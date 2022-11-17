Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cassia

4,019 Reviews

$$$

1314 7th St, Ste 4

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Spicy Minced Duck Dan Dan Noodles
Koda Farms Chickpea Curry
Green Papaya Salad

Family Meal

Putting together a group meal? We've got you covered! The Cassia Family Meal makes it easy for you to craft the right family-style meal. You'll select a certain number of dishes from the different sections of our menu and we'll provide enough family-style portions of those dishes for your group.

Appetizers

Kaya Toast

$14.00

Coconut jam, butter, slow cooked egg

Spicy Wontons

$18.00

Pork, shrimp, capicola, napa cabbage, roasted chile oil

Fried Cauliflower

$17.00

Fish sauce

Cold Sesame Noodles

$21.00

Young soybeans, cucumbers, crushed walnuts

Chilled Vietnamese "Sunbathing Prawns"

$26.00

Fresno chilies, garlic, Vietnamese hot sauce

Clay Oven Breads & Spreads

Koda Farms Chickpea Curry

$26.00

Coconut milk and cilantro served with housemade clay-oven bread (customizations and substitutions are not available)

Scallion Clay Oven Bread

$18.00

Scallion-garlic butter served with housemade clay-oven bread

Pork Meatballs

$25.00

Cashew curry, tomato

Clay Oven Bread

$9.00

Salads

Green Papaya Salad

$18.00

Herbs, spiced walnuts

Vietnamese Caesar Salad

$19.00

Anchovy croutons, dried figs, herbs, red onion, white anchovies

Rice & Noodles

Spicy Minced Duck Dan Dan Noodles

$29.00

Sesame-leek sauce, roasted chile oil, pickled mustard greens, scallions, cilantro

Laksa

$28.00

Rice noodles, spicy coconut-seafood soup

Kon Loh Mee

$26.00

Egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, ground pork, pork belly char siu

Vegetarian Kon Loh Mee

$25.00

Egg noodles, Chinese broccoli

Charcuterie Fried Rice

$27.00

Lap cheong, Tasso, peas, garlic, scallions

Vegetable Fried Rice

$22.00

Broccoli, corn, lettuce, scallions

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mains

Whole Grilled Sea Bass

$48.00

Turmeric, dill, lime

Beef Rendang

$41.00

Coconut curry, sambal, kaffir lime, peanuts, Jasmine rice

Charred Spicy Lamb Breast

$40.00Out of stock

Sichuan peppercorn, cumin, sambal, sesame sauce, Jasmine rice

Flattened Half Chicken

$39.00

Honey, lemongrass, mashed potatoes

Grilled Creekstone Farms Steak Frites

$42.00

8oz Hanger steak, Phú Quoc Island peppercorn sauce, shallot butter, French fries

Vegetables

$17.00

Ginger-honey butter, roasted chile oil, Sichuan sour cream, scallions, Capelin roe

Charred Chinese Broccolli

$14.00

Caramelized fish sauce

Wok-Tossed Brussel Sprouts & Avocado

$17.00

Preserved turnips, ginger, chile oil

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Rice

$12.00

Chicken, Jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce

Kids Broccoli Rice

$9.00

Broccoli, Jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce

Kids Kaya Toast

$8.00

Coconut jam, butter

Extras

Vietnamese Hot Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Fish Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Utensils

In an effort to reduce waste, we only supply utensils and napkins upon request. Please add the item to your cart.

Dessert

Vietnamese Coffee Pudding

$13.00

Whipped cream

Lime Leaf Custard

$13.00

Lychee whipped cream

N/A Beverages

Bottled Saratoga Springs Still Water (750ml)

$6.00
Bottled Saratoga Springs Sparkling Water (750ml)

$6.00
Coca Cola (8oz)

$4.00
Diet Coke (8oz)

$4.00
Sprite (16oz)

$4.00

Wines

Prosecco

$28.00

Sparkling White

$36.00

Sparkling Rosé

$36.00

Dry Riesling

$42.00

Rosé

$36.00

Medium & Lush Red

$24.00

Full Bodied Red

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.

Website

Location

1314 7th St, Ste 4, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

