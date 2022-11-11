Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria Sabina South Lake Union (Seattle)

2,873 Reviews

$$

711 Westlake Ave

Seattle, WA 98109

Small Plates

Guacamole

$15.00

Fresh avocado, Roma tomatoes, white onions, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Grasshoppers

$15.00

Sautéed with onions, jalapeños, Roma tomatoes, and garlic. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Tostadas De Tinga

$12.00

Two mini tostadas topped with chicken (simmered in tomatoes, chipotles in adobo, and onions), black bean paste, lettuce, pickled onions, Manzano pepper cream, verde cream sauce, and charred tortilla powder. Served with salsa roja.

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Add your choice of protein +$4.00, or your choice of veggie +3.00. Served with salsa roja, and Pico de Gallo.

Nachos

$15.00

Black beans, Pico de Gallo, verde cream sauce, Manzano pepper cream, and pickled jalapenos. Add your choice of protein +$4.00, or your choice of veggie +$3.00.

Octopus Al Pastor

$26.00

Caramelized onions and pineapple on a bed of corn tortillas and guacamole. Served with verde cream sauce.

Tacos Dorados

$15.00

Three crispy chicken taquitos topped with black beans, queso fresco, lettuce, verde cream sauce, and Manzano pepper cream. Served with salsa roja.

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Served with corn tortillas. Add your choice of protein +$4.00, or your choice of veggie +$3.00.

Street Tacos

Taco Beef Brisket

$4.00

Taco Asada

$4.00

Taco Pork

$4.00

Taco Chicken Tinga

$4.00

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$4.00

Taco Mushroom

$3.00

Tulum Fish Taco

$5.50

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Taco Zucchini

$3.00

Burritos

Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, cheese, verde cream sauce, and Manzano pepper cream

Asada Burrito

$15.00

Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, cheese, verde cream sauce, and Manzano pepper cream

Pulled Pork---Burrito

$14.00

Brisket---Burrito

$15.00

Chorizo---Burrito

$14.00

Al Pastor---Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Tinga--Burrito

$14.00

Veggie---Burrito

$13.00

Cochinita Pibil---Burrito

$15.00

Shrimp---Burrito

$17.00

Tortas

Asada

$14.00

Marinated and grilled sirloin

Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

Shredded, marinated pork, baked in a plantain leaf. Served with habanero salsa, pickled onions, corn tortillas, and rice.

Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Chicken de Tinga

$13.00

Chicken (simmered in tomatoes, chipotles in adobo, and onions),

Entrees

Carne Asada

$28.00

Marinated and grilled sliced beef. Served with rice, beans, chorizo, corn tortillas, and a cheese-filled jalapeno.

Cochinita Pibil

$26.00

Shredded, marinated pork, baked in a plantain leaf. Served with habanero salsa, pickled onions, corn tortillas, and rice.

Enchiladas De Coloradito

$24.00

Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in red mole sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with rice. (Contains nuts)

Enchiladas Verde

$22.00

Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in tomatillo sauce, topped with queso fresco and manzano pepper cream. Served with black beans and rice.

Enmoladas ( enchiladas de mole )

$24.00

Three Chicken, Beef or Pork-stuffed tortillas covered in black mole sauce, topped with queso fresco and Manzano pepper cream. Served with rice. (Contains nuts)

Mole De Pollo

$24.00

Smoked chicken thighs, covered in black mole and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of rice. (Contains nuts)

Shrimp Taco Plate

$22.00

Three Sautéed shrimp with poblano peppers, red and white onion, ancho rub, and Manzano pepper cream. Served with roasted salsa verde.

Tulum Fish taco Plate

$18.00

Three corn tortillas topped with sesame sauce and marinated shredded cod. Topped with fried onions. Served with verde cream sauce

SIDES

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Tortilla (Corn) 3

$3.00

Tortilla (Flour) 3

$3.00

Salsa (Red)

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Salsa Habenero

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Dressing

$2.00

Guacamole(SIDE) 5oz

$6.00

Pickled Onion

$2.00

Pico

$2.00

Manzano Cream

$2.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Add grilled chicken +$5.00, or asada +$6.00, or shrimp +$8.00.

House Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, corn, pepitas, and cilantro. Add grilled chicken +$5.00, asada +$6.00, or shrimp +$8.00.

Caldo de Camaron (Bowl)

$14.00

A warm, shrimp/chipotle broth-based soup with potatoes, celery, carrot and shrimp. Comes with white onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and bread on the side.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

