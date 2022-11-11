Maria Sabina South Lake Union (Seattle)
2,873 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy
Location
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Seattle
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle - 825 Harrison St
4.6 • 3,949
825 Harrison St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant