American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Cassell's Hamburgers K-town

3,703 Reviews

$$

3600 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

PIES

Whole Banana

$35.00Out of stock
Banana Dulce de Leche

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Apple Pie

$35.00Out of stock
Apple Pie Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie (Gluten-free/Vegan)

$35.00Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter (Gluten-Free/Vegan)

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Lemon Ice Box Ice Pie

$35.00Out of stock
Lemon Ice Box

$7.50Out of stock

Choc Carm Peanut

$7.00Out of stock
Pecan Pie Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Blackberry

$7.50Out of stock
King Ding Dong Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin

$35.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Whole-Pecan

$35.00Out of stock

Whole Pom/Cran Pie

$29.00Out of stock

Blackberries cooked with orange zest, vanilla and brown sugar in a classic buttery lattice crust.

Pom\cran Slice

$7.50Out of stock
Marshmallow Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Whole Marshmallow

$35.00Out of stock

Whole Lemon Meringue Pie

$35.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$7.50Out of stock

Family Meal Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Sandwich

Hotcakes

Mac & Cheese

Market Salad

BLT

Grilled Cheese

Grilled ham and cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our story began in 1948, when Al Cassell opened Cassell's Hamburgers, which became an iconic lunch counter in Los Angeles. Famously known for grinding fresh beef everyday, and making his own mayonaisse, his passion for the hamburger lives on. Cassell's Hamburgers now resides in the historic Hotel Normandie in Los Angeles. The soul of the restaurant stays true to founder Al Cassell's original principles of being a hamburger shop with a focus on premium beef, ground daily in house. All of our burgers are still cooked on Al Cassell's famous original crossfire broiler, ground with the original grinder, and pattied with the original press.

Location

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

