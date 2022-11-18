Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tap & Trotter

review star

No reviews yet

709 Westlake Ave

Seattle, WA 98109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Auto

Booster Cables

$17.35

Mag1 Moter Oil 10W-30

$3.99

Mag1 Moter Oil 10W-40

$3.99

Mag1 Moter Oil 5W-20

$3.99

Polar Coolant

$5.99

Baskets/Picnic/Games & Cards

Bicycle Playing Cards

$3.20

Blanket Red and White Check

$25.00

Clay Pot

$10.00

Medium

$7.99

Picnic Cooler

$40.00

Picnic Med

$8.99
Picnic Time Woven Basket

Picnic Time Woven Basket

$150.00

Styrofoam Cooler

$4.00
Titan Deep Freeze Cooler

Titan Deep Freeze Cooler

$60.00

Batteries & Electronics

Duracell 9V

Duracell 9V

$8.15
Duracell AA2

Duracell AA2

$5.19
Duracell AA4

Duracell AA4

$5.49
Duracell D2

Duracell D2

Duracell AAA

$5.39
USB Car Charger

USB Car Charger

$5.00

Single USB Car Charger. Colors: Green, Blue, Pink, Grey, Black.

Type - C Charge and Sync Cable

$10.00

Type - C Charge and Sync

Micro USB Charge and Sync Cable

$8.00

Micro USB Charge and Sync Cable . Colors: Blue, Green, Pink, Black.

