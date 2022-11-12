Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cassava House 2270 1 avenue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Join us for fresh squeezed juice,smoothie or great sandwich.
Location
2270 1 avenue, New York, NY 10035
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
