Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cassell's Hamburgers DTLA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily. Cassell's Belgium Waffles Available all Day. Home of The Spicy California Burger.
Location
421 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurant