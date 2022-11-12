A map showing the location of Cassava House 2270 1 avenueView gallery
Cassava House 2270 1 avenue

2270 1 avenue

New York, NY 10035

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS YOUR WAY

$5.00

SCRAMBLE TOFU WITH TOAST AND SALAD

$6.00

CHEESE AND EGG SANDWICH

$5.50

OMELET

$7.25

CHOSE TWO

YOUGURT PARFAIT

$6.25

CHICKEN COUP

$4.00

2 HARD BOILED EGG,ARUGULA,HOME MADE MAYO

FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

FRUIT SALAD

$5.25

OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.00

Oatmeal

$6.75

PANCAKES

$6.75

Beer

$4.00

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWHICH

$5.25

HAM,TURKEY OR VEGETERIAN,CHEESE AND ARUGULA

CROISSANT EGG SANDWHICH

$6.25

HAM,TURKEY OR VEGETERIAN,EGG,CHEESE AND ARUGULA

THE GREAT ONE

$6.25

MAYO,AVOCADO,MOZZARELLA,ARUGULA

THE GREAT ADVENTURE

$6.25

CROISSANT

$3.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.00

BANANA CHOCOLATE MUFIN

$4.00

BLUEBERRY MUFIN

$4.00

Babka

$3.50

DANISH ALMOND AND CREAM

$3.50

BABKA

$3.50

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY 16oz

$7.50

ALWAYS VEGAN

SOUP OF THE DAY 10oz

$5.50

SANDWICHES

LITTLE MEXICO

$9.75

AVOCADO,ARUGULA,TOMATO,CILANTRO,HOME SPICY YOUGURT SAUCE

FARMER'S FAVORITE

$9.75

HAM,CHEESE,KALE,TOMATO,HOME SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE

CATCH OF THE DAY

$9.75

TUNA,CELERY,CARROT ARUGULA,HOME MADE MAYO

ROCK LIFE

$9.75

TURKEY,CUCUMBER,APPLE,HOME MADE AIOLI

IREAPAL

$10.50

PROSCIUTTO,TOMATOES,CUCUMBER,FETA,OLIVE OIL,SPRING MIX

LANDO

$9.75

TOMATO,MOZZARELLA,HOME PESTO,ARUGULA

OPEN AIR

$10.50

GRILLED TOFU,BLACK BEANS,TOMATO,AVOCADO,MAYO,ARUGULA

BIG BS!!!

$10.50

2EGGS SCRAMBELED,CHESE,HAM,TURKEY,BACON,VEGETERIAN,TOMATO,AVOCADO,SPRING MIX

PHILLY CHEESE

$13.00

HOME MADE SEITAN,SAUTEED ONION AND GREEN PEPERS,VEGAN CHEESE,SPICED VEGEINESE,

BIG RANCH STEAK SANDWICH

$12.50

HOME MADE SEITAN,TOMATOES,SHREDDED CARROTS,SPRING MIX,SPICED VEGEINESE

HOUSE BURGER

$13.50

BEYOND MEAT PADDIES,TOMATO,ARUGULA,ONION,VEGAN CHEESE,KETCHEUP,VEGAN BUN,CHIPS

THE CHAMP

$12.00

NENAD'S SANDWICH

$11.50

RON'S SANDWHICH

$11.00

El DIRETORE

$12.50

LOX AND CREAM CHEESE

$11.00

VEGAN BURITO

$13.50

COMBO

THE COMBO(1)

$10.00

1/2 SANDWICH & SOUP NO BURGER AND BIG BS

THE COMBO(2)

$12.00

1/2 SANDWICH & 20OZ JUICE NO BURGER AND BIG BS

FRESH PRESED JUICES

BACK UP

$7.50

BIG CHAIR

$7.50

BAD NOSE

$7.50

BLUES DAY

$7.50

BLUE SUN

$7.50

DEEP FOREST

$7.50

DEEP WATERS

$7.50

FOUR MUSKETEERS

$7.50

GOOD LIFE

$7.50

GINGER FLASH 2 oz

$4.00

HOT DAY

$7.50

NO REGRETS

$7.50

PASS TIME

$7.50

QUICK SAND

$7.50

SHADE OF GRAY

$7.50

SOUTH OF BORDER

$7.50

TAX DAY

$7.50

T.N.T.

$7.50

VEGGIE GARDEN

$7.50

YOUR PROBLEM

$7.50

IMMUNITY SHOT

$4.00

SMOOTHIES

ARE YOU BANANAS

$7.50

CAFE AU LAIT

$7.50

CAFE FRAPE

$7.50

COOL BREEZE

$7.50

EL GREEN GO

$7.50

FLYING KITE

$7.50

NOT ME

$7.50

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$7.50

RUN AROUND

$7.50

RUSH HOUR

$7.50

STORM SKY

$7.50

YESTERDAY

$7.50

YOUR PROBLEM

$7.50

COFFE

HOUSE TEA

$2.00

GRINGER,MINT,LEMON

COFFE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

COLD BREW

$3.00

ESPRESO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

MACCHIATO

$3.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CAFFE LATTE

$4.00

MOCHA

$4.75

EXTRA SHOOT

$1.25

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

WATER

$1.50

PELEGRINO

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.00

MATCHA LATTE

$4.75

Cider

$3.00

SODA

$2.00

Izze

Beer

$4.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

AVOCADO TOAST

BAD OPINION

$6.90

AVOCADO,ONE EGG YOUR WAY AND CHIA SEEDS

TOMORROW

$6.90

AVOCADO,BLACK BEAN,FETA

HAWAIIAN

$6.90

AVOCADO,HAM OR TURKEY,VEGETERIAN,PINEAPPLE,CHIA SEEDS

THE LONG WAY

$6.90

THE LITTLE ITALY

$6.90

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.00

Guac & Chips

$8.00+

SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$8.25

CHOICE OF MIX GREENS,ARUGULA,KALE,OR ARUGULA KALE MIX.

