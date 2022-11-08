Main picView gallery

Casita 14015 Ventura Blvd

14015 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Tacos
Crispy Fish Tacos
Chicken Tinga Tacos

Bites

Guac & Salsa Combo

$19.00

Guacamole

$16.00

Shrimp Guero Chile

$15.00+

Salsa Tray

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$9.00

Tostadas

$12.00+

Raw Bar

Kumamoto Oysters

$21.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

King Crab & Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Yellowtail Crudo

$20.00

Yellowtail Passionfruit Aguachile

$19.00

Small Plates

Calamari

$19.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada

$15.00

Chicken Taquitos

$15.00

Chili Relleno

$14.00

Flaming Panela

$15.00

King Crab Legs

$58.00+

Lobster Bomba Rice

$38.00

Street Corn

$11.00

Salads

Casita Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Jicama Salad

$13.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$9.00+

Barbacoa Taco

$9.00+

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00+

Carnitas Tacos

$8.00+

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.00+

Crispy Fish Tacos

$13.00+

Impostor Taco

$9.00+

Jackfruit Taco

$10.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Taco

$14.00+

Waguy Tacos

$42.00+

Taco Special

$30.00Out of stock

Large Plates

A-5 Waguy 6oz.

$140.00

Carne Asada Plate

$35.00

Chicken Anais

$32.00

Chilean Seabass

$65.00

Shrimp Tajin

$42.00

Tomahawk

$120.00Out of stock

Whole Snapper

$75.00

Sides / Kids

1/2 Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Beans

$6.00

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Cucumber Slices Side

$5.00

Flour Tortillas Side

$4.00

Jalapeno Butter Side

$3.00

Quesadilla Kids

$10.00

Pickled Vegetables

$4.00

Red Rice

$5.00

Salsa Side

$2.00

Smashed Yucca

$7.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$4.00

Yucca Chips Side

$2.00

Desserts

Churro

$12.00

Butter Cake

$12.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito Alambre

$17.00

French Toast

$15.00

Lemon Pancakes

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Kids Breakfast

$13.00

2 Sunny Eggs

$6.00

2 Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Breakfast Potato Side

$6.00

Bacon Side

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Beefeater- DBL

$24.00

Bombay Sapphire - DBL

$28.00

Hendricks - DBL

$28.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$28.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$15.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Campari

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Gran Marnier

$16.00

Kahlua

$15.00

St. Germaine

$15.00

Aperol - DBL

$26.00

Bailey's - DBL

$26.00

Campari - DBL

$26.00

Chambord - DBL

$26.00

Cointreau - DBL

$26.00

Fernet Branca - DBL

$26.00

Grand Marnier - DBL

$28.00

Kahlua-DBL

$28.00

St. Germaine - DBL

$26.00

Mezcal

Amaras Mezcal Espadin

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

Clase Azul DURANGO Mezcal

$95.00

Clase Azul GUERRERO

$200.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa Vida

$14.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$16.00

Illegal Joven

$16.00

Illegal Reposado

$20.00

Illegal Anejo

$33.00

Casamigos Mezcal - DBL

$32.00

Clase Azul DURANGO Mezcal - DBL

$190.00

Clase Azul GUERRERO - DBL

$190.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa Vida-DBL

$24.00

El Silencio Mezcal - DBL

$28.00

Rum

Bacardi

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$16.00

Selva Ray

$15.00

Bacardi- DBL

$24.00

Ron Zacapa 23 - DBL

$30.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal 12

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$52.00

Chivas Regal - DBL

$36.00

Dewars White Label - DBL

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black - DBL

$34.00

Macallan 12 - DBL

$36.00

Macallan 18 - DBL

$90.00

Tequila

Aman Anejo

$38.00

Asombroso Extra Anejo

$36.00

Avion 44

$42.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00

Casa Dragones BLANCO

$16.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$50.00

Casa Nobel Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Cincoro Anejo

$52.00

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$72.00

Cincoro Reposado

$38.00

Clalse Azul Anejo

$135.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

Clase Azul Gold

$95.00

Clase Azul Repo

$48.00

Clase Azul ULTRA

$450.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio 70

$21.00

Don Julio Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don Julio Repo

$19.00

Dos Artes Blanco

$36.00

Dos Artes Extra Anejo

$135.00

El Christaino Extra Anejo

$43.00

El Christaino Reposado

$19.00

El Christiano Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$19.00

Forttaleza Anejo

$28.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$40.00

Lalo Blanco

$16.00

Luna Azul

$14.00

Mandala Reposado

$19.00

Mandela Blanco

$16.00

Mandela Extra Anejo

$50.00

Pink Pig Blanco

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$16.00

Dos Artes Anejo

$75.00

Aman Anejo - DBL

$76.00

Avion 44 - DBL

$76.00

Casa Dragones Blanco - DBL

$34.00

Casamigos Anejo - DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Blanco - DBL

$28.00

Casamigos Repo - DBL

$34.00

Cazadores Blanco - DBL

$24.00

Clalse Azul Anejo - DBL

$270.00

Clase Azul Gold - DBL

$190.00

Clase Azul Plata - DBL

$44.00

Clase Azul Repo - DBL

$96.00

Clase Azul ULTRA - DBL

$800.00

Don Julio 1942 - DBL

$76.00

Don Julio Anejo - DBL

$34.00

Don Julio Blanco - DBL

$28.00

Don Julio Primavera - DBL

$76.00

Don Julio Repo - DBL

$32.00

Fortaleza Repo DBL

$84.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva - DBL

$64.00

Luna Azul - DBL

$28.00

Mandela Blanco - DBL

$28.00

Mandela Extra Anejo - DBL

$76.00

Mico Anejo - DBL

$32.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Sunny

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Belvedere - DBL

$30.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$30.00

Ketel One - DBL

$30.00

Sunny DBL

$28.00

Titos - DBL

$28.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$17.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Hakushu 12

$75.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Jameson

$15.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Yamazaki 12

$85.00

Hakushu 12 -DBL

$150.00

Hibiki Harmony-DBL

$36.00

Jameson - DBL

$26.00

Jim Beam - DBL

$24.00

Knob Creek - DBL

$30.00

Makers Mark - DBL

$30.00

Wild Turkey - DBL

Yamazaki 12 DBL

$170.00

Cocktails

Anderson PAAKito Mojito

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Avocado Margarita

$18.00

Blackberry Pineapple Smash

$17.00

Casita Margarita

$14.00

Clase Azul Anejo Martini

$28.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$19.00

Guava Mezcal Mule

$19.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$17.00

Kir Royal

$16.00

Long Island

$22.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$18.00

Paloma Casita

$17.00

Rosemary Lemonade

$16.00

SHOT Casita Margarita

$5.00

SHOT Skinny Margarita

$6.00

SHOT Spicy Passionfruit Margarita

$5.00

Skinny Margarita

$17.00

Spicy Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$16.00

Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Casita Bloody Maria

$13.00

Casita Michelada

$13.00

Frose

$14.00Out of stock

Draft

Ballast Point IPA Draft

$8.00

Modelo Especial Pilsner Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled

Negra Modelo Bottle

$7.00

Corona Extra Lager Bottle

$7.00

Sculpin IPA 16oz Can

$8.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Modelo Bottle

$7.00

Wine - BTG

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$23.00+

Daou Cabernet

$26.00+

Prisoner, Red Blend

$26.00+

Daou Rose

$15.00+

Bertrand Sparkling Rose

$13.00+

Cava Campo Viejo

$11.00+

GH Mumm Champagne

$24.00+

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Daou Chardonnay

$12.00+

Dashwood SVB

$13.00+

White/Rose Bottle

BTL Cakebread SVB

$72.00

BTL Floey Chard

$57.00

BTL Hanzel Chard

$113.00

BTL Jarvis Chard

$138.00

BTL Jordan Chard

$48.00

BTL Kim Crawford SVB

$52.00

BTL Livio Feluga PG

$52.00

BTL Rumor Rose

$60.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$45.00

Red Bottle

BTL Darioush Merlot

$150.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Insignia

$525.00

BTL Patrimony Cab

$395.00

BTL Patz & Hall PN

$117.00

BTL Pessimist Blend

$45.00

BTL Rochioli PN

$138.00

BTL Sanford PN

$95.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cab

$133.00

BTL Flowers PN

$75.00

Champagne

BTL Ace of Spades Brut

$562.00

BTL Dom Perignon BRUT

$382.00

BTL Dom Perignon ROSE

$720.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot BRUT

$118.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot ROSE

$132.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Soda

Club Soda

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$6.00

Fever Tree Lemon Tonic

$6.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Jaritos Orange

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$7.00Out of stock

Soda Refill

Beverages

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Evian

$9.00

Ferrelli

$9.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14015 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