iPhoneCable lighting to USB

$16.99

iPhone Cable lighting to USB Colors: Pink, Blue, Green, Black

Everyday flashlights

$7.39

Cigarettes/Tobacco/Nicotine

American Natural Dark Blue

$11.99

American Spirit Black

$11.99
American Spirit Blue

American Spirit Blue

$11.99

American Spirit Dark Green

$12.79

American Spirit Turquoise

$11.99

American Spirit Yellow

$11.99
American Spirits Menthol Green

American Spirits Menthol Green

$11.99
American Spirits Yellow

American Spirits Yellow

$11.99

Backwoods Honey Berry

$2.25

Backwoods Honey Bourbon

$2.25

Camel Blue

$11.49

Camel blue

$11.49
Camel Crush

Camel Crush

$11.49

Camel Crush Menthol

$11.49

Camel Crush Silver

$11.49

Camel FF Wide

$11.49

Camel Filters

$11.49

Camel Filters 99

$11.49

Camel Gold

$11.49

Camel Turkish Gold

$11.49

Camel Turkish Silver

$11.49

CBD CITRUS

$15.19

CBD MINT

$15.19
Copenhagen Extra Long Cut

Copenhagen Extra Long Cut

$7.49

Copenhagen Long Cut

$11.73

Copenhagen long cut mint

$7.49

Copenhagen Long Cut Pouches

$7.49

Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen

$7.49

Copenhagen Mint Pouches

$7.49Out of stock

Copenhagen Snuff

$7.49

Copenhagen Wintergreen Pouches

$7.49

Grizzly Dark Pouches Wintergreen

$7.49

Grizzly Long Cut Wintergreen

$8.89
Grizzly Wintergreen

Grizzly Wintergreen

$7.49

JUUL Device Kit

$9.99

Juul Device White

$9.99

JUUL Menthol 3% 2 pack

$9.99

JUUL Menthol 3% 4 pack

$15.99

JUUL Menthol 5% 2 pack

$9.99

JUUL Menthol 5% 4 pack

$15.99

Juul Special Device Kit w/ 2pc 5% Virginia

$9.99

JUUL Virginia Tobacco 3% 2pack

$9.99

JUUL Virginia Tobacco 3% 4pack

$15.99

JUUL Virginia Tobacco 5% 2pack

$9.99

JUUL Virginia Tobacco 5% 4pack

$15.99

Kodiak wintergreen

$7.49

Marlboro Blends

$11.49

Marlboro gold pack

$11.49
Marlboro Lights

Marlboro Lights

$11.49

Marlboro Menthol

$11.49

Marlboro Menthol Lights

$11.99

Marlboro Red 100

$12.49

Marlboro red label

$11.49
Marlboro Reds

Marlboro Reds

$11.49

Marlboro Seventy-Twos

$11.99

Marlboro Silver

$11.49

Marlboro Silver

$11.49

Marlborough Red 100's

$11.49
NEWPORT

NEWPORT

$12.15

Newport

$12.15

Parliament

$11.69

Reliva CBD Pet Tincture

$19.99

Rogue 6mg spear mint pouch's

$4.99

Rogue Honey Lemon 6mg

$3.99

Rogue Mango 6mg

$3.99

Rogue Peppermint 6mg

$3.99

Swisher Sweets Grape

$8.59

Wyld CBD

$16.99

WYLD CBD lemon gummies 2pack

$4.00

Zig Zag Wraps Straight Up

$1.69

Zig-Zag Ultra Thin Cones

$1.99

Zyn Chill 3mg

$3.99

Zyn Chill 6mg

$3.99

Zyn Cinnamon 3

$3.99

Zyn Cinnamon 6

$3.99

Zyn Citrus 3

$3.99

Zyn Citrus 6

$3.99
Zyn Coffee 3

Zyn Coffee 3

$3.99

Zyn Coffee 6

$3.99
Zyn Cool Mint 3

Zyn Cool Mint 3

$3.99

Zyn Cool Mint 6

$3.99

Zyn Menthol 3mg

$3.99

Zyn Menthol 6mg

$3.99
Zyn Peppermint 3

Zyn Peppermint 3

$3.99

Zyn Peppermint 6

$3.99
Zyn Smooth 3

Zyn Smooth 3

$3.99

Zyn Smooth 6

$3.99
Zyn Spearmint 3

Zyn Spearmint 3

$3.99

Zyn Spearmint 6

$3.99
Zyn Wintergreen 3

Zyn Wintergreen 3

$3.99

Zyn Wintergreen 6

$3.99

Cigars

Backwoods honey berry 5pack

$8.99
Backwoods Honey Bourbon

Backwoods Honey Bourbon

$2.15

Backwoods Original 5-pack

$8.99
Backwoods Russian Cream

Backwoods Russian Cream

$6.99

Black & Mild

$1.99

Black & Mild Sweets

$1.19

Black & Mild Wine

$1.19

Black & Mild Wood Tip

$1.19

Cigar Cutter

$7.00
Flor De Las Antillas

Flor De Las Antillas

$16.00
Flor Fina 8-5-8

Flor Fina 8-5-8

$9.00

Fuente King B

$10.10
Fuente Reserva Don

Fuente Reserva Don

$16.00
Fuente Rosado

Fuente Rosado

$8.00
Fuente Special

Fuente Special

$8.00

