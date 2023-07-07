Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cass Street Bar and Grill

5049 Newport Avenue

San Diego, CA 92107

Harry's Main Menu

Specials

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

Ceviche

$14.99

With fish or shrimp, avocado & tostada chips

Surf N Turf Fries

$16.99

Steak & shrimp, cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole

HTC Bowl

$15.99

Choice of steak, fish or shrimp. Cabbage, rice, beans, salsa fresca, guac & cheese

Sides

Beans

$2.99

Chips & Guac

$5.99

Fish

$5.00

French Fries

$4.99

Guac

$3.00

Quesadilla

$4.99

Quesadilla w/ Steak

$10.99

Rice

$2.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Steak

$6.00

Burritos

Cali Burrito

$13.99

With steak, fries, sour cream & guacamole

Steak N' Shrimp Cali

$15.99

With shrimp & steak , fries, sour cream & guacamole

Bean & Cheese

$5.99

No veggies, with steak

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Beans, cabbage & guacamole

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Guacamole

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

With steak or bacon and eggs, fries & guacamole

Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.79

Grilled Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Octopus Taco

$6.79

Steak & Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Veggie Taco

$5.39

With beans

Scallop Taco

$7.99

Trifecta Taco

$6.99

W/spicy grilled shrimp, fish and scallop

Battered Fish Taco

$4.79

Grilled Fish Taco

$6.79

Northern Tijuana Taco

$6.79

W/steak, beans, cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro & avocado

Extras

Cheese

$2.00

Guac

$2.50

Crema

$1.00

Harry's Beverages

Agua Frescas

Cantaloupe

$3.99+

Horchata

$3.99+

Jamaica

$3.99+

Pineapple

$3.99+

Strawberry

$3.99+

Watermelon

$3.99+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.99

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican Squirt

$3.99

Redbull

$5.00

Rocket Fuel

$6.99

Cold brew coffee with horchata

Cass St Food Menu

Appetizers

Cass St. Famous Pan Fried Potatoes

$8.99

House made potatoes pan fried until crispy topped with melted cheese

Cass St. Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99

Fresh chips and house made guacamole

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Our house fries cooked until crispy and seasoned

The Classics - Sandwiches

Steak Baguette

$19.95

Marinated new York strip steak, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Chicken Baguette

$17.99

Grilled chicken, salsa fresca, crispy lettuce, avocado, curried-honey mustard, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Surf and Turf Baguette

$22.95

Marinated new York strip steak, grilled shrimp, caramelized onions, teriyaki aioli, stuffed in a grilled baguette

Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Marinated fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions

Classic Cass St. Cheeseburger

$15.99

All-natural beef patty, crispy lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

Classic Hot Dog

$7.99

Relish and raw onion

The Classics - Entrees

Cass St. New York Steak Plate

$27.95

Teriyaki steak, fried potatoes with cheese

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, bell peppers, mushrooms, in a spicy cream sauce over penne pasta, served with garlic bread

The Classics - Salad

Oriental Salad

$12.99

Salad dressing contain peanuts. Crispy lettuce, cucumber, carrots, olives, broccoli, mushrooms, radish, bean sprouts, fried wontons, house Hunan dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let the good times roll at Cass Street Bar and Grill. We believe great memories are made around cold beer, flavorful food, and casual conversation. Stop by the PB local’s favorite neighborhood bar today!

Location

5049 Newport Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

