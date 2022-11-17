Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cask Social

review star

No reviews yet

208 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Charcuterie
Smokehouse Cobb
Salad 208

Shareables/Starters

Cornbread plate

$7.00

Candied Bacon

$9.00+

Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00+

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$8.00+

Raw Oysters

$14.00+

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Smokestack Nachos

$14.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Crab & Spinach Dip

$23.00

Smokehouse Chili

$5.00+Out of stock

Salad 208

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chefs Dessert

$40.00

Appetizers

$30.94

Entree Salads

Smokehouse Cobb

$17.00

Mimosa Salad

$12.00

Smokehouse Faves

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$19.00

1/2 LB Smokehouse Turkey Breast

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 LB Smoked Brisket

$19.00

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$32.00

1 LB Turkey Breast

$29.00Out of stock

1 LB Smoked Brisket

$32.00

Smokehouse Trio

$45.00

Mains

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Citrus Scallops

$37.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Southern Char Ribeye

$32.00

Bourbon Apple Chop

$22.00

Blackened Redfish

$36.00

Handhelds

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Social Burger

$14.00

Que'Ban

$17.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Sides

Apple Slaw

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Chef's Vegetables

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussels & Bacon

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

3 Sides

$15.00

Side Sauce

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$12.00

Kyle's Dessert

$10.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Steak

$11.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un Sweet Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Grapefruit juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Voss Spark

$6.00

Voss Still

$5.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Platter

$70.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Platter

$50.00

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$120.00

Mini Chicken Waffles Platter

$90.00

Bavarian Pretzel Platter

$45.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$40.00

Gulf Oyster Platter

$130.00

Truffle Deviled Egg Platter

$50.00

Chicken Wing Platter

$100.00

Fam Style Apple Slaw

$35.00

Fam Style French Fries

$35.00

Fam Style Chef's Veg

$35.00

Fam Style Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

Fam Style Brussels & Bacon

$35.00

Fam Style Smokehouse Grits

$35.00

Social Buff

$15.00

Social Pretzel

$17.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Mimosa Bar

$300.00

Assorted Desserts

$76.00

Room Fees & Misc

Upstairs Loft Room Fee

$300.00

Loft Lounge Room Fee

$100.00

Loft Bar Room Fee

$150.00

Standard Room Fee

$75.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cask is a locally owned and operated modern southern style restaurant offering our award winning weekend brunch and smoking dinner menu!