Illusione 888

$14.00
Illusione cg4

Illusione cg4

$16.00
Intemperance

Intemperance

$8.50
M.F. Flor De Las Antillas Toros

M.F. Flor De Las Antillas Toros

$13.00
M.F. Judge Toros

M.F. Judge Toros

$14.00
Raw Classic Rolling Paper

Raw Classic Rolling Paper

$2.00

Swisher Sweets

$8.59
Swisher Sweets Classic

Swisher Sweets Classic

$1.49

Zig Zag Dragonberry Cigar Wraps 2 pack

$1.69

Zig Zag Grape Cigar Wraps 2 pack

$1.79

Zig Zag Original White Cigarette Rolling Papers

$2.99

Zig Zag Ultra Thin

$2.99

Backwoods Original Single

$2.25

Corkscrews

Salute! Double Hinged Waiter's Corkscrew

$5.99

Salute! Pocket Corkscrew w/bottle Opener

$3.99

Lil' Necessities Corkscrew

$6.99

Drugs

Advil

$2.00

Advil 6 tablets

$4.75

Advil dual action

$8.49

Advil migraine

$8.79

Afrin Nasal Spray

$10.29

Bayer 24 Tablets

$5.69

Benadryl Allergy 24 tablets

$7.85

Blackberry Gummies 250mg CBD

$16.99

Cannadips 10mg pouches American Spice

$14.99

Cannadips Citrus 150mg CBD

$14.99

Cannadips Mint 150mg CBD

$14.99

Claritin Non-Drowsy 1 Tab

$4.79

Clear Eyes Eye Drops

$5.95

Dramamine

$8.99

Excedrin Extra Strength

$6.99

Halls Menthol Cough Drops

$1.79

Huckleberry Gummies 250mg CBD

$16.99

Ibuprofen 50 Tabs

$3.15

Imodium Liquid

$8.19

Nyquil Liquid

$12.65

OPTI free pure moist

$4.99

Raspberry Gummies 250mg CBD

$16.99

Theraflu Daytime Severe

$10.89

Tylenol cold and flu several

$11.85

Tylenol sinus severe

$10.39

VapoCool Cough Drops

$3.29

WYLD CBD Gummie 2 pack Lemon

$3.99

Zicam 5 tablets

$2.99

Chap stick total hydration

$3.99

Grocery

KINGSFORD CHARCOAL

KINGSFORD CHARCOAL

$10.59
CHARCOAL FLUID NATURE-GLO

CHARCOAL FLUID NATURE-GLO

$5.29
Ultra tide

Ultra tide

$4.00
Tide 3 use

Tide 3 use

$3.55
Gain

Gain

$2.40

Paper towels

$3.90

Toilet paper

$2.15

Cling Wrap

$1.69

Heavy Duty Cutlery

$1.29

Solo Paper Plates

$4.99

Reynolds Wrap

$3.25

Votives

$4.09

Emergency candles

$3.49

Red solo cups

$4.35

Distilled White Vinegar 1gal

$5.49

Glade Lavender Vanilla Air Freshener

$2.19

100-pack Paper Plates

$4.29

Peer's coffee Colombia Dark Roast

$9.00

Bodum Chambord French Press

$29.00

Seattle's Best Coffee Post Alley

$6.00

Tide 6oz

$3.99

Corkscrew Double-hinged

$9.99

Aveeno 2.5 oz

$4.89

Lighters

Mini Bic Lighter

$2.05

Large bic lighter

$2.49

Large bid lighter 2

$2.49

King lighter

$1.49

Medicine/Toiletries

Advil

$0.99

Advil 2-pack

$1.25

Advil 200mg

$7.95

Advil Liqui-Gels

$2.00

Advil PM 2 Pack

$0.89

Advil PM 6-pack

$3.49

Aleve Single Packet

$0.69

Alka-seltzer Plus Night

$7.99

Aquafresh Toothpaste 5.6oz

$4.59

BANANA BOAT, ALOE 8 OZ

$3.29

Band Aid 30 Ct

$5.04

Band Aid 8 Ct

$1.49

Benadryl

$2.49

Benadryl 4-pack

$2.89

Carmex

$1.99

Chapstick

$2.35

ChapStick cherry

$2.35

ChapStick Medicated

$2.35

Chapstick original

$2.35

ChapStick strawberry

$2.35

Claritin Non Drowsy 5 tables

$10.85

Clear Eyes .2oz

$2.69

Clear Eyes Eyedrops

$5.95

Clorox Hand Sanitizer

$2.70

Coach Sports Wrap

$5.89

COPPERTONE 50, 3 OZ

$4.69

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes 42 ct

$6.99

CREST COMPLETE

$5.05

Crest Toothpaste .85oz

$1.65

Dayquil Cold and Flu

$8.99

Dove fresh deodorant 1.6oz

$4.99

DOVE MOISTURE SHAMPOO

$6.09

Ear plugs

$0.89

Gillette Sensor 2

$1.49

GILLETTE SHAVE CREAM

$3.85

Halls cherry cough drops

$1.79

Halls honey lemon flavor

$1.79

HEAD & SHOULDERS

$10.35

Instant Hand Sani

$1.35

J&Js baby lotion

$2.19

Listerine Mouthwash

$2.85

Masks

$1.49

Masks-pack

$8.99

Medium Toothbrush

$2.99

