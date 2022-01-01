Casita Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Casita Taqueria Central Ave.

304 Reviews

$

2663 Central Ave

St Petersburg, FL 33713

Popular Items

CASITA BOWL
CAMARONES
BURRITO

ANTOS

FLAUTAS

$8.25

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Side Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.50Out of stock

Side Queso Blanco

$2.00

LARGE QUESO (comes w/ 2 bags of chips)

$6.25

LARGE SALSA (comes w/ 2 bags of chips)

$3.99

TACOS

PESCADO

$3.75

CHORIZO

$3.50

CARNE ASADA

$4.25

CAMARONES

$4.25

TEMPEH

$3.75

CARNITAS

$3.25

BARBACOA

$3.50

POLLO TINGA

$3.50

POLLO VERDE

$3.50

VERDURAS

$3.50

BRUSSEL SPROUT

$3.75

Bean And Rice Taco

$2.99

Tortas

CARNITAS TORTA

$8.99

BARBACOA TORTA

$8.99

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$11.50

CAMARONES TORTA

$11.25

PESCADO TORTA

$10.99

VEGGIE TORTA

$8.99

CHORIZO TORTA

$8.99

POLLO VERDE TORTA

$8.99

POLLO TINGA TORTA

$8.99

TEMPEH TORTA

$11.99

Beyond Meat Torta

$11.99

MAS

CASITA BOWL

$8.99

BEAN & RICE BOWL

$6.75

BURRITO

$7.49

SALAD

$8.25

PARA NINOS

SMALL KIDS QUESADILLA

$3.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.50

KIDS BOWL

$3.99

KIDS TACO

$2.99

SIDES/DESSERTS

Side Rice And Beans

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$1.50

SIDE BEANS

$1.50

SIDE 2 Oz CAMARONES

$2.50

SIDE 40Z CAMARONES

$5.00

Side 2 oz Pescado

$2.50

Side 4 Oz Pescado

$5.00

SIDE CARNE ASADA 2OZ

$2.50

SIDE 40Z CARNE

$5.00

Side 2 Oz Tempeh

$2.00

Side 4 Oz Tempeh

$4.00

Side 2 Oz Verduras

$1.50

SIDE VEGGIES 4OZ

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Pollo Verde

$1.50

Side Of 4 Oz Pollo Verde

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Pollo Tinga

$1.50

Side Of 4 Oz Pollo Tinga

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Carnitas

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Of Carnitas

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Chorizo

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Chorizo

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Barbacoa

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Barbacoa

$3.00

Side 2 Oz Brussels

$2.50

Side 4oz Brussels

$5.00

extra FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.25

extra CORN TORTILLA

$0.25

EXTRA LIMES

SIDE OF QUESO FRESCO

$0.50

SIDE OAXACA CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE CREMA

$0.50

SIDE OF PINEAPPLE SALSA

$2.00

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

SIDE FRESH JALAPENOS

$0.50

SIDE PICKLED JALAPENOS

$0.25

SIDE RAW ONIONS

$0.25

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.25

CHIPOLTE MAYO

$0.50

CHIPOLTE ROJA

$0.50

Side Of Cabbage

$0.50

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$0.50

SIDE SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE OF CILANTRO

$0.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

CHURROS

$4.25

Cheese Cake Flautas

$3.99Out of stock

DAILY SPECIAL AND SOUP

DAILY SOUP CUP

$3.50

DAILY SOUP BOWL

$6.25

CALL FOR SPECIAL

$4.50

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

JARRITOS

$2.75

LIQUID DEATH CAN WATER

$2.99

KOMBUCHA

$5.50

ALCOHOL

PACIFICO

$3.50

NEGRA MODELO

$3.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$3.50

CORONA

$3.50

CORONA LIGHT

$3.50

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$3.50

DOS EQUIS

$3.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.25

MICELOB ULTRA

$3.25

YUENGLING

$3.25

TECATE

$2.50

MARGARITA GLASS

$6.00

SANGRIA WHITE

$5.50

White W Cinnamon

$5.50

SANGRIA RED

$5.50

Red W Cinnamon

$5.50

HOT SAUCE/UTENSILS

4oz Honey Hab

$2.00

4oz Gringo green

$2.00

4oz Devil's handshake

$2.00

UTENSILS

NAPKINS

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Masks required during Pick-up.

Location

2663 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33713

Directions

Gallery
Casita Taqueria image

Map
