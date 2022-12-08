Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Casita Romos 1604 Ridgeside Drive

No reviews yet

1604 Ridgeside Drive

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Order of 4 Tacos
Chicken Enchiladas
Queso and Chips

Appetizers

Queso and Chips

$6.99

Queso W/Chorizo

$7.99

Zesty piping hot cheese and chorizo sausage fondue serve with flour tortillas.

Quesadillas

$13.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream. Choice of meat. Chicken or beef.

Guacamole Molcajete

$12.99

Freshly made with Ripe Avocado, Red onion, tomatoes, cilantro,lime, Serrano pepper & Mexican seasoning. Serve with crispy corn tortilla chips.

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Choice of chicken or beef, topped with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Tacos Dorados

$10.99

3 rolled stuffed fried tortilla of your choice chicken, beef, refried beans, or chorizo con papas(mash potatoes and mexican sausage filled) serve with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Papas Locas

$11.99

Mexican style cheese fries, served with melted cheddar cheddar cheese sauce and your choice of  Grilled Chicken or Steak serve with Quezo fresco and sourcream

Superbowl Wings

$13.99

Ceviche Veracruz

$12.99

A Signature Dish from the Gulf of Mexico made with fresh tilapia, pickle jalapenos, avocado and lime Over a friedcorn tostada

Shrimp San Lucas

$15.99

Sautéed  jumbo shrimp with butter, wine & garlic. Served with bread

Mussels

$19.99

Calamari

$13.99

Sopas/Soups

Sopa Azteca

$8.99

This tasty soup is pure Mexican comfort food. The crunch of the chicharron and fried tortilla strips with creamy avocado and queso fresco. Combine it with the tomato based soup with shredded chicken.

Caldo de Camaron

$12.99

A delicious mexican shrimp soup, is a hearty soup full of flavors with yummy vegetables and lots of love.

Ensaladas/Salads

Avocado Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, onions, cucumber, black olives, tomatoes & avocado slices

Ensalada del Pacifico

$13.99

Broiled Salmon filet on top of fresh mixed greens.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & your choice of chicken or steak. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Spinach Mango Salad

$10.99

Mixed Fresh Spinach, Radicchio, Slice Radishes peal and slice mango topped with a raspberry vinaigrette

Small Tossed Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & hard broiled egg

Large Tossed Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & hard broiled egg

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, parmesan cheese & croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, parmesan cheese & croutons

Burritos & Enchiladas

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese. Topped with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce and melted cheese

Beef Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese

Spinach Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed fresh spinach & cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach cream sauce and melted cheese

Seafood Burrito

$15.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and melted cheese

Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and cheese. Topped with our homemade guajllo sauce lettuce quezo fresco and sourcream

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Three Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with our homemade green sauce lettuce quezo fresco y sourcream

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Three Corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, scallops and cheese. Topped with our homemade seafood sauce and melted cheese

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Corn tortillas stuffed with fresh spinach and cheese. Topped with our homemade spinach sauce and melted cheese

Fajitas Combinations

Fajita Pobre (Chicken)

$16.99

Chicken breast marinated in our own special Mexican sauce

Fajitas Poblanas

$21.99

Tender-sliced marinated stake and mexican chorizo.

Fajita Mazatlan

$24.99

Fresh sizzling tender shrimp and tilapia fillet

Fajita Mix (Chicken/Steak)

$21.99

Grilled tender steak and chicken

Laredo Fajita (Steak)

$18.99

Vegetable Fajita

$15.99

Fresh seasonal vegetables served steamed on a sizzling platter

Fajitas Texanas

$23.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp

Shrimp Fajita

$21.99

Plate Dos Amigos

$45.99

Salmon, Tilapia, jumbo shrimp steak and chicken fajitas.

Tacos

American Style

$12.99

Order of 4 Tacos

$10.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Pastor Taco /Marinated Pork

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber.

1 Carnitas Taco /Pork Shoulder

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Asada Taco /Grilled Steak Taco

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Camaron Taco /Shrimp Taco

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Chorizo Taco /Mexican Sausage Taco

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Barbacoa Taco /Shredded Beef Taco

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

1 Pollo Taco / Marinated Chicken Taco

$2.99

Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber

Tortas

Jamon/Ham Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

Al Pastor/Marinated Pork Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

Milanesa De res/Breaded Beef Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

Milanesa de pollo/ Breaded chicken Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

Choripollo/Mexican Sausage and chicken Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

Chorizo/Mexican Sausage Torta

$12.99

Asada/Grilled Steak Torta

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich made with fresh terela roll, lettuce, tomato, mayo, refried beans, oxaca cheese, jalapenos and fresh avocado served with relish and cucumbers

A La Carte

Queso Dip

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.75

Guacamole

$3.99

Charros Beans (Refried)

$3.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Fresh Veggies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.50

French Fries

$3.99

Shredder Cheese

$0.99

Jalapeño Peppers (Toreados)

$2.99Out of stock

Platos Tipicos

Bistec Mexicano

$15.99

Grilled marinated steak with Jalapeno in a spicy tomato chilli sauce, serve with rice and beans.

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.99

marinated shrimp saute with onions and a Sinaloa hot spicy sauce, serve with Mexican white rice  and charro beans.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$21.99

Grilled marinated Shrimp laced with Garlic, served with Mexican white rice and charro beans

Mar y Tierra

$21.99

Flat iron steak topped with jumbo grill shtimp, serve with two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or charro beans

Salmon al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Gilled wild caught Salmon laced with garlic, serve with your two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or beans

Pollo Poblano

$17.99

Marinated grill chicken topped with mexican chorizo  over a creame chipotle sauce serve with rice and beans.

Chilles Rellenos

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Dessert

Flan

$5.99

Choco Flan

$7.99

Tres Leches

$7.99

Churros and Ice Cream

$8.99

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Beverages

KIDS DRINKS

Apple Juice

$1.25

Coke

$2.79

Daiquiri Virgin

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

GingerAle

$2.79

Horchata (Agua Fresca)

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.19

Mango (Agua Fresca)

$3.49

MelloYello

$2.79

MinuteMaid

$2.79

Pina Colada Virgin

$3.50

Piña-Pineapple (Agua Fresca)

$3.49

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Coffee Regular

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Water

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of fresh table guacamole

Location

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Directions

