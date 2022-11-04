Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casserole Soul Café

review star

No reviews yet

531 E Belt Line

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Order Again

Lunch

L Fried Chicken Wings

L Fried Chicken Wings

$10.95

Battered and fried whole chicken wings cooked to perfection.

L Chicken Strips

L Chicken Strips

$9.50

Crispy homemade battered and fried chicken breast tenders.

L Pork Chop

L Pork Chop

$11.95

Tender, grilled or golden fried pork chop.

L Catfish

L Catfish

$12.95

Fresh grilled or fried fillets of catfish.

No Sides

L Wings (No Sides)

$5.95

L Tenders (No Sides)

$4.95

L Catfish (No Sides)

$7.95

L Pork Chops (No Sides)

$5.69

Entrees

D Fried Wings

D Fried Wings

$14.95

Battered and fried whole chicken wings cooked to perfection.

D Chicken Tenders

D Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Crispy homemade battered and fried chicken breast tenders.

D Pork Chops

D Pork Chops

$15.95

Tender, grilled or golden fried pork chops.

D Catfish

D Catfish

$16.95

Fresh grilled or fried fillets of catfish.

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$11.95

One amazingly seasoned leg quarter baked to perfection.

Smothered Pork Steak

Smothered Pork Steak

$15.99

Fried pork steak smothered in our mouthwatering home-style brown gravy.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.95

Flavorfully seasoned meatloaf topped with red meatloaf sauce.

CFS Chicken Fried Steak

CFS Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Homemade seasoned, battered and fried cubesteak served with brown or cream gravy.

CFC Chicken Fried Chicken

CFC Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Homemade seasoned, battered and fried chicken breast served with brown or cream gravy.

3 Vegetable Plate

$9.25

3 vegetables of your choice (pick 3 sides)

4 Vegetable Plate

$11.50

4 vegetables of your choice (pick 4 sides)

Beef tips and Rice

Beef tips and Rice

$15.95

Succulent tender beef tips over a bed of white rice.

Salmon Croquettes

Salmon Croquettes

$13.95Out of stock

2 homemade croquette patties battered and fried.

No Sides

D Wings (No sides)

$7.40

D Tenders (No Sides)

$6.80

D Pork Chops (No Sides)

$9.25

D Catfish (No Sides)

$11.95

Baked Chicken (No Sides)

$5.95

Smothered Pork Steak (No Sides)

$9.95

Meatloaf (No Sides)

$9.95

Salmon Croquettes (No Sides)

$7.95

CFS Chicken fried Steak (No Sides)

$9.25

CFC Chicken fried Chicken (No Sides)

$9.25

Beef tips and Rice (No Sides)

$10.25

Chicken and Dressing (No Sides)

$10.25

Casserole

Chicken Broccoli Rice

$9.95

Chicken Tetrazzini

$9.95

Baked Spaghetti

$9.95

Enchilada Casserole

$9.95

Cajun Pasta

$9.95

Sides

Baked Spaghetti Casserole Cup

Baked Spaghetti Casserole Cup

$3.25
Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$3.25

Cabbage

$3.25
Candid Yams

Candid Yams

$3.25
Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole

$3.25
Chicken Tetrazzini Casserole Cup

Chicken Tetrazzini Casserole Cup

$3.25
Chili Beans

Chili Beans

$3.25
Corn

Corn

$3.25

Dressing

$3.25

Enchilada Casserole Cup

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.25
Green Beans (Copy)

Green Beans (Copy)

$3.25
Greens

Greens

$3.25
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.25
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25
Rice

Rice

$3.25
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.25

Cajun Pasta

$3.25

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our salads are prepared with fresh spring mix, shredded cheese, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled eggs, cucumbers, and served with your choice of Thousand Island, Ranch, or Italian Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our salads are prepared with fresh spring mix, shredded cheese, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled eggs, cucumbers, and served with your choice of Thousand Island, Ranch, or Italian Dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Our salads are prepared with fresh spring mix, shredded cheese, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled eggs, cucumbers, and served with your choice of Thousand Island, Ranch, or Italian Dressing.

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$12.95

Bread

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Today’s Special

Chicken and Dressing

$15.99

Deep Fried Alaskan Salmon

$16.95

Smothered Lamb Chops

$14.95

Chicken fried steak

$9.95

Smothers Pork Spare Ribs

$9.95

Salisbury Steak

$9.95

Beef Pot Roast

$12.95

Drink

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

7-UP

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Kool-Aid

$1.99

Sunkist Orange

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dessert

Cake

$6.00

Pie

$5.00

Pints

Baked Spagetti

$6.95

Casserole Pints

$6.95

Chicken Broccoli Rice

$9.95

Chicken Tetrazinni

$6.95

Enchilada Casserole

$6.95

Catering (Half Pan)

Greens (Half Pan)

$45.00

Green beans (Half Pan)

$32.00

Mashed Potatoes (Half Pan)

$32.00

Corn (Half Pan)

$32.00

Macaroni & Cheese (Half Pan)

$32.00

Candid Yams (Half Pan)

$55.00

Black Eyed Peas (Half Pan)

$32.00

Chili Beans (Half Pan)

$45.00

Cabbage (Half Pan)

$24.00

French Fries (Half Pan)

$18.00

Rice (White) (Half Pan)

$18.00

Chicken Tetrazzini (Half Pan)

$45.00

Baked Spaghetti (Half Pan)

$45.00

Chicken Broccoli Rice (Half Pan)

$45.00

Enchilada (Beef) (Half Pan)

$45.00

Cornbread (Half Pan)

$15.00

Rolls (Half Pan)

$12.00

Meatloaf (Half Pan)

$45.00

Baked Chicken (Dark) (1 pc)

$4.95

Wings (Whole) (1pc)

$2.50

Cornbread Dressing (Half Pan)

$55.00

Salad (Half Pan)

$27.00

Giblet Gravy (Half Pan)

$28.00

Catering (Full Pan)

Greens (Full Pan)

$85.00

Green beans (Full Pan)

$55.00

Mashed Potatoes (Full Pan)

$55.00

Corn (Full Pan)

$55.00

Macaroni & Cheese (Full Pan)

$55.00

Candid Yams (full Pan)

$105.00

Black Eyed Peas (Full Pan)

$55.00

Chili Beans (Full Pan)

$85.00

Cabbage (Full Pan)

$31.00

French Fries (Full Pan)

$26.00

Rice (White) (Full Pan)

$26.00

Chicken Tetrazzini (Full Pan)

$75.00

Baked Spaghetti (Full Pan)

$75.00

Chicken Broccoli Rice (Full Pan)

$75.00

Enchilada (Beef) (Full Pan)

$75.00

Cornbread (Full Pan)

$22.00

Rolls (Full Pan)

$20.00

Meatloaf (Full Pan)

$75.00

Baked Chicken (Dark) (1 pc)

$4.95

Wings (Whole) (1pc)

$2.50

Cornbread Dressing (Full Pan)

$100.00

Salad (Full Pan)

$45.00

Giblet Gravy (Pint)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Soul Food in Lancaster

Website

Location

531 E Belt Line, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

