Cask & Trotter Lynnwood

18411 Hwy 99

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

smoked pork shoulder served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

smoked beef brisket served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

Buffalo Chop Sandwich

$16.99

pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in our house Buffalo sauce, topped with creamy coleslaw, sliced pickle and ranch, stacked on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

Hot Link Sandwich

$15.99

spicy hot link butterflied and grilled, topped with creamy coleslaw and tomato, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.99

house smoked sliced pastrami, Swiss Cheese, red onion, sliced pickle, Dijonnaise, served on marbled rye bread

Beef Brisket Dip

$17.99

smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French Roll with a side of house-made Au Jus

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

grilled chicken breast topped with with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun

Smoked Turkey Club

$16.99

house-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll

Portobello Sandwich

$15.99

sliced Portobello mushrooms, red peppers tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun

BLT

$11.99

Burgers

Single Cheese Burger

$3.99

7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced pickle, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun

Double Cheese Burger

$5.99

7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin caramelized in our house Sweet & Smokey BBQ sauce, topped thick-cut bacon, melted cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions

6 Pack of Cheese Burger's

$20.00

7 oz freshly ground top sirloin topped with thick-cut bacon, melted Gorgonzola, caramelized onion, mixed greens, garlic mayo, served on a pub bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$6.00

7 oz freshly-ground top sirloin topped with no-bean chili, shredded cheddar, red onion, and chopped green onions

Sliders

smaller versions of our sandwiches and burgers, served on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Slider

$4.50

smoked pork shoulder topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickles served on a brioche bun

Beef Brisket Slider

$7.50

smoked beef brisket topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickle, served on a brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Slider

$4.50

smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey bbq sauce topped with creamy coleslaw and sliced pickles served on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chop Slider

$6.50

smoked pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in our house buffalo sauce topped with creamy coleslaw, sliced pickles and ranch served on a brioche bun

BLT Slider

$6.50

thick-cut bacon, tomato, lettuce and garlic mayo on brioche bun

Turkey Club Slider

$7.00

House-smoked turkey breast, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo served on brioche bun

Pastrami Slider

$6.50

in house smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, red onion, sliced pickle and Dijonnaise served on brioche bun

Portabello Slider

$6.50

sliced Portobello mushrooms and red peppers tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey bbq sauce served on a brioche bun

Slider and a Side

$12.00

Entrees

Pork Ribs

$26.00

half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked

Fried Pork Ribs

$26.00

half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked

BBQ Plate 2 choice

$26.00

choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link, Portobello mushrooms

BBQ Plate 3 Choice

$31.00

choose from any combination of: baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked pastrami, pulled chicken, chicken thighs, hot link, Portobello mushrooms

Smoked Chicken Thighs

$14.00

two chicken thighs, brined, seasoned & smoked

BBQ Sundae & Corn bread

$17.00

choice of pulled pork, smoked pastrami, beef brisket, pulled chicken OR Portobello, with your choice of any two scratch-made sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (items cannot be separated individually)

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00+

5 oz side of BBQ Baked Beans with bacon, pulled pork & onion

Seattle Succotash

$4.00+

5 oz side of Seattle Succotash: fresh corn salad with edamame, cilantro, red onion, black beans, red pepper, fresh lime juice, salt & pepper

Tangy Coleslaw

$3.00+

5 oz side of Tangy Coleslaw: vinegar-based dressing

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00+

5 oz side of Creamy Coleslaw: mayo-based dressing

Potato Salad

$4.00+

5 oz side of Potato Salad: russet potatoes, celery, green onion, pickles, red onion, egg, mustard, mayonnaise

Corn Bread (1 per order)

$1.50

two muffins served with honey and butter

Mac and Cheese

$4.00+

5 oz side of Mac & Cheese: elbow macaroni, Tillamook Cheddar

Garlic Jalapeno Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

5 oz side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes: russet potatoes, roasted garlic, roasted jalapenos, salt, pepper

Side of Chili

$6.00

no bean chili topped with cheddar cheese and chopped green onions

Mom's Mac Salad

$4.00+

5oz side of homemade brown gravy

Side Pastrami

$8.00

6oz side of house smoked sliced pastrami

Side Brisket

$8.00

6 oz side of smoked beef brisket

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

6oz side of smoked pork shoulder

Side Hot Link

$3.00

single spicy hot link, butterflied and grilled

Side of Salsa

$2.00

5oz side of fresh house made salsa

Side of Cheese

$2.00

5 oz side of Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce

Side of Au Jus

$1.00

5oz side of smoked beef brisket au jus

Side Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$4.50

hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper

Sweet tater tots

$4.50

hand-cut fries, raw garlic, green onion, parmesan

Joe Joe's

$4.50

hand-cut fries, white truffle oil, fresh parsley, parmesan

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Pork Rinds Sriracha

$4.75

Cheese Fries

$9.00

hand-cut fries, Tillamook Cheddar cheese sauce, green onion

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

hand-cut fries, house-made no-bean chili, Tillamook cheddar cheese sauce