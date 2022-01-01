Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caspers Diner

1,166 Reviews

$

601 W Walnut

Springfield, MO 65806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Chili
Double Whammy
Chzburger

Food

Hamburger combo

$8.99

Chzburger Combo

$9.49

Dbl Hamburger combo

$9.99

Dbl Chzburger combo

$10.49

Chili Hamburger Combo

$8.99

Chili Chzburger Combo

$9.99

Hamburger

$4.49

Double Hamburger

$5.99

Chzburger

$4.99

Dbl Chzburger

$6.49

Chili Burger

$5.49

Chili Chzburger

$5.99

Dbl Chili Burger

$6.49

Dbl Chili Chzburger

$6.99

Ham Sandwich

$4.49

Ham and Cheese

$4.99

Ham & cheese Combo

$9.49

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Ham and Egg

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Jr. Coney

$3.49

Jr. Coney w/ Chz

$3.99

Double Whammy

$9.99

Big Wiener w/ Chz

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

3-Way Spaghetti

$6.99

Frito Pie

$6.99

1/2 Frito Pie

$3.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Lays chips

$1.50

Fritos Corn chips

$1.50

Sub Chili

$1.99

Sub Chili w/Chz

$2.49

Small Chili

$4.49

Large Chili

$5.49

Pint Chili

$5.99

Quart Chili

$9.99

Gallon Chili

$34.99

Sub Ham and Beans

$1.99

Small Ham and Beans

$4.49

Large Ham and Beans

$5.49

Pint Ham and Beans

$5.99

Quart Ham and Beans

$9.99

Gallon Ham and Beans

$34.99

Side O' Cheese

$0.75

Cup O' Cheese

$3.99

Shakes/Malts/Desserts

Shake

$5.49Out of stock

Malt

$5.49Out of stock

Cake of the Day

$3.99

Pie of the Day

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kool-aid

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Short Beer

$2.00

Tall Beer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

601 W Walnut, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

Gallery
Casper's image
Casper's image
Casper's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Italian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
orange starNo Reviews
208 West Mcdaniel Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Tinga Tacos
orange star4.5 • 665
308 W. McDaniel Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
orange starNo Reviews
541 East Saint Louis Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston