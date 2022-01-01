Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Casita Taqueria Central Ave.
304 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy! Masks required during Pick-up.
Location
2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33713
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
No Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
The Avenue DTSP - 330 1st Avenue South
No Reviews
330 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant