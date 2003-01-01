Cask & Trotter Lynnwood
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked pork shoulder served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Beef Brisket Sandwich
smoked beef brisket served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Buffalo Chop Sandwich
pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in our house Buffalo sauce, topped with creamy coleslaw, sliced pickle and ranch, stacked on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Hot Link Sandwich
spicy hot link butterflied and grilled, topped with creamy coleslaw and tomato, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
house smoked sliced pastrami, Swiss Cheese, red onion, sliced pickle, Dijonnaise, served on marbled rye bread
Beef Brisket Dip
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun
Smoked Turkey Club
house-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll
Portobello Sandwich
sliced Portobello mushrooms, red peppers tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
BLT
Burgers
Single Cheese Burger
7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickle, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun
Double Cheese Burger
7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin caramelized in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, topped thick-cut bacon, melted cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions
6 Pack of Cheese Burger's
7 oz freshly ground top sirloin topped with thick-cut bacon, melted Gorgonzola, caramelized onion, mixed greens, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun
Chili Cheese Burger
7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin topped with no-bean chili, shredded cheddar, red onion, and chopped green onions
Sliders
Pulled Pork Slider
smoked pork shoulder topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickles served on a brioche bun
Beef Brisket Slider
smoked beef brisket topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickle, served on a brioche bun
Pulled Chicken Slider
smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey bbq sauce topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickles served on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chop Slider
smoked pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in our house buffalo sauce topped with creamy coleslaw, sliced pickles and ranch served on a brioche bun
BLT Slider
thick-cut bacon, tomato, lettuce and garlic mayo on brioche bun
Turkey Club Slider
House-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo served on brioche bun
Pastrami Slider
in house smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, red onion, sliced pickle and Dijonnaise served on brioche bun
Portabello Slider
sliced Portobello mushrooms and red peppers tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey bbq sauce served on a brioche bun
Slider and a Side
Entrees
Pork Ribs
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
Fried Pork Ribs
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
BBQ Plate 2 choice
choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link, Portobello mushrooms
BBQ Plate 3 Choice
choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link, Portobello mushrooms
Smoked Chicken Thighs
two chicken thighs, brined, seasoned & smoked
BBQ Sundae & Corn bread
choice of pulled pork, smoked pastrami, beef brisket, pulled chicken OR Portobello, with your choice of any two scratch-made sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (items cannot be separated individually)
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
5 oz side of BBQ Baked Beans with bacon, pulled pork & onion
Seattle Succotash
5 oz side of Seattle Succotash: fresh corn salad with edamame, cilantro, red onion, black beans, red pepper, fresh lime juice, salt & pepper
Tangy Coleslaw
5 oz side of Tangy Coleslaw: vinegar-based dressing
Creamy Coleslaw
5 oz side of Creamy Coleslaw: mayo-based dressing
Potato Salad
5 oz side of Potato Salad: russet potatoes, celery, green onion, pickles, red onion, egg, mustard, mayonnaise
Corn Bread (1 per order)
two muffins served with honey and butter
Mac and Cheese
5 oz side of Mac & Cheese: elbow macaroni, Tillamook Cheddar
Garlic Jalapeno Mashed Potatoes
5 oz side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes: russet potatoes, roasted garlic, roasted jalapenos, salt, pepper
Side of Chili
no bean chili topped with cheddar cheese and chopped green onions
Mom's Mac Salad
5oz side of homemade brown gravy
Side Pastrami
6oz side of house smoked sliced pastrami
Side Brisket
6 oz side of smoked beef brisket
Side Pulled Pork
6oz side of smoked pork shoulder
Side Hot Link
single spicy hot link, butterflied and grilled
Side of Salsa
5oz side of fresh house made salsa
Side of Cheese
5 oz side of Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce
Side of Au Jus
5oz side of smoked beef brisket au jus
Side Pulled Chicken
Chicken Thigh
Fries
Shoestring Fries
hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper
Sweet tater tots
hand-cut fries, raw garlic, green onion, parmesan
Joe Joe's
hand-cut fries, white truffle oil, fresh parsley, parmesan
Waffle Fries
Pork Rinds Sriracha
Cheese Fries
hand-cut fries, Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce, green onion
Chili Cheese Fries
hand-cut fries, house-made no-bean chili, Tillamook cheddar cheese sauce