Motrin Packet

$0.89

Nail Polish Remover

$3.25

Nasal Decongestant

$1.99

Nice n Clean Hand Wipes

$3.99

Old Spice Pure Sport

$3.99

Old spice pure sport

$4.29

Pepcid Complete Packet

$0.65

Pepto Bismol

$5.35

Pure Aloe Hand Sanitizer

$2.99

Reach Mint wax

$2.55

Sanitary

$2.00

Satin Care Shave Gel

$4.40

Secret deodorant

$2.89

Secret Deodorant

$2.89

SECRET SHOWER FRESH

$2.19

SHAVE KIT

SHAVE KIT

$5.29

Tampax Pearl 8-pack

$5.59

Tampax Pearl Regular 18-pk

$8.69

Tampax Pearl Super 18-pack

$8.69

Tampax Super

$5.00

Tampons

$3.29

To Go First Aid Kit

$2.49

TOOTHBRUSH

TOOTHBRUSH

$3.19

Toothbrush/toothpaste kit

$3.69

TROJAN ENZ

$4.19

Trojan Fire & Ice

$5.39

Trojan Her Pleasure

$4.49

TROJAN MAGNUM

$4.69

Trojan Ultra Thin

$4.69

Tums Assorted Berries

$1.99

Tums Assorted Fruit

$1.99

Tylenol 10 pac

$3.25

Tylenol 2-pack

$2.49

Visine Eye Drops 8ml

$6.75

Pet Food

Puperoni

$3.85

Milk Bone Box

$5.99

Cosmo's Bacon Bakery Bone

$1.89

Delirious Peanut Butter Bones

$2.49

Beneful Baked Hugs 8.5oz

$4.79

Purina Dog Chow

$9.75

Purina Cat treats

$2.65

Fancy Feast turkey giblets pate

$1.59

Fancy Feast fish shrimp flaked

$1.59

Piñata

Piñata

$5.99

Shirt

Shirt

$24.99

Spoons/Spouts/Knives

Opinel Birch Grey

$27.50

Opinel Carpaccio

$81.00
Opinel corkscrew knife

Opinel corkscrew knife

$34.00

Opinel Du Cuisinier

$28.00
Pour Spout

Pour Spout

$0.99
Stir Spoon

Stir Spoon

$1.99

Tito's Moscow Mule Cup

$6.99

Skull Shot Glass

$5.00

Sunglasses

Metal

$7.00

Metal

$7.00

Urban

$7.00

Plastic

$7.00

Vintage

$7.00

Vintage

$7.00

Sport

$7.00

Sport

$7.00

Urban

$7.00

Metal

$7.00

Plastic

$7.00

Vintage

$7.00

Urban

$7.00

Vintage

$7.00

Vintage

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Sport

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Aviator

$7.00

Plastic

$7.00

Plastic

$7.00

Sport

$7.00

Plastic sport

$7.00

Metal sport

$7.00

Plastic vintage

$7.00

Metal fashion

$7.00

Plastic fashion

$7.00

Plastic fashion 2

$7.00

Umbrella/Outdoor/Gloves

Mini Umbrella

$7.25

Blue Flex Gloves

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Restaurant info

Your premium neighborhood store located in the heart of South Lake Union

Location

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery
Tap & Trotter: image
Tap & Trotter: image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gyro & More
orange star4.8 • 363
1205 Dexter Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
orange starNo Reviews
809 Fairview Place N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
orange star4.4 • 2,873
711 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
EG Commissary - WA-111 Commissary
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Westlake Ave. Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Tapster - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
1011 Valley Street Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
orange star4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
orange star4.1 • 4,808
391 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,604
901 Mercer St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Laboratory - South Lake
orange star4.1 • 4,150
1253 Thomas Street Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle - 825 Harrison St
orange star4.6 • 3,949
825 Harrison St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
orange star4.4 • 2,873
711 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
orange star4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston