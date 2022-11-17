Cassia
4,019 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.
Location
1314 7th St, Ste 4, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Bowls - Santa Monica - 7th & Arizona
4.8 • 2,175
1317 7th Street Unit A Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant