Jamon/Ham Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
Al Pastor/Marinated Pork Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
Milanesa De res/Breaded Beef Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
Milanesa de pollo/ Breaded chicken Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
Choripollo/Mexican Sausage and chicken Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Torta
Asada/Grilled Steak Torta
Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers
A La Carte
Platos Tipicos
Bistec Mexicano
Grilled marinated steak with Jalapeno in a spicy tomato chilli sauce, serve with rice and beans.
Camarones a la Diabla
marinated shrimp saute with onions and a Sinaloa hot spicy sauce, serve with Mexican white rice and charro beans.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled marinated Shrimp laced with Garlic, served with Mexican white rice and charro beans
Mar y Tierra
Flat iron steak topped with jumbo grill shtimp, serve with two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or charro beans
Salmon al Mojo de Ajo
Gilled wild caught Salmon laced with garlic, serve with your two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or beans
Pollo Poblano
Marinated grill chicken topped with mexican chorizo over a creame chipotle sauce serve with rice and beans.
Chilles Rellenos
Kids Menu
Dessert
Beverages
KIDS DRINKS
Apple Juice
Coke
Daiquiri Virgin
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
GingerAle
Horchata (Agua Fresca)
Jarritos
Mango (Agua Fresca)
MelloYello
MinuteMaid
Pina Colada Virgin
Piña-Pineapple (Agua Fresca)
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Water
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home of fresh table guacamole
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy, MD 21771