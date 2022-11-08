Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA

review star

No reviews yet

421 W 8th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)
Large Fries
Small Fries

PIES

Chocolate Peanut Butter (Gluten-Free/Vegan)

Chocolate Peanut Butter (Gluten-Free/Vegan)

$7.50Out of stock

Cranberry Pomegranate

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Blackout Cake

$8.00

Beer

6.9% ABV - IPA

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Pabst 4 pk 120z

$12.00

Smog City-Little Bo Pils Single 16oz.

$6.00

4.4% ABV - Pilsner

Smog City-Little Bo Pils 4pk 16oz.

$18.00

4.4% ABV - Pilsner

MadeWest-IPA Single 16oz.

$6.00

MadeWest-IPA 4 pk 16oz.

$18.00

6.9% ABV - IPA

Pizza Port-Chronic Amber Single 16oz.

$6.00

4.9% ABV - Amber Ale

Pizza Port-Chronic Amber 4pk 16oz.

$18.00

4.9% ABV - Amber Ale

Cerveza Modelo

$6.00

Cassell's Michelada

$7.00

Cassell's Michelada Mix, Modelo Especial

Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris 10oz

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Noir 10oz

$11.00

Underwood Bubbles 10oz

$10.00

Pairing Wine Glass + Pie Slice

$9.00

Wine Glass White

$4.00

Wine Glass Red

$4.00

Bottle Organic Cabernet Sauvignon Emiliana Vineyards Chile

$26.00

EMILIANA ORGANIC VINEYARDS CHILE. Sustainably Farmed. With the utmost respect for the environment so you can feel good about sharing and enjoying.

Bottle Organic Rose Emiliana Vineyards Chile

$26.00

EMILIANA ORGANIC VINEYARDS CHILE. Sustainably Farmed. With the utmost respect for the environment so you can feel good about sharing and enjoying.

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc LINE39 California

$26.00

LINE 39 is inspired by the 39th parallel, which runs through the heart of California wine country. This wine is perfect accompaniment with food or on it's own after a long day.

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$8.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$9.95

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders 3pc

$6.50

Chicken Tenders 6pc

$10.50

Spicy California Burger

Spicy California Burger

$15.50

7 oz house ground beef patty, Served on a classic bun... Chunky Pico de Gallo made to order with Toreado Serrano Pepper... Lettuce, Avocado And House Mayo.

SEASONAL ITEMS.

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Give more birds a chance to shine. 1/3 Turkey Patty on Classic Bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and pickle on side. Add your favorite Cheese.

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.50

7oz House Ground Patty, Thick Oven Roasted Vine Ripen Tomato, Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing on Classic Bun. Choice of Caramelized Grilled Onions Or Grilled Mushrooms.

Boricua Cheese Burger

$12.50

Quarter Pound House Ground Patty, American Cheese, Fried Plantain Patty (Tostones) on Briochette Bun. Side of Special Sauce Made of our House Mayo/Ketchup and Garlic Paste.

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce And Pepperoni, Over Kennebec Potato Fries.

Burgers

1/3 lb Burger(Cassell's Classic)

1/3 lb Burger(Cassell's Classic)

$14.25

7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)

1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)

$15.50

7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

1/4 lb Burger

1/4 lb Burger

$11.25

4oz house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$12.50

4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$15.50

House-made farro, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso & flax patty. Served on a vegan bun w/ vegan cheese. Made with peanut oil. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

2/3 lb Burger

2/3 lb Burger

$19.00

11 oz. house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

2/3 lb Cheeseburger

2/3 lb Cheeseburger

$20.50

11 oz. house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*

Spicy California Burger

Spicy California Burger

$15.50

7 oz house ground beef patty, Served on a classic bun... "Chunky Pico de Gallo made to order with Toreado Serrano Pepper" Lettuce, Avocado And House Mayo.

Burger Kits (Raw Patties)

6 Pack Burger Kit

6 Pack Burger Kit

$55.00
12 Pack Burger Kit

12 Pack Burger Kit

$110.00

Melts

Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)

Patty Melt 7 oz.(Cassell's Classic)

$17.00

7 oz. house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$18.00

House poached albacore tuna salad with your choice of Cheddar or Swiss cheese (hot). Our albacore tuna is sustainable, line-caught, fresh from the Pacific Northwest.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.75

Deli ham with your choice of Cheddar or Swiss cheese. Served with mustardy mayo & tomato jam (hot). Our Beeler's pork products are free of nitrates, added hormones & antibiotics.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar, Swiss & mozzarella cheese melted on buttery crunchy toasted bread.

Patty Melt 11 oz.

Patty Melt 11 oz.

$21.50

7oz house ground beef patty, choice of temp, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, served on toasted rye. Side of mustardy-mayo and pickles.

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00
Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$16.00

Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.

Grilled Chicken Sando

Grilled Chicken Sando

$16.00

Naked Truth chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, & ranch. Served on a Parker House bun. Our Mary's chicken is air chilled & free of antibiotics & added hormones.

BLT

BLT

$13.75

Beeler’s bacon, lettuce, tomato, house mayo, choice of bread.

Salads

Market Salad

Market Salad

$12.75

Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette.

1/2 Market

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, celery, onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette.

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95
Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.25
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.75
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.25

Breakfast

B'Fast Sandwich

B'Fast Sandwich

$9.50

Choice of eggs, American cheese & spicy mayo. Served on a Classic bun. Available all day.

B'fast Burrito

B'fast Burrito

$12.00

Chino Valley Ranch eggs, American cheese, hashbrowns, avocado, pico de gallo. Served with a side spicy mayo.

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of white, wheat or rye toast.

Belgium Waffle Bacon Eggs

$12.95

B'fast Burger !

$16.00

Beverages

Bottled Mex. Coke

$2.50

Bottled Mex. Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Vanilla Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Mex. Jarritos

$2.50

Bottled Topo Chico Mex.

$4.50

Bottled Mex. Squirt

$2.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk 12oz

$4.00

Blue Muppet Lemonade

$3.00

Pies

Chocolate Peanut Butter (Gluten-Free/Vegan)

Chocolate Peanut Butter (Gluten-Free/Vegan)

$7.50Out of stock

Cranberry Pomegranate

$7.50

Handmade Shakes

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$7.50

All our shakes are made with Fosselman's ice cream.

Vanilla Shake

$7.50

All our shakes are made with Fosselman's ice cream.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.50

All our shakes are made with Fosselman's ice cream.

Shake Oreo

Shake Oreo

$8.00
Shake Cookie Monster

Shake Cookie Monster

$8.00
Surrender Dorothy !

Surrender Dorothy !

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles+ Rainbow Sprinkles! Marshmallows, Whipped Cream Your Choice Of Flavor.

Smoothie's

Smoothie's

$8.00

Cassell's is Adding Smoothies to Your Dreams. Raspberry or Mango Your Choice?

Cassell's Drunk Milkshake

$9.00

Coffee Liqueur, And Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Vanilla or Chocolate.

Beers (Alcohol)

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Pabst 4 pk 120z

$12.00

Smog City-Little Bo Pils Single 16oz.

$6.00

4.4% ABV - Pilsner

Smog City-Little Bo Pils 4pk 16oz.

$18.00

4.4% ABV - Pilsner

MadeWest-IPA Single 16oz.

$6.00

MadeWest-IPA 4 pk 16oz.

$18.00

6.9% ABV - IPA

Pizza Port-Chronic Amber Single 16oz.

$6.00

4.9% ABV - Amber Ale

Pizza Port-Chronic Amber 4pk 16oz.

$18.00

4.9% ABV - Amber Ale

Cerveza Modelo Bottled

$6.00

Cassell's Michelada

$7.00

Cassell's Michelada Mix, Modelo Especial

Wine (Alcohol)

Underwood Pinot Gris 10oz

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Noir 10oz

$11.00

Underwood Bubbles 10oz

$10.00

Bottle Organic Cabernet Sauvignon Emiliana Vineyards Chile

$26.00

EMILIANA ORGANIC VINEYARDS CHILE. Sustainably Farmed. With the utmost respect for the environment so you can feel good about sharing and enjoying.

Bottle Organic Rose Emiliana Vineyards Chile

$26.00

EMILIANA ORGANIC VINEYARDS CHILE. Sustainably Farmed. With the utmost respect for the environment so you can feel good about sharing and enjoying.

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc LINE39 California

$26.00

LINE 39 is inspired by the 39th parallel, which runs through the heart of California wine country. This wine is perfect accompaniment with food or on it's own after a long day.

Coffee

Cold Brew 12 oz.

$3.25

Brewed with La Colombe coffee.

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$4.50

Brewed with La Colombe coffee.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily. Cassell's Belgium Waffles Available all Day. Home of The Spicy California Burger.

421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

